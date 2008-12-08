Berry Crumb Bars
Economical and easy to make berry bars. Kids love them. You can use any variety of berries that you like; we used raspberries in this recipe.
Okay...first of all I used fresh blueberries and was concerned that as the blueberries gave off their juices, it would turn out to liquidy. But it was fabulous! The corn starch really did it's job. Finally a fruit bar that's not sickening sweet! It's perfect and the crumb crust and topping doesn't steal the show from the fruit...which is how it should be. I didn't feel guilty eating these at all! Wonderful recipe and super simple!Read More
My original intent was to make a mixed berry pie today, but laziness got the better of me and I made this instead - the point being, it is EASY - and with little effort I had something fresh, pretty and delicious! I pulsed the dry ingredients in the food processor, then pulsed in the shortening and, finally, the egg, which I beat slightly with a teaspoon of vanilla. I found this method quick, easy and it crumbled beautifully. For the fruit I used a mix of fresh blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Mine was perfectly done at 45 minutes, although I started to check it at 35. The results were perfect. Just as good as a crumb topped mixed berry pie and so much quicker to throw together. Very nice recipe!
I used blackberries, extra sugar mixed in the berries, and butter as suggested by reviewers, a little more cinnamon and it was perfect. The flavor really came together after sitting for a day or two, the crumb mix was kind of bland the first day, and on the third it had the best flavor. Can't wait to try it with raspberries!
I tell you what! If people would only make this recipe as is they would find it WONDERFUL! No tweaking! This deserves five stars!! You can try other fillings but the rasberry is far the best!! Thanks for an easy recipe! It didn't last long in my house and I've made it three times already!
Took these into work and they were devoured within minutes! I took the advice of others and used butter instead of shortening and doubled the amount of sugar on the berries. Very tasty and easy to make. Next time, I will combine all of the dry ingredients first for the crust, then add the butter and egg. I will also use a food processor to cut the butter into the flour mixture. This should help make the mixture a little more crumbly, like small pebbles. I had to work pretty hard to cut the butter into the flour mixture by hand! Thanks, Jan!
Remember the Seinfield episode about how everyone loves the tops of muffins and don't want the rest of the muffin? This recipe solves that problem. When I'm in a hurry, I'll make these with either raspberry or blueberry canned pie filling...either way, they are simply wonderful and disappear very quickly!
Very easy and very good! I have made them with berries, peaches and crushed pineapple. Each time it turned out great
Scrumptious and super easy to make! I used Splenda for Baking to reduce calories and sugar content and it was still delicious! My family and friends ate it so fast! Make sure to let it cool completely before you try and cut it into bars or they will be a little mushy. Next time I will try whole wheat flour to increse the healthfulness and see how it tastes.
Simple recipe and end results were awesome. Used mixed frozen berries (frozen berries, no sugar added), consisting of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Used butter instead of shortening, just because. Also added a tsp of almond extract to the crumb mixter and brown sugar to the topping. Cut them into small bars after they cooled and they are so incredibly yummy. Hubby and I both agree, FIVE STARS! I will absolutely make them again and again. Thank you!
Do yourself a favor and keep this recipe handy. I have made it several times. I've used raspberries, blueberries, peaches, nectarines; alone and in various combinations depending on what I had on hand. I made two changes. 1. use butter, not shortening it ups the flavor greatly. 2. Add vanilla and/or almond extract...both tend to bring out the best in most fruits. If you add almond go light it is strong...you can never have too much vanilla. Due to a friends allergy I have also made it without the egg...still awesome the crust was just more cookie like.
These came out very good but a little tart. I would use maybe blueberries the next time or add more sugar to the filling.
Good but needed to change a few things: Omitted Cinnamon added 2 teaspoon vanilla; Omitted shortening added butter; Omitted 1 cup white sugar and changed it to 1 cup brown sugar (Keep 1/2 cup of white sugar that will go over berries but needed to increased it slightly if your berries are not real sweet ); and increased salt to 1/2 teaspoon. Cooking time was fine. Can use strawberries or blueberries instead of raspberries too. Thanks for sharing:)
Excellent recipe! I made one addition, and that's chocolate chips. I'd had almost this exact cookie as a kid from an amazing local bakery, and adding those chocolate chips in with the raspberries really brought it home!
I made these with strawberries and they were a huge hit at the office. I halved the recipe and made it in an 8x8 pan, baked for 35 minutes and they were perfect.
A quick but delicious recipe, easily adaptable to any fruit.
I considered making a pie today until I came across this recipe. I put more fruit in than the recipe calls for, approximately 6 cups. 2 cups each of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. I added a half cup of oatmeal to the top crumble and used a half/half combination of shortening and butter. It is delicious. My husband says it's not as good as a pie but I disagree. It was also a lot less work than pie.
Everybody really enjoyed these bars. I did use butter rather than shortening just due to personal preference. Mine was blueberry and sweetness level was just fine. Next time I will probably add a bit more cinnamon just, again, due to preference.
BERRY TASTY
OMG so easy, and good! Used a mixture of the 'bottom of the bag' leftovers of frozen fruit, thawed out a bit, drained, super! I always use butter flavored Crisco sticks. The last time I made these they didn't brown as well. Also, as another reviewer said, the crust doesn't taste its best on the first day; give a day or two to develop the flavors. I have added a bit of minced ginger and some dried rosemary to the fruit filling and it really ups the flavor ante!
I barely followed the right amount of ingredients, I made half a batch and didn't measure anything, they still came out great, I used frozen mixed berries and fresh raspberries. It wasn't overly sweet at all and unbelievably easy to make with no mess! I will make this again.
I couldn't believe how good this was! Very easy to make and it looks beautiful. It made quite a few bars, so I froze some. I took out as many servings as I needed for company and heated it in the microwave and served with ice cream! Incredible!
AWSOM! I used frozen berry mix instead of fresh. The only thing I did different was to put 1/4 cup of sugar on top of the frozen berries before putting the crumb mix on top of them.
This recipe is YUMMY! I made the substitutions: -Butter instead of shortening. -1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar in the crust mixture. -I used about 5 cups of fruit - strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. -1 cup of brown sugar with the fruit and cornstarch. Next time I will use the entire crust mixture on the bottom and then make a 1/2 batch to put on top. It just needs a little more crust on the bottom for my taste and because of the extra fruit quantity.
These are good, I made it with blueberries like other reviewers suggested. I used frozen bluberries and didn't change a thing/
I used margarine and frozen (direct from the freezer) raspberries. Made 2 8x8 pans and took them to a church potluck the day after baking. Served with cool whip and they were great. They were even better the next day (3rd day after baking) Too bad there were only a couple left from the potluck because I could have eaten the whole pan myself. YUM
My family loved this recipe. I didn't have any raspberries on hand so I used 3 1/2 cups of frozen mixed berries and 1/2 c. frozen cranberries and added a 1/4c. extra sugar due to the tartness of my berries. It was awesome. I also made 1 and a 1/2 recipes of crumb mix because I love a little extra and the recipe didn't seem to make enough for my taste. I will definitely make this again and again.
Fantastic! This even made my grumpy roomate talk to me to get the recipe! I highly recommend using the raspberries as suggested.
I followed this recipe exactly and the crumb/crust part was great. I decided to use blackberries instead of raspberries and I think that was a mistake. I didn't like that the seeds were so big and hard to chew. Next time I'll definitely use raspberries or even blueberries.
Served to Yorks. Better than crisp, more pastry like
I was hunting for a recipe to use with a bucket of fresh raspberries that I had been give. These were the BEST cookies, RAVE reviews...and VERY easy!! I'll be using this recipe over and over.
This is probably the best cobbler recipe I havw run across. I don't think it really needs much in the way of changes, but I made some anyway: used butter (of course), reduced the sugar in the dough by 1/4 cup, used 2 cups of whole wheat flour and one of white, used a mix of fresh berries (very ripe), and added more than a pinch of cinnamon and added a touch of mace. Beautiful!
I loved these! They're addicting. I ate four on the first day I made them. I made them pretty close to the directions. I did not substitute for butter or use more sugar. I used a blueberry/raspberry/blackberry mix. The only thing I will recommend: do not use frozen fruit. I was in the freezer section looking for frozen cranberries when i realized I would have to switch to this recipe, so I just grabbed the bag mix. Everything turned out okay, but I did drain a lot of liquid after thawing the berries and was concerned with how it would effect the sugar and cornstarch. They still turned out great, I love that berry combo, but I will definitely use fresh next time. I prefer fresh, I was just too lazy to walk all the way to the other side of the store again. Oh, and I did substitute half the sugar for Truvia in both the crust and berries, just to cut down on sugar and calories. Again, they tasted great, so for those of you watching your sugar intake, there is no problem substituting at least some of it.
At first I thought these might crumble and fall apart. They baked beautifully. The recipe is just fine as written. I always keep a big bag of frozen berries from the large warehouse store in my freezer. The raspberries, blueberries, and boysenberries made for a perfect filling. To error on the sweet side, I sprinkled a bit more granulated sugar over the berries once they were spread evenly over the crust. The bake time was perfect for a light golden topping. Delicious!
I have tried this recipe numerous times. I have halved this recipe simply by using only the egg white. I have also used frozen berries - just thaw completely in a colander to drain away excess fluid. I have also used butter instead of shortening - 1 c of butter for the 1 c of shortening. Wonderful recipe! Thank you for sharing!
Excellent! I used butter and only 2 cups of flour and 1 cup of quick oats. Yum!
Made just as described, no changes. Used fresh currants as the fruit of choice. It was tart, but I think that is because thats the way currants are. I do not think that is fault of recipe, raspberries or another fruit would be sweeter to begin with. I did compensate for the tartness by drizzling an icing randomly over the top. Then it was delicious! This should be good with raspberries. Don't mess with the cornstarch, btw, it was perfect amount for a juicy fruit like currants are.
The crust needs more flavor. will add vanilla and more cinnamon to it next time.
Came upon this recipe while looking for one using blackberries (my granddaughter was begging me to take her blackberry picking) & noticed that others had adapted it for different kinds of berries. While making it I discovered that an extra 1/2 cup of berries was needed to make a single layer in the pan, I used 3/4 cup sugar as blackberries are more sour than raspberries & since other reviewers had complained of a bland flavored crust/crumbles I used 1/2 butter & 1/2 shortening. The berry mixture was still a bit tart & the crust/crumble mixture a bit sweet for my personal taste (next time I'll use 1 cup sugar for the blackberries & 3/4 cup sugar for the crust) but all in all a wonderful recipe that I'll make again & again with whatever fruit is in season here in the Pacific Northwest.
I LOVED IT! I made mine with some Strawberry Jam I made and Mango Jam my mom made. It was really good. I didn't really think it would be so good. It made up for everything bad I have ever cooked. hehe Thank you for posting it.. Yummm EE :0)
These were very good. Will also try a different fruit next time.
This is an amazing recipe - quick and easy. I used a combination of blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries. The only other change I made was to add about a tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder to the dough mixture. It was delicious & loved by the whole family! Next time I will likely use butter rather than shortening.
Excellent!! I ended up using the entire crumb mixture on the bottom and making another half batch for the topping. I also added an extra 1.5 cups of frozen mixed berries. My berries came straight out of the freezer and into the mix baked up perfect!! Family couldn't stop coming back for more! If your worried it's not enough cinnamon (I love cinnamon) try the recipe first because it is a gentle taste but absolutely delicious!
I made the crumb mixture first and set it aside, then I dusted the raspberries with cornstarch/sugar mixture. Then I made the dough. I found it easier to do it this way as my kitchen is extremely small, the whole thing was in the pan in 15 minutes! My neighbor who works at a farm stand brought me 8 quarts of these beautiful red berries! My pantry already is full with various jams so I thought I would surprise her with this super easy pan bars! thanks for sharing this recipe!
Perfect!
I think the crust was fine. Used the food processor for the dough as others suggested.Put a little more than half the crust mixture for the bottom and then mixed the remaining crust with a little brown sugar and oatmeal for the crumble top. I did cut down the sugar for the berry mixture, which was a mistake because it was not sweet enough. For some reason, I kept thinking these bars need an additional cream cheese filling (like cheesecake consistency maybe?).
These are quite tasty! I used mixed berries - strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. I think if I made these again, I would use 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar in the crumb base and topping. I think peaches would taste amazing in this. Another great thing is that it's super easy, and I think it literally took me 5 minutes to whip together and throw in the oven. Great for a busy day!
I have made these a couple of times and everyone loves them. very easy to make and you can control the sweetness by not adding as much sugar
I made this without changing anything and I'm sure it turned out exactly as it is supposed to.The texture and taste were pretty good,they just weren't sweet enough for me,the crusts were bland and grainy.Seemed more like a breakfast bar than a dessert.I doubt I will make this again.
This was so easy and I was the talk of the party when I brought them! As mentioned before, I sifted the dry together first, then cut in the fat and finished by cutting in the egg. I used butter as well and split the dough into four so that I could make two different fruit types. I used canned pineapple that I slightly crushed and blueberry pie filling for the second, adjusting the sugar on the blueberry filling because I didn't want them to be too sweet. I baked two batches in 8 x 8 baking dishes and they came out wonderful! Thanks, I will definately make again! Next I will try apples and add walnuts.
Finally a berry recipe my husband likes! I love baking with berries, so I persisted with trying several recipes before I was willing to give up and concede not to keep using our berries for treats. Well, he liked these... and I did too. I used mixed frozen berries (from Costco) and the dessert came out perfectly. Next time I'll either add vanilla or almond extract to the dough, to give it a bit more flavor, but they're okay without it.
I used strawberries in this recipe. It was OK, but I thought it was too dry and not quite sweet enough.
The filling was too soft and runny to eat these as a bar cookie. They were also very tart, even after I put icing on them to help sweeten them up.
Mmmm! These are delish! I cut the recipe in half and used fresh strawberries. Yummy! I also added way more than just a pinch of cinnamon. The next time I make them, I'm gonna add even more cinnamon. These were super easy to make and very very good!
Will definitely use this recipe again. I used frozen blueberries and so it took longer to bake--as expected.
These were delicious AND super easy!! I followed the recipe except I used half shortening and half butter. Everyone in the family enjoyed them, served warm with vanilla ice cream. To serve the following day, i reheated, and they wer just as good. I will definitely make these again.
This is a nice alternative to everyday chocolate chip cookies and a good way to use all the fresh raspberries that are around our house this time of year. It was very easy and I will make them agian. Next time I might try adding just a bit more sugar to the raspberries.
I made this for a work function and it was a huge hit! The tart from the berries really made these bars awesome. I did add a twist to my second batch - a cheesecake layer on top of the berries before sprinkling the crumbs. Sooooo good I got rave reviews.
Hubby said to give it 3 stars, but I wanted 1 star. It s way to much crust & not enough berries. I'll try one more time with those changes & hope it is better. I used fresh berries so that wasn't a problem. The crust seemed greasy to me, but hub thought ok. I'm sorry I didn't have the better rating like others did, but for me this is what I thought.
These were very good. These weren't to sweet and are great with a cup of tea. I did use blackberries and blueberries...good combination. My whole family loved them. I'll definatly make these again
These were delish!! I did use blueberries (my raspberry patch was all out.)And I used brown sugar with the blueberry/cornstarch mixture.Lastly I ran out of white flour, so I had to use about a cup of whole wheat.Mine were perfectly cooked at about 40mins.
These are so good if you like raspberries! I took them to a group meeting and everyone liked them. I don't think I changed a thing.
These were OKAY--nothing to write home about!
I used fresh berries- half raspberries and half blackberries. With fresh berries, these are not too sweet which is great. Best of all, they are ridiculously easy to make!
Made this while camping. I didn't think fresh raspberries would travel well so I used natural raspberry jam. It still came out awesome, the crust was very much like shortbread. I'll be making this again.
I picked fresh raspberries this summer and was looking for a great recipe. I found it! I did not alter it at all. I made it with both red and black raspberries. I even made it after I had frozen some of the berries and plan on making some for xmas !
YUMMY! These were so great! I didn't have enough raspberries in the house so I made up the balance with frozen blueberries. I added a little extra sugar to the berries as suggested previously. Everyone at work loved them, I can't wait to make them again. If you like a healthy tasting fruit bar this is it! I can't imagine not using fresh fruit because it was so good that way (and less sugar since jam and pie filling is often sweetened). The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because it is made with shortening (hydrogenated oils, trans fats...bad stuff), however I had some around the house and that is what I used. Next time I will try butter.
It's excellent! I put 6 cups of berries in mine. I used raspberries, black raspberries, and blue berries. It turned out really good. Will definitely make it again.
Add huckleberries and peaches to the raspberries, and voila, pops!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It looked really good on the outside, but when we tasted it, it was so bland and lacking a lot. I couldn't quite pinpoint what, but I won't use this recipe again. :/
These sound very yummy but I would not call them "economical" due to the cost of fresh raspberries! However, I love that they are so versatile and others have said various fruits can be used as well. We do grow our own blackberries so I think I'll try this with those. Thanks for the tip ladies!
Very easy recipe. A little tart but tasty. We were a little impatient and didn't let it cool before trying it and wish had after having our second helping which tasted less tart after it had a chance to cool.
LOVE THIS!!! If you don't have 1 Tbsp. cornstarch, can substitute 3 Tbsp. flour & cook it 3 min. longer to get rid of the raw flour taste. I had frozen mixed berries on hand and used these instead of raspberries. Still amazing. Will make these again! All my kids love these!
I used butter instead of shortening and added a little vanilla to the egg mixture. The bars turned out perfectly!,
While I prefer raspberries, or any fruit, on its own, these bars are surprisingly good. I liked them much more than I had expected and I would make them again. By the way, other people are not enjoying it because they are tweaking the recipe. Follow the directions and they will turn out as intended.
These are absolutely divine! Instead of using raspberries, I used strawberries, and they still came out amazingly. My mom, teachers, and classmates all agreed that these were awesome! I really hope to make these again for my fellow drum majors and band directors for football season ^-^
My raspberries were pretty runny, so I added an additional tablespoon of cornstarch.
I have made this recipe 3 times over the past 3weeks. It is amazing!
followed other reviewers' advice about using 1/2 butter/1/2 shortening. Made for a potluck using frozen mixed berries - at first I thought the filling tasted too much like a Pop-Tart but everyone loved them and I've made it for several potlucks since then. edited to add: several batches later, my favorite recipe tweaks: in addition to substituting butter for the shortening, add about a tsp. of lemon juice to the berries. I like to heat the berry/sugar/cornstarch mixture on the stove until it gets a little syrupy before pouring it onto the crumbly dough layer. BTW super-easy way to prep the dough is to use a food processor - pulse until the ingredients are mixed but still crumbly - don't worry, even though it looks sorta powdery, it *does* bake into a nice shortbread-ish base for the berries :-).
I made this recipe exactly as written, except substituting margarine for the shortening, which I didn't have on hand. It turned out wonderfully, not too dry, just perfect. I used blackberries, but I think any berry would work. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
The kids did love it, and I liked that it wasn't overly sweet, and that it used fresh berries instead of jam. But I did think the crust lacked flavor- think it needs to be butter and not shortening, or maybe butter flavored shortening.
Scrumptious, easy to make what more could you ask for :)
so delicious and fairly easy to bake. I also used butter (a must do) Used fresh raspberries which were slightly tart added some frozen thawed blueberries as well. I brought them to my zen center and EVERYBODY LOVED THEM!! They were gone before I could turn around! I am about to make them again for the pot luck Thanksgiving dinner we are having tomorrow, which is what everyone asked for.
I expected it to be sweeter, but still a tasty treat.
I have made this dessert so many times. It is always a hit!
It was a little tart and bland for my taste. I used raspberries. The only substitution I made to the original recipe was to use better instead of shortening and I cut the recipe in half. It's good, but it didn't wow me. If I attempt this again maybe I'll try different berries and add more sugar.
I used butter instead of shortening for the crust and diced up fresh peaches for the filling. To me they were just ok but my guests enjoyed them served warm with vanilla ice cream. I'd like to try them again with blueberries or raspberries. They did bake up very nicely & sliced & served beautifully. I agree, they need a dusting of powdered sugar or a glaze or maybe some almonds or macadamia nuts in the crust would help. I can't put my finger on it but they missed something in my opinion.
Super easy and absolutely fantastic! The family loves them! I did mine with Strawberries. Yum!
SO DISAPPOINTED! I had high hopes for this recipe based on other reviews, but it was very bland; most likely, because of the use of shortening. The bottom crust was crunchy after the 45 minute cooking time and the top was barely golden. The blue berry mixture was good because the fresh blue berries were so big and ripe, but were wasted because of the tasteless "cumb" crusts. Sorry, not a good one for us.
Made this but used blueberries instead. Great.. will pass on to my friends.
Have now made this several times. Raspberry is a hit. Blueberry is a hit but sweeter and blackberries are a hit too!! Took to the office and was gobbled up in a about two hours.
I’ve made this for Easter, for the last 5 years and it’s perfect. Delicious,
This was wonderful, and lighter than I expected. I subbed 1/4 C. Oats for 1/4 Flour.
These were soooo GOOD! I used frozen mixed berries (raspberries, blueberries and strawberries). I defrosted the berries overnight, saving the juice for another recipe. I used butter instead of shortening and brown sugar instead of white in the berry mix. I also added the almond extract. The berry bars were yummy and made such a nice presentation for Memorial Day dessert. Sorry no photo, as they were gone pronto. :-)
Quick, easy, not to many ingredients,don't have to bring the raspberries to a boil, and it tastes great!
My sister said to give this four stars, I was only going to give it three. To me it was just o.k. I used strawberries in mine, I added more sugar, and more cinnimon per some of the other reviewers suggestions. I would probably make this again, but I think that it is lacking something, maybe a glaze or dusting of sugar on the top, I am not sure what just yet.
I forgot to add the egg and these STILL turned out good! I added more cinnamon (about twice as much) and about 1 tsp. more cornstarch because my berries seemed to have a lot of liquid. I also sprinkled about 1/4 cup mini chips on the berries and mixed another 1/4 cup into the crumb mixture for the top. Getting rave reviews at work today! I wanted something reminiscent of the chocolate raspberry bars at the French Meadow Bakery in Minneapolis. These hit the spot!
Delicious and easy! Followed exactly!
