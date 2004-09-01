Sugar Cookie Glaze

1 of 488

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely hands-down the greatest glaze I’ve ever made! I think the difference is in using the corn syrup. I’ve tried making this recipe using both milk and water as I’ve made this glaze many times already… I definitely have found that the makes it taste much better. As some of the other reviewers found, using the milk DOES make the finish somewhat matte, but it still looks great and tastes even better with milk. It works wonderful with food coloring too. I put this glaze on the “Best Rolled Sugar Cookies” from this site and WOW, what a combo!!! People go nuts when they try these cookies. Just dip the cookie face-down in this glaze and twist, place on a piece of waxed paper and let sit for a couple hours. Make another bowl of this glaze in a contrasting color, take a spoon and drizzle it over the cookie for a neat effect too. Dries nice and hard! GREAT RECIPE! I’ve used it time and time again!! Helpful (777)

Rating: 5 stars Like other reviewers said, this glaze needs a bit of a flavor boost. I added several drops of almond extract, and it tastes wonderful! You can make it thicker by adding extra powdered sugar or thinner by adding water, so it's a very easy glaze to work with! Helpful (397)

Rating: 4 stars I used this on my sugar cookies and I found it to be a little too thin and I had to redip my cookies after it dried. I think it would work out better to add more powdered sugar to thicken it up a little. I thickened it up a whole lot after I was done glazing the cookies and put it into a frosting bag with a fine round tip ( I also added food color ) and I piped on the details I wanted and this turned out great! I also added a little vanilla to it because I found it to be a little bland as is. I think next time, also, I'll try it with milk instead of water. Update: I thickened it quite a bit this time, but it was still flowy enough to dip the cookies and this worked out much better. It coated them better and it dried clearer and shinier. Also, I put it in a glass pie plate so I could fit some of my bigger cookies in there. I still just used water; didn't try it with milk in the glaze. Lastly, I do double the recipe, otherwise it's not enough and do stir the glaze before dipping each cookie. Helpful (301)

Rating: 5 stars This glaze made my pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies come out beautiful! They were bright shiney and hard enouph to stack. Some advice for those not-so-experianced bakers as myself...DO NOT PUT COOKIES IN FRIDGE AFTER GLAZING! The shine was GONE when I took them out due to condensation.:( Lesson learned. Helpful (166)

Rating: 5 stars When using this recipe, always, always always siftthe powdered sugar at least 2 or 3 times. This makes the glaze flow over the cookie a bit easier and will eliminate any blotches. This is a wonderful glaze. Helpful (145)

Rating: 5 stars Been meaning to review this since last Christmas! This is the coolest glaze. It keeps the intensity of color when food pastes/cake decorating gels are added. I find that a kid's paint brush (found in those water color kits) works great to spread glaze out for detail work. Great! Helpful (135)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good basic glaze. Thicken a bit to use with squeeze bottles and so it doesn't run off the side of the cookie. Kids have a great time with the squeeze bottles and it is easy for them to use. One review suggested using milk but I found that the glaze dries with a matte finish instead of the shiny finish when water is used. It's still great either way just a different effect. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect texture, high shine and color that adjusts easily with food coloring. Used this to let 4 year olds paint sugar cookies with paintbrushes. They loved it! Stays moist long enough to add sprinkles but dries quickly enough to pack up when it's time to split up the cookies painted and go home. Great taste and texture, not crumbly or crackly. Adheres to cookie just right. I've used lots of glazes, this is THE ONE. Helpful (78)