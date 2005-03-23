Two Tone Brownies

5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A white and dark chocolate combo to suit everyone's tastes.

By Penny

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly brush an 8 inch square tin with melted butter or oil. Line the base with baking paper, extending over two sides.

    Advertisement

  • Stir 1/4 cup butter or margarine and dark chocolate in the top of a double boiler until just melted. Using a wooden spoon, beat 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla extract, and 1 egg in a medium bowl until combined. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture. Add 1/2 cup flour, stirring until just combined; don't over beat.

  • Stir 1/4 cup butter or margarine and white chocolate in the top of a double boiler until just melted. Using a wooden spoon, beat 1 /2 cup sugar, vanilla extract and 1 egg in a second bowl until combined. Stir in the white chocolate mixture. Add 1/2 cup flour, stirring until just combined; don't over beat.

  • Drop large spoonfuls of the mixtures alternately and evenly, next to one another, in a single layer, in the tin. Gently smooth the surface, without combining the mixtures.

  • Bake for 35 minutes, or until firm. Allow to cool in the tin before cutting into small squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 44.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022