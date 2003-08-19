Corn Flake Cookies I

Yummy oatmeal cookies with a crunchy corn taste.

By COOLBOY918

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • Combine the sugars and eggs, beating well. Beat in the oil butter or margarine, flour, baking soda and baking powder. Stir in the vanilla, lemon extract and salt. Mix in the oats, nuts and coconuts. Last but not least stir in the corn flakes. Drop by teaspoons on greased cooking sheets.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 55.4mg. Full Nutrition
