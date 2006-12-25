The Ultimate Brownie
Fudgy brownies that are the best you have ever tried. Fattening but worth it! Brownies can be frozen after baking.
This recipe is similar to one I've had for a couple of years. My comments are as follows: the butter should be melted and cocoa added to that. This cooks the cocoa (like when you boil cocoa to drink).Take off the heat and then put in the sugar. Sugar should not be mixed while the fire is on because it will caramelize and spoil the whole mix. The sugar will still be in granules but that doesn't matter because that gives the brownies top its crust.I think 7 eggs refers to medium sized eggs, while most of us are used to using large eggs for baking.It's okay to add the eggs after this because the sugar has cooled the mix and the eggs won't get accidentally cooked.Should you find the batter slightly lumpy after adding the flour,simply press it against the side of the saucepan with a large wooden spoon to dissolve the lumps.If your oven tends to be a bit hot, reduce the temperature and cook a bit longer. This also reduces the cakey texture.For those who do not like the thickness, simply use a bigger pan. All obstacles overcome, this recipe is really a winner.Enjoy. :-)Read More
I tried this recipe and only gave it a 2 star because it was too intence in it's chocolate flavor. I am a big lover of chocolate and so is my sister, and we could hardly eat the one piece. It just becomes too overwhelming and sickly after just a few bites, I will not be making this again.Read More
They taste great, but the instructions weren't clear enough. They say to remove the butter and sugar from the heat, then add the eggs. HOWEVER, you must let the mixture cool before you add the eggs, or the eggs will cook like egg drop soup when you add them. I had to find that out the hard way.
These brownies had a great taste. I did make a few changes like others. I used only 5 eggs, and cooked in a 9/13 pan. I also only cooked them for 35 mins. They were great! I took them to work and they were gone in 20 mins!
This recipe was very easy to follow and made a very good brownie. I turned it into cream cheese brownies by adding 8oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 egg, 1/4tst vanilla and 1/4 cup milk, blend until smooth, spoon into three even lines over the brownie mix, swirl the cream cheese into the batter and bake as directed.
I lost my favorite recipe for brownies and I've been searching for a replacement ever since. This is the closest thing I've found. I'm a fan of fudgey, gooey brownies (if I want cake, I'll make a Devil's Food, not brownies). Like many folks, I tweaked this recipe. *6 eggs instead of 7. Next time I'll try 5 as these were still a tad cakey. *I added 2 oz unsweetened baking chocolate to the butter when I melted it. I thought it was wrong to make brownies only using cocoa powder. Initially, I eliminated 1/4 c. of the cocoa powder, but then I added it anyway. The brownies were decadently rich...although, in my mind, the words "chocolate" and "overkill" are mutually exclusive. * I used a 9x13 pan, made a sleeve of aluminum foil, and put the pan in an ice bath immediately after I removed it from the oven (you could also pop it in the freezer, but my freezer was full). The brownies slowly sunk, making them much more dense than they would normally have been. The ice bath also gives you that nice sheen on the top of the brownies. The aluminum foil peeled off the brownies quite easily, without any oil or spray. All in all, I liked it. I'll probably still tinker with it a bit, but it's a great start!
These turned out to be absolutely delicious. I was skeptical while making the brownies but, now that I have one in my hand, this recipe has won me over! Quick and easy to make, chewy, and full of flavor! I took others' advice and used a larger pan (once you try the recipe, you'll see exactly why), used PAM only (no foil), added 6 eggs instead of 7, and allowed the sugar/butter mixture to cool down before adding the eggs. I also sprinkled powdered sugar on top of the cooked brownies. they only took 30 minutes in the oven. Make sure you keep an eye on them or they'll overcook and those moist brownies you were craving will go right out the window. ;) This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I just feel the need to let everyone know the calorie count on these is WAY off - I've checked and double-checked and using calculations from online calorie-counters, 1/24 of this recipe is closer to 625 calories, maybe higher. Which I'm sure is what makes them delicious. :-)
This recipe is a good, just like many others I have found and very simple to make. So I am reading about problems with the butter being to hot. Ok after my 20 years of baking, here is my advice, let the butter stand at room temperature until very soft, then you can use that in the mix, you do not have to have the butter melted all the way, but you do have to have the butter very soft, or just stick the butter in the microwave for 30 seconds or so, just until very soft, then mix the butter with the rest of the ingredients, also, you do not want to over mix the batter, thats a NO,NO. Follow the rest of the recipe and brownies will come out just fine, I promise you.
I'm glad to have found a good, easy brownie recipe using pantry staples. I appreciate everyone's feedback. Here's what I tweaked slightly: 1. Melt 1 1/2 cups butter in saucepan on low. 2. Stir in 1 1/4 cups cocoa. 3. Remove from heat, add 3 cups sugar, then 1 tsp. salt and 2 tsp. vanilla. 4. Stir in 5 large eggs. 5. Stir in 1 1/4 cups flour, then 1 cup nuts (I prefer pecans). 6. Pour batter into non-stick 9x13 pan. No need to use foil, parchment, or even non-stick spray. 7. Bake in preheated oven (350 F) for 45 minutes. I covered mine with foil the last 10 minutes. Cool briefly on cooling rack and serve warm. Cuts into perfect squares. It's a great standard brownie recipe! Lovely texture and taste. It would be excellent with a vanilla ice cream topped with a chocolate ganache. Thank you.
So yummy and fudgy! I omitted the nuts and used fewer eggs (2 eggs, and a 9x9 pan, for a half-batch). I also used margarine instead of unsalted butter (and therefore omitted the salt). Instead of waiting for the hot butter mixture to cool before mixing with eggs, I added it to the eggs about 1/4 cup at a time, mixing well each time, and had no problem with it cooking the eggs, though it was right off the stove.
Now I know why these are called 'The ultimate brownie'. They are the best chewy-fudge brownies recipe I have tried out..considering that I have tried about 15 different recipes. The whole recipe is pretty easy to put together, except that I found that all the sugar didn't dissolve in the melted butter..Any idea why??
The best from-scratch brownies I have tried! I did make one change: I added the cocoa to the melted butter. They are wonderful!
Exceptional! Based on other reviews I made a few changes: 2 cups sugar and 1 cup Splenda; 5 eggs instead of 7; almond extract instead of vanilla; 3/4 cup cocoa poweder and 1/3 cup heaping chocolate chips; 3/4 lbs walnuts; 9x 13 pan sprayed with Crisco butter; 35 minutes in the oven. Light; yet still dense and fudgy. Speldna doesn't melt well so expect it to be weird. I added the butter/sugar to the dry ingredients and then added the already beaten eggs after; adding the chocolate chips and the walnuts at the end.
This recipe is very good. The overall taste and texture was awesome. The recipe has many faults though, a 9x9 pan is much too small. I used a 9x13. I didnt add walnuts because i dont like them and that worked fine. DO NOT add foil to the bottom of the pan, the foil sticks to the bottoms of the brownies and is hard to get off, you end up with a pile of crumbs by the end. Adding a galze on top is a great idea, like a light vanilla galze. Glazes also help to keep it together and stop it from crumbling!
Great! After viewing all the reviews, I summmerized and modified it as follow: 5 eggs, 250g of butter (1 stick), 2 cups of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar, 1/2 pound choped walnuts, 10*13' pan, 170C for 1 hour. It came out wonderful with none of the problems mentioned. A surely must try for anyone looking for a fudge and chewy chocoholic brownie.
These brownies are lethal. I've only ever heard one complaint about 'em: they're too rich! If you don't consider that to be a bad thing, then these are the brownies for you.
Great taste! Crispy top, but chewy bottom. My only concern is the nutrition. These brownies were very good, with the best chocolate taste and texture I've ever had in brownies. However, I can't digest fat well so I will probably not make these again for myself because of the nutrition, but great for others. Everyone loved them! Five stars for taste/texture/instructions, but 1 for nutrition.
I melted the cocoa powder with the butter in a small saucepan on low heat as was recommended on another review and slightly reduced the walnuts so they wouldn't stand out that much, otherwise I followed the recipe to a tee and they turned out incredible. I was tempted to add some sweetened chocolate chips but I'm glad I didn't, it doesn't need them, it's a perfect balance of sweet and sour. I have to agree that it is the perfect brownie, everyone loves them.
I had high hopes for this recipe. It was a gooey mess in the middle while the outside was cooked well. I was pretty disappointed since the recipe used quite a lot of ingredients - which were a complete waste. I ended up throwing most of the pan away. I wonder if it should have been cooked in a 13x9 pan instead of a 9x9?
If you can handle the calories, this recipe is YUMMY!!!
Easy to make and open to healthy substitutions. Used whole-wheat flour and substituted 2/3 of the required butter with apple sauce. Topped with icing sugar for presentation. Freezes well.
This comes out really good. After losing my favourite recipe, and looking everywhere, this comes nearest. I did add some nutella, and sprinkled chocolate chips on top. I don't get why everyone was confused in the instructions. All I did was pop the butter in the micro for 30 seconds, and then started mixing the dry ingredients. By that time, the butter had cooled down, and it was all so simple. Only problem was that it got a little burned around the edges, 35 mins should suffice.
Very good brownie. It was moist and chewy with a slightly crispy top. Yum!
The calorie count with 5 eggs and NO walnuts is 252 per brownie if you cut them in 24. I used 5 eggs, no walnuts, and I also mixed the cocoa into the butter/sugar mixture. I figured this would get rid of any "powdery" taste. Mine seemed to be less cooked inside when the outside was ready, but I'm cooking at altitude and may need to adjust. Next, I'm adding chocolate chips!
Very good... although for some reason, my batter is never enough to fill the pan, so they turn out flat. A good fix to this is to add about half a bag (I know it sounds like a lot, but its sooo good) of semi sweet chocolate chips. This also keeps the brownies from drying out over a period of time. Also, you need to temper the eggs before adding them to the saucepan, as the directions don't say. Otherwise they'll cook on the spot. You temper by adding bits of the hot liquid and beating fast after each addition until the eggs have doubled in size
By lining the pan with parchment paper instead of foil you don't need to use any cooking spray and the brownies come right off. I used an ice bath to cool the brownie pan quickly and removed the parchment paper immediately once it had cooled. The texture and taste is fantastic.
When these first came out of the oven, they were cakey, and I thought "Oh no." Eventually they cooled and were perfectly fudgy. I took what everyone said into consideration, and here are the changes I made: used 5 eggs for less cake-like texture, didn't have any chopped nuts so I used 1.5 cups of chocolate chips, and baked in 9x13 pan for 45 minutes at 300F. Brownies came out about 1.5 inches thick despite using a larger pan. The 4 pieces that were in the center were too gooey but still held their shape. The other pieces were perfect. Next time I'll definitely add nuts because the chocolate chips made it too sweet.
A texture that is dense enough to eat without silverware, and very moist. Awesome with ice cream or just plain.
Yummy! This was sooo rich and delicious
This is my only brownie recipe! My family absolutely loves these brownies. Never any leftovers!!!
This was a great recipe! I followed the other suggestions (using 5 eggs instead of 7, using a 9x13 pan, not using a pound of walnuts) I figure the original recipe probably called for TWO 9x9 pans instead of one. It's got a slight powdery aftertaste from the cocoa which could probably be remedied by substituting unsweetened melted chocolate for part of the cocoa powder. I also used almonds instead of walnuts. It was good with them and would be good without any nuts as well. This was by far the best recipe I've tried yet. It was gooey and chocolatey, just the way I like them. Another tip: DON'T LOOK AT THE CALORIES!
Wow! These were the darkest, richest, chewiest homemade brownies I've ever made...yummy! 5 star rating for the following: I did half the recipe (using only 2 large eggs) and made them in an 8"x8" pan. I followed Belderane's suggestion and melted the butter then added the cocoa to that. Removed from heat added the sugar, mixed well...added the eggs and so on. Baked for 30 minutes which was just a tad too long, so maybe 28 minutes would be good. Wonderful recipe, thanks Carol!
i givet his 5 stars because it´s the first cake that i make that my in laws actually liked! this was a very good recipe but it needed modifying. I only put 250g of sugar instead of 600g and did it with melted cooking chocolate instead of cocoa. Also, i only used 3 eggs and added baking powder to make it light and fluffy. oh and wholemeal flour.
Speechless! Amazing! Everything a brownie should be! Decadent! Thank you so much for this recipe!
I tried this recipe and had mixed opinions. I gave one to my friend and she said it was too chocolatey. I gave one to my brother and he said "It's very soft, like a brownie should be." "Are you implying all my other brownies aren't brownie like?" "Yep." Therefore, this recipe = The Ultimate Brownie.
Delicious.
Super good recipe you do need to add cocoa before sugar and do not wait for sugar to disolve.
Followed the recipe to a "T", although I cut it in half... then made a generic cheesecake filling... then added slivers of marshmallows... then poured Ghirardelli chocolate chips over it!! Ok, so maybe I changed it a bit, but it was somewhat hard to find a "made from scratch" brownie recipe that didn't suck! I also uploaded a pic of the final product.
This is better than storebought, and is so easy to make. Will sure of to make again. 5 out of 5 stars guarentee. Make these! You won't be disapointed.
These brownies were wonderful I definitely recommend a 13X9 inch pan. They were very thick even in that size.
I thought this recipe was VERY easy to do. I used a flat stonewear pan to make mine with and it only took about 15-20 minutes to make. They were very soft and fudgy! I will never buy boxed brownie mix again! These are the best!
Thanks for the recipe; I made some changes but still it's "the ultimate brownie". My husband loved it, so did I. Basic changes I made: added some real chocolate (melted with butter) and used less cocoa. added baking soda. used almonds instead of almond -but i wish i had walnuts- next time i'll try it with less sugar because my husband likes it with melted chocolate on top and it becomes too sweet. Thanks again!
I guess you have to take the good with the bad, right? Well, I had been looking for a "from scratch" brownie recipe that would be as good if not better than the brownie mixes in the box. I have to warn you. Right out of the oven, these brownies were dense yet edible. I poured hot fundge on them to make it taste better for my guests. By the next day though, the whole thing went south. My dad asked me what I had been thinking to make such aweful brownies. I was embarassed.
Easy to follow. Thank you.
Not what I expected from the reviews.
Great brownie recipe. I cooked it in a 15x11 pan, to make brownie sundaes. The brownies were firm and chewy on the edges, and very moist in the middle pieces, but still held their shape. Guests commented on the brownies.
excellent
Great Recipe! You could taste the eggs, I think there was too much eggs. Over all, it was a delicious fudgey gooey yummy brownie.
This recipe was great. I did modify it like the other reviews, i.e. 9" x 13" pan and only 6 eggs. Recommended.
This is the best brownie recipe I have ever made. Using cocoa powder makes it easy and the texture of the finished product is a cross between brownies and fudge. Do not overbake this recipe!! Simply luscious!
These were pretty good. I had to cut back on a bit of cooking time since my oven heats higher then most & the brownies would have burned otherwise. Still this was a very easy recipe to follow.
These are the most awesome brownies ever! I followed the advice from Belderane's review. Perfect!
Gone in an instant!!! Great easy recipe - thanks for sharing.
These were really good and simple to make. I wanted to make brownies and didn't want to have to go shopping. This recipe is made with ingredients normally in your pantry. They were a little rich (dark chocolate taste vs. milk chocolate) for my taste. I would recommend making a fudge frosting and serving with milk or vanilla ice cream. They were a hit at my house.
This was the worst brownie EVER!!!!
These were good. I made them, just about two hours ago and my siblings and I tried them. THESE ARE GOOD. The flavor is wonderful, but its very, very, fudgy. Moist and mushy. All and all, a good recipe. Use a 9X13, and i used six eggs. Will make again probally. I was looking for more of a brownie, this was more like a really fudgy cake cut into squares.
Although mine came out with about two stars for presentation (lots of tiny little holes on the top), the taste made up for it. Perfectly chewy and fudgy inside, with a slight "crust" on the top. I did use one less egg, and split the batter between two pans as some reviewers suggested.
The flavor is there, but it was a pile of gunk. I tried to cut it into pieces, just wasn't going to happen! I took notice to all warnings, not to overbake. Wish I had! Texture was like trying to cut very thick frosting. I think the walnuts ruined it. I thought a pound was way over the top, so cut it in half. Even that was too much. I'm guessing that the oil from the nuts made it too gummy. The few peices I was able to salvage fell apart in my hands (due to walnuts). All said, you have to be a major chocolate lover to enjoy this. Should be called "Blackout Brownie Fudge". Scoop out a small piece and top with a very small portion of vanilla ice cream. Go for a walk after someone pulls you off the ceiling! Not hyper friendly - LOL!
great recipe, but misleading on the size...I put mine in a 9x13 pan and it cooked within 35 mintues.
Good, but if you're looking for a chewy, super fudgy brownie, this isn't for you. Was moist and cakey.
These brownies definately held up to their name of the Ultmate Brownie! They were delicious and my family loved them. I'm just a teen @ home, who loves to bake, and these were the best brownies I ever made! Another addition if you LUV chocolate is to add chocolate chips also! Thanks for this wonderful recipe! :)
fudgy and good. i didn't think a lb. of nuts was necessary though. there was too much batter for my 9in pan, could use 9x11. people at work thought they would be extra extra good with a scoop of ice cream. thank you for the ultimate brownie
Pretty good brownies. My family liked them. I frosted them (Chocolate Frosting III) and was glad I did. I don't think they would have been quite as good without the frosting. It made a huge 13x9 pan of moist dense one inch thick brownies. I can't imagine all that batter fitting into a 9x9 pan! I like that it makes a large pan because it will last more than one day maybe! I also used 6 eggs and sprayed my pan with oil and they didn't stick at all. With a cup and 1/2 of butter I can't imagine them sticking to anything except your butt. :)
The taste was alright, but while baking, the sies were burnt while the middle was still raw.
I love the brownies!!!! Absolutely delectable!!! Plus, very easy to make!
I thought the chocolate flavor of this brownie was really poor. I used Hersheys cocoa, and they turned out rather chaulky tasting.
i dont think it needed all 7 eggs!!! bit extravagant dont you think?! something that would turn people away if they know they can only spare max 3 for sweets! But still very nice
WAY YUM! I WAS A LITTLE SKEPTICAL WHEN READING REVIEWS BUT I FIGURED YOU CAN'T GO WRONG WHEN IT COMES TO CHOCOLATE!! THE ONLY DEVIATION I TOOK FROM THE ACTUAL RECIPE WAS USING THE 9X13 PAN (AS RECOMMENDED BY REVIEWERS) AND CUT BACK ON THE NUTS. AND OF COURSE I HAD TO ADD 1/2 A BAG OF CHOC. CHIPS.
Pretty good homemade recipe. I had to change it a bit because I had more unsweetened chocolate squares than cocoa...used 5 squares chocolate shortened butter by 5 TBS and used 5 TBS cocoa...the kids really liked them and they tasted very chocolatey. I have to rate it a 4 because it's still not the BEST brownie I've been looking for. But very good and a keeper of a recipe..better than any I've made off boxes. Also only used 5 eggs.
Very good and very moist. Everyone loved it.
i really liked these brownies, but when making them i realized i did not have unsweet coca-powder. so i used nes-quick... still worked well.
Icredibly rich! My co-workers couldn't believe I made them with cocoa powder. This recipe is wonderful!
So-so. You have to watch these very close - very difficult to over-bake because they are extremely moist, and very easy to under-bake, for the same reason. They're pretty good if you like your brownies very soft. Sort of tastes like almost flourless chocolate cake.
These are the absolute best I've ever had. I did 6 eggs and bigger pan as well.
First, I decided that the batter was way too much to fit in a 9x9 pan and also that 24 pieces from a 9x9 pan was not going to work, so I figured the cook must have meatn 9x13. Also I'm not fond of nuts in my brownies so I left that out. Still, the brownies/cake rose to the top of the 9x13 pan. I'm convinced they wouldn't have fit in the smaller pan. Taste wise they are good, but more cake than brownie.
Good, rich brownie.I used one less egg and 9x13 pan like everyone else. I cooked them nearly 40 mins.
Very moist Brownies, I also followed every one else sugestion. Only used 5-eggs. I also had some chocolate flavoring on hand used 2 Tea.
These were the Best Brownie I have ever had!!! I followed others suggestions....Melted the butter, 5 eggs instead of 7. I covered them with a choc. frosting that is made from....3T. melted butter, 3T. cocoa, 1T. honey (homemade substitute) (cuz I was out of honey) 1t. vanilla, 1C. powdered sugar, 1T. corn syrup ( for shine, opt.) I DID NOT SAY THIS WAS LOW ON CALORIES!!!
Delicious! I really wanted brownies on a cold and snowy day, but couldn't remember my usual recipe. I tried these and they were fantastic. Powdered sugar on top made them even better.
I cut the recipe in half using the customizer, perhaps that was the problem? My husband and daughter drowned them with chocolate syrup so they would be palatable.
I didn't like this. I think there was way to much butter or something. I had it in the oven for 50 minutes and it was so mushy. It crusted and hardened on top so I thought it was done, but the middle was just too soft. The flavor was ok, but not what I want. I added powdered sugar and it gave it a little better taste, but I think I'll keep looking.
There is so much cocoa powder! It is a heavenly recipe that I just keep using again and again! Fudgy goodness! Don't overbake!
Added eggs last and used 6 large instead of 7 (?medium).
Success! I followed others advice on using a bigger pan. I made these for a couple who i house sat for and they argued over the last one! Terrible how chocolate can cause such problems! :o)
These are the best brownies I have ever eaten! I adore them! I could eat them all myself, :P
These were awesome. I used the pampered chef stoneware and they were fantastic.
I made these brownies for our annual super bowl party and they were a huge hit!!! I, like many others, used a 9 x 13 pan and only used 6 eggs. I cooked the brownies for exactly 40 minutes and they were perfectly moist and delicious without being underbaked!!! I will definitely make these again!
Very Moist and a Keeper! My husband and buddy enjoyed them.
This is an excellent recipe for brownies. I also used a 9x13" pan and only 4 eggs. Perfect.
I halved this recipe and still used a 9x9 pan, and they came out perfect. I used two eggs, as the reviews seemed to say that fewer eggs would be better. I also omitted the nuts because I'm allergic. The brownies came out absolutely delicious. I will definitely make them again!
Not that good, I am looking for a very chocolatly brownie and this was not it. Thanks but no thanks!
I loved this recipe and yes it is best with 6 eggs and backed in larger pan. I also noted that with a gas stove you may not need to bake as long. I only baked for 40 minutes and they were done.
These are definately The ULTIMATE BROWNIES!!! They went down a storm in the staff room. They were delicious....
These were great!I omitted the nuts and added some chocolate mint Girl Guide Cookies that I crushed up.
Don't get me wrong..the flavour of these is to die for but.... I had problems with the centre being too underdone and the outside being done! I like gooey but this was uncooked gooey!
I thought this recipie was fabulous. The brownies turned our all moist and fudgy.I will deffinatly make them again. I just got done reading all the reviews and I agree and disagree with them. I toatly agree with using a 9x13 pan,I agree 5 or 6 eggs are problly enough, honestly less sugar would probly be ok too. I dissagree that these are too rich, and I think the foil worked great you just had to make sure and use plenty non-stick cooking spray. All and all a very good recipie. Oh yeah and YES make sure and let butter and sugar mixture cool or you get scrambled eggs. ICKY!!
made good cake like brownies, kinda fudgy but not too much. takes a little to prepare, having to cook the butter and sugar, and takes quite a few eggs. word to the wise, DONT use a 9 X 9 pan, or you will get brownie all over your oven. Use a 10 X 13 instead.
Overall, these tasted great. Not what I'm used to seeing in a brownie though. I think this recipe is better suited for a 9x13, not a 9x9. I like thinner, chewier brownies. These things were insanely thick, making it difficult to eat a whole one, even though I'd cut them small. My fiance called it brownie cake. I probably won't make these again, only because they're not what I look for in a brownie. Good recipe to try, though, if you like them thick.
