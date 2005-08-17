Julia's Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar
These cookies in a jar are great for presents or fundraisers!
These cookies in a jar are great for presents or fundraisers!
This recipe won first place in our county fair. My son submitted it and it won! We increased the flour by 1/4 cup (to make 2 cups of flour total). We used two eggs (how does one get a half of an egg??)and we used a layer of white chips and swirled choc/white chips. It all fits in the jar if you pack it in well. We will be making these for Christmas gifts this year.Read More
Cookie were way too sweet. I think that the chocolate chips should be fewer. Also I used 2 eggs, I didn't understand the 1 1/2 eggs. How does one half an egg? Cookies were a bit flat.Read More
This recipe won first place in our county fair. My son submitted it and it won! We increased the flour by 1/4 cup (to make 2 cups of flour total). We used two eggs (how does one get a half of an egg??)and we used a layer of white chips and swirled choc/white chips. It all fits in the jar if you pack it in well. We will be making these for Christmas gifts this year.
This recipe is super easy to put together and are probably the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever tasted. They are a little crispy on the outside but soft and chewy on the inside. I increased the flour to 2 cups and changed to 2 eggs and decreased the chocolate chips to 1-1/2 cups. I also found that if you pack every layer as you go, there is too much room left open at the top of the jar. So I only packed it down at the top before adding a final layer of chocolate chips. (I layered it like this: flour, chocolate chips, flour, brown sugar, flour and chocolate chips. Very pretty! Thank you!
These are delicious. I cut the recipe in half and filled pint size jars instead quart and the cookies tasted the same and fantastic. We are going to make these at my sons elementary schools craft night for holiday gifts for parents! Great recipe!
This is a GREAT chocolate chip cookie recipie. Easy to make and taste delicious. I used 2 eggs--didn't understand "combine 1 1/2 eggs".
Cookie were way too sweet. I think that the chocolate chips should be fewer. Also I used 2 eggs, I didn't understand the 1 1/2 eggs. How does one half an egg? Cookies were a bit flat.
I made a dozen of these to give away as party favors for my son's first birthday party. Turned out great, but so much chocolate I decided to call them "Mostly Chocolate Chip Cookies!" I also left the chocolate chips out of the flour mixture so I could create a more layered look in the jar: 1/2 flour mixture, 1c chocolate chips, brown sugar, 1/2 flour mixture, 1c chocolate chips. Can't wait to give them out!
Great! Great! Great! I followed suggestions and made a few add-ons of my own: 2 cups flour, 2 eggs, and using 1 cup white chips, 1 cup semi sweet chips, 1/2 cup walnuts, 1 big tsp cinnamon, and using 2 tsp vanilla. The baking temp is perfect for 8min timing too. All the dry ingredients DID fit with good packing down, and the layering looked beautiful! (flour/baking soda mixed, 1/2 Bwn. Sugar, white sugar, 1/2 brn sugar, cinnamon, ch.chips, walnuts, white chips) I did refridgerate the dough for about 15 minutes before baking, and I think that helped them stay big and puffy without falling flat. These turned out so beautiful and yummy, and the cinnamon really added a holiday feeling that was not overwhelming. This will be my "must use" mix from now on- thank you for this great recipe!
I doubled this recipe to more-than taste test! I actually omitted the eggs and only used 2 cups of Chocolate Chips instead of 4. This recipe is absolutely the best. I have used the Toll House (Copyright) recipe for years, but will now only use their chips! This is a very rich and crisp cookie! My entire family loved it!
A sweet treat! I added chopped walnuts to the second batch I made...yes second, they were a hit with my family and so very easy to make.
The best! We did a fundraiser for our Jr. Bible Quizzing team with them and they were a big hit and people are wanting more. So many wonderful comments from the people who bought them (at $6 per jar). My 8 year old son made them for our family. As a matter of fact, I am going to make a batch for my family right now!
I love this recipe so do my children. It is easy to make with them and then what a pleasure to eat those cookies. You can keep them fresh for several days in a tin box.
This recipe is yummy, not to mention pretty when you spice up the jar with ribbon. And this is how you get 1 1/2 eggs: if you read the info. up at the top, the original recipe was for 2 dozen. It has been changed (probably by allrecipes.com) to make 1 dozen. That means that the original recipe used 3 eggs. I assume they just divided 3 in half without really thinking about it.
1 1/2 EGGS= 1 EGG + 1 EGG WHITE.
I made this for a fundraiser (and forgot to take a picture). The jars turned out pretty cute - next time I would put the darker ingredients on the bottom so they will show better, the fabric I put on the lids hid the chocolate chips. I'm only giving this recipe a 3 star rating because the 1 1/2 egg instruction is ridiculous. I instrcuted to use 2 eggs, but I did not mix a batch for myself so I don't know how they turned out. Thanks for the recipe.
I too added a little extra flour and used two eggs... my "cookies" were more cake-like than anything but they had a good flavour. I think next time I will call them muffin tops or make them into cookie bars.
I only gave this 4 out of five stars because I didn't actually get to bake the cookies. I made these with my 3rd grade class and they took them home as Christmas gifts for their parents. I did change a few things.... I took another user's advice and upped the flour to 2 cups. I then used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and a 1/2 cup of red & green M & M's to make it more festive. I layered it like so: Layer 1: 1 cup flour & 1/4 cup white sugar Layer 2: choc. chips and M&M's Layer 3: 1/2 cup brown sugar Layer 4: 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup white sugar & 3/4 tsp baking soda We found that we really had to pack the individual layers or everything didn't fit. They came out beautifully and the kids had a great time putting together the ingredients!
Jar itself presented really nice...was impressed with how pretty it looked. The cookies themselves TASTED great-but looked all weird. I tried three different tweaks (as recommended by ratings here) to the recipe before I put them into the jars-two full eggs, softened butter etc...and they still turned out weird looking to me. The taste was good as was the presentation in the jar though!
3/15/2007 I took orders for cookies in a jar the Christmas 2006 at work. This was the chocolate chip recipe I choose to use and had many complements on the taste of the cookies from those that made them. I sold them to buy Christmas for my 3 Teens, instead of getting a part time job. I encourage other parents to try this. Thanks.
I've been using this recipe for a little over a year now, and I it's a hit everytime! People tell me that they're the best cookies the ever had, and they ask me for the recipe and I send them this link. Instead of 1 1/2 eggs, I usually just put the full 2 eggs, because I hate wasting. I've been hooked on this chocolate chip cookie recipe since I found it.
Good cookies, and easy "mix" to make for gifting. Recipients who had children and/or visiting company for the holidays were the more appreciative, saying the mix gave them something to "do together" with family and friends.
Outstanding cookies and super easy to make! After trying a few "cookie in a jar" recipes, I can pretty much say these were the best looking and tasting cookies that came out of those jars! I did use 2 eggs and upped the flour to 2 cups to compensate. Perfection! This will be my one and only chocolate chip cookie recipe, with or without the jar! Thank you, Julia!
This is an excellent idea for the kids to make for Christmas gifts. Also for those who don't understand the 1/2 of egg you just beat one egg and then put in a glass measuring cup and remove on half on contents.
I think the author of the recipe may have meant to add one whole egg, and one egg yolk. I have a chewey cookie recipe that calls for just that. If you want a softer cookie use all brown sugar. I hope this helps! Happy baking everyone! Rebecca
5 stars based on best chocolate chip cookies in a jar, not best chocolate chip cookies ever. I sampled at least 4 cookie in a jar recipes, and this one won. I did follow reviews to increase flour to 2 cups and decrease choc. chips to 1 1/3 cup.
This is a great recipe and I get requests for these cookies all the time. I just make the recipe as a regular cookie mix instead of giving it away and they always come out great!
I only have one word and that is AMAZING it was delicious and it made an exelent gift
i tried it and it failed because i kept haveing to add flour so i rate a 0.5 or 1
I had to half this recipe to fit into standard used marinara sauce jars. When halving the recipe, I found it works best to use 5 tbsp. butter.
The cookies were superb! I plan on using them as a christmas gift! I would like to make a note as to the using half an egg though, it is very simple (and I am going to add this to th note card on the jars as well) simply beat an egg in a small bowl then take half off that (about 1 1/2 to 2 tbsp depending on the size of the egg)
THis is not the best ever chocolate chip cookie. It's good, but i've made better. I only used it because of the jar thing, if you make the cookies to big they spread out to much. It's also not very pretty in the jar, i tried all different ways to layer it to make it look better. I would not make this again or give it as a gift.
Easy to make. I made two jars first one for me and one for a gift, that way I could see how things layered in the wide mouth quart jar.
Great cookie. A little sticky to work into balls, but my kids loved them! I used 2 eggs, 2 cups flour, and 1 1/3 cup white chocolate & chocolate swirl chips. Any more chocolate chips would be overkill. I would gift this in a jar.
To get 1 1/2 eggs just beat 2 eggs together, then use 3/4 of the beaten eggs. It's not rocket science.
this recipe is so good! like a bakery.. i recommend using the two cups of choclate chips as staed in the recipe i used one per other customers review and i missed the extra cholcate. great recipe very easy. i made them big size.. 3 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie. amazing!
I really like these cookies. They turned out great, especially if you're a chocoholic! If you don't like as many chocolate chips in your recipe, just take some out. They didn't turn out too flat when I baked them. The only problem I had was that they wanted to stick to the cookie sheet.
These cookies were T-A-A-A-S-S-T-Y!!!!! My dad finished the whole batch during a movie *grumble. nothing left 4 me*!! How ever, This recipe was a bit... strange. 1 1/2 eggs? Also, they were as flat as paper when I pulled them out of the oven! Maybe I messed up somewhere...
It didn't turn out well for us. We didn't have butter so we used marg, and we used 2 eggs instead of 1/5, so that may have been why. If I were to try it again I would use fewer chocolate chips as well.
i've used this recipe several times and i always get complimented on how delicious these cookies are. perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe. follow the recipe and you are guaranteed to have a crowd pleaser
Made these for a charity event and they were great. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this in the jar and my husband and I agreed that it didn't look as good as the others we had done, so we decided to just go ahead and make them and use a different recipe for holiday gift. The cookies had great flavor, but they went very flat and even stuck to the cookie sheet. By the way, I used 2 eggs because I didn't know how to use 1 1/2. Perhaps this was the problem?
i've used this recipe a bunch of times.it's so great!!!!!!!!!it's so great for family.i couldn't live without it.it'll be great for Mother's Day!!!
Excellent as a gift! Have given it to best friend as part of gift basket for Christmas, he still has yet to make them. Guess I'll help him there, too :)
Just okay, if you're in a pinch and you want to whip up some cookies, then their fine.
tHIS IS NOT ONLY A GREAT RECIPE,IT IS ALSO A FAN ONE. iT MAKES A GREAT GIFT ANY OCCASION, ESPECIALLY SINGLE MEN AND PPL ON THE GO LIKE SOCCER MOMS, NBA PLAYERS, AND JUST PPL 2 BUSY TO COOK. iT'S ALL RIGHT THERE IN THE JAR!
I made it and followed all the directions, not even my husband would eat them, and he loves sweet!!
I wanted to make these for a gift, but I never really thought about trying them out. But I messed up and made too much and when it wouldn't fit in my jar I decided to use it to sample the cookies. I'm glad I did! They're delicious, even if they don't flatten the way cookies usually do. There was a lot of chocolate chips in it though, but I think that it made it yummier! I'm not a big fan of chocolate chip cookies, but I really love these. They look pretty in the jars and I hope that everyone I give them to likes them as well! Thanks for the recipe.
GREAT! Though you really only need about 2 cups of sugar! The cookies turned out great!
We can't stop eating them. They are sooo good. Even my 18 month old wants more...with no choc chips for her. So easy to make too.
Sweet cookie, but I wound up with really dry dough. It could have been because I didn't melt the butter all the way. Next time, I would be sure to melt all of the butter.
I LOVE this recipe and used it to make 12 jars of cookies in a jar for friends and family -VERY simple to make and they taste SO yummy -worth making even if you do not make them to share in a jar. I modified the recipe. I did not add 1.3/4 eggs, only used 1 egg (this did not affect the taste at all) and only used 1.5 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips. This recipe is out of this World, and if you are hesitant to make it, do not! Whenever I attempted to make a homemade cookie before, they never came out this good! FANTASTIC
Very good cookies! I did cut the amount of chocolate chips in half. Our preschool teachers really liked them for Xmas Gifts:)
Not as tasty as my old stand-by, which is the Ghirardehli recipe. I think I'll stick with that one for right now.
Soft, chewy and mouth-watering cookies!!! They turned out so well! My husband, the recipe critic, said they were the best cookies I'd ever made! Thank-you for sharing this recipe! :)
I made these for Christmas gifts this year. I wanted to test the recipe before I gave them to my girlfriends. I've never made CC cookies this way and was a little nervous. They were fantastic!!! Everyone loved them :)
I tried this recipe with Skor toffee chips instead of the chocolate chips for a Christmas treat, and they were delicious! I used oil and applesauce instead of the butter, and they still tasted delicious with a unique texture!
I made 12 jars of these and every that has baked tham said they turned out very good! Everyone loved having to just add the wet ingredients! I will make these again next Christmas.
I make these every year and they are super easy. The even fit nicely in a regular one qt jar with having to cram the ingredients in!
These are by far the best chocolate chip cookies I have made in a long time. I also made these jars the last 2 years for Christmas and they were a big hit! Awesome cookies.
All my teachers loved the gift. They baked it and said that they were the best cookies they ever had. I changed it up a little, I used 2 eggs instead of 1 1/2, I used 2 cups of flour, used white chocolate chips and made a swirl look with the white and regular chocolate chips, and I let the dough set in the refrigerator for 15 minutes so when they baked they weren't so flat. They were perfectly baked for 8 minutes so they were a little crispy on the edges and chewy on the inside. Thanks!!
I halved the chocolate chips and the sugar and it was just right. Also added 2 eggs. Can't imagine how sweet it would have been with all the sugar and chips! Way too sweet for my taste.
This is a really great idea and it is really cute! I think it is good for a quick gift and fundraisers.
Some of the best! I did as others and did the whole 2 eggs and 2 cups of flour. I also was short on chocolate chips so I also added 1/2 cup butterscotch chips. These came out perfect!
We tried so many different cookie in a jar recipes to try to find the best one for Christmas gifts for acquaintances one year. This one was the best by far!! I make it now just for the family without it ever making it into the jar. Enjoy!
Fun and easy. It was a great hit for gifts this year.
I really didn't like them. They were flat and bland.
Of all the comments on here not one actually mentions the size jar you should use; the recipe is for a 16oz mason jar, so if you're like me and bought 8oz jars you had to cut the recipe in half. Other than that can't speak to the actual taste of the cookies but in terms of putting these together for gifts they were great.
How do you do 1 1/2 eggs??? I used this recipe for our Children's Ministry Christmas party and everyone kept asking me about 1 1/2 eggs? My husband made them and used 2 eggs...The cookies tasted great though, but were a differant texture than I am used to.
I made this cookie mix and put them in jars for Christmas presents. These cookies were amazing! Stayed soft forever and I've got people asking me for the recipe.
I haven't tried it but this is a great idea for a Christmas present!!! THANKS!! Now i have presents for 6 family members!:)
Yes I definitely would make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections