Seven Layer Magic Bars

Rating: 4.28 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Easy and delicious bar cookie recipe--my husband's favorite!

By Stephanie Phillips

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a saucepan or microwave; pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish, tilting to coat. Sprinkle on the graham cracker crumbs; press mixture with your hands to form a crust.

  • Layer the chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and peanuts over the graham cracker crust. Pour the condensed milk over the layers.

  • Bake in preheated oven until edges begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 288.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

SUZCHASE
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2003
This is pretty much the standard recipe. Agree with the other review that said that the crust was too thin. Double the graham cracker crumbs. I also put less chips than called for and prefer walnuts. This is a rich dessert but always goes fast. Chocolate lovers will enjoy. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

CMCCLOUD
Rating: 1 stars
12/11/2003
Beware! The measurements in this recipe are incorrect. When I was making it for a church social I should have listened to my brain. I'm not a novice in the kitchen, but I followed the recipe exactly even though my gut told me to add 1/2 cup more graham cracker crumbs because it didn't look like enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It wasn't. Also 2 cups of each kind of chips is too much. Use one cup of each. Crust was too thin and I wasted the extra chips. This is a rich recipe anyway and the extras add extra fat and calories. Read More
Helpful
(151)
Reviews:
angieang24
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2006
This is my favorite recipe!! it is amazingly good and if you know how to cook you would have figured out about the butter and just fixed it for next time!! Reviews aren't for complaining!! Just Eat!!!!!!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(27)
pennycandy
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2008
i have been making these for over 20 years and are always a hit for what ever occasion they are made for. recently i made them for a picnic and used mini M&M's in place of the nuts because of nut allergies. these are so versitile as you can change the chip flavors or the type of nut to fit the occasion. i make a variation using just the chocolate chips pecans and coconut for a german chocoalte flare. the only thing i do different than the recipe states is using a small cookie sheet instead of a 9x13 pan because i like them to be a litte thinner and crisper instead of thick and gooey but it is just a matter of taste. no matter what ingredients or size of pan you use they will always be a hit and never any leftover. Read More
Helpful
(23)
CRAFTYHEATHER
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2003
This is a very yummy recipe with only one alteration I can find. The crust is not enough for the size pan the recipe calls for and is very greasy. I added another 1/2 cup of crumbs and no more butter and it was enough to cover the pan and be less greasy. Other than that these are great bars! Read More
Helpful
(21)
REBEKAHMO
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2007
Really tasty but I made a couple of modifications. I used 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs which I mixed with the butter and pressed into the pan. I used peanut butter chips instead of butterscotch and probably used only 1 1/2 cups of each of the chips. Next time I'll probably pour the milk on the crust first then sprinkle the chips on top and press down. Regardless the bars were rich and yummy! Read More
Helpful
(9)
LBB10NS
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2003
Very yummy! However I did double the amount of butter and graham crackers and reduced the amount of chips in the recipe according to other reviewers. These are always a hit at parties! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
BKPPBROWN
Rating: 4 stars
12/19/2005
My mom used to make these all the time when I was a child. I LOVE THEM! I unfortuately live in a country where they don't have graham crackers imagine that!!! Anyway I winged it a bit. I use some coconut cookies crushed with butter for the crust then omit the peanuts and use the chips as described they turned out great. A treat my kids and hubby love! The coconut cookies actually added a very nice touch. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sheila
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2006
I added Heath toffee chips (about 1 cup) as the layer before the peanuts. Also you must use salted party nuts because they are sort greasy and taste great when they are cooked! Read More
Helpful
(7)
