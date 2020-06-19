Swedish Wedding Cakes

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious treat that I prepare every Christmas to include in my candy assortments that I give as gifts. They're absolutely delicious and people are constantly asking for the recipe.

By Marcy McClure Mock

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the margarine, sugar, egg, and dates in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thick, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

  • Combine the crispy rice cereal and the walnuts in a large bowl. Stir in the date mixture; mix well.

  • Working quickly, form the cereal and date mixture into 1 inch balls. Roll balls in coconut. Store in an airtight container in a cool place. Do not refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 51.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Audrey Tishauser Attfield
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2011
simple and delicious Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
barbara
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2018
delicious!!!! Read More
Eleanor K.
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2014
These are excellent. My husband doesn't like dates and really liked them too. I did cut the sugar to a 1/2 cup as dates are sweet and may cut even more next time. I did use unsweetened coconut that's all I had and didn't miss the extra sweetness. I will be making again often. Read More
virgi
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2018
Really good! I halved the recipe and got 17 balls. Next time I will use half the sugar as dates are really sweet already. Read More
