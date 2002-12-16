Gingerbread Cookie Frosting

55 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 16
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 12

This is the recipe my mother uses to frost gingerbread cookies at Christmas.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: Cookie_Dough

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
0.5 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift the confectioners' sugar into a small bowl. Stir in enough milk to make a smooth but not too runny consistency. You may need to adjust with some more sugar. Divide this mixture into small containers, depending on how many colors you want. Color each small container with colors appropriate for the season, using as much food coloring as needed to create desired hues.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 6.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022