Really Basic Peanut Butter Cookies

This a very quick and simple recipe. It may be unbelievable but it only takes 3 ingredients to make Really Basic Peanut Butter Cookies. Don't worry you really don't need vanilla or flour to make these. Just follow the ingredients and directions and you will have delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cookies.

Recipe by Krista Hallam

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine egg, sugar and peanut butter, mixing well. Roll dough into small balls and place on a cookie sheet. Flatten balls with a fork.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Let cookies cool on cookie racks. Variation: add chocolate or peanut butter flavored chips to the dough for an extra little twist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 36.6mg. Full Nutrition
