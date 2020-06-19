Ginger Sekanjabin

Sekanjabin (sometimes spelled sekanjubin or sekanjamin, among others) is a refreshing Persian drink, sometimes even prepared for medicinal purposes. Earliest references to this concoction date from the 10th century AD. The syrup keeps almost indefinitely without refrigeration, and the drink is particularly tasty with fruits. Enjoy!

By The Magpie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil the sugar and water together in a large saucepan over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, and stir in the vinegar and minced ginger.n

  • Allow mixture to cool to room temperature, then strain out the minced ginger with a fine sieve. Store at room temperature in a sterile container.n

  • To use, stir 1 part syrup into 4 to 5 parts water; serve cold with ice if desired.n

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
