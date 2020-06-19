Honey Butter Zucchini Bread

Really good! I only used 1 cup of sugar & the bread was still really sweet. You can definitely taste the honey. TIP: if you use a dark pan reduce the oven temp to 325. At 350 for 1 hour I used one glass (came out perfect) & one metal (burned!) so adjust accordingly.
This is a delicious moist zucchini bread. I halved the recipe and made four small loaves. I removed half of the batter before adding the nuts and coconut. I added mini chocolate chips to the other half. My mini loaves baked in about 30 minutes. This is definitely worth making again! Thanks for sharing
This recipe produces a very rich tasty bread which is different from the typical zucchini bread it was a big hit. I did reduce the sugar by 1/3 cup because the honey and coconut make it quite sweet.
The bread was super moist but I think it needs more cinnamon and nutmeg. I also cut back a little of the sugar and substituted applesauce for the oil.
I made this AS WRITTEN-no substitutes or omissions. Very rich and moist not too sweet and I like the fact that it has honey in it. A great way to use up all that summer zucchini.
Wonderful recipe. It was the best zucchini bread we had ever had. I grated two 8" zucchini's so I estimated that part. I only used a1 1/2 cup sugar -- which was good. I added a little extra honey to compensate -- which was completely unnecessary. I chose not to use coconut because it seemed too dry & am happy with that decision. I substituted pumpkin pie spice for nutmeg & it was pleanty good. I probobly heaped my spice spoons. The other really interesting thing is the walnuts. I grated them in a food processer instead of chopping them. They ended up powdery with the occasional crunchy bit & the nutty taste was mixed in all the bread. I was really happy with this.
good. I didn't have self rising flour so I used the recipe for it on this site.
VERY good!! I put in half the amount of butter and half the amount of vanilla as the amounts just seemed excessive - skipped the nuts - love this recipe! ALSO - agree that a dark pan should cook at 325 as mine were at the edge of burning after 55 min. Happy Baking!
Mine didn't turn out well. It was way too moist.