Cream Cheese Bars I

These Cream Cheese Bar are always a fave everytime I make them!! You can never go wrong baking these for a party or get together. Everytime I amke them people think they are out of this world and they are so easy too! I changed it up recently and made it with red velvet cake instead of Yellow cake because I wanted them to look festive for x-mas. My friends who had it before liked the yellow cake better but they still ate them all up! For those who never had it they loved it! I also took out a cup of confectioners sugar because it really is toooo much sugar and believe me you won't notice if you take out a cup. I put a little vanilla instead. Like a teaspoon. You can't go wrong with this sweet treat!!