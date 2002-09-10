This a very quick and simple recipe. It may be unbelievable but it only takes 3 ingredients to make Really Basic Peanut Butter Cookies. Don't worry you really don't need vanilla or flour to make these. Just follow the ingredients and directions and you will have delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cookies.
I'm sorry, but I didn't like these cookies one bit. I even threw them away, which is something I never, ever do with sweets. I really wanted to like these, since they are so easy, but they are just bland and non-dimensional in taste. I guess that's what the rest of the ingredients are for... I won't be making this ever again, obviously.
I am giving this a 5 for several reasons: 1. I only had 1 egg 2. So easy 3. Very versatile 4. I love peanut butter! If you don't love pb these are not for you. The first 9 small cookies I made following recipe. My hub & kids liked, the next 9 I mixed in choco chips, we loved, the last 9 I mixed in even more choco chips & walnuts. Delicious. It's an ice/snow day here in Rowlett, we didn't have school so I am looking for ways to keep the house warm with the oven going all day & entertain everyone with good food. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This is my trademark recipe that I received many years ago from a friend. My version though is less sugar (1/2 cup not 1 cup) and I add 1/2 cup chocolate chips. I bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees, not a minute more!
This is a great recipie if you need a quick dessert. I was surprised that they turned out so great with only 3 ingedients! I used white sugar and they turned out fine. I would highly reccomend them if you need a fast easy cookie. UPDATE!!!! I tried to multiply this recipie times 5 for a big event and it DID NOT WORK!!!!!!!!!! If you are thinking about multiplying the recipie, maybe twice is okay but not more than that! Dont do it, you will waste ingredients. The dough came out super greasy I think because of the eggs. I tried to recover by adding flour but it was disastourous.
A great recipe for when you need a cookie fix fast ^_^ Tips: * sprinkle plain unsalted peanuts and a little extra brown sugar on top of the cookies for decoration * make sure to give plenty of space between cookies, they will spread quite a bit * if you add peanuts or chocolate chips to the mix, make sure to decrease the amount of brown sugar slightly
These were sooo easy and sooo good! The best part is, that they are very inexpensive to make. They also stay really soft. I added 1/2 cup of oats, to give some extra texture, nice recepie!
I was craving peanut butter cookies last night, but didn't want to go through the fuss of "making cookies", so I decided to try these. Wow, was I surprised! They are the richest, most decadent peanut butter cookies I have ever had. They have almost a fudge-like texture. Definitely satisfied my craving!
I forgot my best friend's kids birthday, so when she mentioned he'd asked her for pb cookies I knew it was what I had to do! But! I was broke and out of ingredients - no flour, no sugar, no vanilla, no butter or margarine (like, seriously bare!)...I had PB, but only crunchy at that. I had brown sugar, but only dark brown. I did actually have eggs - the kind that come from chickens even! :) So, I don't know if these turned out the way they were really supposed to, but they are WONDERFUL! Seriously, today I was a huge screw up, but these cookies weren't!
This is great so when I have a craving for cookies I go to this recipe. My roommate even made these. I used the suggestion for 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup chocolate chips and I will only make them that way from now on. We also used chunky peanut butter. I love this recipe!! Thank you!
I did half recipe for a quick snack - I also added quick oats 1/4 cup and used 1/8 cup of egg substitute. Baked for 10 minutes and rested on sheet 5 minutes. Beautiful!
I was skeptical of this recipe, but it turned out really good. It makes really cute little cookies full of peanut butter flavour. I added chopped dark chocolate which is wonderful. I only got 2 dozen cookies out of the recipe though.
I made these cookies for me and my husband when we didn't have many ingredients for desserts. They were wonderful, He definitely loved them, I used white sugar because that's all we had but they still were great.
I tried this recipe because I thought it was too easy to have cookies turn out this good! I have 2 young children and they had cookies in 15min!! This recipe is great! Thanks to Krista for posting it.
I finally got around to trying these, as I wanted a sweet to go with my cup of tea ;) They were good & I doubt anyone would guess that they were only made with 3 ingredients. They would be a great recipe for kids! I would make them again for a quick snack (maybe add some vanilla), but I will also keep making the 'regular' recipe. I made 27 cookies, baked for 7 minutes. They were puffed & very brown on the bottom. They sank when cool, making soft, stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth peanut butter cookies!
OMG! These were so easy & delicious! My hubby, wanted peanut butter cookies... But, I didn't have a mix. I will never buy a mix again... That's for sure! My whole family loved them! Good thing I had a large jar of peanut butter! Thank you!
Man was this good. I took it to a weekly gathering I go too and they were gone in 5 minutes. They are so simple and because of the simplicity you can create amazing peanut butter cookies of your own. Try adding Hershey's Chocolate bar or smearing whipped chocolate on top and you've got yourself a treat!
Very Good but alittle dry, I haven't tried it yet but Im thinking adding alittle butter might do the trick. I did 1egg 1cup PB and 1/2cup B.Sugar........ Very Good Flavor and So Simple that even if the butter doesn't make a difference I would still make these over and over ! I also put a choc.chip on top of each one.....
Excellent cookie for low carb dieters. Just use 1/2 cup sugar (or splenda if you want it to be really low carb) and 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips and you have a delicious rich chocolate chip cookie.
The recipe was very easy to follow and make. There wasn't a long, confusing list of ingredients either so it was convenient recipe. The baking was good except for the fact that they burnt. They ended up tasting very dry and very much like peanut butter. There wasn't much of a cookie taste to it. The clean up was extremely easy as there was only one bowl neeeded.
I made these exactly as the recipe stated for my first dozen. Frankly, I didn't like the way they tasted at all. They were dry and flat and didn't have much flavor. For the rest of the batch, I added flour, baking powder, and oil. Those were a little bit better, but still not too great. Adding vanilla frosting made them passable, but I won't be using this recipe (or others like it) again.
I'm sorry, but this recipe wasn't very good. I made this recipe 2 days ago and my family and I sampled them. They were overpoweringly sweet, sticky and are alot harder and take alot longer to make than I was lead to believe.
These are definitely not for everyone. The amount of sugar is quite high; I used an unsweetened natural peanut butter, and when I tasted the first bunch out of the oven I ran to make changes to the second half of the batch. They are VERY sweet; much too sweet in my opinion, although my kids seem to like them. If you like a milder cookie, you can make some changes. To the last half of the batch, I added another 2 tablespoons or so of peanut butter, probably 1/8 teaspoon salt, a little vanilla extract (few drops), a pinch of baking soda, and probably 1 1/2 tablespoons flour. I baked them for a little longer, between 9-10 minutes to brown the bottoms properly. This improved them quite a bit, although I think I will just try a different recipe next time.
Ok, I was a bit skeptical because of the simplicity of these but they are so good!!! And I love the fact there are only 3 ingredients that we always have on hand!!! These were wonderful! Thanks so much Krista...the kids love em!
Awesome and as easy as promised :) I did reduce the brown sugar to 1/2 C, and added 1/2 C of oats per other reviewers' suggestions. I would make them again in a heartbeat, and they are a perfect way to satisfy my late-afternoon sweet craving!
I absolutely loved this recipe. I've had it for some years. I have two daughters eight and six and my oldest can make these by herself and they never fall apart on her or crumble. We also do different variations like add chocolate and peanut butter chips and chocolate chucks. I always get a lot of requests for this particular cookie all the time.
Wow! Really peanut-buttery and really good! I liked how easy they were to make. My only disappointment with them was that they were very difficult to remove to the cooling racks. Had to let them sit for about five minutes before I could move them. With the chocolate chips they rock!
EXCELLENT COOKIES! I thought that I botched this batch, but they turned out great! The dough was not really "rollable" but I just plopped it on to the cookie sheet. They came out so soft and gooey. YUM. This is my totally favourite peanut butter cookie! These are good if you loveeee soft cookies, like I do :) Highly recomended :D
When i made these cookies at home, I was shocked that the cookies were so good. I needed something quick and easy to make for school. I made your cookies and everyone said that they were the best peanut butter cookies. Thanks for the recipe. <33
THE BEST!!!! it is 1:56 am and I was able to make enough of these for hungry teens ( after they ate dinner ,pizza and pop tarts) and they loved 'em! soooo easy. I did add 1/2 tsp vanilla. It only took 30 min from start to finish a double batch. p.s. these 4 guys are the defensive line for my son's high school. he's the little one at 6'4" and 250 lbs. try feeding these guys.
Excellent, very basic cookie! I was shocked how tasty it truly was. And my cookies were not thin at all, quite thick and full of delicious peanut butter flavor! I also sprinkled the tops of my cookies before I baked them with brown sugar for extra flavor. Yum!
Wow! These are so easy and good. I can whip them up whenever I want since I always have the ingredients on hand. I dipped my fork into sugar before pressing the cookies down so they wouldnt stick. Next time I will try adding some peanut butter or chocolate chips to the dough. Thanks so much!
My favorite Peanut Butter cookie recipe to date! I didn't have high expectations from something with only 3 ingredients. Also concerned about how well the dough would hold together. Well, the dough easily rolled into balls, and the texture of the cookie was perfect! Thank you!
I wanted a quick & easy recipe because I was craving peanut butter cookies. I won't be making this one again. The only way you could get 2-3 dozen cookies like the recipe states, is if you use a melon baller. I ended up with 1 dozen cookies and the dough balls were half the size of a golf ball before I pressed them down with a fork. As for taste & texture, if you like the taste of brown sugar then they are great. No peanut butter taste. Stayed soft & chewy several hours later.
I saw these and since I had all the ingredient on hand, I decided to try them. They were better than I expected. It is a great recipe for a quick, easy cookie. I added choc. chips and decreased the sugar. I am hosting a party and I will be making these since they are so easy and I have so many other things to make. My problem was that the bottoms of the first tray all burned and the second tray wasn't quite done. I also only got about 16 cookies from the recipe.
These cookies would have been good had I not changed the recipe. I added about 1 and a half teaspoons vanilla extract, another egg, 1 and a half cups of flour, and about 2 tablespoons of butter. They came out really peanut buttery and crumbly. I am planning on trying this recipe again, but next time I am going to follow the recipe :)
this is a good cookie if your looking for a fast, simple and easy way to make PB cookies. It's always convienient for me because I always have the ingredients on hand.They taste really yummy and they even stay chewy for a couple of days.It tastes even better with a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.
These cookies are really good. They were just a little too sweet for me. Next time I think I'll cut the sugar down to a 1/2 cup. Also some of them came out a little burnt on the bottom. Maybe 6-8 minutes is enough. But they are definetly worth it. This recipe was easy and made exactly 36 cookies. I will most definetly make these again!!
I can't believe how easy this recipie is, or how few ingredients it used! But, most importaintly, they tasted great. I made only one change to the recipie. Instead of using one agg I used two egg whtites. My family ate them up right away. I was having problems trying not to eat anymore. They couldn't believe there was no flour in the recipie. This recipie is so simple, I never try another peanut butter cookie recipie again.
I recently discovered I have a gluten allergy. So, I decided to make these, but added in 1/4 cup Almond Meal/Flour and about a 1/4 cup choc. chips and 1/4 cup walnuts. They're delicious!! They took about 10-12 minutes to cook in my oven with the almond flour added in. Yum! Yum!!
Made these cookies with my five year old daughter yesterday.Was very surprised of how wonderful they tasted, with as little as it takes to make them. Very great recipe to do with your children too. My daughter loved rolling them in the balls and then pressing them out with the fork. It was a great mother and daughter recipe to share.
This was an amazing recipe! It was so fast and simple. When I made these, I was wondering if they would rise enough, so I added about a teaspoon of baking soda. They turned out perfectly! This is a recipe I use all the time.
I can't say enough about these wonderful cookies! They are like a magic trick! So little effort, and 15 minutes later, you have a batch of moist, soft, melt in your mouth goodies! I will make these all the time. Watch them close, they cook in no time!
It was good...but I think I perefer that flour in my peanut butter cookies! I do, love the peanut butter flavor though!
I made these as the recipe stated and then added 1/2 cup of oats. I was not impressed with the way they turned out - flat and tasteless. Waste of calories and I have no more peanut butter to try something else!!
Very easy, but the peanut butter was overpowering. Mine turned out a little bitter, perhaps I overcooked them. I like peanut butter a lot, but even the dough was too strongly peanut for me. However if you adore a strong peanut butter taste this recipe might be good for you. I'm going to try them again with a milder tasting peanut butter. The appearance (especially with the chocolate tops) was lovely.
I just made these cookies like an hour ago. They have a very good flavor to them, but I htink next time I may cut the sugar back to 3/4C. and add a pinch of salt. I also put in 1 tsp. of vanilla and 1 tsp. of baking soda. But for a quick peanut butter fix these are worht the whole 20 minutes it takes to make 2 dozen.
These were ok since I was low on baking ingredients, but I like other peanut butter cookies more. The peanut butter oatmeal cookies (similar to do-si-do's) on this site are much better and just as quick and easy.
ok i lovvveee peanut butterrrrr!!!!! so these are my favorite cookie ever. however i changed somethings around...i personalliy like my cookies big fluffy and sweet, so i used half cup b.sugar and half cup w.sugar. then i added about 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda. to top it off i put in 2 tablespoons of flour and they came out perfect!
These cookies were exceptional, especially for the limited amount of ingredients. Super grateful to have stumbled upon this recipe. Will be whipping these cookies up again sometime! And adding a dash of vanilla will make these already glamorous cookies taste even more spectacular.
I tried this recipe because I was doubting the simplicity of it. I whipped up the batter in no time at all. The cookies were great: very rich and heavy. I strongly reccomend them for someone who's a die-hard peanut butter fan. I used crunchy pb but next time I will try them with creamy pb. I made another batch, but I modified the recipe. Those came out good too, not quite as rich though.
I use this recipe ALL the time. I add 1/2 cup white choc chips and let cool on cookie sheet. Then after a few minutes, cool on a cooling rack. They are STILL always a hit wherever I take them and so super easy :)
