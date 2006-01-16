Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies
Delicious and easy drop sugar cookie!
Delicious and easy drop sugar cookie!
Very good! I used real butter and added 1/4 tsp Cream of tarter. They are very cake like! Make sure to put a good amount of sugar on the top before baking to give it a cracked top. These are just like the amish bakery we used to have in the area!Read More
These cookies taste more like little cakes than cookies. The flavor is good, but they did not taste like a sugar cookie. Whenever I asked people if they wanted a cookie, they said, "Oh! I thought those were biscuits" because of their large fluffiness.Read More
This is the BEST! The bakery in my local grocery store used to make a cookie like this but they don't make it anymore and I could never find the right recipe until now. Now I can make my own. I just love them.
These cookies puff up almost like little cakes. They are soft and fluffy and very good. I used butter flavored Crisco and sprinkled the tops with crystal sugar before baking.
Perfect! I was looking for a soft, cake-like sugar cookie for the kids (like you find at the "supercenter") and these were perfect! I iced them and gave them sprinkles to decorate with. I did sub half of the shortening for butter to add richness. Thanks for the recipe! AWESOME! :D
We love this quick and easy soft, sweet cookie recipe. Yes they are like little cakes and that makes them wonderful!! You can add different flavors and spices. Try substituting yogurt for the buttermilk. Vanilla yogurt is my favorite but other flavored ones work too. Add some espresso powder (dissolved in a little water) and cocoa in the mix with a thin chocolate glaze for a yummy mocha treat.
I was out of every kind of milk except sweetened condensed milk, so I added half that/half water for the buttermilk. They had a great flavor and didn't seem to affect the recipe negatively at all. I lowered the temp and baked for about 9 minutes--they were perfect. Thanks!
These cookies are light and fluffy,and hard to keep in the cookie jar. They seem to keep soft even after a couple of days. This cookie is a must for cookie fans.
This is over all a very good and easy cookie. They are not too sweet, and would work well with most additions (such as frosting, glaze, etc). They are a bit too cake-like for my preference, but that is a small issue.
I love these cookies! They are light and fluffy and are great with icing!
Great recipe! I didn't have buttermilk, so I used this substitution: Put 1 Tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar in measuring cup. Add enough milk to reach 1 cup mark. Let sit for 5 minutes, and then use the amount needed.
These were quick enough to throw together and baked up nicey. I chose to use colored sugar instead of white. If I try these again, I may skip the sugar and add frosting, since the cookies just seemed to need a little something more.
Just what I was looking for - and for them to turn out as well as they did with the changes I had to scramble and make, a 5 star recipe all the way! Didn't have as much butter flavor Crisco as I thought, so had to do half Crisco, half butter. Ran out of white flour (which never happens!) and had to substitute a cup of whole wheat flour. Didn't read head to notice that they needed to chill and had a house of 6 hungry 5-8 year olds, so I just put in the oven immediately on an ungreased cookie sheet. They turned out great. Nice subtle flavor, lovely soft cookies.
These fluffy sugar cookies are exactly what I've been looking for! My 4yr old daughter loves those soft cake like sugar cookies they make @ the "Super center" Bakery but hates the gobs of thick sweet icing they cover them in. No more scraping chunks of pink icing off to get to the cookie! Plus, they're quite simple to make, and seem to keep soft forever, and the dough freezes well for future cookies. They have just the right amount of sweet and Ive found them very versatile. They do resemble biscuits so they go fantastically with tea, or you can add various flavors to make varieties. Like using coco, espresso, cinnamon, or my favorite... cranberries. What ever you fancy! We substituted the fatty shortening w/ smart balance creamed butter. I made 2 batches to test the flavoring difference. The recipe was unaffected... in fact the smart balance batch had a fluffier texture. Ive passed this recipe on to all the moms @ our play dates. Thanks for the AWESOME recipe.
This was the exact consistency we were looking for! The first batch was a little more floury and I prefer more a tiny crisp on top of the cakey goodness. I adjusted the second batch by adding 1/3 c sugar and 2 min to bake time. Sprinkled with sugar before baking and...Perfect. Maintained the soft cakey feel and the floury taste was nowhere to be found. Thanks!
My grandmother always made a soft cake like sugar cookie like this one. Was so glad to find this recipe. They are so good and if you are looking for a moist, soft sugar cookie this is one you should be happy with. The dough is so easy to work with too.
I just made these cookies and they are really the best drop sugar cookies I've ever made. I did have to use fat free milk in place of the buttermilk but it didn't seem to make much difference.
I've made this recipe twice now, and my cookies have turned out like small pancakes both times. They were very tasty and didn't last long!
I have made other Molasses Cookies but none of those recipes come close to this one. I added added butter half shortening. Instead of the original half cup of shortening. I sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon and sugar on top of the cookie before baking. They are a soft and chewy cookies.. So delicious. When you bake these you can use half a teaspoon instead of a whole teaspoon to drop them. They spread out a lot. thanks for the great recipe..
After following the recipe exactly, these "cookies" tasted much more like sweet biscuits than cookies, let alone sugar cookies.
didnt work for me the shortening curled up and the dough didnt come together
A+. This is a recipe similar to one that is over 100yrs in my family and I was glad to find it!
They weren't like any other sugar cookie you've ever had. I did not care for these.
this recipe is exactly what I've been looking for for my daughters. they love the lofthouse cookies at the local supercenter and these are as close as I've found. they are even better the next day and stay soft (cake-like) just how we like. These are not a cut-out cookie so we use another recipe for that. but these are awesome. I added extra vanilla and a 1/2 cup more sugar (I used powdered sugar for the extra but next time will try just granulated). Excellent recipe. thanks so much!
when reading the reviews, i thought the reviewers were exaggerating when they said these where more like mini cakes than cookies. well, i should have listened to them. these were like cakes. they were also very bland. i doubt i'll be making these again. thanx anyway.
Fabulous cookies!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes cake like.. they are very good, even plain! ..but I did put a dollup of icing on mine. Wowzers, these are yummy! Followed recipe exactly... but I did make my own buttermilk with skim milk & lemon juice, no prob's here on how they turned out.
I love sugar cookies so I doubled this recipe and quite frankly as followed these cookies are extremely bland. I salvaged the remainder of the batch by adding 1/2c. more sugar, 1tsp. cream of tartar, 1/2c more flour and rolling them in cinnamon/sugar to create snickerdoodles. Those I thought were edible. I didn't touch the rest of the sugar cookies I had remaining, but my husband and son seemed to think they were o.k.
These cookies are my dad's favorite!!! We sprinkle a bit of sugar and cinnamon on top once they come out of the oven. Be sure to keep these in a sealed container so they stay nice and soft.
more soft and fluffy then I wanted. I was looking for a chewy soft cookie. They did make great cupcakes which is what I ended doing with the dough. A little more buttermilk sugar and vanilla with 2 tsp baking powder and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Very excellent homemade cupcakes
My family and friends loved these cookies. I have baked these at least 4 times since the holiday season started. Look for whole buttermilk to use as it will give your cookies a little more weight as opposed to the low fat.
These were exellent, easy and fast. I did refrigerate for a bit longer, though it wasn't neccessary. I sprinkeld them with red and blue sugar crystals because they were a 4th of July treat. The whole family loved them, though I dont think I cooled them long enough because some fell apart while taking them off the baking sheet, but I will make them agian.
These are a very good, traditional chewy sugar cookie.
These were definitely easy to make. I was looking for soft, but chewy kinda, and these are cakelike puffy. (I should have looked at the reviews but I was in a hurry.) My husband loved them, so I'll make them for him, it's just not my favorite.
I have my dough chilling right now, I was out of butter so searched for a recipe using shortening; many reviewers added butter and gave it 5 stars. I have also been guilty for altering recipes so I won't act as the review police! lol but I do know that would affect the outcome much... Here are my substitutions: 3tsp baking powder for baking soda, sour cream blended w/milk for butter-milk and upped the vanilla by a tsp. to hide the extra baking powder taste. Hoping for the best here because I wanted some sugar cookies today! My plan is to add a powder sugar glaze; I have both maple and lemon extract so I may do both since I doubled this recipe... :)
It came out softer then I thought. I liked them, but my kids didn't. I didn't like this after taste. I will try to make it with regular milk and add some sugar next time.
These are very good, but because they are drop cookies, they have little shape, and look a little odd. I will freeze the dough the next time I make them; I think if they're round they'll be more presentable.
I made these cookies a few times over the holidays and they were very good. I didn't sprinkle them with sugar but I frosted them with white icing and they were delicious!!
These cookies are great!!!! My family just loved them. They are very light and do puff up. Didn't change a thing. Perfect.
This is the exact recipe I was looking for. On a recent trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania my husband purchase a container of cookies at a Kroghers Grocery store. He says they're the best sugar cookie he's ever tasted. So with that I made it my mission to find the exact or close to recipe. This is it! One batch I made with vanilla extract and another with almond extract. Both batches I topped with sugar crystals. OH SO SOFT, CAKE LIKE AND YUMMY!! Will definitely make again and again. Perhaps with lemon extract....oh the possibilities. Thanks Sharon!
At first taste, they were like sweet bisquits. But after a few bites, I decided that I had to have another....and another. I did sprinkle some "sugar in the raw" on them rather than white sugar. Would I make them again though? Probably not, there are other cookies that I covet more.
These turned out great! The only thing I changed was using butter instead of shortening. I also didn't chill the dough for the full hour, the dough firmed up quicker and I had no problems!
These were very moist and fluffy. My kids and father loved them. I thought they tasted a little to much like a biscuit because of the buttermilk but frosted they are awesome.
Didn't turn out and had no flavor, double checked the recipe and I did it right.
An average cookie. Nothing to get excited about.
Thought I would never find a recipe like my mothers.Had these every year for christmas sprinkled with colored sugar. Thanks for the memories they are perfect for me
The taste is good but cookie too thin. Felt too much milk. I added more flour after first batch. Cookie baking for 80 years and still prefer my Grandmother's recipe like this one only using 2 Tbsp. milk and 2 large eggs. Also like to use 1/4 tsp. plus of nutmeg instead of vanilla.
Shortened cooking time until 7 minutes per cookie sheet :D
These were very close to a recipe my mother used to have. I added 1/2 c more flour and some lemon peel. We buttered the bottom of a glass and put it in colored sprinkles or sugar and applied it to the cookies before they baked. Awesome
I really loved these, I added a little more flour but were great
Taste like little cakes. We loved these.
It was great! My daughter and I made them. We had a couple of replacements like we didn’t have baking soda so we replaced with baking powder, and we didn’t have buttermilk and replaced with just milk. Ended up tasting great a lot like madelines. Thank you!!
Good cookie and they stayed soft. Even after being in the fridge for well over an hour the dough was still soft... and when the cookies were baked they spread out to thin and where over baked on the outer edges.. but still good.
I made this recipe but substituted light butter for shortening, organic milk for buttermilk and excluded egg since we have egg allergies in the family. It came out well and everyone enjoyed it..
Wow!. Just like the sugar cookies my Grandma used to make. Made just as instructed and frosted with vanillla frosting.
Excellent!
I made these cookies in an attempt to use up some leftover buttermilk and I was very suprised how much my kids, ages 5 and 11 LOVE THEM!(Husband too!) They are grabbing for them more than they would chocolate chip cookies, they bake into little fluffy cakes, very simple. I substituted butter for the shortening and I also drizzled with powdered sugar icing and some colored sugar just to dress them up a little. I will be making these again for sure.
I used butter, skim milk, and splenda. I dropped them by tsps like the recipe said and they did not spread much. They had a good flavor though.
Amazing cookies. Followed the recipe exactly. Iced them with "Shiny Cookie Icing"..adding about a 1/2 teas. of almond actract it. The only thing I'll do different next time is to make a double batch.
I should have listened to the other reviewers. They practically WERE little bland cakes. I didn't even bother baking the rest of the dough. They tasted like bland pieces of biscuits or cornbread.
These are delicate, tender, melt in your mouth, sugar cookies. We love them.
I have this recipe from my grandmother, who would be well over 100:) I had them as a child, my daugher loves them and now my grandkids. It wouldn't be Christmas without them!
Great recipe- but I tweaked it a little by adding some anise extract to the batter instead of the vanilla. After cooling I iced them with a simple butter icing (thinned out) and sprinkled with colored sugar- yum !! They were the first to go at Christmas time.- Lisa
excellent cake cookie. Topped with dash cinnamon sweet enough.
I've never been so disappointed with cookies before. The batter was too thin, and when they finished baking, they didn't seem cookie-like at all (it was just like cake batter). At first I thought they would be like the store-bought sugar cookies, but no, these aren't even cookies. I should have gone with the Soft Sugar Cookies IV Recipe instead.
I was looking for a denser textured sugar cookie, and this one was kinda disappointing. very light, airy texture, however, my 3 and 4 year old liked them. I wouldn't make these again, still on the quest for a slightly denser, soft sugar cookie
Our family loves these. We have added them to our Christmas list of cookies. I just made triple recipe last week and now I am going to try using eggnog for the buttermilk and see what I get it. I bet they will be great also. I will sprinkle some with white crystal sugar and some with sugar/cinn. mixture. I love a great base recipe that you can try another thing with :-)
I was looking for the recipe for my grandmother's soft raisin cookies. This recipe was the closest I've come. I made it as written and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 cup of raisins. I did not add topping. It is delightfully cake-like. Very tender and not too sweet. Just right. Thank you.
These are definitely like little cakes but that makes it more like those little seasonal cookies with all the icing on them in the supermarket. I added lemon instead of vanilla and that really makes them pop. Reduce the temp to 375 and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Great cookies.
Will make a double batch next time!
Wow these are fantastic and were easy to convert to gluten free. I did 1 cup rice flour, 1/2 cup of both potato starch and tapioca starch. I also added 1/4 tsp guar gum. Will make these again, but will frost next time. Yummy.
This dough was VERY hard to work with. Very sticky. Even with a bunch of flour it was hard to get them off of the spoon and onto the cookie sheet. They were soft and tasty though...
I just made these. They are delicious. I frosted them and used regular 1% milk because I didn't have butter milk or vinegar... Also I didn't refrigerate, I think the texture would have been a little more dense if I had, which would have made them perfect!
Over all good recipie -- some what cake like , but just sweet enough and definitely is the fluffy type of sugar cookie. I colored extra sugar for christmas and poured on top of the cookie to give a little extra sweetness. My husband loves them ! Thanks !!
I'll definitely make this again. They came out perfect, I made them exactly like the recipe said. Soft and not too sweet. They came off the cookie sheet really easy (didn't stick) and are quick and easy to make.
This was just what I was looking for. I remember my Aunt's cookies being so soft and fluffy. These were perfect if you like the fluffy soft sugar cookies.
I loved the cake like texture! Unfortunately, I ran out of powdered sugar, so I couldnt make a frosting... but everyone still loved them.I think these would also be great with some homemade ice cream, definately best with something on them,rather than plain.
Love these cookies they were fast and easy to whip up and make. I didn't have buttermilk so I made a my own with a cup of reg milk and a tablespoon of lemon juice and let sit for 5 to 10 mins the longer it sits the better it will be. very good tasting cookies.
I would add a little more sugar, the original batch using the 1 cup the cookies were not old fashioned in my book. Easy and great recipe though.
These are just like the recipe I grew up with. Mom had lots of ways to make these: Add fresh orange zest and substitute OJ for 1/4 c of the liquid. Use brown sugar instead of white. Add chocolate or butterscotch chips (or both). Make larger cookies and use as shortcake with strawberries.
I had double the batch to get the size I needed my family love big cookie they want a cookie that is more than two bites
