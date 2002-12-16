Gingerbread Cookie Frosting
This is the recipe my mother uses to frost gingerbread cookies at Christmas.
This was a great frosting for my gingerbread men. I did find, however, that 1/4 cup of milk was far to much and produced a very runny frosting-more like a glaze. I kept adding sugar until it was more of a spreading consistancy. I also made a batch that was very stiff and put it into a bag and piped it onto the arms and legs-it was adorable!Read More
This frosting recipe makes a good "glaze" for gingerbread cookies, as other raters have stated. I was looking for a frosting that would stiffen up nicely so I changed it up slightly. Instead of the 1/4c of milk, I used 1 large egg white & I doubled the powdered sugar to 2 cups. I also add the juice of 1/2 lemon; it gives it a less "powdery sugar" flavor but does not overpower. I'm a big fan of vanilla extract so I usually add a little of that too! Stick to the clear vanilla extract if you want to keep the frosting white. Add food color for color. I found this combination to be good for decorating as well as "flooding". To "flood", you will need to dilute frosting w/more egg white to thin it out. Also, I use the liquid egg whites in the carton; no yolks to deal with & they're pasteurized, which makes them much safer to consume than traditional raw egg whites.Read More
Please note that the directions do not say to add the entire 1/4 cup of milk, it states to add ENOUGH milk to make a smooth but not too runny consistency. So all of those who are blaming the recipe for being too runny should blame themselves for not following directions.
I could not find my recipe for Gingerbread cookies so I made these instead .......I was very disappointed in the outcome. They did not have a good flavor or a food texture. WASTE IF TIME!
Thanks Alison for the recipe! After reading the reviews, I only added 1 tbsp of milk at a time and ended between 3 and 4 tbsps. My kids (5 & 3) enjoyed frosting their gingerbread cookies!
Great on gingerbread! As others have said, more of a glaze than a frosting. I used about 1/6 milk with 1 cup sugar and the consistency was perfect. I added 1 drop red food coloring for a nice pink color and used them on my Valentine's day cookies. They were a big hit. Will use again. Thanks Alison!
If you read the instructions (a lot of the reviewers clearly didn't!)...it says to start with the sugar and add as much milk as needed to make a good consistancy. If you follow this you will not get too runny a consistancy and it will work just fine!
Way too runny. You need about 5 times as much powdered sugar then it calls for.
This was very good. The only problem is that the name of the recipe should be gingerbread glaze. I added about 5 more cups of powdered sugar and made a thicker icing to pipe on decorations. Great recipe. You can't mess it up! I made some gingerbread men with the very runny glaze and some with a stiffer version more like a frosting.
Excellent frosting, simple to make. However, I also found that 1/4 cup of milk was WAY too much. Definitely start by just stirring a small amount in and adding more as you go. If the mix becomes too runny it slides off the cookie and smears your design. Otherwise, GREAT RECIPE! :)
For a stiffer frosting add less milk and cream of tartar. I also like to add vanilla or other extract for flavour.
Great! I added LOTS (entire bag) more powdered sugar to make it less of an "icing" and more of a frosting.
This was a decent recipe, though quite runny, even when you add a ton extra icing sugar (and I did), it's a bit hard to work with, BUT it does harden up nice. I found using a tooth pick to apply the frosting really worked well. A spoon was to big .. makes a mess! Cookies look cute! Thanks! :)
For once I didn't read the reviews first and suffered for it. This is NOT frosting. It is a glaze. 1/4 cup milk is way too much and it will be runny. I wanted a recipe to make smiley faces and buttons on my gingerbread men. Even with an additional cup of powdered sugar, it was still too runny. Now I'm out of milk. Thanks.
Fast and easy! I was in a pinch and this worked out great. As other posters commented, I used 1 cup of sugar and added milk one tablespoon at a time for a total of 3 added.
Great recipe! It tastes great and does not take long to make. Thank you! =)
After reading some of the reviews, I stuck with the given ingredients, found it was RUNNY! I was looking for a recipe that hardens, but it was really runny at room temperature. So, I added a bunch of confectioners sugar in addition to the given ingredients, more than a cup. Then I tried it on one of my cookies. Putting all the icing in a plastic bag (make sure you don't use a sandwich bag or one with a poor seal). Taking a knife, spread on the icing before it dries. Won't be able to spread real thin unless you have the tools --which I didn't. Good luck with yours and enjoy!
The first time I made this, it was a wonderful glaze that my boyfriend and I used to finger paint the cookies. :) However, the second time, I simply used 1/8 cup of milk instead of the 1/4. And it was perfect for decorating.
Good recipe, though I prefer the milk and sugar icing version.
Recipe didn't work. No matter how much powdered sugar I added on top of recommended from recipe, it didn't thicken. Maybe it matters what type of milk you use? I used skim. Maybe it matters if it is room temperature? I used cold milk.
It was ok. I've definitely seen better. I used it for a glaze that I drizzled onto my gingerbread cookies. I had to add like another 1/2 cup of powdered sugar.
The proportions are so far off for this recipe, hense the two stars. To be successful I had to start with one cup of sugar, then add milk by the teaspoon until it had the right consistency to be piped on. With the right proportions, however it a wonderful job adhering our candy to the gingerbread. Taste wise, it wasn't phonomenal but for adhering other things and decoration it worked well.
DEFINITELY WAAAAY too much milk!! I had to put a total of 4 cups of sugar to make it the right consistency. It had no flavor other than powder sugar - I added 1 tsp lemon extract and it was better - but still not that great. Would not recommend.
The recipe is just fine if you follow the directions.
This is not really a recipe. It just tells you to add too much milk to some sugar.
Quick and easy to make.
My cookies originally were bland, so I wanted to frost them. I added crushed ginger, nutmeg, pumpkin spice, and vanilla. I didn't measure out anything, I just kind of eyeballed it. Taste tested it along the way. Made a huge difference. The cookies are irresistible.
very good cookie icing. adds to the flavor of the gingerbread cookie.
This frosting is nice since it drys and you can stack the cookies and they won’t smudge
this recipe is good but not great. the original recipe comes WAY too runny so i kept adding flour which eventually made it less watery.
While I found that 1/4 cup of milk was too much (especially when doubling the recipe and using 1/2 cup), I also found that it allowed me to just dump in the rest of the powdered sugar in the bag and not have to take up space.
It was good, but the liquid needs to be reduced a lot for decorating.
I tried to make this and I was looking for more of a iicing not a glaze. I kept adding sugar but it never thickened up and I didn't even add all of the milk. So yea I think next I will just buy the prepackaged icing from the store for my gingerbread men.
Measurements are CRAZY! I doubled the sugar, but it was still too thin! It made gingerbread men soggy.
Ended up using 1 cup of powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons of vanilla, and around 3 tablespoons of milk to make a really great icing! I drizzled it over "Big Soft Ginger Cookies" from this site and didn't regret it. (I must say, though, it was a lot more of an icing/glaze than a frosting. The texture of mine was very unlike the picture you posted!) Thanks for posting! (:
Great recipe! However, I'd you want a good gingerbread face piping consistency, DO NOT USE 1/4 cup of milk. I added it in gradually, so I would stop once it was at the right consistency, and I barely used 1/8th cup.
It was so thin and really runny. Don’t even try this.
I would give this zero stars if I could. Ruined my day with how god awful this recipe is. Just terrible. Everyone saying that following the directions yields good frosting is wrong. This is NOT frosting. Even if you add a whole pound of sugar, it is a glaze at best. Not only that, it doesn't taste good at all. Allison's mother clearly did not know how to bake.
I made this last night. the recipe is so runny. basically watery icing. Not a fan.
followed the driections. had to add more sugar and it still came out way to runny. I didn't care for this reciepe, at all
Went perfectly with my gingerbread cookies but was a little too funny and sweet.
First time my icing worked! But thanks to all the other commentators as their experiences and debates helped me get it right.
If you do add the 1/4 cup of milk you
Ok, so I see a lot of the same stuff; "IT'S TOO RUNNY" or "I HAD TO ADD FIVE CUPS OF SUGAR TO THICKEN IT" and "IT WOULDN'T THICKEN". Please, please, please just read the directions, and carefully. Don't add all the milk. Do it teaspoon by teaspoon or tablespoon by tablespoon. You're eventually going to find your perfect thickness. If it's still too runny, try the refrigerator, and if you really need yo, add a bit of extra sugar, but not the whole bag. Also, add a bit of flavor if you feel like it. :)
I wouldnt use this recipe i tried making icing for my cookies and the icing wouldt firm up at the listed quatitys its runny and doesnt harden i added extra sugar after and it still doesnt harden and is still runny
The recipe itself should have been easy but I just wrote down the two ingredients and missed the add milk until correct consistency I should have known because a few days ago I made frosting and for 1 cup of powered sugar it was 2 Tbs of milk and 2Tbs corn syrup. For this I ended up with a giant amount of frosting so we made homemade cinnamon rolls in the morning. I added a little ginger and cinnamon to the frosting yum.
I was making my frosting and I used the directions but it wasn't even a glase thickness.
Probably only 1/10 cups of milk but beside that good,simple, easy frosting
It was a great frosting, but I read it was to runny so I use 1 cup of confederate sugar and half of 1/4 a cup of milk, then but it in the refrigerator for a little bit to make it thicker.
Worked really well. We divided and made several colors. (Got ahead of the directions regarding the milk, but that was my fault. I knew better...)
