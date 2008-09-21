Empire Cookies

Our Scottish Mums loved these! I made them today for my hubby as he was telling me how much his Mum loved them and he remembered having them from the bakery as a child. I also have a memory of having had these cookies as a child. I read on the reviews that lots had a problem with a crumbly dough that was difficult to deal with. As I was making my batch I though about this and this is my conclusion. When you are creaming the butter, cream it very well in the bowl and then add the sugar and cream them together very well until they are soft. Then add your egg and vanilla and again, cream very well. When you add your flour and baking powder mixture, add it in small amounts and blend well after each addition and at the end the dough will be very well combined. Definitely lay one half of your dough on a large waxed paper sheet after making a disc of it and patting it flatter. Lay another waxed paper sheet over it and then roll it out. You will have no trouble at all doing it this way. I used a shot glass to cut out the cookies as it was exactly 2 inches in diameter. Any larger would be too much. The raspberry preserves I used was a bit of a specialty item made from frozen raspberries grown in British Columbia. I used parchment paper for baking them. Use enough hot water in the glaze to be able to pour it off a spoon and not pour off the cookie. I used about two tablespoons of hot water. These cookies are perfect!!! I didn't change a thing with this recipe!!!