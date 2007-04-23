Peanut Butter Bars V

3.5
9 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These are very good. They taste like drop cookies.

Recipe by Shari Norvell

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 11 x 7 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat peanut butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, water, and vanilla until smooth. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into peanut butter mixture until combined. Stir in chocolate pieces. Spread dough into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, until golden brown. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 177.6mg. Full Nutrition
