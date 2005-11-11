Cherry Squares

This sumptuous layered bar cookie is iced with cherry frosting. Cut them small to make bite size morsels that melt in your mouth. You may want to double the frosting recipe.

By Karen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together 1 1/4 cup flour and 1/3 cup brown sugar. Rub in 1/2 cup butter using your hands or a pastry blender. Press into an ungreased 9 inch square pan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned at the edges. Set aside. In a medium bowl, beat eggs until light. Mix together the brown sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into the eggs. Mix in the coconut, nuts, and cherries; spread the batter evenly over the baked crust.

  • Return to the oven, and bake for 25 minutes, or until brown. Set aside to cool. In a small bowl, mix the confectioners' sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla, and water until smooth. Add more liquid if necessary to make a more spreadable mixture. Spread over cooled bars before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 18.8mg; sodium 50.2mg. Full Nutrition
