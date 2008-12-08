Berry Crumb Bars

I loved these! They're addicting. I ate four on the first day I made them. I made them pretty close to the directions. I did not substitute for butter or use more sugar. I used a blueberry/raspberry/blackberry mix. The only thing I will recommend: do not use frozen fruit. I was in the freezer section looking for frozen cranberries when i realized I would have to switch to this recipe, so I just grabbed the bag mix. Everything turned out okay, but I did drain a lot of liquid after thawing the berries and was concerned with how it would effect the sugar and cornstarch. They still turned out great, I love that berry combo, but I will definitely use fresh next time. I prefer fresh, I was just too lazy to walk all the way to the other side of the store again. Oh, and I did substitute half the sugar for Truvia in both the crust and berries, just to cut down on sugar and calories. Again, they tasted great, so for those of you watching your sugar intake, there is no problem substituting at least some of it.