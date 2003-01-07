Coconut Icebox Cookies

Coconut flavored refrigerator cookies. They're light, crisp and delicious.

Recipe by Nan

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream the butter until smooth; add sugar and continue creaming until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, vanilla and coconut flavoring.

  • Sift the flour with the salt and baking soda. Alternately add the flour mixture and the shredded coconut to the creamed mixture. Form the dough into logs about 2 inches in diameter. Tightly wrap dough and chill for at least two hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Remove dough from refrigerator and cut into 1/4-inch slices. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet until the edges are golden, about 10 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 5g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 138.1mg. Full Nutrition
