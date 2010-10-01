Caramel Brownies I

4.2
25 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe is a family favorite, I hope you will like them as much as we do. Enjoy!

Recipe by Sue

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -8x10 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 8x10 inch baking pan.

  • Combine cake mix, 1/2 of the evaporated milk, the butter or margarine and the chopped nuts. Mix until combined and spread 1/2 of the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 6 minutes.

  • Melt the caramels and the remaining evaporated milk.

  • Remove brownies from oven. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the brownies then pour the melted caramel mixture over the top. Spread the remaining batter over the top of the caramel. Return pan to oven and bake for an additional 18 minutes. Let brownies cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 71.4g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 495.2mg. Full Nutrition
