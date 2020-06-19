Honey Butter Zucchini Bread

Rating: 4.11 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe is ooey gooey good. The bread is moist, sweet and rich.

By Bonnie Marie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans. Stir together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl until blended. Set aside.

  • Whisk eggs, sugar, oil, butter, honey, and vanilla together in a large bowl. Stir in zucchini, walnuts, and coconut. Add the flour mixture and stir until well combined. Divide the batter between the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool completely. Store loaves overnight in plastic bags for best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 33.4mg; sodium 334.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bkjanke
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2009
Really good! I only used 1 cup of sugar & the bread was still really sweet. You can definitely taste the honey. TIP: if you use a dark pan reduce the oven temp to 325. At 350 for 1 hour I used one glass (came out perfect) & one metal (burned!) so adjust accordingly. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2010
This is a delicious moist zucchini bread. I halved the recipe and made four small loaves. I removed half of the batter before adding the nuts and coconut. I added mini chocolate chips to the other half. My mini loaves baked in about 30 minutes. This is definitely worth making again! Thanks for sharing Read More
Helpful
(17)
Ingrid
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2008
This recipe produces a very rich tasty bread which is different from the typical zucchini bread it was a big hit. I did reduce the sugar by 1/3 cup because the honey and coconut make it quite sweet. Read More
Helpful
(14)
abtyme
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2009
The bread was super moist but I think it needs more cinnamon and nutmeg. I also cut back a little of the sugar and substituted applesauce for the oil. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Susan Claire
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2010
I made this AS WRITTEN-no substitutes or omissions. Very rich and moist not too sweet and I like the fact that it has honey in it. A great way to use up all that summer zucchini. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Leanne Lovie
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
Wonderful recipe. It was the best zucchini bread we had ever had. I grated two 8" zucchini's so I estimated that part. I only used a1 1/2 cup sugar -- which was good. I added a little extra honey to compensate -- which was completely unnecessary. I chose not to use coconut because it seemed too dry & am happy with that decision. I substituted pumpkin pie spice for nutmeg & it was pleanty good. I probobly heaped my spice spoons. The other really interesting thing is the walnuts. I grated them in a food processer instead of chopping them. They ended up powdery with the occasional crunchy bit & the nutty taste was mixed in all the bread. I was really happy with this. Read More
Helpful
(8)
ahmom
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2010
good. I didn't have self rising flour so I used the recipe for it on this site. Read More
Helpful
(4)
JOYCEPAISLEY
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2009
VERY good!! I put in half the amount of butter and half the amount of vanilla as the amounts just seemed excessive - skipped the nuts - love this recipe! ALSO - agree that a dark pan should cook at 325 as mine were at the edge of burning after 55 min. Happy Baking! Read More
Helpful
(4)
jaybubbles99
Rating: 3 stars
09/22/2010
Mine didn't turn out well. It was way too moist. Read More
Helpful
(4)
