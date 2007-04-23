Peanut Butter Bars V
These are very good. They taste like drop cookies.
Great recipe, tastes just like peanut butter cookies. I also liked it because I had all the ingredients on hand even though I havent been shopping in weeks. The only thing I did different was cut down the cook time. 40 minutes was a bit much if you are using a shallow pan. My pan wasn't even that shallow but I only had to cook it for 30 minutes. Yummy recipe but 4 stars for the cook time.Read More
This was pretty good. It could be that for recipes like this, it's expected that people use sugary peanut butter like skippy or jiffy. We use Adams so these bars just weren't sweet enough. I increased the chocolate chips to 1 full cup and I'm glad I did. If I make them again, I'll have to purchase some sugary peanut butter next time.Read More
I got lots of compliments for this recipe. As a healthy twist, I used butter instead of shortening (which is pure trans fat!) and everything else raw/organic. I also used 1/4 cup protein powder to replace some of the flour. Everyone in my office LOVED them!
I really enjoyed these. They're really good for peanut butter fanatics.
These were good, although not as good as expected. I did use butter instead of oil, and used 1 full cup of choc chips (which made it better.)
My 11 year old made these Tonite. We were looking for a quick dessert that we had all the ingredients for and this fit the bill. Our family would have liked more choclate and there wasn't much peanut butter flavor but the texture was good and it was quick and easy. We baked them for 30 min and they we done, 40 min sounded like way too much to me anyway :)
Okay, but nothing special
I didn't have an 11"x7" pan, so I used two 7.5"x5" pans. I used organic creamy peanut butter, and added Reese's pieces candy. I only baked for 30 mins. They came out awesome! Like peanut butter brownies!!
These were to sweet, but i think i measured the sugar wrong. Also after the dough baked for 5 to 10 min. i stired it a little bit so the chocolate would look swirly. Also these make a lot more than just 12 bars.
