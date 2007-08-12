Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies

I also used cream cheese in place of the butter after reading the other reviews and playing around with the recipe. It doesn't taste like cream cheese. And, has a little nicer consistency. I don't like real sweet frosting. So, used 1/4 c. of flour in place of 1/4 c. of the powd. sugar. After I made this recipe a few times this Christmas, playing with the ingredients, I ended up being pleased wih the real vanilla (with about 1 3/4 tsp. clear van.), almond and then tried the cherry flavoring. All three were huge hits and set up very nicely and shiny within 2-3 hours. Of course it is winter and the dry heat probably helps. After changes, this is my new cookie frosting recipe. With them, the frosting tastes as good as the not too sweet sugar cookies I put it on.