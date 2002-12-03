Apple-Cran-Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

My favorite recipe adapted many times from its original. Always a big hit due to taste of the cookies, and because they are low fat. The perfect on the go breakfast food.

Recipe by Allan Antos

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter or margarine, cinnamon, cardamom, baking soda, and brown sugar. Mix in applesauce. Gradually blend in flour, and then oats. Stir in dried. Let dough sit for one hour.

  • Drop by teaspoonful onto ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes, or until edges are slightly browned. Cool on wire rack.

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 80.8mg. Full Nutrition
