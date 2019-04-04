Peach Tea
This is a very light peach tea, great for a summer day.
Peaches are on sale this week so this was an excellent way to use a couple in a new way. Instead of stevia powder, I used a half cup of sugar. That was the only change I made. I'm not much of a tea drinker, I leave that to my husband, but this one I really liked. REALLY liked. I think I could cut back the sugar just a touch but that's all a matter of taste. I think this might be a new summer favorite. I plan on spiking mine tonight with a little vodka for an adult cocktail. ;)Read More
I was disappointed in this recipe since it got so many high reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and everyone thought it tasted like watered down tea. I'm going to add 4 or 5 more peaches and see how it tastes and a little more stevia as well.Read More
Enjoyed this recipe! This is gone in a day in our house! I use store-brand versions instead of brand name Stevia powder (also known as PureVia, Truvia and SweetLeaf Sweetener). Any of your favorite sugar substitutes will do.
This works great with frozen peaches as well!
This tea was delicious. I added a little extra peach flavor by putting the skin and pit in boiling water before adding the tea bags then straining it all once it cooled. How refreshing and delicious it was! I blended the peaches until smooth in the blender and added the puree to the tea. Can't go wrong with this one.
This is a delicious, light summer tea! Try adding some lemonade for a peach Arnold Palmer!
What a great way to use some of the many peaches from our tree! We played a bit with the amount of sugar and number of peaches to suit our taste, but the basics for the recipe stayed the same. The key is to really blend the water and peaches before you mix in the tea. If you do it long enough, you won't have any pulpy taste to it at all.
Smooth, with a great summertime flavor! I'm freezing some to see if I can capture the peach goodness when they are no longer at the peak of the season!
This is very very Good! I used one Peach and one nectarine since that is what I had. I blended the peach with water for about 3 min to make sure that it was blended complutely with no chunks or anything. I also dont like to boil water for tea, as I think that it just burns the tea and makes it bitter, so I just use my tap water at its hottest point. I make 3 quarts of tea with 2 peaches. and I use 1/4 cup of sugar and it is plenty sweet for my family. Remember that when you put sugar on fruit it brings out the fruits sweetness so when you add sugar it will get even sweeter as it sits, Becuase it is bringing out the sweetness of the peaches.
I blended the peaches like crazy and it was really really good with green tea!
I only took one drink and poured the rest out. I didn't like the pulpy peach all through out the tea. I used cold brew tea which saved a lot of time and hassle. I didn't have stevia so I used white sugar. Wouldn't make this again.
I love this,
Not too bad...i didn't measure the ingredients, I just blended some frozen peaches with water, put a few rounded teaspoons in, then poured some pre-brewed tea in and sugared to taste. I'm not a fan of peach tea (I made this for the husband), but it was still drinkable!
Very refreshing! I made it with Splenda because I am diabetic and was amazed at how light and fresh it tasted! Delish!
I made with green tea and used honey as the sweetener. I also strained the peach solution to eliminate sludge at the bottom of the pitcher. And I also added lemon juice to brighten the flavor. I think that made the difference between a pretty good and very good result.
I made it with frozen peaches. It was the worst tea I ever tasted; bland, watery, and filled with tiny pulp that settles in your pitcher.
I love the recipe, made it yesterday and added sugar instead of Stevia powder, I had no pulp, and it was great after the first day I made it.
This was worth making. I subbed honey (about 1/4 cup) for the stevia and I used less water because I like my tea strong. I used fresh peaches that were tasty, but not very juicy. I imagine it would be even better if you had a really great batch of peaches, but I like this enough that I may make another batch soon before my peaches get even mushier.
It tasted like watered down peach juice.
This drink is amazing. The perfect for those hot summer days.
I used 1/3 cup of sugar and a dropper full of stevia. I had a lot of peaches off my tree so used four of them, very ripe. So refreshing!
Fresh peaches, so delicious! We added vodka or peach schnapps! Everyone enjoyed even without alcohol. Everyone who didn’t like it changed recipes in reviews. Please don’t do that.
I did not use any sweetener because I find the peaches to be enough--really good and I will definitely make again!
Great Recipe Thanks for sharing
Kept mine peach syrup separate, then everyone has their favorite...
First, I always use a small coffee pot to brew my tea. I add 3/4 cup sugar to the pitcher, which might be too sweet for some but that's what my family likes. Add ice and water right away to the hot tea and for us, just a little peach mix. Perfect. I love it.
I would add sugar instead of stevia. Add the sugar while the tea is still steeping so the sugar may dissolve easily.
It really wasnt that good...made a gallon of it and a week later its still sitting in my fridge. I did add stevia to mine but it gave the tea a bitter taste I didnt like.
This recipe is good as written. Peaches will add a limited amount of sweetness, so if you're used to southern sweet tea, definately add more sugar. We mixed in a 1/4 cup of cane sugar without effecting the peach flavor. Whether using a blender or food processor, it's important to puree the peaches as much as possible, otherwise there's a lot of fruit pulp in the tea.
Meh is all I can say.
This turned out pretty good and very refreshing. I did have to add more Stevia, but that's a personal preference. I would make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Not very "peachy". A bit disappointing.
This was such a GREAT recipe! ?? I think I love peach tea more than the next person!!??
