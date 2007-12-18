Peanut Butter Balls V

4.7
107 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 17
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

These are a no-bake great tasting ball.

Recipe by Karin Christian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
100
Yield:
100 balls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

100
Original recipe yields 100 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the butter, vanilla, salt and peanut butter. Stir in 2 cups of the confectioners' sugar, nuts and all but 1/2 cup of the graham cracker crumbs. Add the last 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs only if needed; otherwise it may be difficult to mold the balls.

    Advertisement

  • Form the mixture by hand into 1 inch balls. Roll each ball in the remaining cup of confectioners' sugar. Set the balls in a single layer on a cookie sheet and refrigerate until firm. At this point the cookies may be dipped in melted chocolate or they can be left plain. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

  • To Dip Balls In Chocolate: In the top half of a double boiler; melt the chocolate chips and shortening just until the chips are melted. Remove from heat but leave over hot water. Insert a toothpick into the chilled balls and dip into the melted chocolate until coated. Set on waxed paper until hardened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 46.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022