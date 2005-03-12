Persimmon Cookies II
This is a good recipe for persimmon cookies. These cookies are wonderfully sweet and delicious.
Very good recipe! I made this recipe last night for dance class potluck and everyone devoured them so...I made them again today. Substitutions made: add 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp lemon extract, used only 1/2c. nuts (pecans) instead. *NOTE* Persimmons are not always available year-round so I like to buy lots, puree them and freeze - 2 persimmons equals about 1c. puree. Doing this will allow you to make yummy, comforting persimmon desserts all year long! OH YEAH...first time I made with half splenda/half sugar and it was fine. Non-diabetics enjoyed w/o noticing diff. - many even begged for recipe!Read More
I tried baking these cookies & it was a disaster. They never would harden. I have a convection oven & made the proper adjustment as I always do. I even baked them a little longer because they just wouldn't harden. They were extremely chewy, almost too moisty & didn't hold together well. Then, in just one day they turned black. What a waster of persimmons! If anyone can give me any input I would really appreciate it - as I have plenty more persimmons but don't want to waste them on this recipe. I only gave this recipe one star because I couldn't figure out how to give it no star at all.Read More
Being a persimmon newcomer, (I was given a bag of them from a friend) I tried to find things to do with them. The persimmon pie recipe on this site is a disaster. But these cookies... Wow! They taste like autumn wrapped up in a little morsel. They are light and cakey, and just sweet enough. This one is a keeper.
Oooooh soooo yummy! I just made these and the last batch isn't even out of the oven yet and the first two batches are almost gone (there is only 4 of us). This is the first time I'd ever tasted let alone made persimmon cookies and I will be making them again. Expect a pumpkin pie like taste and you will be delightfully surprised! Just a note I had to add a little water to the persimmons to get them to puree in the blender, about a 1/4 cup or so of it. Didn't ruin the texture at all.
I thought these cookies were just okay. Not was I was looking for--not that it stopped us from eating them! They are a cake-like cookie and have a nice spice taste in the mouth. If I try them again, I might tweak the recipe a bit with 1/2 brown sugar, some vanilla flavoring and maybe the addition of some oatmeal or dates. I felt they needed something to make them really good.
If you like persimmon cookies you will love this recipe. Very delicious.
Not liking persimmon myself, I can't really give my personal oppinion. But I made these cookies at my husband's request and he says that they are absolutely fabulous! What I can say is that they were very easy to put together and I baked them exactly per the instructions. Happy baking:)
Add these cookies to a autumn day in the Central Valley of California, a pot of hot tea and friends...You'll not only have friends asking for the recipe...You'll have a great day to remember! Thanks.....Kathy B.
These are good....although not very attractive. If I make again, I will leave out cloves and nutmeg to avoid the pumpkin pie taste.
This is a wonderfully easy and yummy recipe for persimmon cookies. They taste just like grandma's! They come out very moist and light.
This recipe was excellent and easy to follow. Although for my oven 375 was too high. I had to lower it to 350 when I noticed some of the cookies were beginning to burn. I also added a half cup of raisons. Everyone really enjoyed these cookies.
These cookies smell like christmas! I followed this recipe directly except that I finely chopped the persimmons by hand in order to maintain a bit of their texture. The one complaint I have is that there wasn't enough of that persimmon taste, it just tasted like another holiday cookie (a great one mind you, very moist and delicious - but just another holiday cookie nonetheless). Someone did ask for the recipe though. I guess it's just not everything I was expecting. Still great though!
I used to eat these as a kid and don't remember liking them that much, but made these because i had brought back persimmons from Cali. These were sooo yummy! We could not stop eating them, very comforting and good. Thanks for a great recipe to use up an exotic fruit!
I changed the recipe to suit our tastes. I substituted dried apples for nuts. I added 1/2 a cup of sugar (We like cookies sweet). I used whole wheat pastry flour (Bob's Red Mills). I used only cinnamon (2 tsp). They were perfect. I made dozens and they were all gone in the morning.
Very moist delicious cookies. I added 1/2 cup of cranberries to the mix for a little sweeter taste and they came out perfect. Will definitely make again.
Absolutely delicious when made with American persimmons! I used pulp from last fall (frozen) since I don't have a lot of pulp (yet) this year. I subbed 1 c. pulp for the 2 persimmons. I used 2c. minus 2T. whole wheat pastry flour and added 1 tsp. vanilla. Everything else was exactly per the recipe. My granddaughters raved about them. My older granddaughter shared some with her friends and they loved them. I will be making these again. I think next time I'm going to try adding a little more persimmon pulp and some coconut. Oh, yes, if using American persimmons don't be surprised when the cookies come out a lovely cocoa brown color rather than the color shown in the photos.
These are delicious! I used succanat instead of sugar, and it added a yummy hint of molasses and made the cookies darker and more attractive. I'm planning to give these as gifts for Christmas.
This was the first time I had ever bought a persimmon, and I chose this recipe to try it out with. Honestly, you can't really taste the persimmon because of the cinnamon-nutmeg-cloves mix. I dropped them by a large tablespoon (tsp would be too small) and baked them on parchment paper. I removed some at 12,13,14, & 15 mins, and found that 12-13 min was best. The bottoms got a bit too dark at 15 min., at least in my oven. The texture is soft like a muffin. The walnut pieces went well with this, and if I make these again, I'd consider adding some raisins too.
Easy to prepare and the whole family loved them.
I did 1/2 C. white sugar and 1/2 C. brown sugar in these, and other than that followed the recipe. I personally don't care for persimmon cookies, but they were intended as a gift and I was notified a few days later that they had been consumed by one person over two sittings, which to me means they were a success.
I just made this recipe with the first batch of fresh persimmons of the season! WOW easy, smelled great cooking, moist and taste wonderful. Will use this again and again. Used medium sized cookie scoop, and parchment paper so cleanup was easy too.
I've never had persimmon cookies before, but I had some that were a bit overripe and thought to give these a try. Great recipe! These are the cutest cookies ever, so soft and puffy! My dad loved them. I didn't try the recipe exactly as written, but I'll give it 5 stars for the attention it deserves. Baked for 12 min, full batch made about 16 cookies. I didn't have cloves, nutmeg, or walnuts, so I had to make a few adjustments. We had trail mix with cashews, sunflower seeds, etc, so I added that. I also crumbled some Anna's Ginger Thins over the top before baking, and they were awesome in both texture and taste! I subtracted 3 tbs of butter and added some applesauce instead. I used 3/4 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown. I also added vanilla. Next time, I will use another persimmon for extra flavor.
My family and friends love these. Now even my hubby bakes them when I am out of town. I don't usually add raisens, but crasins are awesome with this recipe. I also use my own homemade brown sugar for a darker/richer cookie.
These reminded me of a pumpkin spice cookie. They were fluffy and chewy and spicy!
I got a load of persimmons from a elderly student, and made 3 batches to take for the other teachers. Everyone complimented them. Almost like a flat cupcake rather than a traditional cookie, not that anyone minded.
Made as written. Too cakey. Not really a cookie at all. No one liked them.
yummy! I left out the nuts because im not big on them and they were still delicious. I highly recommend! I also turned down the temp to 350 as 375 was a bit too high.
Great recipe. I added 1 Tbls. vanilla, some raisins and a little extra cinnamon. More interesting this way. Yummy.
These were not quite sweet enough for my sweet tooth so after the first batch came out of the oven I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. They were very yummy and a great cold weather treat.
I give these only 3 stars as "cookies", but would give them 4 stars if labeled "Persimmon Biscuits" because they are so bread-like. To make them as biscuits, of course, I would just drop more batter on the cookie sheet, prior to baking, and flatten them out a bit. Then, I would slice them in half, once they were very lightly browned, spread on some cinnamon and butter and toast them, which I think would be better, to tell the truth. The recipe calls for 2 persimmons, but I live in the South and only have wild persimmons, which are small, and I am not positive how many of my smaller version of persimmons would equal the "2" called for in the recipe. Following some suggestions on other websites for substitution, I just went by amount of pulp rendered, using enough wild persimmons (about 30) to equal 1 cup of pulp. Perhaps that was not enough to equal the taste I would have gotten from the "2 persimmons" called for, but these cookies came out pretty bland tasting. Again, more like a biscuit. I left out the cloves and nutmeg, per recommendation of a reviewer who said they thought it may be the spices that cover up too much of the persimmon taste, but I don't think it helped. If I was experienced enough as a baker to know how much more persimmon pulp I could get away with adding, without messing up the recipe, I'd add more pulp. Anyway, thanks Bonnie, for submitting this recipe. I looked other places online for persimmon recipes and there aren't nearly enough! Thanks again
OMG!!!! luuuuuv ummm!
These cookies are very good! They didnt need the full 12-15 minute cooking time in my oven, watch them close!
My husband loved these cookies thanks so much.
The best persimmon cookies! Very moist and fluffy.
Wonderful cookie! I would write more but I need to go eat a couple more of these cookies. Yum!
These cookies aren't bad, but I was not super impressed by them. They taste like they were intended to be healthy breakfast cookies, which they are not. Based on previous reviewers' thoughts, I ramped up the flavor by adding about 1 tsp of vanilla, using half brown sugar, and half wheat flour. I think this helped. My boyfriend liked them better than I did. I guess I just prefer a crunchy cookie!
Great Cookie! I did not know what a persimmon was until I got some in a Bountiful Baskets Food Co-op box. I added vanilla and half a bag of white chocolate chips I had in the cupboard. Very yummy. My 16 year old son is eating them as fast as they come out of the oven!
Try these with a generous handful of butterscotch chips added in - so good! Not too bad with semi-sweet chips either.
I have made these a few times and drizzled them with royal icing, made with either vanilla extract or orange extract, and they come out great. Yum!
Made it for Thanksgiving. Only one left for me! this was a hit! They are soft and almost cake-like
very good, the spices work together. More of a spice tasting cookie than persimmon flavor, but still tastes so good.
This recipe is excellent! The cookies have a great fall taste. They and came out very tasty and for this I would say "very American" too. Maybe the walnuts cover are a bit too much and cover a bit the persimmon taste. The next time I will put a little less.
Made these for my hubby, he gave them an 11 out of 10. Excellent easy to make. The only thing I did different is bake 11 minutes instead of 12 min.
I made these cookies for a co-worker who brought me a bag of persimmons. They came out so amazingly soft and fluffy - and whipped up so quick! I will definitely be adding this recipe to my book!
Great recipe!!
I didn't think I liked cookies that do not contain chocolate but these are really good! I halved the spices so they didn't take over. I wish I could taste the persimmon more, but it is a good buttery cookie nonetheless. I had peeled an extra persimmon so I laid a thin slice on top of each cookie for decoration.
Excellent! A moist bread like texture. I added some craisins. Just learned abou this fruit about a week ago... not a big fan of the taste, but in this cookie, supurb!
I was given tons of Japanese persimmons in the fall and was at a loss with what to do with them. I froze them as a puree to take out when I needed, but this recipe was perfect! Everyone loved the cookies, and they disappeared very quickly!
fantastically spicy cookies!
These cookies tasted a lot better than I thought they would given that I don't really care for persimmons. They smelled wonderful while baking and were tender, yummy bites of wonderful!
Having an overabundance (the trees are loaded this year) of persimmons, I wanted to try something new. I am so glad I chose this recipe. Light, moist, the persimmon flavor is not overwhelming, nor the spices. Perfect! Even my son, who does not to eat persimmons, loved these cookies. Thank you for sharing Bonnie!!
These got rave reviews from the party I took them to. They have a very cake-like taste, as opposed to cookie taste.
just made these cookies, subsituted canned unpeeled apricots for the persimmon, omitted, cloves and nutmeg and added pecans. Incredibly delicious,very cake like and airy,simple and a great cookie. We were given a case of the apricots and found this recipe, and it makes a great cookie.
Easy and very delicious! The cookies are sweet and moist. The first batch came out so good that I ended up making another one!
These were really good! I changed the white flour to 1 cup whole wheat, 1/2 cup almond flour (ground up almonds) 1/2 cup white flour. Added cranberries to part of the batch. They were wonderful without cranberries too. Used pumpkin pie spice with the cinnamon and added 1/2 t of ginger. Great texture!
Wasn't crazy about persimmons, but when you're in California and someone picks them off their tree and gives them to you, you've gotta try something! And glad I did - they make great cookies and this was a terrific recipe. Very cake-like. Only difference I made, was used whole-wheat flour, and crushed almonds, because that's what I had on hand.
I don't care for persimmons, but when I got some from our produce co-op, I went looking for recipes. That was three years ago and this has been one of my favorite cookie recipes ever since! I always double the recipe and it bakes 4 dozen with a few extras. I don't add nuts or raisins...my family loves the spicy flavor of the cookies without add-ins. Even a neighborhood friend of my sons' loved them today after I baked my first batch of the season today. They are moist, tasty, flavorful, and just plain delicious! Definitely a family favorite.
This was a wonderful way to use persimmons that someone gave me. In a second batch, I added some raisins for an added flavor. It is a light and fluffy cookie.
Awesome recipe. I added dried cranberries which really brings out the citrus flavor. I also added semi-sweet chocolate chips.
very good recipe. i used powdered cloves and didnt experience any, "ugly dark spots"
I made this as written. They had NO flavor other than that of baking soda, and were VERY gummy.
A cakey cookie I'm not crazy about, but could not stop craving. I didn't love them at first. The nutmeg/clove/cinnimon flavor kept drawing me back for more. A fall treat perfect with coffee or tea. I have a powerful producing persimmon tree and like to try new ways to use them.
I added semisweet chocolate chips and they are so bomb! not a very pretty cookie but so tasty
good plain cookie
I added dried pineapple instead of raisins....yummmmmm
Too sweet , I'd reduce the sugar by half in future. I had to bake longer since mix ended up being rather heavy so the top part was a bit too sticky rather than crumbly.
These cookies are delicious, I like them with walnuts too! Easy to make. I actually combined the dry ingredients together into ziplocs the a day or two beforehand to make it even quicker. This is a sure keeper for each fall we will have plenty of persimmons on our tree. I blend the pulp and freeze in ziplocs for use year round.
The cookies came out more cake-like they did not have a cookie texture. They do not do well stored in tupperware like containers as they get mushy and damp. Not a great recipe I was expecting something very different. They were not a hit with family and friends.
These are a bit sweet with a cake-like, chewy texture. The original recipe does NOT specify the variety of persimmon used. My guess is she used a Fuyu, because of the purée instruction. I used the Hachiya variety. This is the acorn shaped fruit that MUST be squishy to be eaten (ugh, slimy). Instead of cup white sugar, I used 1/2 cup white & 1/2 cup dark brown. The sugar change plus the Hachiya fruit could be why I feel these are too sweet, but my husband likes so that is why 5 stars.
Very easy recipe that makes tasty cookies. I can see substituting or adding chocolate chips, raisins, and several different types of nuts!
Change the recipe a little added a 1cup of Almond meal/flour and 1-1/2 cup of flour, one egg, 1/2 cup butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, dash of salt, baking soda and baking powder about a 1/4cup of sundried cranberry and sliced almonds. Baked for 15 min @ 375.
we have a beautiful persimmon tree with copious amounts of fruit. I used this recipe to bake a dozen or so cookies and ended up the next week baking almost 6 dozen. even my poker buddies raved about them, great recipe
I followed the recipe exactly and am very pleased with the cookies. They're cake like and tasty.
I added raisins. Yummy recipe
I've never made persimmon cookies and have always wanted to. Loved the recipe. I added 1 tps of vanilla and substituted the egg for flaxseed with two tbs of water. It came out moist and good.
Our family loved these cookies! They are a hit everywhere I take them!!!! Thank you!!! This one I will use always!! I did add a cup of raisins! Also baked until golden brown. I always roast my walnuts first.
Recipe was very easy to make. And tasty. However mine stayed in a ball form. So they looked more like bite sized balls. Had more of bread consistency than a cookie. The only changes I made was I left out the clove because I didn't have any. And I used a pecan/peanut mixture because that is what I had on hand. I would make again.
This is a good cookie. I have never tasted a persimmon before so I wasn't sure what to expect. I don't know if persimmon is just a very mild taste, but the cookies weren't overpoweringly persimmon tasting. Just tasted like a good cake-like cookie. Most people who eat these will just think they are eating a "regular" cookie. Did anyone else's persimmon puree get hard and gel-like when they mixed in the baking soda?
Very moist & flavorful cookies! I used 3 small/medium sized persimmons. I added about 1/2 c. chocolate chips to the batter as well.
I had never had persimmons before this and my mom unloaded a bunch on me. These cookies are a delicious spice cookie, you don't even know persimmon is in them. I served them to my high school students who gobbled them up.
These are fabulous cookies! I had roasted persimmons with maple syrup and brown sugar the night before so I used the puree I had made from that. I also substituted 3/4 cup honey for the white sugar. Also baked on a Silpat for about 10-11 minutes. Will definitely be making these again!
Delicious and so much fun to make :) Made two batches of these for my Thanksgiving Potluck at work. One without chocolate chips and one with. Of course the chocolate chip batch was a hit. Didn't have nutmeg so I substituted it for a little bit of vanilla extract and some shredded ginger root. Perfect for the holidays and will definitely make again :) Be sure to get the "jiro" persimmons.
It was my first time making these delicious cookies, everyone loved them. Awesome recipe. Gracias from Felicia in Yucaipa California
These cookies are fantastic. Very easy to make and bake wonderfully. I did lower the oven temperture to 350 degrees.
Easy to make, and delicious. I am in love with persimmons so to be able to turn them into a cookie is a plus for me. Please note when you are placing them on to the cookies sheet you can put them close to each other. I noticed that they do not spread out like chocolate chip cookies do. I wish I had a party to go to so I could takes these.:)
I basically used the recipe but had to make it gluten free, corn free and dairy free. I did make some spice changes and the cookies were amazing. I added 1 tablespoon of crystalized ginger finely chopped, 1 heaping tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp gr. cloves, 1/2 tsp nutmeg from a whole nutmeg that I ground on a fine microplaner, I also added raisins to half the dough because half of us like raisins and half of us don't. I used one cup of Almond flour that I ground myself and then I used my gluten free corn free flour mix that I make myself for the other cup of flour. I replaced the white sugar with 1 cup evapoated cane juice plus a heaping tablespoon of Maple sugar and I used 1/2 cup grapeseed oil in place of the butter. These cookies were moist and delicious.
Yummmmmyyyyy!! I made these today. Perfect for this season and so moist and yummy!!
My new favorite fall cookie! I've never even tasted a persimmon before making these, but loved the outcome; a cake like soft cookie with a yummy spice flavor.
I just finished making two batches...I change nothing, however I did not purée the persimmons. My persimmons were very ripe, and I just left the big pulps and used 1 cup for each batch. We definitely can taste the persimmons. I love it, i freeze the ripe fruit and have them available whole year round.
Great recipe. Everyone loved them and I'm happy I followed the advice to puree & freeze the bushel I was given. Now I can make these cookies any time I want all winter. Want to try the muffins and persimmon loaf next. YUM!
These cookies were delicious. Although I could not taste much of the persimmon and next time might add another one in. I personally do not care for walnuts in my cookies and they tasted great without them. I will hopefully make these cookies again next fall. When I was younger my mom made these one time and I always loved them and years went by and hadn't had one in forever. A couple gave me a ton of persimmons and I couldn't help but make these cookies. This recipe is Fantastic and definitely suggest making them.
I make this recipe in mass quantities every year when our neighbor shares persimmons from their tree. They get gobbled up quickly and also freeze well.
This is the recipe I've used since I was a kid waaaayyyy back in the 1960s. I have switched the walnuts to pecans as walnuts give me cankers. As far as I'm concerned this is "comfort food."
I had some very ripe persimmons (too soft to eat) so checked out this easy recipe. I didn’t have any ground cloves but did have pumpkin spice so used that. They are a moist, soft cookie so if you’re into a crunchy cookie these probably aren’t for you. I made these last night and this morning my plan was to grab a couple to have with my coffee drink.... and a couple is all I got. Can’t wait to get some more persimmons!(and neither can my family apparently). Thanks for sharing this simple recipe
These cookies are awesome. I made a double recipe and used one cup pecans and one cup of golden raisins. Oh so good!
I used 1/2 cup more chucky pulp for a fruiter cookie. I used a teaspoon of vanilla. I refrigerated my dough before cooking. Then added raisins and pecans in some as well as just walnuts in others. I like the walnuts but I don't like sweet desserts. I made about 8 dozen and some were gifts but family and company ate them very quickly. Great with coffee in AM.
I only had one persimmon, so I used one banana, too, and I liked them a lot.
Good recipe! I substituted a bit of flour by oatmeal...I had guests and they could not stop eating...also put in some dried cranberries...
