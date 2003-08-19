Corn Flake Cookies I
Yummy oatmeal cookies with a crunchy corn taste.
Yummy oatmeal cookies with a crunchy corn taste.
These were a big hit at work. We convinced ourselves they were also good for you because I used Special K cereal and the oatmeal lowers your cholesterol.Read More
If you like soft cookies with a crunchy twist on the inside, you'll like these. I thought they were just ok. I enjoyed them when they were hot but lost interest when they cooled.Read More
These were a big hit at work. We convinced ourselves they were also good for you because I used Special K cereal and the oatmeal lowers your cholesterol.
If you like soft cookies with a crunchy twist on the inside, you'll like these. I thought they were just ok. I enjoyed them when they were hot but lost interest when they cooled.
My family loves these. The oatmeal is a little too chewy for me. I added chopped macademia nuts.
These cookies were awesome! But like other reviewers were saying, I had to cut my cooking time down. I baked them for 7-8 minutes and they came out nicely.
I didn't like this recipe. They cookie dough wouldn't stay together very well and kept crumbling. When I baked the cookies I found that it burned way to easily. I had to reduce the baking time to 7 min. and even then they were still very dark on the bottom. If I took them out at 6 min. they weren't done. I even tried reducing the baking temp. to 350 but they still burned. The taste (when they weren't burnt) was ok but nothing special. The cookies also crumbled trying to get them off the cookie sheet unless I let them sit for a few minutes. Overall not a great recipe...I won't be making these again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections