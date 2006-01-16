Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies

Delicious and easy drop sugar cookie!

Recipe by sgerst52aolcom

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the shortening and the sugar. Stir in the egg, buttermilk and vanilla.

  • Combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and stir to combine. Chill dough in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Drop mixture by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart on a lightly greased baking sheet. If desired sprinkle tops of cookies with white sugar before baking.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 7 to 9 minutes or until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 85.8mg. Full Nutrition
