Peach Tea

This is a very light peach tea, great for a summer day.

By MichaelaK9

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 gallon
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Add the tea bags, and steep for 15 minutes. Remove tea bags.n

  • Meanwhile, place peaches with 1 cup water into the jar of a blender, and blend until very smooth. Pour the peach mixture, tea, and stevia powder into a 1 gallon pitcher. Fill the pitcher to the top with water, and stir until blended.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
5 calories; carbohydrates 1.6g; sodium 0.8mg. Full Nutrition
