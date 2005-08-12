Ricotta Cookies II

Delicate Italian ricotta cookies with an almond flavored glaze. Very good!

Recipe by Sandy

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
8 dozen
Ingredients

96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter, sugar, eggs, ricotta cheese, and vanilla extract. Combine the flour, baking powder, and baking soda; blend into the creamed mixture, mixing in additional flour as necessary to form a workable dough. Roll dough into teaspoon-sized balls, and arrange on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned.

  • In a medium bowl, beat milk, confectioners' sugar, and almond extract until smooth. Spoon over warm cookies, and sprinkle with colored candy sprinkles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 39.3mg. Full Nutrition
