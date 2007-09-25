Buttercream Icing

An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
Great base recipe; I used all butter, no shortening. I used an extra teaspoon of vanilla and about 4-5 tablespoons of milk. I only used 2½ cups of powdered sugar and found it to be more than enough; I can't imagine the coma I'd be in if I had used 4! I used this icing on the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III (pictured) and I had some left over. The key is clearly to beat at medium to high speed for several minutes to ensure maximum peak. I do recommend this recipe provided you make some minor tweaks... I definitely suggest tasting as you go to ensure that you don't accidentally use too much sugar and have no way to remove the excess. Remember, the best recipes on earth still go through trial and error. =)
This recipe was terrible! I was very impressed at how it mixed together. It was not runny at all! But when I tasted this frosting, it was WAY to sweet and you could still taste the shortening and butter in it. I tried one more batch of this recipe putting less sugar but it was still terrible! DO NOT USE THIS RECIPE! I do not know why people are raving about this for?
Great base recipe; I used all butter, no shortening. I used an extra teaspoon of vanilla and about 4-5 tablespoons of milk. I only used 2½ cups of powdered sugar and found it to be more than enough; I can't imagine the coma I'd be in if I had used 4! I used this icing on the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III (pictured) and I had some left over. The key is clearly to beat at medium to high speed for several minutes to ensure maximum peak. I do recommend this recipe provided you make some minor tweaks... I definitely suggest tasting as you go to ensure that you don't accidentally use too much sugar and have no way to remove the excess. Remember, the best recipes on earth still go through trial and error. =)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2013
In fairness to the recipe and its submitter, I prepared this exactly as written--in other words, had I used all butter (as so many others have) instead of half butter, half shortening as the recipe directs, it wouldn't have been this recipe, right? That said, I rated this recipe, as written, 5-star and perfect as written. Would it be equally as good with all butter? Probably, but that would be a different recipe to review. THIS frosting is creamy, not too sweet, spreads easily, and was simply perfect on "David's Yellow Cake," also from this site.
Awesome frosting! I have made it enought o know that you do not need to put each cup of sugar in at a time though. It's a waist of time & unnessesary. You can put all the cups in one bowl at once and all of the other ingredients and simply mix. It takes less than 5 minutes.
I took others reviewers advice and used only butter. The key is to mix on high to get it to blend into icing. I put all the sugar in at once as well. I used all 4 cups of sugar and it was sweet. I love sweet, but this is too much for me, will make it again but only use 3 cups
I was looking for a cake and icing recipe to make for my nephews sons' graduation party. I made a cake with this icing. I loved it. I found a recipe that takes one box Duncan Hines white cake mix and add a box of Jello White Chocolate pudding. I made the cake by the directions and just added the dry pudding mix with a 1/2 c. water. The cake is fabulous. I had my neice (mother of grad)come over and try yet another cake, and she went nuts. She loved it. She stated "this is the cake, this is the one, you can stop looking for recipes. The icing is fabulous. It goes great with the cake. It all just melts in your mouth. Oh I'm in heaven. This is the best cake I've ever had." And the grad himself even tried it and loved it. I sent half the cake home with them and they were fighting over who was carrying the cake as they were going out the door. LOL. Well you have made all of us very happy. I get to quit baking bad cakes with so-so to nasty icing and my nephews son knows he is getting a fabulous cake for his grad party. Thanks so much. This was a life saver.
This was really good! I took advise from other reviews and ONLY used Butter. I did NOT use shortening. I also increased the vanilla to 2tsp and reduced the sugar to 3 cups. Although no one else thought so, I thought it was a bit thick, and i think it may have been that my butter was not at room temp ( i had to warm it in the microwave.) When i make this again, i will make sure the icing is warmed properly. Try this recipe! It is really good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2002
I was very pleased with this recipe. I have just recently started decorating cakes and this was the best icing I have made so far. I cannot find the difference but it tasted better than the Wilton's recipe. Excellent!
I have been making this frosting for 28 years. It is the Wilton recipe. I make it just as written and it's great for icing cakes and cupcakes and doing piping work. When decorating a cake you may need to make a double batch. A 2 lb. bag of confectioners sugar is perfect for this. Dont worry about leftover frosting...it freezes well. I do not use all butter as some people swear by. I think the shortening adds some stability especially when doing a lot of piping work. The warmth of your hands around the decorating bag could make the frosting break down easier when using all butter. The taste is excellent just as written. The amount of milk needed may have to be adjusted slightly due to humidity and temperature. The only thing I do differently, is to beat on low spead so as not to incorporate too much air into the frosting. This creates a very smooth and creamy frosting that results in a flawless finish to your iced cakes. A perfect canvas for adding flowers, borders and whatever else your creativity inspires.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2002
I usually hate making home made icing. Usually I just cheap out and buy the store bought stuff. This year I decided to make sugar cookies with the kids and thought it would be fun to do some decorating as a christmas activity. This recipie, to say the least, is AWESOME!! I thought we were going to eat all the icing before we even decorated the cookies!! I hate the taste of icing usually but this was so tasty. I used only butter with no shortening and added a wee bit more milk. Definitely will use this one again!! THANKS!
This is a classic buttercream recipe, one I've been using for years. The only difference is that I add a pinch of salt. I also add the sugar one cup at a time to ensure that the sugar is completely blended. Milk should be added until the desired consistency is achieved. Paste food colorings work best. Many reviewers have omitted the shortening, which is fine and produces a beautiful, creamy frosting; however, when blended properly, the shortening gives the frosting an added 'fluff' that can't be achieved with butter only. For those worried about the taste of the shortening, be sure to blend well. For more options: In addition to the vanilla, I add a 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. For a chocolate buttercream, add 1/2 c of cocoa powder. (more or less can be added to taste) Thanks for sharing and happy baking!
This is a very good, basic, simple recipe for cookie frosting. It doesn't taste too buttery, and it is very sweet, but with just the right amount of frosting it adds a sugary kick to cookie recipes. I used it with the "Best Rolled Sugar Cookies" recipe, since that one isn't very sweet, and it was a perfect complement. Just make sure your confectioner's sugar isn't lumpy (maybe use a sifter) or else it won't spread smoothly and evenly like it does on bakery cookies.
I followed the recipe EXACT. Though the consistancy was perfect, I think it would have been better with all butter instead of half butter/half shortening. I would have liked more vanilla flavor as well.
this is a great recipe for decorating. It is actually the exact recipe found on Wiltons website. As far as different people using less sugar and more milk, this really depends on WHAT YOU ARE USING IT FOR. if you are simply frosing a cake or cupcakes it is great to thin it out for a softer creamier frosting. However if you are decorating flowers or other things on a cake or cookies with decorater tips it is necessary to use it thicker to hold the shapes. Hope this helps. To make a fabulous chocolate buttercream just add 3/4 C cocoa and an extra TBS or two of milk depending on how thick you want it.
Perfect consistency, flavor and piping quality. I've gone through several buttercream recipes in the search for my perfect wedding cake, and this is the one I ended up on. I have made it plain, as well as with lemon extract and about 4oz melted white baking chocolate, and both variations came out delicious. I disagree with the reviews suggesting to omit shortening and use all butter. I've never liked all butter buttercream, because all you can taste is butter, it has a greasy mouth feel and poor piping consistency. I think a 50/50 shortening to butter ratio creates the perfect balance.
All butter recipes bleed and don't hold up as well as this recipe. TRUST THIS RECIPE and use half butter & half shortening. The only thing I have come to do different with this recipe is use whipping cream instead of milk. A dearly-departed friend and I bonded over perfecting this recipe before she passed. Whipping cream is the only difference we chose and both fell in love with this recipe.
This is an excellent recipe. Instead I used one cup of solid shortening and clear vanilla extract and add 1/2 teaspoon No-Color Butter Flavor(you can find them at your local crafts store) to make a pure white icing. To make it stiff for floral decorations, just delete 1TBS of milk. You can also substitute corn syrup or water for the milk. To color the icing, do not add food coloring, it will thin out the icing. Instead use color paste for icing which can also be found at your local crafts store in the cake decorating section.
Great tasting recipe! Tons of compliments!! Side note: I used butter-flavored shortening, and tried to make light blue icing. What I got instead was green, since yellow and blue make green! Keep this in mind when tinting this frosting with food colors!
The reason it calls for shortening is too keep your color true if adding tint. If your not using color and you don't mind an off white appearance, than by all means use all butter-of course it will taste better. There is truth to some comments that it holds up better in the pastry bag if using it to decorate too. The butter breaks down easier from the heat of your hand while piping. Wilton even says to use all shortening if you want a snow white frosting. Hence, don't use margarine which has even more yellow color than butter. To cut the sweetness, you can add a pinch of salt to the butter while beating before the sugar, but beat well until it dissolves. Good luck!
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2011
Great recipe -- super easy! I used Smart Balance organic spread instead of the butter and shortening, and vanilla soy milk. Delicious!
I loved it! After reading almost every single review, I decided to stick with the original recipe of 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter, but I used heavy whipping cream instead of milk and added a pinch of salt, also only used 3 cups of sugar because I didn't want it to be too sweet and it turned out perfect!. I also used 1/4 tsp artificial butter flavor and 1 and 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract, the clear kind.
I didn't have shortening, so I took the advice of others and used all butter. Reduced sugar to just 1.25 cups. It held up well (even in humid Singapore, so that's saying something), was stiff enough to pipe without refrigerating! Icing was smooth and creamy, and complimented my vanilla cupcakes well. Definitely a keeper.
This is a great recipe! I made half of the recipe, which was the perfect amount to decorate 12 cupcakes. I only used unsalted butter -- no shortening, then halved the other ingredients. I also added a tsp of Strawberry extract to it. It was WONDERFUL! Thank you!
This recipe was terrible! I was very impressed at how it mixed together. It was not runny at all! But when I tasted this frosting, it was WAY to sweet and you could still taste the shortening and butter in it. I tried one more batch of this recipe putting less sugar but it was still terrible! DO NOT USE THIS RECIPE! I do not know why people are raving about this for?
I've used this recipe for years. It's wonderful! I always pour the milk in slowly, alternating with the powdered sugar. Sometimes I need all of it, and sometimes I don't. When I double the recipe, I use a 2 lb. bag of sugar, which measures out to be about 7 cups. Shhhhh, don't tell anybody, but I never refrigerate my cakes with this frosting either.
Thank god I found this recipe! I had a crisis with another buttercream icing (it was melting when out of the fridge for too long!) and needed a quick substitute. I, too, used all butter in this and added a splash more of vanilla, and it turned out great. I also omitted one cup of powdered sugar, it was borderline too sweet with just 3, which is why I only gave it 4 stars.
I made this for the first time and iced my sons wedding cake. It was four tiers high. I was a nervous wreck. The icing tastes wonderful. I read the reviews so I subbed butter for the shortening. Delicious!!
I used this to frost a lemon cream filled chiffon cake. I subbed cream cheese for the shortening (doubled the recipe) and I only used 6 cups of sugar. It was very tasty!! Not too sweet, and complimented the cake very nicely. And licking the bowl and spoon afterwards was really good too;)
I agree that this icing tastes better when you use all butter but the shortening melts at a higher temperature than butter does and therefore this recipe is better suited for decorating than an all butter recipe. Otherwise, if you use all butter, your decorations may melt into each other....but, it'll still be yummy :o) I add a teaspoon of Almond Extract also. It adds a bit of a cherry flavor to the icing.
I made this recipe with all butter, as other suggested. If I make it again, I will definitely use less butter. 1 cup is wayyy too much. It was way too greasy. I'll use 1/2 cup next time and add more milk instead. Tasted good though!
very good recipe! i doubled the vanilla and lessened the sugar to 2 cups as suggested by most reviewers. i used shortening and butter together. it turned out really delicious. it was perfect for piping! thank you this recipe!
Made this twice in one week. Made it once with shortening and butter and just butter. The pure butter version seems a bit softer and it lacks a slight aftertaste and I prefer the pure butter version. I also sub the vanilla extract for almond extract - mmm! This is a GREAT butter cream frosting recipe! I halved it to frost 12 cupcakes tonight and it wasn't enough because I piped it but if I had spread it on my mom's way I would have had plenty.
Great recipe! I usually opt for all butter buttercream but went to a BBQ out in 90 degree humid weather. I used butter flavored crisco and added a little bit of salt to combat the overly sweet. With some raspberry and lemon extracts it was awesome and held up in the heat.
I love this recipe! I follow it to the letter, with both shortening & butter. The nice thing is that you can then add other flavourings with minimal change to consistency. Coffee: 3 Tbsp of left over strong brewed coffee, and 2 tsp heaped of instant coffee granuals. I have also added 1 tsp of almond extract in addition to the vanilla which is brilliant on chocolate cupcakes! The only reason it didn't get 5 stars is that glitter and sprinkles do not stick very well to this icing. Happy Baking! x
Wonderful, light, fluffy, delicious, delicate-- all of these adjectives describe this frosting to a t. Only one problem-- I feel like I'm wasting it on the cookies that I made it for! I did however add a few more tablespoons of milk for the extra creamy flavor and texture. Truly the best icing I have ever tasted-- not too sweet or sugary, terrific texture! I think it would be better for cake over cookies, unless the cookies absolutely melt in your mouth!
first off, I wish I had followed everyone's advice-(use only butter- NO shortening). This is the first frosting I've ever made. I just made this for a cake that is baking in the oven. Followed the recipe exactly and turned out how it was supposed to. It tastes alright and looks pretty but it does taste, in fact,like shortening. oh well. I like the texture and everything about this frosting... will make again WITHOUT the shortening!
A nice, basic buttercream frosting, spreads nicely. I needed to make mine milk-free, so I used 1 c. margarine instead of the shortening and butter, and it worked well. Beware - some vanilla extracts will give the frosting a light brown tint. If you're coloring the frosting anyway it doesn't matter, but if you want it to be pure white, you're better off using vanilla sugar.
Used all butter as per top reviewer's advice. Needed an icing that would hold up well for cake decorating plus still taste good, and this definitely fit the bill. This recipe was SO much better than the canned icing I always use, and this is simple enough to whip up that I think I'll switch to using this recipe from now on. Thanks for the recipe!
My taste buds prefer the bakery-style icing because that's what I grew up eating, so I don't find the shortening in this recipe off-putting. I made sure to cream the butter and shortening together really well before adding the sugar, and I used only 3 cups of sugar + 2 teaspoons (not tablespoons) of milk to get the consistency I wanted. (I had already added a bit of liquid food coloring by that point so not much more liquid was required.) It's quite sweet even with just 3 cups of sugar + 1/4 tsp of salt that I added, so next time I may try also adding tiny bit of lemon juice in place of some of the milk, which has worked to reduce the sweetness in other frosting recipes I've tried.
I cut everything in half and added pureed cherry jam for flavoring and almond extract to make it cherry flavor for the glaze/frosting. It worked splendidly. I love this recipe ... because it uses butter. I used it for my Watermelon Cupcakes and it pipes beautifully!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
THIS FROSTING IS GREAT FOR CHRISTMAS CUT-OUT COOKIES. JUST THE RIGHT SWEETNESS AND A FEW EXTRA DROPS OF MILK MADE IT EVEN CREAMIER. FOUR CHILDREN USED THIS ICING FOR THEIR COOKIES AND I HAD TO KEEP REMINDING THEM NOT TO EAT THE ICING! I WILL NEVER BUY CANNED FROSTING AGAIN!!!
This recipe is classic, easy to make and very tasty. The reason for the solid shortening, is to allow the frosting to hold up to the heat of your hands as you squeeze the pastry bag. All butter will warm and melt changing the color and texture of the frosting while you pipe the decorations on the cake. But all butter does taste better if you are only frosting a cake.
2 stars because it is easy to whip up but we hated the taste of this frosting. The texture is good but we need to work on the taste. Maybe if I used all butter it would be better. Add some lemon zest and juice to make it a lemon frosting. As is though....doesn't make the grade in this family and we love creams and frostings. Everything is home made in this house so I cannot compare it to store bought, maybe that's what it's supposed to taste like?
I subbed another 1/2 C butter for the shortening, only used 2 C confectioners sugar and added 3 t of cinnamon. Even with the reduction of sugar, the icing was still very sweet and I only needed half of it to frost 24 cupcakes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2002
I love this icing! I was hunting for a wonderful icing for my sugar cookies that my daughter and I make for every holiday and special occasion. Well, I found it and I will use it EVERY time. It is PERFECT. THANK YOU for sharing!! Try it, it is super easy and wonderful. Don't waste your time with the icings that you have to cook. This is the BEST!!
my aunt bakes cakes professional and she makes her own buttercream frosting. i was making a batch of cupcakes for a valentines day party at my highschool and being me i like to do everything from scratch. this recipe is awsome i followed it to a t and it came out perfectly just like my aunts! i am definitely using this recipe from now on!!! i would recommend it to any one trying to make it for the first time or the hundreth its wonderful!!!
Make this buttercream alot. Tastes best when you add a touch of salt. Try it and see BIG difference. If you omit shortening, it will be a different consistency-the shorteneing is a great stabilizer, especially if you are piping onto your cake. I store leftovers in freezer or sometimes use for graham cracker cookies (frosting sandwiched between 2 grahams-quick kid snack).
My changes: Used all butter Added a bit more vanilla used liquid food coloring so between the vanilla and food coloring I needed more powdered sugar so I added 1/4 cup more. It was perfect. My sister-in-law LOVED it and was eating the extra icing from the cup I saved it in. Nice 7 simple and totally versatile. I normally make a cooked butter cream icing but I needed a quick one and this worked amazingly!
I made a few slight alterations to this recipe. I used butter in place of the 1/2 cup shortening, and I also used 2 TBSP water instead of milk so I wouldn't have to refigerate the cupcakes. Turned out beautifully! YUM!
Great icing recipe! I made this for Valentine cupcakes for my husband's office, and they raved about the icing. I made it both with all butter (based on reviews I read) and as it is written. I needed a second batch and didn't have enough butter and had to use 1/2 shortening that time. Both were good, but the all-butter version was AWESOME! If I hadn't tried it that way, I would have loved the recipe with 1/2 shortening, but the flavor is so much better with all butter.
I decorate cakes and I LOVE this recipe because it is half shortening and half butter. You get the benefits of both. I also use almond extract to give it more flavor (any extract would work). Just substitute 1/4 of the vanilla for flavored extract. It makes a very thick frosting, so unless you are making flowers, continue to thin until a knife just starts falling over when poked into the frosting.
Perfect! I've seen other posts that say this is a Wilton recipe. I'm assuming it's an old recipe, because I'm in the Wilton beginner's class and there is NO butter in the recipe they have us make and it tastes awful. They should go back to this recipe!! I tried this one this weekend for cupcakes and it was perfect! Yummy flavor, great texture. Of course, it makes a stiff icing, I had to add more milk/water for the kind of decorating I wanted to do with it. I will use this recipe as a base for all my icings going forward.
this is an ok recipe. I made it because I wanted something different than my traditional buttercream, but my usual recipe is much better!! I follow the same recipe, just I use all butter, no shortening (the shortening had a bad taste in my opinion), and I add milk until I feel it's smooth enough (more than 2 Tablespoons). I use Land O'Lakes Light Butter to cut the fat in half, and skim milk. I dye with Wilton dyes or traditional food coloring. It's great, tastes like the buttercream filling in buttercream chocolates!!
Wonderful vanilla buttercream flavor! Made this on a marble cake, and my in-laws loved it! I used all butter, as a previous review had suggested, and I was not disappointed. Only qualm: this didn't make a whole lot of frosting. I had to add four more tablespoons of butter and about 2/3 C of confectioner's sugar to get just enough, and even with the addition, it barely covered the whole cake with its three layers. Next time, I will add a third more to this recipe, or even another half, to get all the icing I need.
I doubled the recipe and it made the perfect amount to fill and frost a 12" layer and an 8" layer. The only thing I did differently was to use a little extra vanilla. I don't think I used quite 8 cups of sugar, and I didn't use 4 Tbls milk either. I just tasted as I went to get the sweetness and consistency I was looking for. I like shortening in my frosting because it holds up better under fondant. Frosting is hard to have an "exact" recipe because it responds differently depending on your environment. I added a couple of cups of sugar at a time to make sure it didn't go too sweet. Just taste as you go to get what you like. A great base to build on w/ other flavors too.
I love to make iced sugar cookies but was never satisfied with my mom's recipe for icing. This is the best icing I've ever tasted. It is just like the bakery. I made cookies for Christmas and Valentine's Day. This recipe will certainly be a new favorite.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2001
I have been searching for "the perfect" buttercream frosting recipe, well the searching is over. The only thing I added was a few drops of butter flavoring. This recipe is quick and easy and the best!!! Thanks
This is my favorite recipe for cake decorating, but I have also played with it a little. For a light, fluffy, pipeable cream cheese icing, substitute cream cheese for shortening, lemon extract for vanilla, and lemon juice for milk. You can do the same with orange extract and orange juice. No greasy taste, and the longer you whip it, the fluffier and less grainy it will be.
This is one of our favorite icing. I used butter flavored crisco. I also like to use my whisk attachment on my stand up mixer and whip it up for awhile. It really fluffs up nice. I tried this again with all real butter and my family liked even better. I find the secret is still in whipping it really well. PERFECT!!!
Never made butter icing before. This was so simple to make and tasted good. Used butter only as didn't have any shortening. Was difficult to spread so will add more liquid next time and slighlty less sugar as it was a tad too sugary. 1/4 of the recipe filled a 9inch cake with no topping.
I love this recipe.. I love to bake and finally decided to give making my own icing a shot. I doubled the recipe for a two layer cake, added one more teaspoon of vanilla, instead of milk I used heavy cream and then also added just a pinch of salt. I let the mixtue whip for almost 12 minutes. I checked it at 5, it was good, again at 8 it was getting better, at 10 was almost perfect and by 12 I had the lightest, most fluffy icing mixture I have ever come across.. EASY EASY EASY and what I like most is the ability to customize to your own liking. I can't wait until the next time I make this.. I will add 12 oz of melted chocolate..
Perfect every time. I don't know what the difference is in this recipe, maybe part of it is measuring correctly. I've used this recipe for the last 4 cakes and even added fresh strawberries once and peppermint extract for Christmas. Always my go to buttercream. Thanks for sharing!
This is the best buttercream frosting I have ever tasted! That's saying a lot because I hate frosting. I made the following changes: 4 tablespoons of evaporated milk, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and replaced the shortening with butter. Delish!!
So delicious and easy to make, it puts the store-bought stuff to shame! I did use 1 cup butter (no shortening) and increased the vanilla to 1 Tbsp for extra flavor. Made enough for a 9-inch round double-layered cake. A new family favorite ~ Thanks!
This recipe is most excellent! This was the second recipe that I tried for my cake. The first icing really tasted like merinque, and it just didn't do it for me. However, this recipe is the bomb! It was 10 times easier than the other one that I had to cook on the stove. Also, this recipe can be modified to your personal tastes. I used 1 cup butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla, 2 1/2 cups of confectioners' sugar, and 1 tablespoon of 2% milk for my icing. It turned out great, and it coated two 9 inch cake pans with no room to spare. I can't write enough about how great, functional this recipe is!
I will defiantely try this. But wanted to add. If you use water instead of milk you can leave it on the counter intead of refridgerating. Also, the comments abotu the amount of sugar, you need a stiff icing when making roses and some other decorations, but if you are only icing a cake, I would probably reduce the sugar to your taste
I normally make the wilton buttercream recipe, but was out of shortening, and decided to try this as many reviewers were making it with only butter. It is warm out today, and the icing started to seperate 10 minutes after taking it out of the fridge. After 30 minutes on the counter it looks awful on my cake. I made it with the entire 4 cups of sugar, and it tastes wayyyyy to sweet.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.