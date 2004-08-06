Cream Cheese Bars I
This cookie has a chewy bottom crust with a sweet cream cheese layer on top. I like this best with a yellow or lemon cake mix.
These are so dreadfully delicious! We call them Interstate 45 bars (it's an old family recipe handed down by my grandmother). Instead of using all powdered sugar, I used 1 cup of powdered and 1 cup of packed brown sugar and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I also sifted a little powdered sugar on top after they came out of the oven. They are rich and sooo good with a tall glass of milk. Thanks for sharing Charlene.Read More
This recipe is super!! I took some raspberries, crushed them and mixed with a small amount of the cheese mix. I then swirled this into the rest of the batter and my daughter (who loves raspberries) was crazy about these.
I love these gooey bars! I have a recipe very similar to this one. I got it from a co-worker after she brought some to a cook-out we had. I could not stop eating them. I add 1 tsp. of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. It gives it a little something extra. All I can say is this is a little slice of heaven!!!
These bars were so easy to make. They looked really dressy after I cut them into little squares and laid them in cupcake wrappers. The texture is soft and chewy and the sweetness is just right. Be sure to let them cool completely before trying to cut into squares, or else you'll have a sticky mess on your hands. I threw them in the fridge to cool and it worked out fine.
Tasted great~ I used chocolate cake and before adding the cream cheese mixture I added semi sweet chocolate chips and coconut over the cake mix. Everyone thought I bought them - they're fabulous!
Got this recipe from a coworker of mine years ago and LOVE them! You can also try adding pecans and or coconut to the cream cheese mixture. They also freeze very well. YUMMMM!
This was a fabulous dessert. I put a layer of chocolate chips between the crust and cream cheese and it turned out great. My husband eats them for breakfast he loves them so much. Thanks for the great recipe!!
These Cream Cheese Bar are always a fave everytime I make them!! You can never go wrong baking these for a party or get together. Everytime I amke them people think they are out of this world and they are so easy too! I changed it up recently and made it with red velvet cake instead of Yellow cake because I wanted them to look festive for x-mas. My friends who had it before liked the yellow cake better but they still ate them all up! For those who never had it they loved it! I also took out a cup of confectioners sugar because it really is toooo much sugar and believe me you won't notice if you take out a cup. I put a little vanilla instead. Like a teaspoon. You can't go wrong with this sweet treat!!
excellent. it is very sweet, but delicious. i used 3 cups of 10x sugar, 2 teaspoons of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. best served COLD.
These are good with a few changes, but still taste a little cake mixy. I used lemon cake mix, 12 oz cream cheese, added a little fresh lemon to the cream cheese and some frozen blueberries. Good, but don't even consider adding all that powdered sugar. I used only 1 1/2 cups and it was plenty!!!!
Made this yesterday and wondered why it looked so "funny" when I took it out of the oven. Then I found the cream cheese that I had forgotten to put in!! My friend and I had a good laugh about it, then sat down and spread a little cream cheese on top and had some. It was still very good!!
SO good & super easy! I sprinkled mini chocolate chips over the top before baking and the result was very much like a blondie only a bit gooey on the cream cheese layer. They would also be great with pecans, toffee chips, or white chocolate chips added in or sprinkled on top. I think next time I'll stir the chips into the cream cheese batter and see if I like that any more or less. Also, it doesn't specify how to combine the cream cheese with the eggs and confectioners sugar, but I opted to use a handmixer to beat it all together.
EXTREMELY easy to make, but are in need of modifications. I made according to recipe...except for replacing 1/2 cup powder sugar (ran out) with brown sugar. I used a yellow cake mix. Based on the ingredients in recipe I give it 3 stars. I agree with other reviews...these are WAY to sweet and bland. I couldn't even really taste much of anything BUT sugar. Definitely take other suggestions and cut out 1 cup sugar or increase cream cheese. Bottom crust is nice, similar to a sugar cookie, buttery & chewy. I will use crust for other deserts. I refrigerated overnight and had no problem cutting. I thought they were plain & boring looking, so I put chocolate on top of a few to liven up the appearance. Baked according to temp and time suggested with no problems. You can tell they are done when the top layer doesn't jiggle.
This has been an old family recipe for years. I remember my grandmother making it when I was a child. My in-laws request that I make it for our get-togethers and it is always a hit. I have tried every kind of cake mix there is but always go back to lemon or yellow cake mix. I add a full package of confectioners' sugar (yes it is very sweet) and sprinkle chopped pecans on top. Be sure and let it cool completely in the frig before cutting. Best served cold. GREAT RECIPE!
These are the absolutely best!!! Using a lemon cake mix, nobody can figure out why mine turn out so incredibly good & theirs don't. Thanks a million for the super recipe!
These bars were exceptional! Very easy to make and they were a BIG hit! I used a different flavour cake mix (chocolate), and I added some chocolate chips and Skor bits on top, and they were amazing! Will definitely make again, and will try different flavours too! YUM! Thanks for the great recipe!
Wonderful except for the pan size. I used my cookie sheet and that wasn't deep enough BUT the part that ran over the edge and overcooked a little was the best part. I will definitely make again and will try it like another reader said....to make it with lemon cake and flavorings. Thank you!!!!
these were very good.I thought they would be to sweet and I cut the confectioner sugar to 3 cups.but that being said I did sprinkle mini chips on top. I ate one at room temp,well ok I ate 2 small piece's at room temp. yummmm .I put them in the refrigerator to bring to the office. looking forward to eating one that has chilled over night :)
Excellent! I did make a minor change and used a french vanilla cake instead of yellow, and it turned out great. Will definately make again!
This the first recipe that was good enough to review, it was soooooo good! My husband loved it too and he does not have much of a sweet tooth. The only thing I did was add 1 tablespoon of vanilla to the cream cheese mix like one reviewer suggested.
Very good, although very sweet. We topped these with fresh strawberries and it was great. Thanks for sharing.
These were good but WAY too sweet for my taste. If I make these again, I would omit 1 cup of sugar. I also had to bake them for almost an hour b/c they just wouldn't set. These also tasted better the next day.
Very yummy, very easy! I used a Devil's Food cake mix, and sprinkled chopped chocolate chips over the cream cheese mixture.... very rich, but oh so good! I refrigerated the squares to make cutting easier. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, Charlene!
As is, all it tastes like is sugar. It wasn't good and it wasn't bad. Very boring. For me to eat so many calories, a recipe has to be delicious or it's not worth it to me. I won't be making it again.
This is the best, easiest and most delicious recipe for any kind of bars I have ever had! Thank you so much Charlene. The kind of cake mix used is changeable to taste and what's on hand!!! It was wonderful, sweet and tasted like nothing I've ever had. It's just the right amount of sweetness - not sticky sweet, and not blah!!! I can't say enough, everyone loved it!!!
it reminds me of Paula Deen's Oey Gooey Butter Cake. It is VERY sweet but VERY good. I didn't use the 3 1/2 sugar it called for, I only used 2 cups and a little more cream cheese, had I used the listed amount it may have been WAY too sweet. This is a good recipe and very quick to make. Try it out!
My hubby loved these bars and so did I. thanks a million for sharing this recipe with us. naimah
These are rich and buttery, but as the recipe reads they turn out a little bland. If you want to get that cream cheese taste, you really need to cut down the powdered sugar and/or increase the cream cheese. I added about 2 c. powdered sugar and maybe an additional 1/3 of a block of cream cheese. Taste once mixed and see if it's to your liking - then you can adjust. Also, it helps to soften the cream cheese before mixing. Might be better with other flavors like lemon or chocolate cake mix as other have suggested.
Super yummy! I had some raspberry filling from some cupcakes I had made recently, so I drizzled that over the top the last 10 minutes of baking.
This recipe lends itself to simple modifications (add chocolate chips, nuts, blueberries,lemon extract, etc.)resulting in a multitude of fast easy desserts that my entire family loves!
This is one of my all-time favorite bars. I love to cut them into dainty finger food size and take to events. Be prepared, because you will be asked for this recipe. This is such a rich and delicious square. A sure win with cream cheese lovers.
so I had a cream cheese frosting that was going to expire and my dad had bought an extra yellow cake mix the day before. I found this recipe gave it a shot. I mixed the frosting with vanilla and one egg. I added chocolate chips on one side between the layers. Other than that I followed the directions. I never had anything like this, it was pretty tasty, just a little too sweet. I will make again with minor adjustments.
Simple, quick, & tasty! For the holidays i took a few dessert recipes for family gatherings and everyone LOVED these perfect sweet but not too sweet taste to satisfy that taste bud of yours! Make it constantly as requested from family friends!
You’ll be sorry if you don’t make this for the next event you go too! I’ve been making this for years and I always have at least one person ask me for my recipe. I mix in 1 cup pecans with the cake layer (I use the yellow) and it makes cookie dough like mixture that I have a very hard time not eating! For the top layer I use a full box of 10x sugar but leave off about ¼ cup of the total volume so that there’s a small crust like exposure around the sides. This is a 5 yum on my yum-yum meter!
Great, tasty delight...used Josie's recommendation, included brown sugar and vanilla....took it to my favorite restaurant to share with employees...they raved, considered them one of the better I've delivered
Used chocolate fudge cake mix and 1 1/2 cup powered sugar and 1 c brown. YUM!
Made them as bars as recommended. Really rich, not overly fantastic to make again, sorry.
These are SINFUL! They're way too easy to make, and I get compliments from everyone who tries them. Thank you for this great recipe.
i was very disapointed, these bars didn't have any flavor to them
I'm a sweet lover... but holy cow. These were WAY TOO SWEET! Ugh. I feel like I wasted good ingredients. If I ever venture to make this again: way less sugar, more cream cheese, and a different cake mix besides yellow.
Thanks, Charlene, for this recipe. I used to prepare these for various occasions and they were always a big hit. Then I lost the recipe, didn't make them for quite some time and forgot the recipe. It's good to have this recipe back in my hands again. They're the greatest!
Easy recipe, but way to sweet for my liking. Even with modifications other users suggested, not what I was expecting.
I tried to add cherry filling to mine and it made the bars gooey and they didn't bake well. I guess I should try to add them after the cake has baked? Any suggestions?
Very good. Will make this again.
This recipe is so good it should be kept a secret! I couldn't stop eating them. And it is so simple! Thanks so much for sharing this. I will use this recipe over and over.
Unlimited possibilities. Warning:please share these.people don't make the same mistake as I. I made these using a deep glass dish..thick and gooey. I cut the sugar down a bit and still a little too sweet but oh so good. I will make these again using the raspberry idea...and a sheet pan.
Delicious. I tried this for Thanksgiving. I used the other reviewers suggestions of 12 oz of cream cheese, lemon cake mix, some lemon oil, and only 3 cups of sugar. They came out a little thin with a 10x15 pan so next time I'll try a 9x13 cake pan. Thanks for sharing this recipe and suggestions.
This was DEVINE!!! Great for that sweet-tooth craving. And I stress the word "SWEET".
This is a 4-star recipe when the bars are warm, and a 5-star when they're cold. DEFINITELY serve these straight from the fridge! I like using lemon cake mix best.
Very easy to make, no expensive ingredients and they taste so good. I sprinkle some powdered sugar on top and cut the bars smaller.
The recipe, as is, is 3 stars. BUT with a couple minor changes it can be a 5-star winner!... Use a lemon cake mix. Add 1-2 tsp lemon extract and only 3 cups powder sugar....OH MY GOSH - it's fantastic! Next time, I'm going to try adding a layer of raspberry jam between the cake mix & the cream cheese - wish me luck~
Thanks for providing this recipe-know it by heart, just not the exacts and certainly don't trust my memory anymore! I have been known to eat 75% of a pan of these before they've even cooled-so pathetic!!! The original yellow cake mix variety is my tried and true favorite but since it's nearing trick or treat and thanksgiving (alas fall is here!), I am trying half original and half "pumpkin" cream cheese base. You just have to ensure you use enough cream cheese with the canned pumpkin pulp so the basic thickness of the mixture isn't compromised to the point of being too thin. Regardless--original, lemon, chocolate, pumpkin, coconut, carrot, or any fruit or fruit flavored additions you may use, rest assured these ridiculously simple, yet seductive to any palate. You can't go wrong!
YUM, YUM, YUM!!! Great cold too!
I made this with lemon cake mix for Christmas Eve dinner. Everyone loved it. Alittle hard to get it pressed in pan evenly but in the end it didn't matter at all.
I made these with a Duncan Hines yellow cake mix. They were good, but a bit too sweet.
I made this using a carrot cake mix and the family loved it.
We were very happy with these! The only change I made was using a red velvet cake mix. They looked so pretty and tasted fabulous! I'll be making these again!
too sweet, but a little mellower the next day. Might make a good base for some cut sweetened fresh strawberries, or a tangy sorbet.
I did not care fo this recipe. Tasted like maple syrup.
We have been making these for years and they are not only easy, but delicious!
I've made these and they are delicious, but a little too sweet for me, hence the 4 stars. Next time, and there will be a next time, I'll cut down on the confectioners sugar.
Great base recipe for a dish my grandma used to make around berry season! I doubled the recipe using one box devils food cake mix for the bottom crust, pouring the double batch of cream cheese between, topped that with raspberry's, and then crumbled a box of yellow cake mix (With egg and butter) over the top of my cheese cake. Baked for an extra 30 minutes to account for size and it was fricken fantastic! Definitely saving this!
I made it with a choc cake mix and saved some of the chocolate for a topping... Really good!
Some raters recommended brown sugar, but I didn't like the beige color that the brown sugar gave to the cream cheese. Also, I needed to cook it at 300 for longer than 35 minutes to make sure the middle was cooked.
So good! Can't wait to try it next time with lemon cake mix.
I thought these were average at best. Nothing too special about them, a little boring by taste. Sorry.
Easy to make. Guest will think you spent hours!These bars are amazing (didn't last long in my house). I remembered the white chips too late but it didn't matter at all.
Overall a very tasty and easy dessert to make. I did reduce the sugar to 3 cups, used vanilla bean cream cheese (with an additional capful of vanilla extract), and added a layer of chopped walnuts and chocolate chips in between the cake crust and the cream cheese layer. Turned out delicious. I did find it helpful to chill the bars in the fridge before cutting them into squares. If I had any, I would have toasted some coconut flakes and put them on top too!!
This is a fabulous recipe! I've made it so many times and my friends still can't get enough of it! May try adding some mini-chocolate chips to the cream cheese mixture. We'll see how that turns out...
I have tried and liked it very much, especially at Christmas.
I needed to make a quick dessert for a bunch of people at the last minute and everyone LOVED it.
I followed the recipe for the bottom crust and the topping but added a 1/2 tsp almond extract to the bottom layer, topped that layer with a bag of chocolate chips and about a cup of raspberry baking chips (Amazon.com), then add a 1/2 tsp vanilla to the top layer. After baking, I sprinkled chocolate chips on the top; once cooled completely, I drizzled raspberry flavored powdered suger glaze over the top - AMAZING! I thought the recipe sounded bland so I jazzed it up a bit. The husband and kids gobbled them up!
I made this with a red velvet cake mix and while it was good, I think I was looking more for a Chess Square recipe. These reminded me of blonde brownies.
Powdered sugar overpowered the cream cheese flavor
way too sweet! i only used 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, and it is still way too sweet for me. i'll try 3/4 of each next time.
Very easy to make and are wonderful!!! I took them to work and they all loved them. I had to give the recipe to several people!! I will make this again and again!!
Baker beware! These are super addictive! I've made them twice now and everybody loves them. Very simple to throw together too.
These are soooo good!! It's a good thing that they are so sweet or I might be tempted to eat way more than I should. That being said...does anyone know how you're supposed to store these?
Followed others suggestions to add vanilla to cream cheese. That worked out very well. I never expected this bar to be so light an creamy. Which is probably not a good thing you tend to nibble more that way. Thank you for a delicious recipe! This will diffidently be made again, an again.
AMAZING recipe! I made a few batches of these to take to holiday parties and they were a huge hit. I would recommend cutting them into small pieces because some felt that this was a little too sweet. I, however, loved the sweetness. I will definitely be making this a lot in the future!
If I say its too sweet then it probably is....because I like sweet. This is sickening sweet. Won't make again.
Delicious!!!! So easy to make and so very, very good. I hated having to share.
wasnt the best bars Ive ever made but in a pinch they did fine! Kinda bland.
Easy to make, but extremely sweet. I will try to make again, but with much less powered sugar.
We always called these Granny Squares my mama would make these every Thanksgiving and they never made it to the table My mama passed away 20 years ago but i still love making them using mama recipe which is this one my siblings say my granny squares taste a lot like my mama's that makes me feel bad
Sweet, sweet, sweet. Kind of like a gooey condensed milk over a flat yellow cake crust. Even so, this definitely has promise. Made as directed. Was popular at home, but considered too sweet. (That did not stop them from looking for more of it and asking me to make it again, though). Popular at a party. Having said that, would definitely add lemon to cut the sweetness or reduce the powdered sugar. Will work on it, then will revise my rating once I've found the sweet (or not so sweet) spot.
I followed this recipe exactly, and while it was baking in the oven, I was reading through reviews and became very nervous because most people said it's way too sweet. I thought I had wasted ingredients making this too-sweet dessert that no one will eat. After baking/cooling, I tried it and ....it's really not "too" sweet at all! It's delicious! That's not to say that the amount of sugar can be lowered if you want, but it's still great even if you use all 3.5 cups of powdered sugar.
This recipe NEEDS the coconut and chocolate chips. Definitely not as good without them.
I didn't like these at all. Very sweet and the crust was very artificial tasting. I added some blueberries to the cream cheese mixture and I was glad to have them in there to vary the texture and appearance. Other family members thought they were okay, but I won't make again.
These were pretty good, although heavier than I expected. I think they will be good with a chocolate cake mix and some coconut in the cream cheese mix. I'll try it again.
It was so good but I did cut back on the iceing sugar to 1 1/2 cups
Everyone loves these! I do reduce the sugar to 2 1/2 cups, as 3 1/2 is way too sweet!