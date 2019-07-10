Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon
This broiled salmon recipe is truly the best; fresh salmon with butter and herbs melts in your mouth. Serve it with wild rice pilaf and fresh string beans.
Quite tasty. I agree with another user that is was too greasy. To help that I skipped putting the oil and garlic in the microwave (I tried once but the time stated was too long and the microwave burned it). Instead I added the garlic right to the butter mixture and didn't use the oil. Worked fine. Didn't have fine Herbs so I used, fresh cilantro, parsley, and basil. I will make it again!!Read More
I followed the recipe exactly because it drives me crazy when I read bad reviews and the reviewer lists off 20 things they changed about the recipe. For starters, the other reviews are right, this is way too greasy. Also, the only thing that sets it apart from a piece of regular broiled salmon (with too much butter) is a faint hint of wine flavor. I'll keep looking, thanks!Read More
one bad review has lowered this recipes average substantially and, I believe, unjustly. The recipe is heavy on the oil and butter so in uses 1 tablespoon of butter and a heavy dash of olive oil, browned up the garlic with the parsley and then broiled the salmon fillet skin side up. I added the oil and butter garnish only to the meat side on the flip and was great. Easy and delicious.
I tried it side by side with my favorite way of cooking salmon. Actually one after the other. My way is more to my liking. I can taste the salmon. Used sockeye. 1. Place filet in greased pyrex dish skin side down 2. Lightly coat filet with softened butter. Dust with turmeric. Place LIME slices to cover. 3. Bake in 375 degree oven for 20 minutes.
Being originally from the Pacific Northwest, I have cooked ALOT of salmon over the years, and I have to say this is our absolute favorite. I was reluctant, after so many reviews claiming it to be too greasy, but mine wasn't greasy at all. Wonderful flavor and so moist. The salmon I buy in Mexico (frozen) is from Chile, and not very oily, so that may be the difference. We loved it, and will use this recipe many times in the future. Thanks!
This was pretty good, it turned out juicy and the flavor was good. I didn't have fines herbs but googled it and added 1/2 tsp each of chives, parsely, and tarragon in lieu. I dipped each side of steaks in the butter garlic sauce then followed another reviewer's advice and broiled skin up for 4 min, flipped and poured over the lemon sauce and broiled for another 4 minutes (I hate it when it's not done all the way.) Not the best salmon I ever had, but it was really good, easy to make, and not dry. I will definitely make again! :)
This was pretty good. The only problem I had with it was that it was extremely greasy. Next time I will not pour the sauce over it but just brush it over the fish. I didn't have all of fines herbs so I used fresh parsley, fresh chives and dried tarragon. I loved all the herbs on this.
I wanted a butter sauce that wasn't overpowering but still added a lot of flavor to the salmon and this sauce was delicious. It smoked a bit while cooking but turned out great. Will use again definitely!
This turned out great. I did cut down on the amount of oil because of other revies. I only used 1 tablespoon. And instead of the fine herbs I used dried oregano, basil, thyme and a little Mrs. Dash Table blend. Next time I will try making this without so much butter to make it a bit more healthy. :)
Before I marinated the salmon, I dipped brocolli spears in the liquid and then grilled the brocolli a few minutes before putting the faster-cooking salmon on. Wonderful!
I was impressed with how good this came out. When I showed it to the kids, they were impressed. When they tasted it, they were more impressed. (The salmon actually looked like the one in the picture.) It was the best tasting salmon I can remember eating, including what I have had at the restaurants. My favorite part is it uses ingredients I have around the house (except wine and fines herbs). I like the fact that I didn't have to some specialty restaurant to make this.
Excellent recipe. Love fish, loved this. It is not greasy at all! How could butter and olive oil be greasy? It is rich and buttery, but of course.
My husband loved this... he says he would be happy eating this at least once a week. I'm not a big fish fan, so my vote doesn't really count, but I was able to eat it too. I cut most of the butter out to make it a bit more healthy, but he said that it was still wonderful.
Absolutely delicious! This salmon is restaurant quality. The only substitute I used was cider vinegar instead of lemon juice, because I didn't have any lemons on hand. This might be my new favorite way of preparing salmon. I served the fish with wild rice medley and grilled, peppered zucchini. YUM!
I omitted the last two ingredients which are herbs and dill. I didn't have white wine so substituted with rice wine. It came out delicious. After all the turning, my salmon didn't hold the shape it was when I started but nobody cared bec the food was good. I tried this for the first tiime and my family didn't miss our previous favorite salmon recipe. Now we have two favorites. Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome, we had the salmon on a bed of brown rice with collard greens it was totally delicious
This recipe was quite good. The instructions were very well written. I skipped the lemon juice since I did not have any, and for my fresh herbs I used basil by itself. It added a little bit of sweetness to the soul of the butter and the worse to Shir sauce. All-around amazing!
My Husband and I loved this recipe :) Best Salmon I have tried in a while! This is definitely our new #1 salmon recipe though!
We didn't have all the ingredients so I'm only reviewing the cooking instructions. The technique of turning it up on its side was really effective and the salmon turned out wonderful. The timing of 3 minute intervals was perfect. If I changed anything it will be to put a cookie sheet upside down underneath the salmon because we needed it about 1 inch closer to the broiler so we could get all the fish to have a great crust like some of it did.
Never made salmon before so can't say what it's supposed to taste like, but this was excellent. My mixed herbs were Italian seasoning. Didn't measure out ingredients. Just eyeballed it and did use less butter and oil because it just sounded way too much. But really good. Not greasy to me.
Amazing taste! Added some fresh parsley. Def will make it again soon...
I decided at the last minute to look for a different way to cook salmon and found this recipe. I had to use garlic from a jar, lemon juice from a bottle, dried dill weed, and parsley instead of fine herbs because that's what I had. Other than that I followed the recipe to a T. I thought it was delicious. Fussy hubby said it didn't have any pizzaz and he'd prefer tartar sauce (he's very hard to please), so I won't do this again unless he's not home. :(
I loved this recipe! The worcestershire sauce gave it a steak-flavor. I halved this recipe since I only used 2 fillets. I also cut back on the butter-only used 2 T. I didn't have garlic-used garlic powder, and used fresh parsley, basil and cilantro instead of the fines herbs. I also omitted the wine. It turned out great, and melted in my mouth! Love the fresh herbs!
fallowed to no fault, however to get rid of that wine taste, should reduce the wine mixture, so all the alcohol is burned off. When it reduces to almost half of what was in the pan. Great!! my husband kinda turned his nose up at it first. He took his time eating the side salad and asparagus, then he had to eat the Salmon, then he finished off what salmon was left on my plate and asked for this any time of the week. He is more the meat and potato type man. This was so easy and great tasting.... YUMMY!
Excellent recipe, very tasty dish. What I didn't like was the amount of smoke that was coming out of the oven as the fish broiled. We set the alarm off three times. That was due to the fact the sauce just flows off from the fish and congregates on the sheet. Next time I will use a broiling pan, as another rater suggested.
This recipe was just OK. The sauce was too thin and didn't stay on the salmon. The salmon was dry and I didn't think the flavor was that good. I've made the Grilled Marinated Salmon from this site and we LOVE that one. I won't be wasting my ingredients on this recipe again.
Very yummy! Will make again. My 2 year old ate an entire piece.
I was looking for a non-soy based Salmon recipe. I tried this with the exact ingredients but, used 2/3 of the black pepper and I didn't see any advantage to doing the garlic oil and dill separately. So, I just added to the butter sauce. I had trouble turning the fillets on sides, but that wasn't recipe's fault. I used wider/bigger fillets than the 6oz 'strips', like in the video. The timing was perfect at 3 min. a side, and was very delicious! Thank you, Deb Swanson for posting. I will definitely make this 'melt in your mouth' Salmon again & again.
LOVED this recipe! I actually added chopped artichoke hearts to the sauce and the flavors went together SO well!
i let this chill and served it with lemon and a few sides.
I don't know what I did wrong but it certainly didn't melt in my mouth!
This was ok, kinda of tart, I do not think I would make this again
Delicious and easy!
Not enough flavor- not worth making again
Loved it. My salmon was pretty thick so it had to stay under the broiler a little longer.
Excellent salmon recipe, the cooking time and method was perfection and the method of browning the garlic a delightful revelation! I left out some of the butter and did the final mixing in my small food processor. I didn't know what "herb fines" was so I used the same amount of fresh herbs from my garden. It was a little of each of thyme, oregano, sage, basil, garlic chives and Cuban oregano. I think the flavor combo was wonderful and I loved the taste of white wine. Thanks!
Not my favorite salmon recipes, but it's edible. I cut the butter in half and still found it greasy.
This is delicious. The sauce ingredients were enough for a 2-1/2 lb. filet. In fact, I think next time I will decrease the amount. I can't imagine having all of that sauce for only four 6 oz. filets unless you plan on pouring it over rice. I would like to try this recipe on the grill next time.
The sauce really brought out the flavor of the salmon, which is good because I love salmon. I didn't have white wine, though. Still tasted terrific. I ate it with a light potato salad and some veggies. Super tasty!
This was really good! I made two slight additions to the recipe because I wanted a little sweetness along with the flavor in the ingredients above. I added two tablespoons of brown sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I was scared about that combination, but I was pleasantly surprised!!!! It was delicious! It was packed with flavor and was juicy enough to go perfect over some jasmine rice.
I usually slow cook salmon in a frying pan with little olive oil and was keen on making something a little different. This was an excellent choice. Everyone enjoyed it. I used more garlic because where I come from we use a lot of it but even so the flavors were really mild. I especially liked the flakiness of the fish. Will certainly be making it again!
Cut the butter mixture in half, got the pan in the oven and my oven caught fire. My husband was cooking while I mixed and measured but he checked the space between fish and element, and it should not have been a problem. Tasted good, but I don't think I'll risk it again unless we are grilling outside.
simple to make, although im not a fish kind of person, it tasted very good!
I tired this recipe last night and the hubby and my son loved it. My son hates salmon but he loved it so much he even had seconds. I did a few modifications. I combined the garlic salt & pepper and rubbed it on the salmon and added the remaining to the butter sauce. I also I sauted the butter, garlic and olive oil on the stove and then added in the remaining ingredients. This was very good especially since I am not a fan of fish. I will be making this weekly
I liked this a lot as did my husband. I didn't have fine herbs or fresh dill so I substituted some dried parsley & oregano and used dried dill. I tried using the microwave to heat the garlic and oil but the garlic burned so I just tried again but sauteed on the stove instead. The flavour of the sauce was really nice and enhanced the salmon without overpowering the fish. I didn't find this greasy at all but I did only use half the butter. I broiled and basted as directed. I'll definitely be using this recipe again. Thanks for posting!
It was a hit with the fiance, so it's five stars in my book. Thank sfor sharing! Delicious, quick and easy marinade for the fillet.
I'm usually wary of trying recipes without many reviews, but this one was really good. (I needed something quick and there aren't too many broiled salmon recipes!). I sauteed the garlic in the olive oil and a little bit of butter, and substituted chicken stock for the wine. It wasn't greasy (I think cutting way down on the butter was a big help) and the taste was wonderful. I will make this one again. Thanks!
Very good. I followed the recipe except for the wine. Didn't have any in the house. It was delicious. I also used it on some shrimp. Thanks!
So good!
Nothing special about this fish
I modified this recipe to include more garlic (I enjoy garlic a lot), omit the dill (I don't like dill), and use just parsley instead of all the herbs in fines herbes (I didn't feel like spending a bundle). Admittedly, I don't have the most sensitive palate, but I wouldn't have been able to tell you that the wine or Worcestershire sauce were part of the flavor profile. Perfectly fine fish, though.
Really good. Next time I will use less butter and no oil.
It was very good. Read the reviews, but Decided to keep with the original concept of skin side down, then flipped to Skin side up, then again skin side down. because I had relatively thick filets, I put the broiler rack at its highest location setting, and the final cooking had me add 2 minutes on top of the recipe to make sure it was cooked the way we like it. I used a PRE-mix of fine herbs in a jar, and that worked out just fine. Will definitely be adding this to the mix for the future.
Pretty tasty! Didn't use all the oil and butter the recipe called for, but this is a keeper!
This is very tasty but you can definitely cut back on the butter. I used 12 stick (1/4c) and it was plenty! I did not have Fines herbs or dill but just added parsley, minced onion with salt, pepper, garlic sauce, etc and it was great!
I thought this was great! I used a lot less of the sauce on the fish than suggested. I two long, uncut filets that were just over a pound each and cooked them for 5 minutes per side. javascript:void(0);
Unlike some of the other reviews, I did not find this salmon too greasy. It came out moist and flavorful. It was also very easy to make and a hit with my family. I will definitely be making it again.
My first time with salmon and I must say, my boyfriend and I LOVED this glaze. True, it's not the healthiest, but when you're looking to spoil yourself with seafood - this is the way too go. I actually converted my boyfriend into liking salmon.
I really enjoyed this! My fillets were a bit big and needed a few more minutes, and I used a pink wine since it was all I had on hand. I also just used a little parsley since I didn't have the fines herbs. Actually, I didn't have garlic salt either, and it was all still delicious!
Oh Yeah!!! This is as close to the BEST salmon I've had in a restaurant in DC. The moistest I have made. I sautéed the garlic in oil on stove instead of microwave. I didn't have the fines herbs so I used Elbabur Nazereth herbs my friend brought me from Israel. I didn't have the dill, and I used I/2 t garlic powder and in the end added salt. Next time I will use full teaspoon of garlic salt. But I used unsalted butter. Can't wait to try it with dill.I always thought broiling would dry it out. I also pulled the edges of the foil up around the salmon so it was flooded in sauce. I used a whole thick filet so I had to cook it additional 3 minutes and I never put it on the side. I only turned it twice.
My son loves this one. This was our first time we ever had fines herbs and it was a treat. We felt like we were eating something really gourmet.
I eyeballed my measurements, and it was truly delicious, my new favorite simple salmon. I began the oil in my cast iron on the stovetop, rather than the microwave, then moved the whole pan to the broiler (anyone else hate dirtying extra dishes?). Like many others, I had to make some small ingredient tweaks. (Please don’t bash, I’m just not always a perfectly prepared shopper!) My herbs were a blend of dried oregano, parsley, rosemary and dill (dried herbs can better withstand the high temp of broiling than fresh). I also used freeze dried garlic, which resulted in rather well done garlic - near burnt - so it’s a sub I wouldn’t necessarily recommend, other than in a pinch. It was easy to scrape it off hubby’s serving, but I liked it charred and all. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Loved it! Sauteed garlic in olive oil in sauce pan instead of heating in microwave. Did not have fine herbs, used equal parts thyme, oregano, basil and marjoram. Will definitely make it again!
Deb ..your recipe is fantastic..and not greasy..my wife is a fish lover..and she loved this..I did not follow recipe exactly..I melted 1/2 cup real butter..added 2 tablespoons olive oil,2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce,and 2 tablespoons lemon juice..to butter...then mixed one teaspoon garlic salt and 1 teaspoon ground black pepper in another bowl.and rubbed this on salmon..what was left I added to butter..and sprinkled persley on..then basted..every 3-4 min..One more thing..put skin side down and never fliped...thanks..
This was good and easy. I followed another reviewer's recommendation to bake it at 375. We didn't care for the mixture of spices and herbs - the worcestershire was especially strong to me - but it was good and we enjoyed it.
My salmon wasn't greasy at all. I used "wild caught" salmon and had no trouble with it. Delish!
This is a great recipe. It is restaurant quality. Those who think it's too greasy, couldn't you tell from the recipe that there was oil and butter in the recipe? For those who said it was too greasy, how do you normally broil fish? If you don't want grease, poach the salmon with herbs. I thought it was really good just the way it is.
This is by far my favorite salmon recipe, after exchanging tarragon for dill. It is so moist and flavorful. My husband loves it too.
I used a large cake sheet/cookie sheet pan and added cleaned fresh asparagus to the same (foil lined and coconut sprayed) pan side by side with salmon. As I added butter sauce over salmon I also added some over asparagus. They all broiled together as recipe described for salmon. Both broiled perfectly and tasted great covered in the herb butter.
Since this was listed as a broiling recipe, and salmon is a naturally oily fish, I skipped that nonsense about using a jelly roll pan and stuck those fillets on a proper broiling pan. All the excess grease and oil dripped right off into the bottom, and I had perfectly flaky fish that tasted amazing.I did alter lime for lemon, ialian seasoning for the fine's, and dried for fresh dill, but as I stated before, it was fantastic, and there were no leftovers.
If I could rate it a 10, I would. I coated(sprinkled) the skin with applewood-smoked sea salt after the first flip and it crisped the skin up to an almost potato chip texture without it burning. So delicious and my kids(12 and 14) devoured it!
Felt this recipe fit the bill for less strong flavors. I used cedar board oval planks in the oven for additional aroma and flavor. My wife, who has problems with many concoctions of marinades and toppings I have used on salmon said there is almost no smell of fish and a light taste.
Absolutely wonderful. I had to make changes since I didn't have fines herbs or white wine. I used Italian seasoning and sage. Everybody loved it! Will definitely make again. Thanks for a tasty and easy recipe.
I thought this was great. I used the full amount of olive oil, but only 1 Tbsp of butter and that worked beautifully. Also, I have no idea what "fines herbs" are and certainly don't have them! I used dried dill and parsley. Cooked up so nicely and was quite delicious!
I used Coconut Oil instead of olive and less butter and it wasn't greasy at all. It was good and a fun new recipe. I had to cook it longer. Served with herb rice and fresh, steamed asparagus with lemon pepper. Yummm.
Delicious. Will definitely make again. Only change I made was increasing times to flip the salmon to 5 minutes so that I only had to flip twice!
Delicious and easy to make recipe that I wiill definitely make this again. Had to substitute A1 for Worcestershire Sauce but it worked well.
Husband loved this recipe. Said it was the best salmon he has ever had. Butter started to burn at 6 min under the broiler . so, I had to take it out. Luckily, it was cooked through and ready to serve. Next time, I will lower the rack.
I followed this recipe exactly, pouring only enough sauce over the fish to coat the surface each time. I used wild caught salmon and used 1/2 tsp. each of rosemary, thyme, and marjoram. It was excellent, and I did not find it too greasy. It came out with a nice glaze. Maybe if one poured the excess run-off sauce back over the fish it would be. The fish turned out perfectly done and I did not get any smoke from my oven. We eat a lot of salmon this time of year and my husband also loved this recipe. I will add this to my list of favorite salmon recipes.
I do not eat seafood or anything that swims. My husband and youngest son are my polar opposite. I made this for them. I used sockeye salmon with the skin still on and instead of dill I used chives because I did not have any fresh dill. Also, I only used enough of the butter sauce to coat the salmon as it cooked. I put the remaining sauce on the table for them to add more if they wanted to. I served it and went back to the kitchen to prepare my food. I heard , "expletive, awesome!" from my son. I thought he was being sarcastic because he hates when I do anything more than salt and pepper his fish. He kept saying it was amazing and that I needed to make more. My husband also really liked it. I can not tell you about the taste or texture since I did not eat any. I can tell you that they were debating licking their plates. I am rating on behalf of them and their response. I did use the olive oil and I did microwave it like the recipe says to. There was enough lemon juice to cut the oiliness, I think. I did taste the sauce and it did not seem oily. I think that basting with the sauce instead of drowning it and letting it set in a puddle may have helped. As far as ingredients, I did not make any drastic changes other than the dill. I plated it straight to the plate without any draining either. Maybe place a rack under it when you place it in the broiler to keep it from simmering in the sauce. That is generally the way a broiler pan works.
It was just delicious. I did make a little adjustment, I used half the butter listed. We will definitely make this many more times.
I halved the oil and butter and microwaved it all with the garlic, Used garlic powder instead of salt, didn't have fresh dill, and had to improvise the fines herbs with tarragon, parsley, and thyme. It was fine.
Fantastic! My boyfriend loved it too! I followed the recipe making only two changes; I didn't spoon the garlic butter mixture all over the fish and didn't bother with flipping the filets. I used a basting brush to baste the fish with the mixture, I didn't even use 1/3 of the mixture, and I let it cook for 3 minutes at a time for a total of 9 minutes checking on it every 3 minutes. Next time I'll make less of the garlic butter mixture given how little I used.
I made it exactly as is. It was amazing! Everyone LOVED it!
This recipe is soooo delicious!!
I did have to make some changes for this to work for us. Since we can't have dairy, I used butter-flavored coconut oil instead of butter, and I had to use dry dill instead of fresh. My husband declared this the best salmon he has ever eaten. I will definitely be making it again.
This is quick and easy. Tasted good, a bit greasy.
Awesome recipe, made exactly as shown. Definitely going to make this again.
It was wonderful and I had to use salmon that had been frozen. This would make an excellent marinade.
Instead of broiling the salmon, I pan fried with Pam and reduced the amount of butter and oil. My husband loved it.
Very good! I cut marinate in half with only 1/4 c. butter and no oil and still had plenty since I had very flat fillets of Sockeye Salmon and only one side to marinate, then broiled them for about 8 minutes. Thanks, Deborah
WOW! So good and NOT GREASY at all! I did everything as written with the exception of brushing the sauce on the salmon instead of spooning it and I put mine on a broiler pan in the off chance that there would be too much grease. There was barely anything in the bottom of my broiler pan... No issues whatsoever , Okay, maybe just one... My husband finished his portion then raided my plate for more! lol I'm okay with that! ;-)
I made it last night. It turned out well. I used wild caught which helped in the flavor department. The three turn approach worked well, the fish was properly cooked & moist. I used a pizza pan instead of a pan with a larger lip, that was a mistake because there is a lot of liquid in the pan by the time the fish is finished. I did not set the oven on fire this time but it was close. The glaze added a pleasant flavor but did not overpower the fish as some glazes do. I will use this approach again, perhaps with other muscular fish.
I rated the recipe as it would have been, had I followed the exact instructions. By omitting the butter (Because of food allergies) this was not too greasy. It was still moist. I also used apple juice instead of wine and accidentally left the salmon in the oven for longer than stated. Rather than being dry, it was still so juicy, but had an amazing carmelized crust from the juice. I paired it with pasta and dill bechamel sauce for a perfect dinner.
I made this following exactly and we loved it! I’m not a big fan of “fish” and this didn’t taste fishy at all. We made this about 3 years ago, (we don’t eat much seafood) and I loved it so much, I have been googling the ingredients I could remember for weeks to find it again. Now that I’ve found it, I’m not letting it go! Yum!
Just tried this recipe, love it! It will be my new recipe for salmon!
Too much effort and way too much butter! It smoked up the house and we poured a bunch of butter down the drain.
I didn't have lemon, so made it without, and it was very tasty. Can't wait to try when I have the lemon around again!
