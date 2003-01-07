Coconut Icebox Cookies
Coconut flavored refrigerator cookies. They're light, crisp and delicious.
Light, crispy and simple. These go great with a cup of tea. I pulsed the coconut in my food processor. Made for a better texture. Thanks Nan.Read More
These cookies were pretty bland to me. I can't pinpoint an exact problem. I love coconut, but this just didn't do it for me.Read More
Wow. I LOVE this dough. It's easy to work with, it shapes nicely, and you can vary it to no end. I never had a problem with it not being coconutty enough, but I do toast my coconut first. Recent variation: subbed 1/4 c cocoa powder for 1/4 c of the flour and omitted coconut (and coconut extract). Added crushed chocolate covered espresso beans. My husband ate the whole batch in two days. Thanks, Nan!
I loved these cookies. I had to make something with a coconut theme and they did great. To add a little flavor to the mixture I added crushed macadamia nuts and when they were out of the oven I sprinkled more coconut on top. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these with my 4 year old son yesterday and they turned out fantastic! I planned to save them for Christmas, but my son ate one half, and my husband ate the rother half - I only tasted one cookie... We did make an alteration, though, I used brown sugar (half brown, half white). We also coated the cookies in dark chocolate and sprinkled some coconut on top - my son loved doing that! I'll be making another batch when son's in kindergarten and husband at work, so that I can hide the cookies and save them for Christmas :)
was looking for something more crispy but these still turned out pretty well... i made 4 logs and froze them, and it was such a breeze to make them when i'm craving for a little treat... just slice and bake for 5 min in my toaster oven. it's great because i can bake as much or as little as i want, and they're usually gone before the end of the day.
these were really tasty. they might taste pretty good with crushed almonds or macadamia nuts
Really yummy - I made these for a party, and sifted (lightly) powdered sugar over them - a hit!!! Thanks Nan!
I reduced the oven temp to 350 after my first batch darkened too much on the edges. These were perfect tenderness with the temp adjustment. I made my coconut finer by putting it through the blender. I didn't have coconut extract (darn) so I used almond extract instead. Thanks for the recipe, Nan!
I made these exactly as the recipe states, the only thing I changed was rather then putting the dough in the fridge to chill, I sped things up by using the freezer. They turned out lovely. Nice and light and very tasty. I will definately make them again.
Delicious Goodness! I love coconut, so when I came across this recipe I had to try it. They were even better than I had expected. Great recipe.
These cookies are wonderful! Not to sweet or over powering coconut. My daughter always wants me to makes these
Awesome!! looking for a comparable coconut cookie served on cruise ship and these surpassed my expectations.
3 1/2 stars really. My cookies were not light and airy or as melt in your mouthy as I was hoping. ;-) They were rather tough and chewy. I think this might be my fault.....after creaming together the butter and sugar with mixer, I then mixed in the egg, vanilla / coconut extract and then the flour / coconut. So rather than STIRING as recipe said to do at the egg / extract stage, I kept MIXING. I am no Alton Brown, but I think by mixing I changed the whole DNA of this cookie! Not sure. They are edible but not the texture I was hoping for. UPDATE! I baked more of these but this time cut a lot thinner and they came out crispy and to me they were way better this way - still probably won't be making these again.
They taste like a coconut sugar cookie. Will definitely make again but will adjust oven temperature to 350 degrees.
very buttery, but a tad too much salt I will cut it back the next time I make these. but I will make them again. I made the rolls a little to large around and only got 2 dozen.
these came out fantastic!! I made the dough (no mixer, all hand stirring) and put in the fridge till the next night. I baked 1/2 on silver trays and 1/2 on pampered chef. They all were delicious. My husband preferred the ones on the silver baking trays -- a little less crunchy. WIll definitely make again!!
A subtle change from regular sugar cookies, I chopped up the coconut to make it easer to cut out. You can make a simple frosting from powdered sugar, milk, and some coconut extract to go with them!
Everyone loved these! So easy to make and the dough was great to work with. I did omit the vanilla and replaced with more coconut extract. Will make again and again.
I love these cookies exactly as the recipe is written. This year i added a cup of chocolate chips, a cup of white chocolate chips, and a half cup of chopped walnuts and created the best crispy, tender Christmas cookie ever!
Great!
OMG, I do not leave reviews but I was compelled. If you like coconut, YUM. I added chopped macadamia nuts as a reviewer suggested. These are buttery coconut goodness. I took a tray of mixed cookies to work and these were gone in 5 min. I now have a new favorite cookie. All I can say is TRY THEM, you will not be disappointed.
A nice mild cookie, very light flavor. I baked them at 350 and they still came out a little too crunchy for my taste, next time will make them bigger as the larger ones were more chewy. Also, I did not have coconut extract so made my own: soaked 1T of coconut in 3t vanilla for a few hours and then strained out the soaked coconut and used the vanilla in the cookies.
really tasty. slightly addictive! i too put the coconut in my food processor to make it a bit more fine. easy and delicious, two things that i love!
Baker beware! These cookies are addicting! I made the mistake and tried the dough... the only thing that got me to stop eating it was knowing how much raw egg I would be consuming! These cookies are second ONLY to dark chocolate covered macaroons.
I ADDED ANOTHER TEASPOON OF VANILLA AND ANOTHER TEASPOON OF COCONUT EXTRACT. LIGHT BROWNED MY COCONUT WITH BUTTER AND A HEAPING TABLESPOON OF COCONUT CREAM. TASTES ALMOST LIKE DRAKES COOKIES
These cookies are great. I've made them for several parties and they always go over well. I didn't have coconut extract and used almond extract instead and they still turned out yummy!
Absolutely fantastic! My boyfriend and mother-in-law couldn't get enough of these cookies. This recipe is a complete "Goldie Locks", not too sweet, not too much coconut, etc. I plan to make these again soon. For alterations try very finely ground coconut flakes or as a chocolate chip cookie dough. Yum!
Delicious! I melted chocolate and frosted each cookie with it. Some I added slivers of almond on top of the chocolate. This was a nice, crunchy, not too coconutty cookie. I also used rum extract instead of coconut extract as that is all I had. Baked at 350 for about 12 mins.
Simple & yummy. I sliced mine a tad thicker & removed them from the oven just as the edges had the slightest hint of golden-brown, so they were a little chewy, not crispy. But I think they'd be great either way. For a party I drizzled them w/melted chocolate & sprinkled w/toasted coconut.
Very surprising. I usually don't like coconut but my children had been after me to let them see what a whole coconut was all about. After opening, peeling and shredding, I had to do something with this coconut. This was just the thing. I didn't have any coconut extract, so I just omitted it. They were great without. I did have to cook quite a bit longer than recommended, but we often have to for high altitude cooking.
I was excited to make these cookies, but they turned out rather dry. I saved them by making a yummy lime glaze with powdered sugar, lime juice and zest. They did taste delicious and tropical that way, but I would not make and serve them without some sort of frosting or glaze.
Good, next time I might double the coconut extract as I did not think these were all that coconutty. My husband said they were perfect and I am not tasting things right because I'm pregnant so maybe he's right :)
easy and very tasty. I would make again, maybe add some chocolate.
Lovely crisp biscuit, always have a spare in the freezer. Have added pistachio nuts and cranberries and cut the coconut in half, also dried apricots and almonds, a very versatile cookie
Excellent. Satisfied my coconut craving. I'm making another batch today for company!
Easy-peasy, good basic recipe. Very good, but not overwhelming coconut flavor. Per other reviewers, I chopped the coconut, then toasted it: it probably gives a more “nutty” taste that way and the small browned flecks make the cookies more visually interesting. Keep in mind these cookies do not spread when baking, so the shape they are going into the oven is the shape they’ll be coming out.
Great for afternoon tea. A crisp cookie that goes well with a hot beverage. I increased coconut flavor to 1 teaspoon and added 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract. -- Got rave reviews from guests.
