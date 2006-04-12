Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.4 stars
1052 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 677
  • 4 star values: 221
  • 3 star values: 85
  • 2 star values: 40
  • 1 star values: 29

A soft, chewy, and flavorful sugar cookie. It is very important to chill the dough, as it is too sticky to roll unless well chilled.

By Karin Christian

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the sugar, butter, cream cheese, salt, almond and vanilla extracts, and egg yolk. Beat until smooth. Stir in flour until well blended. Chill the dough for 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough 1/3 at a time to 1/8 inch thickness, refrigerating remaining dough until ready to use. Cut into desired shapes with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Leave cookies plain for frosting, or brush with slightly beaten egg white and sprinkle with candy sprinkles or colored sugar.

  • Bake for 7 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light and golden brown. Cool cookies completely before frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 38mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1105)

Cherish
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2006
Wonderful Cream Cheese Cookies! My recipe is a little different however. If you want your dough to be perfect you MUST use real butter and make sure it is unsalted. I use Land O Lakes. I use 8oz. of cream cheese, not 3oz. 1 1/2 cup sugar, 1 cup of unsalted butter, 1 8oz cream cheese, 1 egg, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp almond extract, 3 1/2 cup flour and 1 tsp baking powder. I've never had problems getting these to roll out after chilling the appropriate amount of time. They bake easy and taste wonderful. I use royal icing to decorate. They make great gifts as long as I can get them out of the house before everyone in my family eats them!! Read More
Helpful
(2281)

CAKEBAKER61
Rating: 2 stars
10/02/2003
I was so excited to try these cookies since they have cream cheese in them. I was so dissap- pointed when I ate one. They were greatly lacking in flavor. Read More
Helpful
(78)
RHEA S
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2002
This recipe is definitely a keeper. Rather than roll and cut out the cookies I use a small scoop (or teaspoon), then flatten them slightly with a pecan or walnut half, then bake. I also have doubled the recipe, baked half the dough and formed the remaining dough into two cylinders, wrapped in plastic wrap and freeze. When slightly thawed, slice 1/4" thick and bake. Read More
Helpful
(668)
Candice N. Blakeslee
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2007
I used the suggested changes of another user. I used 1 cup unsalted real butter, 8oz. of cream cheese, 1 1/2 cup sugar, 1 egg, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp almond extract, 3 1/2 cup flour and 1 tsp baking powder. Very easy to work with and tasted great! Read More
Helpful
(494)
TRAVELER30
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2003
GREAT recipe. Wonderful flavor, moist, perfect for decorating, easy to roll if you keep chilled. Must add a little more flour than the recipe calls for. I scoured through all of the recipes on this site for just the right cookie cutout. Given the multitude of mixed reviews, I was unsure, but liked the variation. I am extremely happy that I took the chance. These cookies were wonderful...everyone loved them and I will need to make another batch before Valentine's Day! Read More
Helpful
(266)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2010
Really yummy cookie. I did increase the almond and vanilla extract to a tsp. each but I made no other changes. After chilling the dough overnight, we were ready to go. The dough just had to sit out for about 15 minutes to take the chill off and you really have to work fast because the dough warms quickly. I cut my cookies thicker because....we'll, it's a personal choice so I got much less than 72 cookies. No problem because this recipe is great! 375* for nine minutes was the perfect time for me. NOTE: If you wait a couple minutes after you take the cookies out of the oven and just let them cool on the cookie sheet, they'll slide right off onto your spatula. Read More
Helpful
(219)
~Marianne~
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2011
Perfect! Here are some sugar cookie rolling tips to make the most of your dough, as well as make things go a little easier and faster for you (hopefully!), because these are as time consuming as you'll let them be! So worth it though!: -I divide the ENTIRE batch into about 5 pieces, and leave them covered in plastic wrap or in plastic baggies in the fridge, removing one at a time to roll out. -Once I've used my cookie cutters on one as much as I can, I roll up the scraps, put them back into the plasic wrap/baggie, and into the fridge it goes. I do not re-roll it, even if I'm working fast and the dough's still cold. I then move onto the next ball of dough in the fridge, and so on, rotating in the same order I started. I do this until all of the dough is gone. -Everything gets rolled out onto a surface dusted with a 50/50 mixture of powdered sugar and flour. The powdered sugar helps keep the dough from getting tough, instead of using just flour alone. I hope all this helped some of you! Enjoy and have fun decorating!! Read More
Helpful
(218)
mickey
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2006
For anyone who really wants to enjoy these cookies you really have to use pure vanilla and almond extract. Philidelphia cream cheese and real unsalted sweat cream butter not margarine. Cut out your shapes a little thick. And make life easy on yourself by covering the cold dough with wax paper when you roll it out. If you would like them a little sweeter don't hesitate to frost them. NOW ENJOY!!! MMMMMMMMMMMM Read More
Helpful
(195)
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2005
These were delicious. After I made the first batch....I had to make another because my Husband ate them all. I didn't roll them out and use cookie cutters. Instead I rolled them into balls and pressed them out with a glass. Then sprinkled decorated sugar on top...delicious. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(170)
MYMKKATHY
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2005
This has been a Christmas tradition to bake and decorate these cookies since I was a little girl. I have passed this on to my children as well and we have baked and decorated them every year for the past 14 years too! They are the absolute favorite cookies in our household. We make "paint" to decorate them by mixing 2c. confectioners suger, 1t. vanilla, and 2 egg whites. Add food coloring and we "paint" our decorations on them for a sweet holiday treat!!!! You won't regret baking this one! Read More
Helpful
(126)
CAKEBAKER61
Rating: 2 stars
10/02/2003
I was so excited to try these cookies since they have cream cheese in them. I was so dissap- pointed when I ate one. They were greatly lacking in flavor. Read More
Helpful
(78)
