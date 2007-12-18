Peanut Butter Balls V
These are a no-bake great tasting ball.
Fantastic!!! But I did find some tips. I didn't have graham crackers (I know!) So, I did half a batch with crushed rice krispies and half with crushed chocolate cereal (In my case, nesquick). I hate semi-sweet chocolate and liked them much better with milk chocolate chips. You will need more chocolate than the recipe calls for if you dip them all. For chips I won't bother with a double boiler. Just microwave for 1 min and stir. Refrigerated them for an hour before I rolled them, and coated my hands in icing sugar. Made it way easier. I used "chopsticks" (two straws) to roll them and get them out. Other than that, I didn't change a single ingredient. I think I'll go get one now!Read More
Oh my! These were such a hit at our office potluck. I made the recipe as listed, using only 2 cups of the graham cracker crumbs, but it was still just a bit too "dry" to form ball. I just added another 1/4 cup of butter. If you're making this in the first place, the chances are calorie trimming is not the goal. That did the trick, and the balls were doable. It is absolutely imperative to chill the peanut butter balls before dipping them as they will fall apart. Once they're dipped, the cooler temperature helps the chocolate "set" more quickly. Using the small bit of wax really makes the coating shine. The big test: They were delicious!!!! Everyone loved them! Think I'll have one now.Read More
I have my own recipe for peanut butter balls and in order for the chocolate to stay thin easy to manage i suggest melting half a stick of parrafin wax into the chocolate
Loved this recipe. I decided not to add the graham crackers and it turned out to be delicious.
I'm giving this a 4 star because it was a great tasting recipe and we love that it uses ground graham crackers instead of rice crispy's, but in the making the balls were hard to get into a ball with out kind of falling a part a little. (the recipe calls to add only 2 of the 2 1/2 cups to the peanut butter mixture, then add the remaining half cup if needed... I only used the 2 cups, and didn't even add the extra half cup and it was still too dry) I almost added a bit more peanut butter to help that out, but I just proceeded based off of the instructions. The outcome was fabulous! I tried the peanut butter balls with rice crispys and my hubby didn't like them... with the graham cracker, you don't get that crunch and they are more creamy... much better! Next time I make this I think I'll add some extra peanut butter and only use the 2 cups graham crackers for sure! Thank you for the good recipe!!!
This recipe is delicious!! I did use wax instead of shortening though, and the balls were so pretty. I made them as a gift basket item and everyone who tasted them raved about them. I was asked for the recipe four times!! I also rolled some of the freshly dipped balls in crushed nuts.
Everybody loved them. I wasn't sure about the pecans in the peanut butter but it was amazing. I'm looking for more idea on what to roll the balls in. I tried toasted coconut, grahmcracker, and pecans and they were all great. One note: they are very rich and most agreed that, even though I had made them small, they would have been better if they were very small balls. Also, if you find that the dough falls apart when you try to roll them into balls just work the dough a bit in your hands and try rolling it again. Def a must try.
I made these as one of my Christmas treats I give away! They were the big hit of the treats. One friend said I should sell them! 2008 update...made them again and they were even better. I REALLY whipped the butter, vanilla, salt and peanut butter until fluffy. It made them just melt in your mouth. Use Ghiradelli choco chips and they were tremendous.
This is the best recipe for Peanut Butter Balls EVER. Very easy to make and delicious. The graham crackers and pecans give it a wonderful texture. I've had many people ask for this recipe.
made these for a youth activity at our church. Needless to say they were devoured in a very short amount of time. didn't change a thing.
Yummy! Made these for the superbowl and EVERYONE love them! I omitted the graham crackers and pecans. I rolled the balls twice in powdered sugar so the balls would be easier to mold since I took out the graham crakers and pecans. I also did not use the shortening in the melted chocolate and it made it even better in my opinion because it made the top layer of chocolate even thicker! I made mine a little bigger due to time retraints but they were perfect. Excellent recipe!
This was the first time I ever made peanut butter balls. I thought it was strange the recipe had graham crackers and pecans. HOWEVER....I just got done rolling them into balls and while they are firming up, I thought I would sample one before dipping in chocolate. Holy Cow!!!! These are sooooo yummy!! Instead of sampling one, I ate 6! And I didn't even dip em in chocolate yet! Can't wait to try them with the chocolate! Great recipe! THANKS SOOOOO MUCH
These were great! Everyone loved them. I did not add the nuts and they were still yummy. This recipe is not as sweet as some i have tried before!!
A little soft but great!
Wow, these were fantastic! I ended up making two batches in one week because people were cuckoo for them! For health reasons I used sugar-free peanut butter and substituted just 1 tbsp. of butter for the 2 tbsp. of shortening ("health reasons"--who are we kidding?). AWESOME recipe, delicious and so easy, that will go into our permanent collection.
i didn't actually try this recipe, but.. i was looking for a chocolate that i could dip some cake balls. i had a hard time melting the chocolate into a good consistancy until i saw this recipe saying to use shortening. it was GREAT!! my red velvet cake ball were a hit!
perfection!!! Just got done making these. So easy, just threw everything into the food processor and let it go. Used a small melon baller to scoop them out and placed them on a cookie sheet. In the frig now to "set" and then will dip in chocolate. DH is going to loooooove these. Thanks for sharing.
Made these for the husband - he set the peanut butter jar on my desk as a hint for more. Made these for work - the girls came over for cooking lessons on how to make these! SOOOO GOOD!
These are a nice alternative to the traditional rice crispy-type peanut butter balls. The pecans and graham cracker crumbs make a nice texture. The recipe doesn't say how long to refrigerate -- it says "until firm". I didn't have enough graham cracker crumbs and were a little too goopey and stickey to roll but they still turned out well. I agree with the user who said to add a little paraffin to the chocolate..it makes the chocolate easier to handle and gives the finished candy a nice look.
these turned out beyond awesome! i am such a horrible baker but great chef, so nice to finally have a desert to show off LOL
I can't make these very often because they are so incredibly rich, but they are def. a nice treat- and my husband can even take them to work in his lunch box and have them for a snack 5-8 hours later and they're not mushy.
Simply AMAZING!!!!!
I love this recipe! The only changes I make is that I use white chocolate and i dont put in pecans!! This is definitely a crowd pleaser!!
I highly recommend this recipe. It's easy easy easy, so much so that I included my 3 and 5-year-old children who loved dipping the pb balls in chocolate. I opted to use crushed Rice Krispies. Freeze the pb balls first remembering to insert toothpicks before freezing. It made this a breeze. I used 4 cups of semi-sweet chips and had enough left over to make some raisin-nut clusters.
This recipe was great! I used a fondue kit to warm up the chocolate which probably is why the chocolate didn't coat very evenly. Next time I would use a double broiler. I would probably also use the full amount of graham cracker crumbs that the recipe called for. From reading the reviews I used 2 cups, next time to get more of a crunch I will use 2 1/2, and probably more nuts. I also used almonds. All in all, good recipe!
These are amazing! I had a great recipe for pb balls and lost it a few years ago, so I came to the site hoping to find another that would be just as popular with my friends and family. Everyone was definitely more than pleased with this new recipe!
These were awesome as is! Time consuming, but worth it for sure.
YUM.... I had to stop my husband from eating the entire batch! For me they were not quite peanutty enough... maybe add more bpeanut butter?
Used it for a dipping item for a chocolate fountain. They turned out great! I didn't use the powdered sugar they were sweet enough anyways. They stay good for a long time too.
these are excellent. I only used 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs and they were perfect.
I use this recipe all the time. they make awesome peanut butter balls. I do put a twist on them tho, I dip about 1/2 the balls in the chocolate chips and the 1/2 in butterscotch chips. Started doing this a few years ago when I found out a relative was allergic to chocolate. They have been the biggest hit ever since! Now I try to make a whole batch of both chocolate dipped and butterscotch dipped.
Make these every year as a little sweet something for people for christmas. They request them now every year!
I love this recipe! So easy! A must have for the holidays! The only thing I did chage was to roll the balls in milk chocolate.
O M G ! ! I've been craving peanut butter and chocolate lately, so I made a half-batch of these, just as directed. The only thing I did differently is I made them 1/2" each in diameter. Prolongs the enjoyment by having more. :-) Everyone is right - they're FABULOUS even without the chocolate coating! I'm going out to the grocery store for more peanut butter to make more for family care packages. I bet they'll be cute in little candy cups (get 'em at Michael's) so they don't stick together...THANK YOU Karin, for providing this recipe! Simple, fast and OH SO YUMMY!!!!
Great tasting recipe but a lot of work and a lot of clean-up.
they were great. really hard for me to dip though. I used 2 c. graham crumbs, milk chocolate, and crunchy peanut butter.
These went like hotcakes! Thank you!
As good as these were, I found a way to take them to a new level, instead of using graham cracker crumbs, I processed vanilla wafers, they were excellent!
The was great and pretty easy! I used crunchy peanut butter because that was what i had on hand but that was just one less step and no need for the almonds! Everything was keep the same! For dipping i did some in white chocolate and some in regular chocolate! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Oh, my!!! Didn't stay too long on my Christmas cookie platter. YUM!!
This recipe is now a holiday standard in my house. The pecans and graham crackers are a must in my book. I freeze the balls to chill them and take them out in shifts and then back into the freezer with the chocolate coating. Growing up my grandmother had made peanut butter balls, but there was no recipe, and unfortunately it was not passed on to anyone, this recipe is an excellent replacement and is now our standard.
delicious!!!
These are SO.GOOD.
This recipe works perfectly; however, I always mix everything in my food processor and I melt whatever chocolate (chips or solid) that I use on the warm setting of my 1.5 qt. crock pot. One more trick, if you plan to make this recipe again and again as I have; spend the few dollars it costs to buy a good, small cookie dough (meatball)scoop and place the p-butter balls in the fridge for a good 30 minutes or more before coating them. I've frozen them up to 3 months with no problem.
These are Christmas Crack!! It's a miracle any last to dip in chocolate much less a few days til you give them away. I wanted to chill them overnight so that I could dip several things in chocolate at the same time. These insanely addictive things called out to me in the night and several times I was in the fridge popping a few in my mouth!! If I could give more than 5 stars I would.
Oh for yum, these were good!! Time consuming but yummy
I've made these several times and they always turn out great. I had to leave out the pecans (darn picky kids) but otherwise followed it as it was written. I chill the PB mixture in the freezer until quite cold, then place each ball on the blades of an egg slicer and pour the chocolate over them. Quick easy treat :)
This recipe was absolutely delicious. I would make again and again. My hectic work career has prevented me from creating this master piece on a daily basis, but clearly it is of highest quality and truly defies all gastronomy. If you like peanut butter, proceed to the nearest publix and gather the proper ingriedents to fulfill the fantastic recipe that is Peanut Butter Balls V.
Very Good; definitely a keeper!
I was looking for a great recipe to bring to a Christmas gathering this year. This was the one that I was searching for! I did use 1/2 almond butter, 1/2 peanut butter and milk chocolate on half of my balls. They were divine. Thanks!
These are just a lil piece of heaven! So good! I'm making them for Thanksgiving. I used 2 c crushed Rice Krispies, it gives them a lil crunch like a Nestle Crunch bar. I didnt roll them in powdered sugar (only used the 2 c the recipe calls for). I agree with other users, be careful how big you make them. I'd say 1" max or it's just too much sticky goodness. I will definately be making these again for Christmas.
OMG! These are SO good! I haven't even dipped them in chocolate yet and they are delicious!A trick for getting them to stick together is to use a food processor to finely grade the nuts and graham crackers. Also, it helps to mold them with your fingers verses rolling them in your palm.Im dipping them in milk chocolate.Thank you so much for this recipe...i just know Im gonna gain 10 pounds! yum yum yum!
These are the best! They're not sticky once made, hold together perfectly. I enjoyed making these so much, I modified these to create a Hazelnut version. Simply replace the peanut butter with 1 cup Hazelnut butter, and 1 cup of Nutella. Replace the pecans with 1 cup of crushed hazelnuts. Will also need an extra 1/2 cup of butter, and don't need the extra 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs. Once you dip them in chocolate, sprinkle with crushed hazelnuts - Mmmmmmm!
I'll admit that at first I wasn't too impressed with this recipe... they are not easy to make! I mean, the actual mixing of the ingredients is super easy, but rolling them into balls and dipping them in the chocolate is NOT FUN!!! I was getting frustrated! I put the dough in the freezer for about 5 minutes, then took it out and rolled the balls until it got too sticky, then put it in the freezer again for about a minute, and so on... until they were all rolled... then i kept them in the fridge overnight, and dipped them in the morning, which was also kind of annoying, but after a while, i decided to dip half of it, then put it upside down on the wax paper so that the chocolate dripped to cover it all, which worked like magic! And let me tell you, the bite that i just had of one just redeemed all of the frustration i felt, because these are amazing! They taste almost exactly like Reese Peanut Butter Cups, minus the plastic-y chocolate on those! DELICIOUS!!! If you have the patience and the time (or a few extra helping hands) I'd definitely make this recipe!!!
These are awesome- don't know one person who tried them that didn't love them!!
Way too much butter. This mix results in a soft slimy mess that cannot be rolled into balls. Very disappointed, I ended up doubling the peanut butter and sugar to get a mix that was workable. The PB balls ended up tasting great, but now I have enough to feed a small community.
I'm drooling just thinking about these. I made these for Christmas last year, and I think I will have to make them every Christmas! I believe the only thing I changed was I used chocolate graham crackers instead of regular. I'll definitely do that again, especially since I don't dip them in chocolate. Though I'm sure that would be a great addition, they are fantastic as is, less work, and less messy for parties.
While these were good, I think I like them better without the crushed graham crackers. I, as always, had a hard time melting the chips and they were too clumpy. Not quite sure what I do or do not do that causes this. I have alsi made with rice crispys and liked it better.
I thought these were really good. I didn't have enough pecans so I added skor bits. I also rolled them in coconut instead of chocolate or sugar. I used about 1 3/4 c of graham crumbs.
Yummy and easy! Make them small, otherwise they're a sticky mouthful.
it was delicious... i would make them smaller and use raspberry extract in them to give it a twist
My husband is a big Reese Cup fan. He loved these!!
I didn't even dip 'em, because they were so good just they way they are! I did, however, roll them in white sugar ratehr than icing sugar (all I had left)...amazing! Will make these again and again!
this was great! I didn't dip in chocolate, just drizzled white and semi-sweet over top...that way they weren't too rich. definitely a keeper! make sure to use water on hands when rolling balls
Very tasty. My kids & I thought they were great. Easy to make. I used 3 cups of chocolate chips & that covered 35 PBB. I used a small scoop to form the balls & that seemed to work well. I will definately make this again. Thanks!!
I love how you guys get theses awesome resipes and share them with us
these peanut butter balls taste amazing. they taste just like reese peanut butter cups but I use milk chocolate
I'm only doing a 3 for the time being. I just finished and what a chore! I think I must have done a few things wrong. I think my balls were too big. I did not leave them in the frig long enough (I think) although did I see someone say the freezer? Perhaps that would have helped. And getting them coated with chocolate? Oh my, not my forte I guess. I'll have my husband taste them later and update. But this was a lot of work. Also I made a double batch wanting to give them out for the holidays.
Very easy to make, time consuming but well worth the effort. There wasnt enough chocolate to cover all the balls, so I left some of them plain and they still were great. Use milk chocolate chips, they melt better and taste better then semi sweet.
These were good but a lot of work. I probably won't make again
Great recipe! I followed directions and it turned out awesome. I did melt about 1/4 block of paraffin wax with the chocolate chips before dipping the peanut butter balls.
WOW! Delicious. First time making peanut butter balls and I had no troubles. Thanks for sharing :-)
I made these today and I have to admit I was skeptical of putting graham crackers into the mix. I had never heard of it before! BUT, I didn't have any so I used vanilla wafers. I made as directed and once it was time for the cracker crumbs I only added in about 1/2 to 3/4 a cup. The mixture "looks" very dry, but tastes delicious! I read a reviewer who that said it was easier to melt the chocolate in the microwave instead, BIG MISTAKE! I had to keep reheating it to keep the chocolate smooth enough. Overall this is a great recipe, I omitted the nuts, cut the confectioner's sugar to 1 3/4 cups, and only used about 1/2 cup vanilla wafer crumbs. This is an easy recipe and pretty much foolproof!
These were so great and super easy! Made them as xmas gift for friends & family. I love all of the tips you get by reading the reviews. I was cautious with the graham cracker crumbs--ended up using a little less than 2 cups--and they were great!
MMMMM! These were so good! Hubby was a very happy man! This recipe will be used again and again. Thanks!
This peanut butter recipe will be great for the center layer of my brother-in-laws wedding cake I am making!
I have been making these for years, they are a wonderful treat for any occasion. Just a few little tips i use milk chocolate chips(a personal preference) You can use any cereal, rice crispies, crushed frosted, flakes to add the crunch!! I also have added the rice crispies to the chocolate on occasion and that is also wonderful! Love it thanks for sharing!
This was my first time making these balls and the recipe was easy and they came out perfect! I used Ghirardelli chocolate chips which were really easy to melt and very smooth chocolate. This is the best recipe!
These peanut butter balls taste great! However, this is a frustrating recipe to make. The peanut butter sticks to everything and I had a very hard time keeping them in the shape of balls. Maybe if I had added some more crumbs it would have helped, but as it is the pbballs just keep melting & drooping unless I keep them refrigerated.
I've been making this recipe since the 1970s. We like to coat some in white chocolate (almond bark). It's delicious with the peanut butter flavor.
