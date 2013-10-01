Cherry Yum Yum

Almost like cherry cheesecake cookie bars. Quick, easy and oh-so rich.

By Susan Tyler

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine the butter or margarine, flour, white sugar and chopped pecans. Press mixture into the bottom of one 9x13 inch baking dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Allow crust to cool completely before preceding.

  • Prepare the dream whip according to the package directions.

  • Blend the cream cheese and the confectioners' sugar together. Fold in the dream whip and spread over the top of the cooled crust. Top with the cherry pie filling and refrigerated before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 73.2mg. Full Nutrition
