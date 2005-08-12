Ricotta Cookies II

Taste alone is 5 stars. That being said, I had considerable problems with the dough and it's stickiness. I followed the recipe to a "T", refrigerating the dough to allow better handling. I rolled the dough into balls with much difficulty - as i said before, sticky - and baked them for 10 minutes. They looked done, but they were not done "enough" as they fell within 5 minutes of cooling. I would suggest 15 minutes. At 15 minutes, they looked better - domed and while not "balls" as I hoped, significantly better than the saggy, craggy looking pitifuls I pulled out of the oven at 10 minutes. As for the glaze, I let the cookies cool and then applied it to each cookie with a pastry brush, sprinkling with decors as I went along. I actually ended up with much more glaze than needed.