Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon

243 Ratings
This broiled salmon recipe is truly the best; fresh salmon with butter and herbs melts in your mouth. Serve it with wild rice pilaf and fresh string beans.

Recipe by Deborah Swanson

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler; set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Line a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Place garlic and olive oil in a small microwave-safe bowl. Cook on high in the microwave for 1 1/2 minutes. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; stir in garlic mixture. Remove from heat; stir in white wine, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, fines herbes, black pepper, and garlic salt.

  • Place salmon fillets skin-side down on the prepared pan. Spoon about 1/3 of the butter sauce over fillets; sprinkle evenly with fresh dill.

  • Broil in the preheated oven for 3 minutes. Turn fillets so that a side faces up and baste fillets with about 1/3 of the butter sauce; broil for 3 minutes. Turn fillets so the opposite side faces up and baste with remaining butter sauce; broil until fillets flake easily with a fork, about 3 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 39.7g; cholesterol 135.7mg; sodium 772mg. Full Nutrition
