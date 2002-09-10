Really Basic Peanut Butter Cookies

These are definitely not for everyone. The amount of sugar is quite high; I used an unsweetened natural peanut butter, and when I tasted the first bunch out of the oven I ran to make changes to the second half of the batch. They are VERY sweet; much too sweet in my opinion, although my kids seem to like them. If you like a milder cookie, you can make some changes. To the last half of the batch, I added another 2 tablespoons or so of peanut butter, probably 1/8 teaspoon salt, a little vanilla extract (few drops), a pinch of baking soda, and probably 1 1/2 tablespoons flour. I baked them for a little longer, between 9-10 minutes to brown the bottoms properly. This improved them quite a bit, although I think I will just try a different recipe next time.