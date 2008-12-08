Berry Crumb Bars

Economical and easy to make berry bars. Kids love them. You can use any variety of berries that you like; we used raspberries in this recipe.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 13x9-inch pan.

  • Combine 1 cup sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon, shortening, and egg. The dough will be crumbly. Pat half of the dough into the prepared pan.

  • Combine remaining 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch, and berries. Place mixture over dough in pan. Crumble the remaining dough over the tops of the berries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is slightly browned, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 48.1mg. Full Nutrition
