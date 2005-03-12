Persimmon Cookies II

I give these only 3 stars as "cookies", but would give them 4 stars if labeled "Persimmon Biscuits" because they are so bread-like. To make them as biscuits, of course, I would just drop more batter on the cookie sheet, prior to baking, and flatten them out a bit. Then, I would slice them in half, once they were very lightly browned, spread on some cinnamon and butter and toast them, which I think would be better, to tell the truth. The recipe calls for 2 persimmons, but I live in the South and only have wild persimmons, which are small, and I am not positive how many of my smaller version of persimmons would equal the "2" called for in the recipe. Following some suggestions on other websites for substitution, I just went by amount of pulp rendered, using enough wild persimmons (about 30) to equal 1 cup of pulp. Perhaps that was not enough to equal the taste I would have gotten from the "2 persimmons" called for, but these cookies came out pretty bland tasting. Again, more like a biscuit. I left out the cloves and nutmeg, per recommendation of a reviewer who said they thought it may be the spices that cover up too much of the persimmon taste, but I don't think it helped. If I was experienced enough as a baker to know how much more persimmon pulp I could get away with adding, without messing up the recipe, I'd add more pulp. Anyway, thanks Bonnie, for submitting this recipe. I looked other places online for persimmon recipes and there aren't nearly enough! Thanks again