This is very very Good! I used one Peach and one nectarine since that is what I had. I blended the peach with water for about 3 min to make sure that it was blended complutely with no chunks or anything. I also dont like to boil water for tea, as I think that it just burns the tea and makes it bitter, so I just use my tap water at its hottest point. I make 3 quarts of tea with 2 peaches. and I use 1/4 cup of sugar and it is plenty sweet for my family. Remember that when you put sugar on fruit it brings out the fruits sweetness so when you add sugar it will get even sweeter as it sits, Becuase it is bringing out the sweetness of the peaches.