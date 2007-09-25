Buttercream Icing

I was looking for a cake and icing recipe to make for my nephews sons' graduation party. I made a cake with this icing. I loved it. I found a recipe that takes one box Duncan Hines white cake mix and add a box of Jello White Chocolate pudding. I made the cake by the directions and just added the dry pudding mix with a 1/2 c. water. The cake is fabulous. I had my neice (mother of grad)come over and try yet another cake, and she went nuts. She loved it. She stated "this is the cake, this is the one, you can stop looking for recipes. The icing is fabulous. It goes great with the cake. It all just melts in your mouth. Oh I'm in heaven. This is the best cake I've ever had." And the grad himself even tried it and loved it. I sent half the cake home with them and they were fighting over who was carrying the cake as they were going out the door. LOL. Well you have made all of us very happy. I get to quit baking bad cakes with so-so to nasty icing and my nephews son knows he is getting a fabulous cake for his grad party. Thanks so much. This was a life saver.