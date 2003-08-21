Cori's Krispie Cookies

This cookie is easy to make, has a good texture, but the flavor is a little on the bland side. Maybe if it had more chocolate flavor, cinnamon or something. My daughter who can't eat chocolate liked it fairly well. There weren't enough m&m's to matter to her.
This cookie is easy to make, has a good texture, but the flavor is a little on the bland side. Maybe if it had more chocolate flavor, cinnamon or something. My daughter who can't eat chocolate liked it fairly well. There weren't enough m&m's to matter to her.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.