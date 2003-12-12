Seven Layer Magic Bars

1 of 46

Rating: 1 stars Beware! The measurements in this recipe are incorrect. When I was making it for a church social I should have listened to my brain. I'm not a novice in the kitchen, but I followed the recipe exactly even though my gut told me to add 1/2 cup more graham cracker crumbs because it didn't look like enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It wasn't. Also 2 cups of each kind of chips is too much. Use one cup of each. Crust was too thin and I wasted the extra chips. This is a rich recipe anyway and the extras add extra fat and calories. Helpful (151)

Rating: 4 stars This is pretty much the standard recipe. Agree with the other review that said that the crust was too thin. Double the graham cracker crumbs. I also put less chips than called for and prefer walnuts. This is a rich dessert but always goes fast. Chocolate lovers will enjoy. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite recipe!! it is amazingly good and if you know how to cook you would have figured out about the butter and just fixed it for next time!! Reviews aren't for complaining!! Just Eat!!!!!!!!!! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars i have been making these for over 20 years and are always a hit for what ever occasion they are made for. recently i made them for a picnic and used mini M&M's in place of the nuts because of nut allergies. these are so versitile as you can change the chip flavors or the type of nut to fit the occasion. i make a variation using just the chocolate chips pecans and coconut for a german chocoalte flare. the only thing i do different than the recipe states is using a small cookie sheet instead of a 9x13 pan because i like them to be a litte thinner and crisper instead of thick and gooey but it is just a matter of taste. no matter what ingredients or size of pan you use they will always be a hit and never any leftover. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very yummy recipe with only one alteration I can find. The crust is not enough for the size pan the recipe calls for and is very greasy. I added another 1/2 cup of crumbs and no more butter and it was enough to cover the pan and be less greasy. Other than that these are great bars! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Really tasty but I made a couple of modifications. I used 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs which I mixed with the butter and pressed into the pan. I used peanut butter chips instead of butterscotch and probably used only 1 1/2 cups of each of the chips. Next time I'll probably pour the milk on the crust first then sprinkle the chips on top and press down. Regardless the bars were rich and yummy! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy! However I did double the amount of butter and graham crackers and reduced the amount of chips in the recipe according to other reviewers. These are always a hit at parties! Thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars My mom used to make these all the time when I was a child. I LOVE THEM! I unfortuately live in a country where they don't have graham crackers imagine that!!! Anyway I winged it a bit. I use some coconut cookies crushed with butter for the crust then omit the peanuts and use the chips as described they turned out great. A treat my kids and hubby love! The coconut cookies actually added a very nice touch. Helpful (8)