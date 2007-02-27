Deep Dish Brownies

HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: So many reviews complained about the brownies sticking that I did what I do with my other recipes & that's line with nonstick foil & then lightly spray PAM on bottom (the regular foil is fine too but I do think you have to lightly spray sides of foil!!). That way when it cools COMPLETELY, you just pull up, and slide the entire brownie out & cut! No more issues w/trying to pull brownie out w/o it falling apart! This recipe is the only one I've tried on this site that fits my definition of the perfect brownie "rich, dense, fudgey, and holds together!" Here's how to achieve that: Double the recipe b/c you're kidding yourself if you think the original amounts will last more than a day! Use a 9X13 baking pan (not glass), omit the baking powder, so it won't turn cakey, BUT DO include the salt. It's greasy w/the amount of butter stated (like I've had toss outs), but when I use 1 1/4C (when doubled) ...it comes out perfect with a 35 min bake time (fast oven). Use 4 eggs (again, if you're doubling) and 1.5C of unsweetened cocoa. When tops looked done and toothpick came out clear..it was done! I had to bake mine about 10 min. longer in my older oven, but just insert a toothpick and if batter is on it, stick it back in for another 5 minutes! UPDATE: This time I tried it in a cupcake pan like another reviewer (350 for 13 min), and they were so cute! Just be sure to include the PAM!