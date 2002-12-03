Apple-Cran-Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

I was skeptical when I was in the process of making these. In part, because it didn't really look like cookie dough, and also because I made another "breakfast cookie" from this site that had pretty good reviews and it was not good, imo. But this one is FANTASTIC! I didn't have cranberry's, so I subbed raisins. I used the dried cherries (cut them in 1/2, b/c I'm feeding them to my little guys). I used pumpkin pie spice because I didn't have any cardormom, and I kept the original amt. of cinnamon, even with the pumpkin pie spice. I also added a splash of vanilla extract. These are so, so, so good. I kid you not. I formthem into little patty's with my hands before baking them - and only bake them for 10 mins max! They'll keep baking after you take them out of the oven, so don't over bake them and dry them out. I keep mine in a tupperware container or large freezer bags, throw a piece of bread in the bag to keep them moist through out the week- although they don't last a whole wk in my home. EDIT: I used apple cider today instead of apple sauce, as it's all I had. Took it over the top.