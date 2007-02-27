Deep Dish Brownies

1089 Ratings
  • 5 719
  • 4 228
  • 3 91
  • 2 28
  • 1 23

My all-time favorite, make-from-scratch brownies recipe!

By Biz McMahon

Gallery
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 8 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, blend melted butter, sugar and vanilla. Beat in eggs one at a time. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Gradually blend into the egg mixture. Spread the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until brownies begin to pull away from the sides of the pan. Let brownies cool, then cut into squares. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 289.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022