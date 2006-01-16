Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies

These fluffy sugar cookies are exactly what I've been looking for! My 4yr old daughter loves those soft cake like sugar cookies they make @ the "Super center" Bakery but hates the gobs of thick sweet icing they cover them in. No more scraping chunks of pink icing off to get to the cookie! Plus, they're quite simple to make, and seem to keep soft forever, and the dough freezes well for future cookies. They have just the right amount of sweet and Ive found them very versatile. They do resemble biscuits so they go fantastically with tea, or you can add various flavors to make varieties. Like using coco, espresso, cinnamon, or my favorite... cranberries. What ever you fancy! We substituted the fatty shortening w/ smart balance creamed butter. I made 2 batches to test the flavoring difference. The recipe was unaffected... in fact the smart balance batch had a fluffier texture. Ive passed this recipe on to all the moms @ our play dates. Thanks for the AWESOME recipe.