The Ultimate Brownie

This recipe is similar to one I've had for a couple of years. My comments are as follows: the butter should be melted and cocoa added to that. This cooks the cocoa (like when you boil cocoa to drink).Take off the heat and then put in the sugar. Sugar should not be mixed while the fire is on because it will caramelize and spoil the whole mix. The sugar will still be in granules but that doesn't matter because that gives the brownies top its crust.I think 7 eggs refers to medium sized eggs, while most of us are used to using large eggs for baking.It's okay to add the eggs after this because the sugar has cooled the mix and the eggs won't get accidentally cooked.Should you find the batter slightly lumpy after adding the flour,simply press it against the side of the saucepan with a large wooden spoon to dissolve the lumps.If your oven tends to be a bit hot, reduce the temperature and cook a bit longer. This also reduces the cakey texture.For those who do not like the thickness, simply use a bigger pan. All obstacles overcome, this recipe is really a winner.Enjoy. :-)

