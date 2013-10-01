Cherry Yum Yum
Almost like cherry cheesecake cookie bars. Quick, easy and oh-so rich.
Almost like cherry cheesecake cookie bars. Quick, easy and oh-so rich.
Delicious crust; we love the pecan shortbread taste. I used a half of a container of Cool Whip for the whipped topping. Next time I will double the cream cheese & whipped topping mixture so it is thicker and can stand up to that "steal the show" crust! I made my own blueberry pie topping from freshly-picked blueberries (boiled/dissolved 1 c. sugar & 1/2 c. water, then added 3 c. blueberries, 1 T. lemon juice and 1/4 t. cinnamon and cooked for several minutes. Thickened with cornstarch dissolved in 1-2 T. of cold water) and got many compliments on a delicious dessert.Read More
If using fresh cherries, needs to be consumed within 24 hours.Read More
Delicious crust; we love the pecan shortbread taste. I used a half of a container of Cool Whip for the whipped topping. Next time I will double the cream cheese & whipped topping mixture so it is thicker and can stand up to that "steal the show" crust! I made my own blueberry pie topping from freshly-picked blueberries (boiled/dissolved 1 c. sugar & 1/2 c. water, then added 3 c. blueberries, 1 T. lemon juice and 1/4 t. cinnamon and cooked for several minutes. Thickened with cornstarch dissolved in 1-2 T. of cold water) and got many compliments on a delicious dessert.
Follow the recipe to the letter.The only thing I changed was the time on the crust. Instead of 20mins I put it on for 30min. It gave the crust a more cruncher texture. It was easy to make and my family just loved it!
I fixed this for my Dad and It was gone the same day. I made it for a get together and I did not even get a bite. Some how its the best recipe ever for desert!!!!!!!
This really does taste like cheesecake bars. I made them for work because I had a package of cream cheese that needed used up. The only subsitution I made was that I used coolwhip rather than the packaged stuff you whip yourself. Excellent, they were gone almost right after I put them out.
Very good and very easy. I prefer the "Cherry Nut Delight" recipe, however.
Lower Cal Version: The crust is best with real butter of course, but replace sugar with splenda. For the filling, I used a tub and a half of light cool whip, low fat cream cheese, splenda and then topped with light cherry filling. People think I go to alot of trouble when I make this. Super easy and AWESOME!!!
I used double the cream cheese filling, used one container of whipped cream in the tub, and doubled the cherry filling. It was AMAZING
Not too pretty but good and easy. Not too sweet either so great for my diabetic dad. Although I am sure it isn't really diabetic friendly. The pecans add a good flavor. I think I might try almonds next time and maybe add abou 1/4 tsp. almond flavoring to the cream cheese mixture.
Excellent. I used walnuts the second time I made this, since I had no pecans; they worked fine. My guests loved this. Could use a few more cherries, though.
If using fresh cherries, needs to be consumed within 24 hours.
This is awesome! I have also tried this with blueberry pie filling and it's great too!:) Thanks for sharing!:)
I will make again, but I will use Graham crackers for crust
I made mine in a graham cracker crust shell. I layered the dream whip & cherries it was soooo good. Ate almost the whole thing myself!!
My grandmother used to make this. It's a family favorite!
No one questions why the leading photo shows a layered dessert with a crumb topping? I know why....bc the can of filling doesn't adequately cover the top. Double the whipped topping and cream cheese and layer as shown. Excellent taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections