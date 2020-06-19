Ginger Sekanjabin

Sekanjabin (sometimes spelled sekanjubin or sekanjamin, among others) is a refreshing Persian drink, sometimes even prepared for medicinal purposes. Earliest references to this concoction date from the 10th century AD. The syrup keeps almost indefinitely without refrigeration, and the drink is particularly tasty with fruits. Enjoy!
Crazy good. I LOVE ginger, and ginger ale. I can never find ginger ale with enough ginger for me. This was perfection. I used seltzer water instead of regular water to get my fizz on. One note I would like to make. The first time I made this I used jarred minced ginger. It does not have nearly enough flavor. Fresh ginger is imperative. My first attempt I cut the recipe down to five serving and I still ended up using nearly half a cup of jarred ginger. I really could not taste it. Another recipe on here that I tried said to use white balsamic. I used that in one of my experiments. I found that you can change up the profile of this just by playing around with your vinegar. I think when I get bored one day, I will try using vodka in or sherry in place of the vinegar just to see what would happen. Thanks again.
Crazy good. I LOVE ginger, and ginger ale. I can never find ginger ale with enough ginger for me. This was perfection. I used seltzer water instead of regular water to get my fizz on. One note I would like to make. The first time I made this I used jarred minced ginger. It does not have nearly enough flavor. Fresh ginger is imperative. My first attempt I cut the recipe down to five serving and I still ended up using nearly half a cup of jarred ginger. I really could not taste it. Another recipe on here that I tried said to use white balsamic. I used that in one of my experiments. I found that you can change up the profile of this just by playing around with your vinegar. I think when I get bored one day, I will try using vodka in or sherry in place of the vinegar just to see what would happen. Thanks again.
This is so good. I stopped drinking wine about a month ago and this is a great relaxing subsitute. I only used 2 1/2 cup of sugar. I poured it with ice and fresh lemons.... Soooo Good and good for you! Thanks
Shut the front door! And the back door! Then lock em both cuz I'm not sharing this! Because I had frozen ginger, I added a quite bit more than called for. Don't be me. Man, is it spicy! It tones down a good deal when added to sparkling water, though. Such a weird and wonderful recipe! :o)
Perfect. I have been digging ginger lately and thought there had to be some ginger flavored drink out there to satisfy my craving and this nailed it. Made it exactly as written. Perfect for hot summer nights. This is the first recipe I have felt the need to leave a review on. Definitely worthy of five stars . can't believe it only has eight ratings(now)! Thank you so much for sharing
This is a delicious and refreshing drink just in time for summer. My family loved it! I like the fact that you can make it strong or just flavor your water slightly. I made it with the red wine vinegar, and I am looking forward to trying it with the white wine vinegar as well. Cheers!
This is amazing mixed with club soda and has completely replaced store-bought soda in my home. As a bonus, the ginger that is left over after straining makes a great addition to salad dressings or chicken salad with grapes and apples (and can be frozen for use later - wasting something that tasty would just be so wrong!)
This is so refreshing! I've made this four times now along with another similar recipe with strawberry by the same OP. I'm playing with vinegar variations and so far my favorite is white balsamic, but white wine vinegar or apple cider is good too.
This is very much like the old-fashioned switchel that was popular in the old days (although they used honey or maple syrup for sweetener.) I cut the sugar in half and it's plenty sweet! You simply cannot put too much ginger in it so grate to your heart's content if you love it as much as I do. I added a few sprinkles of cardamom and did half ACV/half white vinegar. Definitely freeze the ginger that you strain out to use for other dishes or drinks. My kids want to know why store-bought ginger ale can't taste as good as this! Store it in a pretty glass bottle in your fridge and keep sparkling water on hand for a refreshing drink when you're craving it. So glad I came across your recipe.
So delish! I love ginger and could easily drink this everyday as a yummy treat...so much better than anything that can be purchased in the stores. Can easily adjust the sweetness or ginger strength based on personal preference. I highly recommend you give it a try and share it with someone, yummy- pass it on!
This is fabulous! I didn't make it as sweet (cut back by 1/3 the sugar and 1/4 the vinegar). and used sparkling mineral water (I used Gerolsteiner). You could almost add more ginger if you want for a more peppery and zippier ginger flavor. Next time I will.
One of the best refreshment for summer and you can add some freshly grated CUCUMBER to your glass of sekanjabin sherbet and ... wow, it's awesome! BTW, I subed apple cider vinegar and it tastes fruitier.
This is AMAZINGLY good! I used white wine vinegar, and I am curious to try out some other options. Very refreshing with a glass of seltzer water. A little on the sweet side, but I love the gingery taste. YUM!
Delicious, I used a bit less ginger but that was a mistake, more ginger is better! Next time planning on using some honey and see how that tastes. Thank you for a great drink recipe, so much better than anything store bought.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.