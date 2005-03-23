Two Tone Brownies
A white and dark chocolate combo to suit everyone's tastes.
I thought these came out pretty good. i had a ton of left over chocolate that I needed to use,this was a great recipe to use it on. I used milk chocolate and white chocolate. People have commented on the layers not coming out right, this is what I did. I put the chocolate mixtures in 2 separate measuring cups. I poured milk then white, next to each other. 4 across and 4 down. I took a toothpick and swirled together. They came out swirly, and very yummy! VERY gooey, just the way I love em!
not a great presentation and the white chocolate can be tricky to melt right.
These brownies are very ooey gooey and very tasty. When I made them I made the mistake of swirling the two mixtures together and after they baked they came out all one colour in most parts, but it was impossible to make only one layer like the recipe says. They don't actually look that tasty when they come out of the oven, and they're hard to cut because they're so gooey, but that's what makes them so good!
The kids and I were excited to try this recipe. We were careful to keep the two mixtures separate and layered per instructions given from one reviewer. During baking, the whole thing just blended together. It was a disappointment to the kids that our efforts amounted to naught. This didn't stop them from eating every morsel in 10 minutes flat. Even though you couldn't SEE the different batter (white chocolate vs. dark chocolate), you could taste a subtle difference. Yummy!
