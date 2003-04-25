Grandmom's Sand Tarts

My Grandmother didn't have much money. She was widowed young and she had seven children, so at Christmas she would make these cookies and give each family a box. These cookies are a very fond memory for me. I now make them for my Grandchildren.

By Patty Alderman

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
5 -6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream the butter, sugar and eggs together. Add just enough flour to stiffen. Dough should be slightly sticky. Place dough in the refrigerator and let chill overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a very small bowl combine the egg white and the milk. Set aside.

  • Remove small amount of dough from the refrigerator and on a lightly floured surface roll it out very thin. Cut out rounds with a biscuit cutter or drinking glass dipped in flour. Place cookies on a cookie sheet and paint the top with the egg white mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, and top with a pecan half. Repeat until all the dough is used up.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes and the edges are slightly browned. Watch these cookies closely for they burn very easily.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 78.6mg. Full Nutrition
