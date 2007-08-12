Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies

Here's a terrific recipe for icing sugar cookies, no raw egg whites. For any recipes that require egg whites, you can purchase dried, powdered egg whites at cake-decorating supply stores that can be substituted in most recipes calling for the regular raw egg whites, then you can still lick the bowl!
This was a wonderfully simple icing recipe. Instead of using the full tablespoon of vanilla I used just 1 tsp of almond flavoring and it turned out great, especially when paired with the cream cheese sugar cookies recipe from this site. Add a few drops of different colors, spoon into a ziploc baggie and I was good to go. After about 2-3 hours the icing hardened enough to stack the cookies.
I usually read the reviews first, and boy do I wish I had this time! I was in a hurry, so used 1 TBSP of Pure Vanilla Extract ... Oh My Gosh! I added Cherry Flavoring to try to hide the vanilla taste, as well as more margarine and powder sugar. Definitely NOT 1 TBSP of Vanilla! It was alright besides the strong, strong vanilla taste. Seems to set o.k. Pretty glaze w/red food coloring.
Great recipe! I doubled the batch, only used 2 tsps of Vanilla (total) and subbed half-n-half for the milk (it makes the frosting stiffer). also in a double batch, I only used 2 1/4 cups confectioner's sugar. Frosting dried with in an hour, looks great, tastes even better!
This recipe was fast and turned out very creamy. However, it calls for WAY too much vanilla. Half the amount is a better guess.
Make sure your butter is really softened, if you stick your finger in the butter it should go straight through. The first time I made it, it was soft but not soft enough and I had to start over because I got lumps in the frosting. Other then that this is a great recipe for frosting, I only used 1 tsp of vanilla which I thought was plenty. Iced sugar cookies for valentines day, yummy
it worked GREAT for my cookies. As everybody said, I cut way back on the vanila and still felt it was a little to much... I will try with even less vanila next time. I did the mix and used liquid food coloring, and it worked fine.
MMMM, topped 'soft sugar cookies IV' from this site, so good and sweet. I don't have a sweet tooth normally, but my husband was craving sugar cookies, so i went for it, glad I did! This frosting was so good and easy. I used almond extract instead of vanilla, just personal preference. Also ended up adding more milk. I don't bake, but I may add these cookies and icing to my rotation!
This was a wonderful icing recipe. I doubled everything except the vanilla. One tablespoon of vanilla to a doubled icing recipe is plenty! The icing was a wonderful consistency (I did use extra milk) and the icing hardened after a few hours. Delicious!
I would have given this a five star if it weren't for needing to adjust a couple of things. Primarily, definitely one teaspoon is plenty of vanilla extract. I followed the suggestion to substitute butter for cream cheese and I wouldn't make it any other way. With the substitutions, I would give it five stars.
Wonderful icing! I used only 1 tsp vanilla and refrigerated the cookies for 1 hour, hardening the icing to perfection. I gave the cookies half an hr to thaw after taking out of the fridge so they were soft when served.
Its fast and simple to make which is great. I made a few changes to improve it, so these are the changes I made: 1 tsp of PURE vanilla extract, 4 tablespoons of butter and 2-3 tablespoons of milk. But I still found it too sweet and tasted too much like wet icing sugar. But it worked as a last min icing recipe!
I am going to try to make this icing for some sugar cookies I am going to make on Sunday.... I have attempted to make icing before but it always comes out watery... I am glad it doesn't use (high) fructose corn syrup because lots of icing recipes do.... I'll see how it works out and rate it then (:
At the advice of another reviewer I substituted the butter with cream cheese in one batch...boy was it totally different and not in a good way. The butter makes the "Butter" Icing creamy and so tasty! At one point I added 1 tablespoon extra of butter and oh my goodness was it soooo creamy and flavorful. I really like how the little bit of extra butter cuts the taste of confectioners' sugar. A taste I don't care much for. I like the sweetness but it has a strange bite I don't like so the butter wipes it out! The kids in my son's 2nd grade class just loved it for their Heart shaped cookies on Valentine's day! They couldn't get enough of the red, pink & purple frosting. Thanks!
Re-analyze the amount of vanilla that is used. I think this should be 1 teaspoon, not tablespoon. And if you should decide to alter this and substitute some of the vanilla for another extract, do NOT use more than 1/4 tsp of another flavor.
This is really good. I used 2 tablespoons of butter and about one tablespoon of cream cheese. I also threw in a teaspoon or so of marshmallow fluff. It was smooth and creamy, yet hardened just enough to coat my sugar cookies well. I used it on the Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies on this site.
I also used cream cheese in place of the butter after reading the other reviews and playing around with the recipe. It doesn't taste like cream cheese. And, has a little nicer consistency. I don't like real sweet frosting. So, used 1/4 c. of flour in place of 1/4 c. of the powd. sugar. After I made this recipe a few times this Christmas, playing with the ingredients, I ended up being pleased wih the real vanilla (with about 1 3/4 tsp. clear van.), almond and then tried the cherry flavoring. All three were huge hits and set up very nicely and shiny within 2-3 hours. Of course it is winter and the dry heat probably helps. After changes, this is my new cookie frosting recipe. With them, the frosting tastes as good as the not too sweet sugar cookies I put it on.
This is a great recipe. I agree with everyone else, I used a teaspoon- NOT a whole tablespoon of pure vanilla extract. I didn't have a problem with the brown icing with just a teaspoon. This makes a great thick frosting (my husband made it this way) but I thinned it out and it also made a terrific glaze. Thanks!
I am reviewing this As Written- no modifications. The recipe calls for way to much vanilla extract. One teaspoon to one and a half would be fine. A whole tablespoon makes the frosting taste like extract. The consistency/end appearance were great but beware- don't follow the recipe to a T.
Delicious. I made this for sugar cookies for our cookie swap this year and the icing dried to allow me to over lap them on the tray without sticking, yet it didnt get hard and yucky. Super simple too...
This is a GREAT icing for cookies! Like everyone said...need to cut down on the vanilla...otherwise it's perfect! One complaint I used to get with icing was that it had that "shortening" taste..not this one...it just tastes buttery and YUMMY!!!...and SO EASY!!!
Good, easy recipe. I read the reviews that said 1 Tablespoon of vanilla was too much, so I used a teaspoon, which was recommended. I thought this wasn't enough so ended up using 2 teaspoons of vanilla. I did not use clear vanilla, so yes, it turned brownish but after I putthe food coloring in, it didn't matter.
Finally! I think I've found the perfect icing for sugar cookies. I've tried at least 10 different kinds over the years. Some aren't spreadable, others get too hard, others stay too soft. So far, on day 2, this icing is still perfect. Yummy and holds together well without getting too hard. Thanks so much!
I listened to what everyone was saying about there being too much vanilla and I cut it back to 1 teaspoon. It was very good then. You do have to be careful when you use this type of icing because it is soft and creamy. Not the most convenient for tons of sugar cookies because of this. I will make it again.
Very nice frosting! Tasty, and firms up well enough to transport the next day. It does begin to dry out a bit while frosting, but to soften it back up you can microwave it for a few seconds, or if in stainless bowls put on a low-heat burner for a few seconds (just be careful when handling). Will use again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe! It dries firm but not rock-like. The amount of vanilla was perfect flavor-wise, but it made the icing itself tan. It wasn't so dark that it couldn't be covered with food coloring, though.
Perfect! I have to admit..when I first made this recipe I was concerned that the icing wouldn't harden. This actually ended up helping the kids have time to work with their masterpieces (I've had some icings harden before you can really decorate!). This recipe has a great flavor and is perfect with "The Best Rolled Sugar Cookie" recipe!
It was an ok recipe because i think there is somthing wrong with the measurement 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract. Maby you meant to put 1 teaspoon insted. it was better if you frosted the cookies and wauted till the next day to eat them.
I made this frosting, as well as JBS' "Sugar Cookie Icing" so that I'd have the other recipe's hard, shiny glaze, and this one for piping thick, tooth-decaying, sugary wonderful-ness. SOOO good! I changed the ratio of the ingredients ever so slightly (2 c. confec. sugar, 1/3 c. butter, 1 tsp. vanilla) and the end result was a gooey, delicious icing that I am anxious to use on other baked goods.
Great icing! I used 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (after reading other reviews). I also used a few drops of milk at a time until the icing reached the consistancy I wanted. This technique will give you greater control of the texture and thickness. Note: real vanilla may cost a little bit more, but is worth it compared to cheap imitation vanilla!
Super easy and fast! Although, it is a little sweet...maybe I'll add more butter next time (or maybe I'll ask around...cream cheese?). The consistency was perfect for icing my sugar cookies, though. I certainly not complaining!
Extremely yummy! I made these for decorating a batch of Christmas sugar cookies and my friend and I who were decorating couldnt stop eating the icing straight from the icing press! It dries sort of brittle and the colors arent as vivid as say, royal icing ( sort of matte), but the taste makes up for it!
I followed the suggestion of a reviewer on the cream cheese sugar cookie recipe to use this butter icing recipe but replacing the vanilla extract with 1 tsp. of almond extract and then I thinned it out using an additional 2 to 3 T. of milk to get the consistancy I wanted, soooo good on the sugar cookies.
Good recipe but you have to modify it so I gave it less stars. I use heavy cream instead of milk and Disaronno liquor (mild almond flavor and not so dark in color) instead of the vanilla. The flavor is more delicate and allows you be able to taste the butter because why hide a good flavor? Butter tastes good.
Perfect icing with "Grandma Minnie's Old Fashioned Sugar Cookies." I have learned my lesson, and always read the reviews first -- took others advice and only used 1 tsp. vanilla extract. (Any more would have been WAY too much.) Quick, simple and easy to spread. THANKS!
I loved this recipe. I read the reviews however, and decided to cut the vanilla back to 1 tbsp. Great recipe. One little pointer though for others like me who don't have a lot of frosting experience... don't melt your butter in the microwave. Just let it get to room temperature.
