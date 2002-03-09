Double Chocolate Nummies
A chocolate dough studded with chocolate chips, yummy!
This is a great cookie recipe. The cookies are a little flat but still delicious. I've also added peanut butter chips.Read More
This recipe is obviously incorrect. I think too much butter.The batter was like cake batter (very tasty though), and when baked in the oven ran like water. I added more flour before baking the next batch, but it was still no good. Please check and fix! I think they would be good if the ratios were correct.Read More
These are awesome. My family always asks me to make these when they know they are coming to visit. We have a "nut" allergy in our family, and it is sure nice not to have to worry about it, with these cookies. It makes a large batch, and freeze well....if they make it to the freezer ! Awesome. The recipe WAS on here incorrectly a while back. The measurements were not right. Glad they are correct now....Maragarine is better than butter in this recipe
SOmething is off in this recipe...I added 1/2 cup more flour...and 1/4 tsp more baking soda to make the cookies fluffier and that fixed the batter issue, but next time I'll also add in more cocoa powder to make it more chocalatey...otherwise not too bad.. BTW, if you eliminate the eggs and add milk (for thinness) instead, you can make a great chocolate frosting!
These cookies are really crispy and chocolaty but...they do spread out a lot and you MUST let them set on the cookie sheet after baking for about 5 minutes. I don't know why the water is in the recipe and next time I will leave it out and see of that makes a more traditional cookie.
