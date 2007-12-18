Peanut Butter Balls V

I'll admit that at first I wasn't too impressed with this recipe... they are not easy to make! I mean, the actual mixing of the ingredients is super easy, but rolling them into balls and dipping them in the chocolate is NOT FUN!!! I was getting frustrated! I put the dough in the freezer for about 5 minutes, then took it out and rolled the balls until it got too sticky, then put it in the freezer again for about a minute, and so on... until they were all rolled... then i kept them in the fridge overnight, and dipped them in the morning, which was also kind of annoying, but after a while, i decided to dip half of it, then put it upside down on the wax paper so that the chocolate dripped to cover it all, which worked like magic! And let me tell you, the bite that i just had of one just redeemed all of the frustration i felt, because these are amazing! They taste almost exactly like Reese Peanut Butter Cups, minus the plastic-y chocolate on those! DELICIOUS!!! If you have the patience and the time (or a few extra helping hands) I'd definitely make this recipe!!!