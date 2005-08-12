Ricotta Cookies II
Delicate Italian ricotta cookies with an almond flavored glaze. Very good!
Delicate Italian ricotta cookies with an almond flavored glaze. Very good!
I love ricotta and almond so I used all almond extract. I also refrigerated the dough for 2 hours to make it eaiser to handle. I also froze half my batch and put the frosting on after i took them out.Read More
This recipe said to add more flour as needed, well I added and added but it never got to the consistency where I could roll it. By the time I decided to stop adding flour, the dough pretty much lost its flavor. I was disappointed with the results of this recipe.Read More
I love ricotta and almond so I used all almond extract. I also refrigerated the dough for 2 hours to make it eaiser to handle. I also froze half my batch and put the frosting on after i took them out.
These were very yummy cookies! Nice texture and balance of sweet. Good recipe cept... I needed another 1/2 cup of flour for my dough to come together. And it took about 20 minutes for my oven to get the cookies lightly browned. *Tip: as the dough is very sticky to work with so using a mini-ice cream scoop to form the balls makes life easier. Also, make double the amount of glaze- you will need it. I had about 100 cookies and had to whip up another batch of glaze halfway through.
I made these cookies for Easter this year and I thought they were really yummy. Very subtle flavor but good texture. Liked the glaze a lot too. I hope you like the picture I took of them!
This was a good recipe. The texture is different. You have to store these in the refrigerator or they will get soggy.
Absolutely the best ricotta cookies I've ever made. I upped the oven temperature to 375 for high altitude baking, and they came out in 10 minutes exactly with a wonderfully fluffy cake texture. By the way, I used a cookie scoop which I dipped in flour between cookies, making it extremely easy. The perfect use for ricotta left over from cannoli or manicotti!
EXCELLENT!! These are quick & dead easy to make, and they are SO DELICIOUS!! Rich, yet light, spongy in texture, like little pillows of yumminess. Every single person who tried them, loved them and asked for the recipe!!
This recipe said to add more flour as needed, well I added and added but it never got to the consistency where I could roll it. By the time I decided to stop adding flour, the dough pretty much lost its flavor. I was disappointed with the results of this recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe! Only 1 small change...I would add slightly less milk to my glaze as I wanted it a bit thicker. other than that, perfect ricotta cookie recipe!
I liked this cookie, it's in a class of its own. My guys didn't want to try them at 1st- until they saw others eating them (b/c I told them it was made w/ ricotta). Then they thought they were good. Not nessecarily a kids cookie as 1 other reviewer noted, but my 12 y.o. likes them. I put the almond exract in the dough, and didn't use any glaze. The dough was kind of sticky when I made it, bt they turned out great. I will make again.
Really good - don't overbake. Loved the hint of almond flavor. Thought the texture of these cookies was superb. I halved the recipe as I didn't need that many!
This is a good way to use up left over ricotta cheese. The cookies were easy to make and the dough was yummy. :) I agree with some others, the baked product would be very plain without the almond glaze. The glaze was good with the cookies but very, very runny. I would definitely keep baked cookies in the refrigerator. Kids were suspicious when I told them the cookies had cheese in them, but after tasting them, they said they couldn't even notice the cheese flavor.
This cookie recipe is amazing!!!!! I found it last Christmas 08' and have made it for every holiday in between! I add a little more flour than called for and chill the dough in the fridge. Then I roll it out and it is my new fav. cut out recipe! The cookies stay moist and fluffy for days. They actually make me want to eat a cut out cookie!
I quartered the recipe (I was using up extra ricotta cheese.) and it came out well enough. Though I did get 3 dozen out of that. I would recommend making more glaze, and really covering the cookies, as they cookies themselves have almost no taste. But the almond glaze was yummy. It also took 20 minutes in my oven for the cookies to get lightly browned. A nice recipe, but not the best cookies I have ever had.
I had extra ricotta cheese from making another recipe, so went looking for something to use it up. Unlike other reviewers, I was not familiar with this type of cookie, but no more. The cookies were melt-in-your mouth delicious, great for afternoon tea and freeze well. I left off the sprinkles and halved the recipe. Thanks for the recipe Brenda.
Yum! Nice and light. I used Splenda instead of sugar to make this a more diabetic friendly recipe. Instead of using sprinkles, I mixed a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg into the glaze. They tasted like light little cinnamon rolls. The only thing... my cookies stayed in the ball shapes, they didnt spread at all. I wonder if I did something wrong?
Just like grandmas.
I can understand how people may have problems with this cookie dough but it was a lovely light cake-like cookie. I definitely would not have been able to do it without a scoop, would have had to add more flour. We did add more conf sugar to the glaze. Otherwise followed recipe to the letter. The dough IS soft!
Very nice cookies, I didn't have the ingredients for the glaze so added grated lemon rind to the dough for some added interest and they were great. The batter will be much easier to blend if the eggs, ricotta and butter are at room temp.
There are several problems with this recipe.I like to use 2 to 3 teaspoons of vanilla, not tablespoons. Also, I use 3 to 4 teaspoons of milk when making the glaze, not 5 tablespoons. Adjust the sugar and milk as needed to make a thick consistency. I had to make 2 batches of glaze to cover the cookies. I may have made the balls a little bigger because I only got 75 cookies and I had to bake for 15 min These cookies came out perfect and flavorful. I did not not beat the dough with an electric mixer. I mixed the ingredients with a spoon until well blended - din't over mix.
These are so good and I will be making them every year for Christmas. But I made 2 batches and the one that was slightly browned turned out too dry. I think they should be taken out of the oven before they are slightly brown.
The cookies are light and sweet. The glaze is just a little to runny. If I make these again I will start with 2-3 tablespoons of milk and check the consistency. I used almond in the glaze and it gives the cookie a nice flavor.
I've never had ricotta cookies before but I needed to use up some left over ricotta cheese so I thought I'd give these a try. Well, to say everyone liked them would be an understatement. They barely lasted a day and a half! They are delicious, melt in your mouth little cookies. Next time I may add just a little less milk to the icing to thicken it up a bit, but other than that they are great!
My mom was looking for a recipe for these cookies, so I made them for her, and she loved them! My 8 year old nephew is always asking if I made these cookies when he comes over. They are delicious. I've been making them without the glaze, and they are still great. I store mine in the fridge in an air-tight container.
Wonderful subtle flavor. Perfect with a cup of coffee. Good after a large meal as they were not very rich. Kids loved adding the decorations.
These are delicious. I found that refrigerating the dough for a couple of hours made it easier to handle the dough.
I think this recipe is terrific. The only additional flour I needed was that to coat my hands. The texture of the cookies is remarkable....so soft and fluffy, like delicate pillows. Half are gone even before frosting. A great break from chocolate!
More than 5 stars! These are delicious and moist. Very much like the traditional Italian cookies that I grew up on and make. But these are more moist. I used Anise extract on some and lemon extract on the rest. Love these!! Cant wait to give some to my parents tomorrow!
these cookies are good. they have a nice flavor, like... cheesecake sugar cookie. or something.
Love this cookie! My family loves it and it's kid tested. It's a light, little cake. The only adjustment was the amount of vanilla. 2 Tablespoons must be a misprint. I used 2 teaspoons and it turned out great!
We made these instead of our usual "taralucci" italian cookies because I was at my friend's house and didn't have my recipes with me. They were much more moist and tender then our usual--which is a good thing! This recipe is definitely a keeper. It helps to lightly oil your hands before rolling the balls. Thanks for a great recipe!
GREAT cookies! Everyone raves about them and asks when I'll make them again!
Yum, like a little vanilla cake in your mouth. Followed recipe exactly but we did skip the sprinkles, thanks for the great recipe Sandy!
GREAT COOKIES that are really soft and versatile. I used vanilla in the cookies (made 90 bite-size) but used four different colors and flavors for glazes -- yellow (lemon) -- green (lime) -- orange (apricot/orange) -- beige (almond.) Of course, everyone had to taste all four and to pick a favorite.
I love this recipe. My husband who hates cheese loves this recipe! I usually put the dough in the fridge in between batches and use a small melon ball type scoop and just plop them on the sheet. This is my new go-to cookie recipe! Sometimes w/ icing, sometimes without. I've even baked the sprinkles right onto the cookie. Anyway I try it, its just delicious!
very delicious recipe. tastes great with different extracts as well
I have been making very similar cookies for years. I couldn't find my recipe so followed the one closest like it.ate the first batch , something wasn't right and I called my mother in law , which is Italian, and she told me right away - 1 tsp salt to dough and cut back on the vanilla or omit it ( my daughter likes better without vanilla in the dough)Huge difference!, just don't skip the salt ! They even rise better with it! Needed to bring the flavor out!
Very good. Cookies were cake like. Everyone enjoyed them.
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. My italian grandmother made a similar recipe and these where my favorite at Christmas. So of course, I loved this recipe!!
The tast was good but we couldn't taste the Ricotta. The cookie came out more doughy
My Italian family loved these cookies!!! They are just like Grandma use to make. All my aunts loved them. Half of the cookies were gone before dinner. Super moist and easy to make. This recipe is a definate
really good- There is another receipe here almost identical. I did not use 4 cups of flour, I used 3 and opted to do the baking soda/powder combo vs all baking powder. Very nice cake like cookie. I will definatley make again. The glaze I used was almond and it was an excellent compliment to the cookie.
This is a good cookie. Very fluffy and cake-like. Not sweet, and not alot of flavor, but great with coffee. These cookies are great for people that don't like sweet cookies.
These cookies are so good! Light and fluffy and just sweet enough!
I made these today and I can't stay away from them! This is an adult cookie in my opinion- delicate, delicious, subtle almond flavor. I didn't roll them into balls, just treated the dough like a drop cookie. Red and green edible glitter over the glaze made these perfect for Christmas!
Egg-free adaptation: I substitute 1 tsp of arrowroot powder and 2 Tbsp of water for each egg; therefore, use a total of 2 tsps of arrowroot powder and 4 Tbsp of water. Simply add in the arrowroot powder, followed by the water, at the step where you'd add in eggs. They turn out fine! The dough may be slightly harder to get all combined if you mix by hand. I just knead it together with my hands until it is all blended. Cookies come our fluffy and delicious!
I substitute lemon extract for the almond in the icing. These cookies are great!
wow - these are good. there is a reason why i don't bake, and this is my new reason. i have eaten so many already! cakey and light. yum. i had to change the flavor of the glaze to lemon. i didn't have any almond on hand. i froze some dough, so maybe next time. thanks for the post sandy!
Delicious! But the dough IS very sticky . I floured a piece of wax paper and took handfuls of the dough and kneaded some flour into it . Then I took about a tablespoon full of the dough and rolled it into a log and made rings . It def needs more flour incorporated into it.
This is a great recipe!! I change it a little and everyone goes crazy for them... Add 2 cups sugar instead... Then I use lemon extract instead of almond and yummy! I also like the batter sticky.... Just drop them on cookie sheet in a tablespoon size ball!
Very disappointing :( First attempt the cookies required almost 50% more flour to make the dough workable--resulting cookies *looked* good, but were chewy and bland. 2nd attempt I barely let the flour incorporate to avoid stickiness and chewiness--this batch totally spread in the oven and made a flat, souffle like cookie. Neither was what I was hoping for...still searching for a dry, but tender version of this cookie.
This super easy cookie was fabulous. Served it in my daughter's 2nd grade class. I used lemon extract instead of almond in the icing. It got 'rave' reviews.
I made these cookies for my co-workers who raved about how good they were.
My husband and I made these cookies together to have some Christmas and quite honestly we were very dissapointed. They taste more like a pancake and nothing like any ricotta cookie I ever tasted. I would not use this recipe again.
These are wonderful! They have a light texture and subtle flavor. I only used 2 teaspoons of vanilla, and I thought that was perfect. The dough is sticky to work with, but a cookie baller works wonders. The glaze recipe made the perfect amount and I topped half of mine with colored sprinkles and half with candied cherry bits.
This recipe produces a lightly flavored cookie that I think is more appealing to an adult, than a child. I would make these again, although with some other flavoring or addition to give it a bit more taste. It does make a nice tea cookie and all the adults at my office loved them.
Fantastic little cookies! I subbed anise extract in the cookie and in the glaze. Otherwise, followed the recipe as written. We absolutely loved them. Thanks for the recipe.
Tasty but not as flavorful as I had hoped
I have made these cookies for holidays for many years. Everyone loves them. The only thing I change is putting a little food coloring in the icing at Easter.
DELICIOUS! I drizzled with flavored icings: lavender, lemon, almond and vanilla. All are good! Are prettier if you roll dough into a ball, not drop.
Made recipe as is and found the cookies lacked flavor.
This was a great recipe!!! But I did double the recipe as I had a 30 oz ricotta container. I will say the glaze didn't work for me so I did the glaze from Giada from food network ricotta cookie recipe, turned out much better :) Also will be using less sugar next, they were a little sweet for me but turned out wonderful, everyone loved them!!! Side note... don't bother rolling them out the dough is too sticky. Just go buy one of those small cookie scoops and use that so much easier and you'll be happier with out all the mess on your hands and they pretty much look the same anyways.
These can be made Gluten Free!!! I've made them with King arthur flour called Measure for measure. It turned out tasting exactly like the non gluten version!!! I'm so happy. Also, I flash freeze the cookie dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet. Then, once frozen, placed in a ziplock bag and store in the freezer until you want some freshly baked cookies. they taste the same! It's great! Thanks
I LOVE this recipe! It is super easy and SO delicious. Everyone who eats it agrees. ;) I made them last year for Christmas and again this year since they were such a hit. This time I substituted the vanilla extract for almond since I prefer the almond flavor and I used red and green sugar for Christmas colors. I also made them tablespoon sized so it was about half the servings with larger cookies. I absolutely love how light and fluffy they come out and they keep for quite some time when kept in the fridge. This will definitely become my annual Christmas tradition now. :)
These were really good and easy to make!
Made it as written and yummy! I used a pastry brush for the glaze instead of scoops of it....less messy. Will definitely keep this for yearly Christmas cookies!!!
Everyone that tried them really liked them! I used triple sec instead of almond extract for the icing (almond allergies).
Followed the recipe exactly, but was disappointed in the result. Cookies tasted very bland; topping as directed was too runny to remain on the cookies and during the next few days, was absorbed by the cookie but still had little flavor...almond taste lost completely. Ok with a cup of tea. I also refrigerated the dough for easier handling. Not sure I will make these again, unless I tweak the recipe with orange or lemon zest. Liked the cakey texture.
I make these every Christmas. Very flavorful, I do add the zest of 2 oranges to the batter.
I used vanilla extract in the icing because I dislike almond flavor. Loved these cookies as did my famiky.
These cookies are very, very good, and surprisingly easy! I prefer a little thicker glaze, so I added a little butter, but I imagine you can use any frosting you like, as long is it's not too thick.
These were wonderful and exactly what I was looking for
Very light and airy...reminds me of the ones my great-grandmother made. Will make again!
i made these for a cookie exchange party. they got great reviews. to say this recipe needed 'extra' flour is an understatement though. still a good cookie, just somewhat of a pain to make.
Great recipe! I just sprinkled powdered sugar as a topping. But I would do the icing as shown next time. Also I used 1 Tbls of vanilla and 1 Tbls of almond extract.
Family wasn't a huge fan, bu it was a nice departure from our standard.
Never had these before. What I ended up with didn't last one day. Everyone in the family really liked the subtle flavor and the texture. Like little cake bites hinting at almond. Thanks!
Didn't work out for me. I needed to cook it much longer, but they were still too soft.
Taste alone is 5 stars. That being said, I had considerable problems with the dough and it's stickiness. I followed the recipe to a "T", refrigerating the dough to allow better handling. I rolled the dough into balls with much difficulty - as i said before, sticky - and baked them for 10 minutes. They looked done, but they were not done "enough" as they fell within 5 minutes of cooling. I would suggest 15 minutes. At 15 minutes, they looked better - domed and while not "balls" as I hoped, significantly better than the saggy, craggy looking pitifuls I pulled out of the oven at 10 minutes. As for the glaze, I let the cookies cool and then applied it to each cookie with a pastry brush, sprinkling with decors as I went along. I actually ended up with much more glaze than needed.
Love this recipe I didn’t make any changes. Just wondering if the butter should be melted or just softened. I didn’t melt it
I'm not sure whether to give these a 3 1/2 * or 4 *. I wasn't that thrilled with them but the family seemed to like them. Hubby described the texture as a vanilla cupcake. He's exactly right. These are like cupcake cookies. Something different which did use up my left over ricotta, but I wouldn't go out of my way to make again. Thankyou.
Perfect receipe. They came out amazing!!!
The dough was very wet and took about ½ to 1 extra cup of flour to make it workable. The glaze was too clear in the picture so I used less extract and I didnt add the sprinkles. I've made these before and will continue to bake them. They are a light biscuit/cookie like my favorite bakery in RI. My children and grandchildren love them with milk, coffee or tea. They are a nice treat when company comes.
Delicious, light cookie. I used almond extract instead of vanilla extract. We liked the cookie without any glaze/frosting.
Flavorless. Waste of good ricotta cheese. I even added two cups of chopped almonds. And used them as thumbprint cookies with various preserves in the center. Basically, taste like sweet toast with jam. Good with a cup of coffee, but not the indulgent cookie I was yearning for.
This was a disaster for me. The dough was so thick my mixer couldn't handle it, and so sticky I couldn't really roll it into balls and ended up putting it on cookie sheets drop-style with two teaspoons. All for a very bland cookie. Definitely won't be making these again!
Great recipe! The cookies came out fabulous, but I did have trouble with the icing. I'd suggest adding a little less milk to the icing ingredients so it will end up a little thicker.
As cookies, they were OK, keeping in mind I only had enough vanilla for 1T. I upped the sugar to 2C. After scooping out 4 trays of batter, I became impatient and put the rest of the batter in a 7X11 dish, baked at 350 for about 30 mins. I then poked holes in the cake and poured leftover butter sauce on it... Wonderful!! I prefer the cake to the cookies.
These are delicious. So moist , yet spongey and sweet but not too sweet. The only weird part is if you store them in a container they tend to melt the icing and the cookie itself becomes sticky.
I followed the recipe but they seemed dry. Maybe I baked them too long
Yum, these are great. I used almond extract in the dough as well. For the glaze I didn't have powdered sugar so I made a simple syrup with a couple squeezes of fresh orange juice and drizzled over the cooled cookies, adds a fantastic flavor to the cookie!
Added almond extract to the batter ( accidentally.).. they were still amazing..
These are really good. They have a texture more like cake and very tasty. I didn't have almond extract so I used orange instead and they were awesome. Can't keep the kids out of them.
I'm not sure whether to give these a 3 1/2 * or 4 *. I wasn't that thrilled with them but the family seemed to like them. Hubby described the texture as a vanilla cupcake. He's exactly right. These are like cupcake cookies. Something different which did use up my left over ricotta, but I wouldn't go out of my way to make again. Thankyou.
Holiday favorite! This recipe make a very large batch (for those of us that double our holiday baking)
This was my first time making these it was so easy & quick & so yummy...I will definitely make it again!!!
I made these for my niece's baby shower and they were a huge success! I omitted the almond extract (family member w/nut allergy) used vanilla instead. I decorated them and they really looked so lovely on the dessert table. I would definitely make them again!!
I have made these a few times and always a success..I made them with pink icing for my daughters communion and they looked very pretty.
These cookies are amazing! So different from any other cookie I've baked or eaten. They were an instant hit with my husband. I followed the directions exactly, except for reducing the vanilla to teaspoons rather than tablespoons. I would agree with other reviewers that the glaze should be doubled and the amount of milk reduced slightly to make for a thicker glaze. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Made this this afternoon. Great taste. I found the glaze was a little thin and had to add a lot more sugar to it to thicken it up. Other wise these are a really nice cookie.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections