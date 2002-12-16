Gingerbread Cookie Frosting

This frosting recipe makes a good "glaze" for gingerbread cookies, as other raters have stated. I was looking for a frosting that would stiffen up nicely so I changed it up slightly. Instead of the 1/4c of milk, I used 1 large egg white & I doubled the powdered sugar to 2 cups. I also add the juice of 1/2 lemon; it gives it a less "powdery sugar" flavor but does not overpower. I'm a big fan of vanilla extract so I usually add a little of that too! Stick to the clear vanilla extract if you want to keep the frosting white. Add food color for color. I found this combination to be good for decorating as well as "flooding". To "flood", you will need to dilute frosting w/more egg white to thin it out. Also, I use the liquid egg whites in the carton; no yolks to deal with & they're pasteurized, which makes them much safer to consume than traditional raw egg whites.

