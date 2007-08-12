Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies

Here's a terrific recipe for icing sugar cookies, no raw egg whites. For any recipes that require egg whites, you can purchase dried, powdered egg whites at cake-decorating supply stores that can be substituted in most recipes calling for the regular raw egg whites, then you can still lick the bowl!

Recipe by Cali

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine confectioners' sugar butter, vanilla and milk, beating until creamy. Thin with a few more drops of milk (if necessary) to reach desired spreading consistency. Stir in optional food coloring. Spread frosting over cooled cookies and decorate with colored sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 31.9mg. Full Nutrition
