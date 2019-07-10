Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon

I do not eat seafood or anything that swims. My husband and youngest son are my polar opposite. I made this for them. I used sockeye salmon with the skin still on and instead of dill I used chives because I did not have any fresh dill. Also, I only used enough of the butter sauce to coat the salmon as it cooked. I put the remaining sauce on the table for them to add more if they wanted to. I served it and went back to the kitchen to prepare my food. I heard , "expletive, awesome!" from my son. I thought he was being sarcastic because he hates when I do anything more than salt and pepper his fish. He kept saying it was amazing and that I needed to make more. My husband also really liked it. I can not tell you about the taste or texture since I did not eat any. I can tell you that they were debating licking their plates. I am rating on behalf of them and their response. I did use the olive oil and I did microwave it like the recipe says to. There was enough lemon juice to cut the oiliness, I think. I did taste the sauce and it did not seem oily. I think that basting with the sauce instead of drowning it and letting it set in a puddle may have helped. As far as ingredients, I did not make any drastic changes other than the dill. I plated it straight to the plate without any draining either. Maybe place a rack under it when you place it in the broiler to keep it from simmering in the sauce. That is generally the way a broiler pan works.