Persimmon Cookies II

This is a good recipe for persimmon cookies. These cookies are wonderfully sweet and delicious.

By Bonnie

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease or line one baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt.

  • Cream the butter or margarine with the sugar. Beat in the egg and persimmons. Add the flour mixture and mix until combined, stir in the chopped nuts. Drop by teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 87.7mg. Full Nutrition
