Double Chocolate Nummies

A chocolate dough studded with chocolate chips, yummy!

By Joanne Choquette

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream the together the butter or margarine, white sugar, vanilla, egg and water. Stir in the salt and the cocoa and beat well.

  • Combine the flour and the baking soda. Stir the flour mixture into the creamed mixture. Mix in the chocolate chips and oatmeal. Drop tablespoon sized drops onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 to 14 minutes.

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 26.5mg; sodium 118.4mg. Full Nutrition
