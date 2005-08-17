Julia's Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar

I wanted to make these for a gift, but I never really thought about trying them out. But I messed up and made too much and when it wouldn't fit in my jar I decided to use it to sample the cookies. I'm glad I did! They're delicious, even if they don't flatten the way cookies usually do. There was a lot of chocolate chips in it though, but I think that it made it yummier! I'm not a big fan of chocolate chip cookies, but I really love these. They look pretty in the jars and I hope that everyone I give them to likes them as well! Thanks for the recipe.