Caramel Brownies I
This recipe is a family favorite, I hope you will like them as much as we do. Enjoy!
This recipe is a family favorite, I hope you will like them as much as we do. Enjoy!
These are great! Devil's Food cake mix can be subbed in for the German Chocolate.Read More
I'm not sure about several things with this recipe. First is the unusual pan size of 8x10. I used the more common 8x11. I assumed that the butter was to be melted since the recipe doesn't say. German chocolate cake mix isn't as chocolaty so next time I would use chocolate. That brings me to my next point. Why use cake mix at all? Seems like this idea would look with brownie mix. I'll try that next time making it according the box directions, using 1/2 the mixture baked for a short time and then following the remainder of this recipe for the caramel and chocolate chip layer. While these brownies tasted yummy I had to bake the first layer 8 minutes then add "20" more minutes on top of the 18. The edges were obviously more done than the middle but they weren't burnt and were slightly chewy for those who prefer that over gooey. There is nothing wrong with this recipe I just think it can be improved upon.Read More
These are great! Devil's Food cake mix can be subbed in for the German Chocolate.
GR8!! I DID LEAVE OUT THE NUTS AS MY GRANDSON IS ALLERGIC AND INSTEAD OF MELTING THE CARAMELS, SINCE WAS MAKING IN BITE SIZE I JUST UNWRAPPED AND DROPPED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FILLED CUPS THEN BAKED THE MINI MUFFIN SIZE 15 MIN. DON'T PUSH DOWN JUST PLACE ON TOP AND THE BROWNIES WILL DO THE REST!! IF U PUSH THEM THEY WILL LEAK THRU TO THE PAPER IF U DON'T THE CANDY IS JUST ENCAPSULATED AND MAKES FOR A NEAT, TASTY BITE SIZE SNACK!!
I'm not sure about several things with this recipe. First is the unusual pan size of 8x10. I used the more common 8x11. I assumed that the butter was to be melted since the recipe doesn't say. German chocolate cake mix isn't as chocolaty so next time I would use chocolate. That brings me to my next point. Why use cake mix at all? Seems like this idea would look with brownie mix. I'll try that next time making it according the box directions, using 1/2 the mixture baked for a short time and then following the remainder of this recipe for the caramel and chocolate chip layer. While these brownies tasted yummy I had to bake the first layer 8 minutes then add "20" more minutes on top of the 18. The edges were obviously more done than the middle but they weren't burnt and were slightly chewy for those who prefer that over gooey. There is nothing wrong with this recipe I just think it can be improved upon.
I made these for church and everybody loved them. My husband was in love with them but I did have a hard time getting them all the way out of the pan. I think I let them cool for to long in the pan. I'll try to get them out sooner next time.
I followed all the directions but must have messed something up making these because the middle was almost flat and all the carmel went to the bottom. They were good and rich and gooey but a little too much work (especially all the caramel unwrapping)for the result. There are other brownie recipes that are just as good and easier.
I work at a bank and a customer brought these brownies in for us to enjoy and boy did we ever! These brownies remind me of those turtle candies! You won't be able to eat brownies any other way!! They are the best, A+++++++
These brownies were underdone ~ one may need to leave it in the oven longer than 18 minutes. I tried recooking when I realized it was not done but ended up making a mess. I still will retry this recipe ~ maybe next time it will turn out better.
They were super-gooey almost to the point of mush...but my guests loved them anyway! Very rich!
I love these brownies - everytime I make them, people ask for the recipe!
This recipe isn't the quickest in the world, but it may be the BEST brownie recipe in existence. I have made it for friends, and now when we get together for food, I have many requests for these brownies. They are GREAT!
DELICIOUS....absolutely rich....definately need some milk with this one...I made it for my boyfriend and co-workers and got rave reviews on it!Definately making these again....and again!
Very good. Had trouble spreading the batter though. I put it in the oven both times for a few minutes, took out to spread while warm, then finished the cooking process.
I have made this receipe several times to take to work. Excellent choice.
Excellent! Slightly warm the brownie in microwave and then put some vanilla ice cream on the top. Yum! Yum!
Definitely for caramel lovers, very rich and gooey. A little too rich for me but I've gotten rave reviews when I make this. Great recipe!
I added coconut to the caramel...ummmm!!!
These did not turn out at all. What a mess! I tried to make them like the photo - in cupcakes - total fail. I have never in my life had such a baking fail before.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections