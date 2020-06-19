Ginger Sekanjabin

Crazy good. I LOVE ginger, and ginger ale. I can never find ginger ale with enough ginger for me. This was perfection. I used seltzer water instead of regular water to get my fizz on. One note I would like to make. The first time I made this I used jarred minced ginger. It does not have nearly enough flavor. Fresh ginger is imperative. My first attempt I cut the recipe down to five serving and I still ended up using nearly half a cup of jarred ginger. I really could not taste it. Another recipe on here that I tried said to use white balsamic. I used that in one of my experiments. I found that you can change up the profile of this just by playing around with your vinegar. I think when I get bored one day, I will try using vodka in or sherry in place of the vinegar just to see what would happen. Thanks again.

