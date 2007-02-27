Deep Dish Brownies
My all-time favorite, make-from-scratch brownies recipe!
Great chewy, fudgy brownie IF you eliminate one egg, and add more cocoa (1/4 cup). No baking powder, or else it will rise too much like a cake. Not really deep dish, but just regular size thickness. And make it easy on yourself folks, this can be a one-bowl recipe. I just add all the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and slowly stir until it's all incorporated. Definitely increase cocoa and add 3 tablespoons sugar to compensate. I also used just 1/2 stick of butter and 1/4 cup applesauce and it was super moist and hopefully a smidge healthier. This is a really easy recipe and quick and fun to do with kids. Why use stuff from a box with all those preservatives when this is soooo easy. Bake no longer than 35 min in 8x8 square pan. Tip for all brownie recipes: grease only the bottom of your pan, not the sides to avoid burning or turning too crisp or dark on the sides of the brownies. With a few changes, this one is my master recipe.Read More
I love how none of the rave reviewers actually followed the recipe. Really people, if you have to change a recipe that much, it hardly warrants a stellar rating. As is, these are not brownies, they're cake.Read More
I was pleased with these deep, dark, chocolatey, moist, fudgy brownies. Just for something fun and different I added quartered Oreos to the batter. When the brownies were nearly done I topped them with more crumbled Oreos and miniature marshmallows and popped them under the broiler for a minute or two until the marshmallows were melted and a light golden brown. To gild the lily even further I finished them with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips. It takes a good, reliable recipe to mess with it that much!
LOVE these brownies with my modifications: I only used 2 eggs and omitted the baking powder and I sprinkled chocolate chips on the top. I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9 x 13. These were everything a brownie should be - chewy, fudgy, wonderful! I will make these again and again! Thanks ! ***Update*** Just wanted to let you all know that I made these with baking Splenda and they did beautifully and tasted delicious! *Another Update* - It's been a longtime since I found this recipe, I make it all the time. The only thing I have changed is that we don't use choc chips anymore. This is still a major hit!
Like other reviewers, I left out the baking powder and used 2 eggs instead of 3. I also used just a tad more unsweetened cocoa than called for...these revisions should give you the "dense, fudgy" result as opposed to the "cakey, light" variety. Otherwise, great recipe!!
With the advice of other reviewers.... and how many could go wrong?.... I took and doubled the recipe, used half the eggs called for, increased the cocoa, omited the baking powder and salt, added a hanful of chocolate chips (that did not sink to the bottom) and chopped walnuts, poured it in a metal 9x13 pan, and baked it for 35 minutes after toothpick test rated it done. The results were Deep Dish Brownies to Die for! They were even better the next day! All my family enjoyed them, and this recipe is just as fast preparing as a box mix but the finished product is MUCH better then ANY box mix! Try it, you'll be glad you did!
These brownies tasted great! They even get the nice little flaky layer on top! I waited until they completely cooled before cutting. I also only used 2 eggs and omitted the baking powder, but you shouldn't listen to other reviewers when they say it only needs to baked for half an hour. The recipe says to bake 40 to 45 minutes, I did 40, and even after they cooled, the middle brownies were still battery in the center, and you could taste the rawness. My friend liked it because she likes gooey things but I myself prefer the taste of doneness. So if you know that you have an oven that usually bakes things a bit faster than others, decrease the baking time, by all means. But if you usually have to bake things for a longer time than the recipe calls for (like me) then stick to the suggested baking time and maybe even extend it a little. Not all ovens are the same, so basically just know what type of oven you have.
I added 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup pecans and they were wonderful! This is absolutely the best brownie I have ever eaten in my life (actually those were my husband's EXACT words). Someone below compared them to another recipe on this site, The Best Brownies, but I think they are 100 times better than those!
We had searched and tried to find the perfect brownie on allrecipes.com and the search has officially ended. These are fudgey and dense brownies and have a unique and marvelous flavor! We added lots of chocolate shavings (about a cup). These brownies rock and if you are searching for THE PERFECT BROWNIE......your search is over!!!!!
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: So many reviews complained about the brownies sticking that I did what I do with my other recipes & that's line with nonstick foil & then lightly spray PAM on bottom (the regular foil is fine too but I do think you have to lightly spray sides of foil!!). That way when it cools COMPLETELY, you just pull up, and slide the entire brownie out & cut! No more issues w/trying to pull brownie out w/o it falling apart! This recipe is the only one I've tried on this site that fits my definition of the perfect brownie "rich, dense, fudgey, and holds together!" Here's how to achieve that: Double the recipe b/c you're kidding yourself if you think the original amounts will last more than a day! Use a 9X13 baking pan (not glass), omit the baking powder, so it won't turn cakey, BUT DO include the salt. It's greasy w/the amount of butter stated (like I've had toss outs), but when I use 1 1/4C (when doubled) ...it comes out perfect with a 35 min bake time (fast oven). Use 4 eggs (again, if you're doubling) and 1.5C of unsweetened cocoa. When tops looked done and toothpick came out clear..it was done! I had to bake mine about 10 min. longer in my older oven, but just insert a toothpick and if batter is on it, stick it back in for another 5 minutes! UPDATE: This time I tried it in a cupcake pan like another reviewer (350 for 13 min), and they were so cute! Just be sure to include the PAM!
I took these to a potluck, and everyone loved them, even people who normally don't like brownies. The half cup of chocolate chips makes it extra fudgey. Put them in! I substituted 1/4 cup butter with applesauce, and the brownies were still really buttery. To make a more fudgey, uncakelike brownie, I had to make these adjustments: add an extra tbsp of cocoa powder, leave out baking powder, and put in only two eggs. Also, don't cut the brownies too small, or else they will fall apart.
I was in a hurry to make "something" chocolatey one night and saw this recipe. I made it exactly as recipe stated, except I doubled the recipe for a 9 x 13 pan. While they were in the oven I read the reviews. I decided to post this review because no one has seemed to do so that actually made them exactly as stated. My husband and 2 teenage sons absolutely LOVED them. My husband's exact comment was "If this is all you ever made for dessert, I'd be happy" and "These are amazing for something you just on a whim decided to make for a quick "chocolate" fix". These are not a chewy, thin brownie. All the reviews seemed to want to modify the recipe to make them as such. Double recipe in glass 13 x 9 glass pan yeilded about 1 1/4" thick brownie. Very moist. These brownies would be perfect in a brownie sundae. Next time I make them, I will probably try to add a handful of chocolate chips. I rated these 4 stars because I would have rated them a 3 because they weren't heavy chocolate like a chocolate addict would want (me). However, since the 3 men in the house LOVED them so much, I threw in an extra star. I would recommend to anyone to make them per the recipe once before any modifications.
Im guilty of rating this recipe AFTER making these modifications: 2 eggs, no baking powder, 1 1/4C. sugar and 1 C. cocoa powder. It makes a rich, chewy, brownie. I also add 3/4 C. chopped, toasted walnuts. For an extra special occasional treat frost with a chocolate ganache. Yum
I just made this exact recipe from the Hershey's web site! I cooked them for 40 minutes and they came out perfect. I also substituted 1/2 stick of light margarine for the butter. I used 1 cup sugar w/half cup of Splenda. Very good!
This is a really good brownie recipe. I've been searching for something that I can make from scratch without chocolate syrup or candy bars but still comes out fudgy and this is it. I took the other reviewers' suggestions of using one less egg and no baking powder and they were beautifully fudgy! This is now my alternative to boxed mix!
Mislabeled, this is NOT a brownie recipe but a dense chocolate cake recipe. Still searching for a good brownie recipe....
These were by far the best brownies I have tried so far. I used two eggs and sprinkled about 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips on top and they came out great. The chips stayed in the top 1/2 of the brownies and didn't burn on the bottom of the pan. Perfect!!!
I made this recipe yesterday and took some to work today. Everyone who tasted them said they were fantastique! I used the scaling available at the bottom of every recipe to double the batch and made a 9X13 pan. Man, am I glad I did. I opted to use only 4 of the 6 eggs and just about 1/2 of the baking powder (you can leave it out altogether I'm sure) which made a nice fudgy brownie. I added some chopped pecans and chopped chocolate chips to the batter, roughly 1/2 cup of each. I think that any chip would be wonderful. Even people who said they preferred cake type brownies said these were good because they were not too dense. P.S. Watch the timing I think mine were only in about 35 minutes.
Great texture, great taste. There is no reason to omit the baking powder. I made a batch with and without and the baking powder gave them a slightly lighter texture. It made enough of a difference to make it worth putting it in.
Although I prefer a more cake-like Brownie, these were really delicious and I got rave reviews from my husband who is my worst critic and my best friend who is an outrageous baker. You really have to grease up the pan good, however, I used Pam and it still stuck to the bottom. I added a few chocolate chips which gave them an extra yummy taste.
I took MommyFromSeattle's suggestions and increased the baking cocoa by an additional 1/4 cup, added 3 extra tablespoons of sugar, eliminated one egg and the baking powder, and cut the butter back to a half cup. Just under 35 minutes in a 350 degree oven in an 8x8 pan. Not exactly the same recipe but I appreciated her tips. I frosted this with the Brownie "CRAAAAAAACK" Frosting, which is also from this site. I thank MommyFromSeattle for her review.
Wanted to bring brownies to work - these were a big hit and gone before I left. As suggested, only used two eggs and left out the baking powder for a more fudgey brownie. So good I made them a few days later for my dad's birthday. For the first batch I sprinkled with a lot of chocolate chips before baking and that turned out really well. In the second batch, I melted chocolate chips on the stove top and spread them only icing. That was even better.
Oh yeah baby! With some minor adjustments gleaned from several other reviewers, these turned out perfect! I mean perfect!! Adjustments: Skipped the baking soda, added 1 cup of cocoa instead of only 3/4 a cup, used only 2 eggs, added 3 tablespoons of light corn syrup AND added a chopped semi-sweet chocolate cube to the batter just before cooking and baked for 45 minutes. These will not last long.
I originally rated these a 5 ( with only 30 minutes cooking time) because the first time I made them, they were AMAZING. Absolutely perfect brownies. BUT....I have not been able to replicate the recipe since. I cannot figure out what I am doing differently, so I figure its just a fickle recipe. My last two attempts at making these resulted in dried out cake....they were gross. But, like I said, they were perfect the first time, so maybe its my oven? But in order to keep the 5 star rating, I need to be able to have the same results every time I make a dish.
I followed the recipe exactly and these were great! My husband isn't big on sweets and he ate as many as I did. They stayed moist in the foil-covered pan for days, which made it easier to not eat 4 at a time. They are a cross between fudgy and cake brownies, nice and dense but not so rich they make my teeth hurt. I still want fudgy brownies now and then but this is my new go-to brownie recipe. As I continue making this recipe I'll start fiddling with things, like subbing part whole wheat pastry flour and subbing applesauce for a bit of the butter.
These are by FAR the best brownies I have ever made or eaten. The 8 X 8 dish I used was glass instead of metal and they turned out perfectly. I added 1 cup of semi-sweat chochloate chips before putting into the oven and the 45 min bake time was just right. These also stayed moist and fresh for the few days that they lasted. Will be making these frequently!! Thanks for the great recipe.
this was really tasty although i would bake it for less time as the first time i made it they burnt just a bit maybe cut 5 mins off the time
i give them five stars for taste but a four because if i eat one i have to have another. its a vicious cycle!!
Not that this recipe needs any more reviews, but after trying it, I won't be using box recipes any more! It was easy and delicious. I followed other reviewers' tips and used extra cocoa (3/4 cup cocoa total), two eggs, and a very scant 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. Plus half a bag of chocolate chips. Wonderfully decadent--they were gone in no time.
I am so often disappointed when I make brownies from scratch. I usually end up liking the box kind better. But not with this recipe! This is delicious! I also preferred it over the 'Best Brownies' recipe from this site. More chocolatey! I recently made this recipe into mini cupcakes and added 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. It yielded about 30. I baked them at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes. Looks just like the brownie bites you can get from the supermarket!
Loved these, they were easy to make, and they tasted great. My only complaint is that the times were misleading, it only took 25 min in my oven so i would suggest that you start there and check it every 5 mins after 25.
TO DIE FOR! I used 2 eggs, 1/4 tsp baking powder (like most other reviewers suggested), and also only baked them for 25-30 minutes. I used an espresso, semisweet chocolate, light corn syrup etc. frosting for the top, and they were heavenly. (I will try to remember to add the frosting recipe to All Recipes...I will call it Espresso Chocolate brownie frosting). They were very dark, fudgy, and chewy. My husband kept saying, "incredible" as he gobbled them all up!
These are SO good. You're not kidding when you say *deep dish*. I doubled the recipe for a 9x13, and went with 2 less eggs, and I thought they might cook over! They looked a little stiff as dough, so I added 1/2 cup of chocolate syrup. These were wonderful, and quickly gone!
Awesome! Made a couple of modifications; only had two eggs so used those and added a little cinnamon applesauce. Added a small package of chocolate chips, some chopped walnuts, and a little chopped coconut. Only had a larger 8 1/2 by 11 pan so used that and baked for about 30 minutes. Delicious! Fudgey and moist, rich and flavorful!
This recipe is awesome! This is how a brownie is supposed to be, and it's incredible how this can be accomplished with so few ingredients. I didn't make many changes, but here goes: 2 eggs instead of 3, no baking powder, 2/3 cup cocoa, added 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1 tsp instant espresso powder. I baked these for a half hour and they were done. The top was beautiful - no frosting required. These are so fudgey. And thicker than your average brownie but not too thick. I will be cutting them small (if I share any) because they are so decadent. So far, this is the top brownie recipe I've found on this site. You should definitely give these a try!
1 WORD=CHOCOLICIOUS! Very good, I eliminated 1 egg but kept everything else exactly...wonderful and quick. They cooked for about 30 minutes. I added a few walnuts and chocolate chips to the mix for extra chocolately-ness. Hope you enjoy!
This is essentially the same recipe as "Best Brownies" and one I've been baking for years (same proportions - just different amounts of ingredients) I make it with 4 eggs, 1 c. butter/flour, 2 c. sugar, 2/3 c. cocoa in a 9x13 pan. Bake only 20-25 min. Variations include stirring in 1-2 cups choc. chunks or M&Ms or white choc or pb chips. Also try spreading raspberry jam over 3/4 batter, then put remaining batter over jam.
I've tried this recipe a couple of times and really love it. I've been searching for a good brownie recipe for years and I've finally found it! I will try adding some choc. chips next time and maybe some pecans too. ****Made brownies again last night and decreased butter to 1/2 cup and decreased baking powder to 1/4 tsp and added a bit extra cocoa as suggested by others. I baked them for 30 min. but might bake for a bit less next time. I did add 1/2 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chunks too, they are soooo good!!
If you are hoping for "fudge-like" brownies, these aren't it. Very cakey and not very sweet.
My husband told me the ones you make from a box mix are better. I have to agree. These were not very chocolately.
This recipe is excellent. The only change that we made was to add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to the batter and we sprinkled additional chips on top of the batter before baking.
Nice brownies, but nothing special. I followed the recipe exactly and did not find these different from any other brownies I have made before. I was hoping for a cake-ier brownie, but I had a hard time getting the center to completely set without burning the edges, which is my problem with most brownies. Even cooked them about an hour, but still no dice. I don't like fudge-y brownies, and this recipe did make less fudge-ier than most, but still...nothing special. I give three stars because they ARE good brownies, but I may not make this again since I have slightly better recipes.
DELICIOUS! Chewy and moist. I followed the recipe. However,I did as the other reviewers and used 2 eggs and left out the baking powder. This one is a keeper.
These were very good brownies. I always add 3 Tablespoons of light corn syrup to make my brownies gooier and I am glad I did this time because I think they would have been too cake-like for my taste. I also sprinkled some toffee bits on top before I baked them...yummy!
I made this recipe twice this week: first time the only variation was to cut the eggs back to 2, instead of 3... also used a glass baking dish. The result was gooey brownies that literally fell in the middle. I decided there were too many positive reviews for this recipe not to be any better than that, so I tried it again with 3 eggs and a METAL baking pan. I also cut the baking time to 25-29 minutes. The result: PERFECT brownies! We prefer our brownies with a cake-like texture and so the original recipe worked very well for that. As others have said, if you prefer the chewy texture, cut the eggs back to 2. All in all, a very good recipe! Edited to add that I have baked these brownies with only 1/2 cup butter, instead of 3/4 & I actually like them better. Not near as greasy & didn't affect the texture at all. I also use the DARK cocoa & use parchment paper on the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. I think I have finally found THE PERFECT brownie recipe... thank you Biz McMahon!
Delish!.. I also only used 2 eggs and did not use the baking powder. But for a twist I used one cup of marshmallows and 1/2 a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Used a 9 x 13 pan at 350 for 30mins. Came out fantastic, will keep this recipe for years to come!
I must have done something really really wrong because I thought these brownies were . They were way to dry and bland and now I get what "cake-like" means. I am by no means a baker but brownies are my favourite treat to eat whether they are made for me, bought or from a box (mmm Ms. Crocker) and these were by far the worst I've ever had. I fear it is just to simplistic. Good thing I know a friend has a recipe to die for!
I am crazy for these brownies!!! Soooo much better than the "best brownies" on this website. However - I did cut to 2 eggs and omit the baking powder... chewy, fudgy, delicious! I will reduce the better next time because they were slightly greasy. Edit: I made this again and reduced butter to 1/2c. Much better! Less oily/greasy feeling and tasting. I also added some chocolate syrup to the batter and it gave it a nice fudgy taste!
thank you for sharing this recipe. The brownies was exactly what I was looking for, nice and thick. I put in the 3 eggs and 2 tsp vanila and 1/4 ts of almond. Also added some chocolate chips. Very good
I agree with other reviews, the recipe should have less sugar. The pan size and the cooking time was perfect if you want a chewy fudgy brownie. I will try this recipe again with some different changes and hope for the best
I decided to venture out and make homemade brownies for the first time & these turned out Amazing! I used 1 cup of white sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar, left out the baking powder, used 2 eggs instead of 3 & cut the salt in half. I added 1/4 cup of semisweet chocolate chips and 1 cup of walnuts, then baked for 35 minutes. They were sooooo good! I was a little hesitant about making these because the recipe looked too easy to actually be delicious, but boy was I wrong! Try it! :D
I like this recipe. I make it as directed. My brownies come out good every time. They are chewy on the edges and very moist. I am still looking for a more cake-like, higher-rise brownie but this is my favorite so far. It is also very easy.
This is almost identical to the brownie recipe I always use (which, in my opinion, is really outstanding). You should add 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips, though. The chocolate chips are what takes it to the next level.
I doubled the recipe, used a 13x9 metal pan, only 3 eggs, used a few tbs more cocoa and folded in crushed high quality chocolate bars before baking. They came out INCREDIBLE. Absolutely perfect, moist, fudgy and chocolatey. I highly recomend this to anyone, and such a simple recipe! Thank you Biz!!
Moist, not overly chocolate flavor. Eaten in a short time frame!!
I followed the original recipe exactly and I think the taste and texture came out just about perfect. Mine did fall during baking, but the brownie I got out of the pan was very cake like, and yet still somewhat chewy in the middle. A perfect compromise for those who like the "cake" brownie, and the spouse who likes the "chewy" brownie.
Followed the recipe, and I didn't like these at all. They were way too cake-like in texture, and they didn't have enough chocolatey flavor. I think next time I will follow the suggestions to use only 2 eggs, omit baking powder, and add chocolate chips. The original recipe was not a keeper, though.
I tried the Mmm-Mmm Better brownies from this site and liked this recipe SO much better. This one definitely came out more fudgy, and much more brownie-like. As per other's suggestions I only used 2 eggs and omitted the baking powder. I'm still searching for a seriously rich, chewy, yet solid brownie so I'll keep trying, but this recipe is definitely worth making at least once.
These were tasty and I adjusted them to fit my exacting gooey tastes. I substituted one egg with 1T ground flax seed and 3T water. Then, once all mixed up and in the pan I swirled on chocolate sauce and sweetened coconut flakes. Finally, once out of the oven I sprinkled the top with chocolate chips and marshmallows. Warm and gooey these were delicious and no box mix was necessary!
Excellent! I chopped up part of a raspberry chocolate bar, and it melted into puddles of chocolatey flavor!
Yummy and chocolaty! These are good brownies. Better than the recipe I've been using for years! I was concerned about how runny the batter was before I added the flour. I thought it was more of a cake batter than a brownie one, but it worked out great. Because I left out and changed ingredients, I'm only giving this 4 1/2 stars instead of 5. I "tweeked" it a little bit. I've never used baking powder in a brownie recipe before so I left it out and reduced the salt by half. I also replaced 1/2 cup of the butter w/ applesauce to reduce fat content. I used and 9x9" pan. I baked it for 13 minutes at 350 then reduced temp. to 300 for 20 min. When it was cooling I placed chocolate chips on it to melt for a little glaze. I will definately make these again. UPDATE: Made the same changes as before but used only 2 eggs. It was more brownie like in texture and lost it's deep dish affect. I like it both ways. Changed my rating to 5 stars. It's a great brownie.
I have to say these were really great! We had them with friends the other night and everyone raved about them. Similiar to the other reviews I also did 2 eggs (instead of 3) and I omitted the baking powder. In addition, I added 1/2 c. semi-sweet choc chips. Great touch! Another time I also did 1/2 c. peanut butter chips -- yummy!!! Lastly, once I let them cool, I cut them into about 2 inch squares. I pile them on a plate and dust with confectionary sugar. Very pretty, and yummy too! Enjoy!!!
All I have to say is yummy! These didn't even last 1 day. These are our new favorate brownies along with Mmm Mmm better better brownies (also from this site). I did make a few changes, I only used 2 eggs and I didn't add baking powder. Next time I will add chocolate chips. Thanks Biz for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I have made these brownies many times and they turn out great every time! thanx to them i have come to be known as the BEST brownie maker!They are definitely NOT deep dish,but are the most FUDGIEST brownies ever!follow the suggestions by previous reviewers: (1) use 2 eggs (2)omit the baking powder (3) increase the cocoa powder by 1/4 cup i made them in a medium sized round pan and sprinkled walnuts on top before baking..DIVINE!! the reason for 4 stars is becaiuse of the changes that need to be made to the original recipe :)
Nothing out of this world, but we definitely ate the whole thing. Really not "deep dish" but nice and thick.
Awesome, wonderful, and delicious! I did take a couple people's advice and only added 2 eggs since and they turned out perfect consistency. I used 1/4 tsp. baking powder so it would rise slightly and but not be too cakey. I also added about 1/4 cup chocolate chips, and used 3/4 c. cocoa because I tasted the batter and wanted it a little more chocolaty. I finally have that perfect recipe with the couple changes I made. I'm sure they would be amazing without my changes too. I almost always tweak a recipe for my tastes, and this recipe was completely forgiving and let me change it with no problems! I think I'm going to go have another one now :)
Let me start by saying that I used other reviews and altered the recipe. I only used 2 eggs and 3/4c. chocolate. They definitely tasted like boxed brownies, so I won't ever buy another box. My husband and my son LOVED them, however I thought they should have been called death by chocolate brownies the way I altered the recipe! I will most definitely make these again, but next time I will surely use the original recipie. Great brownies and super simple to make. This was my first attempt at home made brownies and it won't be the last.
THE BEST BROWNIES! This is definitely a keeper! Look no further. I did change a few things as some other reviewers suggested: I used 2 eggs, 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa, added 1 cup semisweet baking chips, and omitted the baking powder completely. The brownies came out dense, very chocolatey rich mmmm, and stayed moist for days! Great reviews from co-workers too.
This is the BEST brownie recipe!! Perfectly chocolatey and fudgey. I made it for a bake sale once and now I make at least a double batch for every event. For regular brownies, I always add about a cup of chocolate chips to the batter. These taste great topped with peanut butter fosting too. I've also added some carmel topping right before baking to make carmel brownies. As I said, this is the best brownie recipe I've found!!
This is THE keeper brownies recipe for me. Changes I did: margarine instead of butter, 2 eggs instead of 3, 1 cup of sugar instead of 1.5 cups, used a combo of 1/4cup whole wheat flour + 1/2 cup all purpose flour. With my changes, I thought the brownies were perfectly chocolaty and not too sweet, and even with the baking powder, mine didn't rise that much anyway. Baked for 35mins and were perfectly done. I think next time I'll try using all whole wheat flour to make it even healthier.
I have made two batches of these brownies, the second time i only had two eggs on hand, and they turned out much more moist, less cakelike, which was more to my liking. Either way, these are the best brownies I've ever made.
I LOVE this receipe. So easy and good!! Best brownies by scratch!
As it is written I didnt like them, and I am a choco-freak. I did what others did, omitted an egg, added 1/4 cup more cocoa, less sugar, and I used 1 /3 c of oil, no butter, no baking powder.. Then, they were straight out of Willy Wonka heaven! So, three stars as it is written, and 5 stars doing what most cooks on here suggested.
This recipe tasted fine but it is definitely not chewy brownies. When made following the recipe 100%, they are spongy and cake-y. Don't be fooled by the high rating, most of the 5 star reviews have drastically modified the recipe to give it that rating.
Very good scratch browines.The next time I make them I'll use 2 eggs instead of 3.
these brownies were AMAZING!! i followed the advice of some others' suggestions and only used one egg and omitted the baking powder. i mixed mini chocolate chips into the batter and sprinkled them on top.
This recipe was very easy and wonderful. Thank you for posting it.
Hands-down best brownie recipe. I have used this for years, and for a special treat, use Dutch-processed cocoa and the very best of each ingredient, like Plugra instead of butter. Outstanding!
Not a fan of making homemade brownies since they are usually a little tedious to make. This went quick with a FANTASTIC result. I did use a dark pan and reduced the temp to 325 for 26 mins. Great recipe.
If I could give this recipe 100 stars I would! It is by far the BEST from scratch brownie recipe I have ever tried. I did read the reviews before making it & made the following changes as suggested by other reviewers: 1. reduced the eggs to 2 vs. 3; 2. ommited the baking powder; 3. Added 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. I also used 1/4 cup special dark unsweetened cocoa powder & 1/4 regular unsweetened cocoa powder. They were to die for & they didn't have that eggy taste to them at all. Loved them!!!
Yeah, this is totally cake. Followed the recipe almost exactly. I like chocolate chips, so I threw a few in there. Baked 40 minutes and got a nicely done product with very nice flavor, but I wouldn't classify these as brownies. Brownies should be chewy and super chocolaty. This recipe yields a very nice chocolate cake flavor that kids would be major fans of. Its sweet and buttery, and goes fantastically with a glass of milk... but yeah, its cake.
I tend to like a fudgier brownie, so I might add an extra egg next time, but the flavor of these is perfect! Highly recommended! Also tried this: warm 1/2 cup peanut butter in the microwave, add a couple of tsps of confectioners sugar and beat until smooth; drop by spoonfuls on top of brownie batter...then swirl with knife and bake as usual. So good!
i love the fact that this recipe only calls for so much ingredients, and it makes a good product. however, just a note, this "brownie" is very much like a moist cake (i was hoping for something more chewy).
Oh My Goodness These Brownies Are Great!!! I cut the eggs back to two and omitted the baking powder. I also added chunks of chocolate. They were chewy and delicious. I can't wait to make them again.
After reading other reviews I decided to make this with 2 eggs, little bit more coco powder and I did 1/2 the baking powder that it called for, instead of omiting it entrily. I also used 1/4c apple sauce with 1/2c butter instead of 3/4c butter. AFTER those changes, I do say these are great from-scratch brownies! I rate 3 stars for the fact that I DID alter the recipie due to reviews, but I'm glad I found this recipe. I will most likely make again, adding chocolate chips and/or nuts.
I, too, used only 2 eggs and omitted the baking podwer as suggested before. Great texture. Good fudgey taste. My only criticism is that it is a bit too sweet.
We are a group of students from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada, writing this review for a Grade 10 Foods and Nutrition course. This recipe was very easy to follow. The batter was fairly liquidy, but easy to transfer to the pan. The texture is really smooth and cake-like. A suggestion for improvement in this recipe would be to add chocolate chips if you wanted more chocolate or sweetness. The only downside is the length of time these brownies take to bake. Well worth the time though!
I made these brownies and took them to work. My coworkers gobbled them down and wanted me to bring more in. I have not changed anything about this recipe anytime I've made it and the brownies are still dense and not cakey.
did two eggs, no baking powder and about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. my mom who does not like brownies or anything chocolatey said they were to die for. She kept raving about them. My dad said they were possibly the best brownies he's ever had! That is a major compliment from him. Thanks for the great recipe!
After trying this recipe, I threw out my other 2 brownie recipes. Whoever it was that called these "life-changing" was not exaggerating. I only used 2 eggs and left out the baking powder, per the prior reviews. I will make these again and again.
I found this recipe to be average tasting at best.
What a great recipe!! Try this with Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting, or vanilla frosting is the best as well!! I made these for my daughter and her friend for their sleepover and they ate the whole thing and my daughter wanted me to make some more the next day!! I love finding recipes like this that are winners!! I only rate it when it's five stars!! This is one of them!! Go ahead and try it! You won't be wrong!!
Very good. Not the dense chewy brownie I crave sometimes but very good with vanilla ice cream.
Ok brownies, but didn't have the chocolate flavor I like is brownies. Probably won't make again.
I had given up all hope of finding a homemade brownie recipe that was a.simple and b. as good as the box ones. This one exceeded both expectations. I also only needed 2 eggs and these were the best brownies I've ever had. THANK YOU to the author!!!!!!!
Very good!!!!!!! I read a few reviews and decided I would only use 2 eggs and no baking powder. I accidentally took it out of the oven a little too early and it was really fudgey. But it tasted better that way.......... ( I think so, I haven't tried it cooked all the way. )
Yuck, not moist, not chewy... not a good brownie. Tasted like cake.
these were great."my favorite"says my husband.I added lots of chopped nuts.Don't overcook or edges get a little crusty.
My all time favorite brownie recipe. I used to have a similar one from Hershey's but lost it a while back. Be very careful not to overbake- best indicator of doneness is when brownies SLIGHTLY start to pull away from side of pan. Adding choc. chips is the only way to go! Thanks Biz!
