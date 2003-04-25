Grandmom's Sand Tarts

My Grandmother didn't have much money. She was widowed young and she had seven children, so at Christmas she would make these cookies and give each family a box. These cookies are a very fond memory for me. I now make them for my Grandchildren.
I'm not sure what happened here, but these did not work out too well. When you say that you get a "sticky dough" mine was more like cake batter. I thought I did something wrong and added more flour. They were ok, but too floury. As a regular bread baker, when someone says sticky dough, I picture something I can hold that is sticky to the touch. I may try these again sometime, but not this year.
We have changed this recipe to include more flour. The original submission did not specify an amount, and we believe the amount originally stated was not enough.
This was a good recipe. My family really enjoyed them. We will add it to our family favorites! Thanks for sharing such a treasure.
Thanks Patty, for this truly authentic Sand Tart Cookie recipe. This wafer thin gem is one of the joys of Christmas! I roll them out on a slab of marble that used to be the top of an end table. I set the slab on the back porch to "chill" in between batches. It makes the rolling out easy for the thinnest possible cookie. Yum!
My grandmother would tell you that you should see light thru the cookie. I have made these for years. They are a wonderful holiday tradition. I have never met anyone who could eat just one. Fantastic!!
We use a slightly different recipe (different proportions) and we generally make these at Christmas time so we use Christmas shaped cookie cutters and decorate with colored sprinkles/sugar. We don't do the egg white mixture - just put the sprinkles on and they stick once baked. To make the dough cool enough to work with without waiting overnight we wrap it in wax paper and put it in the freezer for a while. My daughter is gluten free and I've even made ours with gluten free flour (I used a mix that's "all purpose" from Wegman's but the Bob's Red Mill works as well). This year when we rolled them out I used coconut flour and they came out just like the regular ones. Last year we used the all purpose mix and when they baked they puffed up instead of staying thin.
