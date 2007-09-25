Buttercream Icing

4.5
1487 Ratings
  • 5 1026
  • 4 302
  • 3 88
  • 2 29
  • 1 42

An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
261 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening, and vanilla. Blend in confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the milk, and continue mixing until light and fluffy. Keep icing covered until ready to decorate.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 33.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022