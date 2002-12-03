Apple-Cran-Cherry Oatmeal Cookies
My favorite recipe adapted many times from its original. Always a big hit due to taste of the cookies, and because they are low fat. The perfect on the go breakfast food.
OK I admit I was a bit wary, being I hate cranberries, so I halved the recipe. Now I wish I made the full recipe. The cookies came out moist and delicious, with a little bit of tang. Kinda like an apple cranberry muffin... I didn't have any cardamom or whatever it was called so I left it out, they still came out wonderful. I will definitely make them again. I made these as a snack for a road trip, they are filling because of the oatmeal and healthy as well. Thanks for a great recipe!Read More
I increased the amount of cardamom to 1/2 tsp, replaced the cinnamon with 1/2 tsp allspice and 1/2 tsp nutmeg, added 1/2 cup extra flour, and let the mixture sit overnight in the fridge. (I added the extra flour because my homemade applesauce was a bit thin.) The cookies turned out very tasty and were a big hit. The cardamom really does make a difference; if you can't get it at your local supermarket, it can be ordered from online spice stores. It's really worth it. I'll probably make these again if I have kids coming over, but next time I'll chop the dried cherries and cranberries before adding them to make a more even mixture. I'll also bake the cookies at a slightly lower temperature for a longer period of time, since even with the extra flour they're still a bit soft.
Fantastic ! I absolutely loved them, while my husband was less enthusiastic, but then I do the baking and we eat very few sweets. In fact, after the inital taste test, the rest of the recipe is headed to IRAQ in a goodie box for a great friend who's stationed there. He & his crew love oatmeal, so this should definitely fit the bill; and the tartness of the dried fruit is perfect. The recipe will be on my replay list. The only change I made to the recipe was to use a whole jar of chunky applesauce rather than the smooth.
Wow, we love these! They are very filling cookies. I used soy bean oil in place of half of the butter, it is a healthier fat. Mine turned out very moist, not cake-like at all, but it may be because I used the oil. I added some white chocolate chips in one third of the batch, dark chocolate chips in another third, and one third with no chips. Our favorite was the white chocolate chip batch. I will be making these again.
These cookies have just enough butter to keep them from tasting too 'healthy'. I followed the instructions exactly (except for the cardamom, which I didn't have). The taste is excellent, like those soft brekfast bars you can buy at the stores. They don't seem to spread at all though, so I flattened them slightly before baking to make them look more like cookies and less like haystacks. This one's definitely a keeper!
Awesome! I couldn't find any dried cranberries, so I used copped dried apricots, and they are delish!! I brought 2 dozen to work :) Oh, and I've never used cardamom in this recipe. I never have any on-hand! UPDATE: When I make this recipe, I often use a combination of dried apricots, cranberries and raisins. SO yummy
Very tasty. I like that there are no eggs in the recipe. The cookies cooked up nicely, a little cake-y, but delicious.
I was skeptical when I was in the process of making these. In part, because it didn't really look like cookie dough, and also because I made another "breakfast cookie" from this site that had pretty good reviews and it was not good, imo. But this one is FANTASTIC! I didn't have cranberry's, so I subbed raisins. I used the dried cherries (cut them in 1/2, b/c I'm feeding them to my little guys). I used pumpkin pie spice because I didn't have any cardormom, and I kept the original amt. of cinnamon, even with the pumpkin pie spice. I also added a splash of vanilla extract. These are so, so, so good. I kid you not. I formthem into little patty's with my hands before baking them - and only bake them for 10 mins max! They'll keep baking after you take them out of the oven, so don't over bake them and dry them out. I keep mine in a tupperware container or large freezer bags, throw a piece of bread in the bag to keep them moist through out the week- although they don't last a whole wk in my home. EDIT: I used apple cider today instead of apple sauce, as it's all I had. Took it over the top.
I made these cookies for the first time and brought them to a party; they were all gone by the end of the night! I did use half-white-half-wheat flour, which added a nice wheaty flavor. Out of necessity I used orange- and cherry-flavored dried cranberries and cinnamon-flavored applesauce (instead of separate cinnamon), all of which worked just fine. Happy baking!
I'm from Italy and I tried this cookies last saturday. I omit the spices because my family don't like cinnamon, and the cardamom is difficult to find here as dried cherries and brown sugar. So I halved the recipes and used only dried cranberries and demerara sugar. I think they're very good cookies, but a bit too sweet . They're great with a good cappuccino for breakfast and after dinner with a glass of milk. Thanks for the recipe.
LOVE THIS COOKIE! I am 10 weeks pregnant and was looking for a healthy alternative to the sweets Ive been craving, and this did it. I made a few changes to the recipe. First I substituted 1c flour for 1c flax meal and used whole wheat flour instead of white, then I added more cinnamon and some chopped walnuts. They are all gone in two days! Do shape the cookies how you want them to look though as they will not flatten out while baking. All in all these are a great tasty breakfast cookie!
i don't think they're very low in fat but they do taste good.
This recipe is really good! I like the chewy, crispy texture. Don't skip the cardomom, it's lovely. Increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp., used 1 C. white sugar and 1 C. brown sugar. Also used 1 C. all purpose flour and 1 C. whole wheat flour. I added 1tsp. vanilla, 3/4 C. walnuts and white chocolate chips. I will make this again and maybe add some orange zest.
These were delicious. I did not have any cardamom, so I added additional cinnamon in its place. I also did not have 3 cups of the dried fruit, as I feel it is expensive. I only added 1 cup total of a dried cranberry, blueberry & cherry mix. These were so good. I was not sure if my family would like these, but these went really fast.
Very nice cookie. I tried many oatmeal cookies now and they never turn out Right. Honestly, this wasn't what i was searching for either, but it was a pleasant surprise. Nice and chewy. I think i made em a bit too big, cause i did have to cook them for 20 minutes, but it still made an exact 125 cookies. I couldn't find dried cherries, so i just added some raisins with the cranberries and i love them. I will definately be making these again. Update: will make a lot less next time. They lose their crispiness within a day and get kinda old soon.
Loved them. We ate on them for over a week.
I omitted the cardamom (as other reviewers did) and substituted 3/4 cup white chocolate chips for 3/4 cup of the fruit. I also used a mixed dried fruit of cherries, strawberries and cranberries which worked fine. Cookies definitely need the full 12 minutes to cook. They remind me of a certain oat-brand of breakfast cookies that is made except without the hydrogenated oils. I gave them four stars because my two year old won't eat them. I was trying to find a breakfast cookie recipe that he would eat.
Good, moist, easy to make. I did only put dried cranberries in...left out the dried cherries, but put in white chips instead. Took them to my mom's group for the kids' snack and they loved them!!
This was sooo good! I didn't have cardamom but I spiced it like I would apple pie. I added diced apples and omited the cherries. I did add some salt since I changed the spices. Just bake the first batch then change recipe to your tastes. EVERYONE in the family loved these (and that's saying something).
This was SO good - I used this for my plan of mixing raisins, dried cranberries and chocolate chips into an oatmeal cookie. (I used 1 cup of each.) All of my children were going crazy for these yummy cookies and I feel really good about the balance of ingredients compared to the usual cookie recipe we use.
These were nice! I used very low-fat sunflower spread in place of the butter, missed out the cranberries (I had none) and added in chopped walnuts to give it a bit more crunch! Mine took about 15 minutes to do. I'd never baked with applesauce before, so I found it a bit hard to tell when they were done. I waited until they'd gone nice and golden on top, but not too dark. I left them to cool on wire racks, although they were lovely warm! Enjoy!
BOY was this a disappointment. I followed the instructions exactly and wound up with nearly tasteless little mounds. They are supposed to be for coffee hour at church tomorrow and I will probably have to make something else as I would not want to serve these. What a waste of good ingredients.
It's weird...these are great, but not special all at the same time. Moist, sweet and easy, but still you end up craving chocolate with it. I'm keeping the recipe because I think of it as a nice alternative to a traditional cookie.
These cookies were delicious! I used my homemade applesauce with McIntosh apples and it added a lot of great flavor! Instead of regular butter, I used Earth Balance (vegan butter) and even with that, it was very good. I did a variety of batches, one with and without cranberries and another with semi sweet 60% cocoa chocolate chips. The chocolate added a nice touch! Overall, I highly recommend making these cookies!
"low fat"?! It calls for a cup of butter! I made it with Crisco instead. Came out rather dry inside. Next time I would use more Crisco/less flour, less sugar, and no cinnamon. The cinnamon flavor was overwhelming while I couldn't taste the cardamom at all.
I added diced apples and pecans my niece loves them in the morning with her coffee
Love the flavor of these and they are really moist. I cut the sugar to 1.5 cups and would cut to 1 cup next time. Makes a lot.
These were really yummy, (I used a heart-healthy margarine substitute for the butter) and certainly healthier than most of the other x-mas cookies at the cookie exchange. The only complaint I had was that they were awfully chewy, but that may have been because of the butter substitution. Otherwise, super!
These cookies are absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe except for letting the dough to sit longer. Stored in freezer bag with a few orange peels which added to the fruitiness. I'll definitely make these again.
Loved these chewy cookies ! I added an egg because I didn't have applesauce. Also I put white chocolate chips in too. And I didn't have time to let the dough sit. But they turned out great anyway! Perfect breakfast!!!
