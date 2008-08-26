Play Dough Cookies
Swirls of color, similar looking to Play Doh.
These are so cute! I really thought I was playing with Play Dough. I really recommend using the paste that the recipe calls for so you get the deep color without using a ton of food coloring. After I halved each color I halved them again and pre-rolled the first 6 balls of each color so I could ensure I'd have enough of each color for each cookie. I, at first, tried to the first 12 but they started to dry out. Once I got my rope formed I started forming the inside coil. After three loops I took the tail end of the rope and wrapped it around the coil. I found a bag of 100 6" sticks at Michaels and 100 baggies with ties that fit perfectly on the cookie. They also have a ton of different individual colored pastes to choose from. I will definitely be making these again!Read More
I don't like giving unfavorable reviews, but I have to say, this one just didn't do it taste-wise for us. They were really fun to make, and the kids really enjoyed shaping them. But the flavor was missing something. First, it wasn't sweet enough for our tastes. It also tasted (not texture, texture was ok) a bit doughy. On the up side, it was a fun activity to do with the kids.Read More
These are really good. It's the same recipe as "The Fun Cookie Suckers" from this site. It's very time consuming but well worth the effort as they truly are pretty and kids love them. I found if I did most of the prep work to the dough like make all the balls for rolling before chilling the dough it makes it easier because the dough softens quickly which makes it difficult to coil, so this way I did a bit at a time and kept the rest in the fridge. Very nice cookie. THX.
These are very cool and creative. They are also super easy if you use store-bought sugar cookie dough.
These cookies are so neat to look at. I made them without putting the stick in. The first comment I got was "Wow, those look like Play Doh!" Everyone thought these were really fun cookies and they taste pretty good too. They taste like a sugar cookie. The only thing I would warn you about is that they do take a while to make. You have to take a little dough of each color combine them with the other colors, roll out, and then coil up. So it does take some time, but it is definately worth it! I had a lot of great comments about these.
Yummy and fun! So easy for the kids. It's hard to find a project that a 7 year old and a 3 year old can both do together and enjoy. This would be it:) We followed the recipe EXACTLY and turned out PERFECT! We did sprinkle a bit of sugar on them before baking, which made them taste exactly like sugar cookies. Thanks soooo much for the recipe!
This recipe was a real hit at my son's nursery school. The cookies are colorful and fun to make. I made the balls first and then chilled them and only used 3 colors. I don't find them very tasty - as mentioned before, it is more like a spritz cookie than a sugar cookie. But the final result is beautiful especially when sprinkled with a bit of sanding sugar.
Another way to do these cookies is to let your kids mold them with cookie cutters or just their hands to make them whatever they want to be...this would be in place of the swirls on sticks. When I was little, I used to make little people and stars and rainbows...whatever my heart desired! :o)
These cookies were fabulous! I made them for my Son's "snack day" at his nursery school and I'm now the coolest Mom in the class. They were a bit hit. My kids keep asking me when I'm going to make them again!
This was a really fun way to get my three-year-old son cooking! The cookies are pretty tasty and soft, and the bright colors are exciting. Whenever we get one of these out, my 10-month-old is attracted to them magnetically. We all love them! Thank you!
I rated this 4 stars for the taste. I am making them for my son's 2nd bday this weekend, and putting the cookies on sticks into individual cans of playdoh. When I make them for the party I am going to add more sugar so that it is sweeter. They were pretty easy to make, it took me about 4 cookies to make the swirls look really good, I just felt like the cookie was ok tasting, not amazing, but they look awesome! I am sure the 2 yr olds getting them won't care. I made the dough, rolled into into a big ball and then used a sharp knife to cut it into 4th's. I may even cut it into 8 to make more colors for the party. Then I used gel dye to color each section.Then I put it in the fridge for a few hours, which made it hard and MUCH easier to work with. The first time I made these I "cheated" and used sugar cookie dough and they came out flat, with this recipe they come out poofy and great! To make the swirls I took a bit of each color, rolled it into a ball, and then rolled it w/ my hands into a thin tube about 4 inches long. I laid each of the 4 strips next to each other and then rolled my hand over them so they rolled into a big thick tube. Then I roll it out with my hand so it got longer and I took my right and left hands and rolled them on it in OPPOSITE directions, this twists it really nicely! Then I coiled it into the cookie. I will post a pic if it lets me when I make them this Fri. I also put colored sugar on top and dipped the stick in egg white before inserting them.
These are very tasty and not that difficult to make. They are not a super-sweet cookie. A tip - after forming the spirals and placing on the cookie sheet, refrigerate for 5-10 minutes before inserting the sticks. The cookies will hold their shapes better this way. Thanks for a great recipe. I'll be making this one again!
EXCELLENT! These make very attractive novelty cookies for the grandchildren. I rolled them in granulated sugar crystals prior to baking. For a change-up, I made some of them by "snaking" the dough up the stick. I used Wilton "cookie sticks" instead of lollipop sticks because the 800 number for Wilton told me not to bake with the lollipop sticks. Thank you Terri for sharing!
After reading the reviews, I decided to try these using another dough recipe (Best Rolled Sugar Cookies from this site also). These look beautiful! Thanks for a great idea!
This is a great cookie dough - handles really well and tastes good. Wrapped well they last for about a week too! I made mine into hearts for Valentine's Day :)
This cookie recipe is AWESOME!! I'm making it, on my DD's request, for about the 3rd or 4th time. The first time I made it in shades of pink and red for valentine's day and they were a big hit for her Kindergarten class. Now we're making it "just cuz" - just cause it looks great, tastes really great and is fun to make together. Love it!
These fun little cookies were a treat to make. I'm a little OCD and wanted to make mine come out picture perfect! After rolling out four cookies I discovered just the right "twist". They came out looking awesome. The only drawback for me is that my house gets to be over 80 degrees in the summer and this recipe is NOT for a hot kitchen. I guess that means I'll have to bake ahead and freeze. As to the one "flavor" complaint (which I just now read) try cutting the vanilla to 1/2 tsp and adding 1/2 tsp flavoring of your choice. I used raspberry (because it matched the purple, blue and pink cookies...OCD). They taste sooo good!
My sister-in-law and niece made these for my family. They look great and taste good too! Win-Win!
We used about 6 oz of cream cheese and 1 1/2 cups of sugar and the cookies ended up a little sweeter. We also dusted with sugar before baking. My girls had fun making shapes and swirls with the dough. I only gave it four stars though because it was a lot of work for an okay tasting cookie.
These were quite tasty and fun to make. Be sure to return the dough you aren't working with to the fridge so it stays chilled. As soon as it warms up, it becomes difficult to coil. I was really impressed with how pretty these turned out. And they were good, too.
These were alright. Fun to play with, but I think you could do that with a fair share of cookie doughs. After reading the reviews that said these were kinda 'flat', I was a little worried so I added some zest to the dough (grapefruit, since it's what I have on hand). They still tasted floury/bready and not as buttery as the ingredients would indicate. We decided that they taste better thin and crunchy - do NOT try to make these thick and chewy because you will probably gag at the results. Make them thin for sure, they're kinda yummy that way.
Fun fun fun. This was fun for all three of my grandkids ages 7, 5 & 3. Very easy. I will make these again for Christmas but only dye 1/2 of it red and flavor it with peppermint. Versatle.
Been using this recipie for almost 15 years. Forgot where I 1st found it. This is my favorite Holiday Cookie recipie, Halloween witches and pumpkins, Santa clause, trees, wreathes and snowmen, Leprechauns and cupids, not to mention hearts. Create 1 example of each and turn the kids loose! Making a doble batch today for my daughters school fall fest party. I change the flavor for every color!
Fun recipe, but not too tasty. Kinda blah and bland. Use sprinkles or another type of topping and they are much better!
My granddaughter LOVED this cooking project.
These are delicious and so cute. It's definitely best to work with well chilled dough. I dipped the back of the cookies in Wilton candy melts in a coordinating color. This covered up the browning from cooking and added stability to the cookie so that it stayed on the stick better.
These cookies I made for a school fundraiser were a fun project that turned out looking great. They were a little short on flavor, but we liked that they were not overly sweet. They made a novelty for my granddaughter to take in her lunch, too. She was very happy about that--she loved that they were on a stick!! I used the very helpful hint by one baker to coat the end of each stick in egg white wash. For the first few I didn't do that, but then for the remaining cookies I did. It made a big difference. I wrapped each one in saran wrap tied with a little ribbon. I would make these again.
awesome recipe!!!!
I just finished making these for my kids' last day of school, and came up with a couple of tricks to make these easier to shape. After mixing the dough and coloring, I got my little cookie scoop, and scooped balls from each color of dough. Not only is it easier than trying to roll dough, it allows you to have more consistent balls of color, and you don't warm the cold dough with your hands. I let the dough balls chill, and kept them in the refrigerator, only taking out enough for one cookie at a time. It made the dough much easier to work with.
Great recipe! I did have trouble at first in being able to mold pretty cookies, as the dough was quite moist, I added more flour and that helped.
All the reviews dont talk much about the recipe its self...If you are looking for a good sugar cookie recipe, I would not suggest this one. These cookies had a doughie taste and not much flavor at all. My 2 year old loves sugar in all forms but she would not eat these. I cooked the first batch exactly the way it read and they came out soft and super doughie tasting. So I thought if i cooked them longer then they would taste better. I cooked the second batch and 350 for 15 mins. still didnt taste good. Third batch I cooked them at 375 for 20 mins lol, they came out crunchy(not burned, not even browned)but tasted better. If you like the way the look then try your own favorite sugar cookie recipe. These were fun to make and are more time consuming then most recipes but I thought they were easy. Im gonna make playdough cookies but use my own recipe.
The taste was a little bland, but they looked great and were easy to work with. Next time I may add some different extracts to the dough for more flavor.
Not the tastiest cookie but SO CUTE for the kids! Adorable wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bow. Will possibly make them again just because they are really cute.
a little floury tasting but they look cute & were fun to make!
These cookies were great! My 2 year old loves them. I did take a few suggestions from other people though. I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract for flavoring. Also used a bit more sugar in the dough and rolled in sugar before baking. Will definitely make these again!
The extra trick not mentioned on the recipe is to use food coloring gel (gives you more vibrant color) and the other one is after you roll it into a long snake, make sure you twist it so that the colors twist. After that, wrap it into a circle. This gives it a more rounded/twisted color. :) With this recipe, I actually made it for my son(no dairy/eggs) friendly. I replaced the cream cheese with toffutti immitation cream cheese and the egg with ener-G egg replacement. They turned out great.
If you're looking for standout VISUAL appeal, these cookies are WORTH IT. If you're simply looking for a yummy cookie, I'd pass these up. That being said, these DO taste good! However, they're just not worth the work if presentation isn't a motivating factor. Even though I refrigerated the dough overnight (and kept the dough balls in the frig between batches), I had issues w/the dough. When I attempted to roll the balls into a "snake", things got, well, sticky! I couldn't keep the dough from sticking to my hands (10X sugar would have helped, but I didn't want to dull my vibrant colors). I attempted to roll one out on a cutting board, but that worked worse than rolling between my hands. I baked my first 6 without lollipop sticks, as I wan't sure they were going to work (and they looked great as plain cookies, too). When I discovered they did work (I was wary of too much spreading), I added a lollipop stick to the final 12. My yield was only 18 cookies and I couldn't have made them any smaller and had them not look silly on the sticks (and I, actually, would have liked them to be bigger). One thing I really DO like about this recipe is the cookie edges don't brown, so they look super vibrant. All in all, I will make them again if presentation is a priority. THANKS for the recipe, Terri!
These were so adorable and my daughter had a blast with them, but just hated the taste. Maybe next time I should sprinkle sugar before baking. I used Duff's electric colors.
soooooooooooooooooooooooooooo colorful and fun
I think it tasted a little doughy after cooking for around 10 mins. They looked fabulous, but tasted just ok. Think I'll increase the quantity of sugar and bake 1-2 mins longer next time.
I tried this recipe as a Halloween gift for the kids' teachers. I must say, they were really impressed! I used the lollipop sticks and wrapped the cookies in mini-cello treat bags, with festive ties. These are beautiful to look at, as well as delicious. I think it must be stated that real butter be used, as well as full-fat cream cheese and real vanilla extract. I also found that it's easier to roll the ropes for each cookie if you mix the color into the mini-batches of dough, refrigerate, and then make a log with each color. I then joined the logs, refrigerated for 10 minutes, and then sliced the big log into 24 pieces. Rolling out each cookie was pretty easy.
These were so fun and turned out perfect!!! My kids helped with the shaping of the cookies and they had a blast! I am going to definently make these for class parties for my kids. I love the basic dough too. I will use this recipe in replace of my basic sugar cookies. These turned out so light and fluffy. Thank you, thank you, thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very fun cookie project! Yes, it is a lot of work, but can you imagine how these will go over at a party or a bake sale? We are taking them to a sporting event and the kids will go nuts!
OK, I do not like the taste of this recipe so I used the 'soft christmas cookie' recipe from this site and then used this color/swirl idea, which I think is great! Much fun!
They were as cute as they could be, and fun. So I would give a 5 for presenation, but about a 3 for taste. Knowing that, you could increase the sugar I guess, but it was also nice that they didn't have all that sugar but the kids still ate them because they were cute and looked like playdoh. Thanks for sharing!
These are not good! The dough did not feel like play dough- it just felt like normal dough, but oily. I tried baking them, and they wouldn't. So, I baked them much longer and they finally did something, but they were cracked everywhere. Also, the color was faded, probably because I used food coloring. They have no flavoring or taste at all. Three stars for the cute idea.
I gave these 5 stars for my kids..they loved them and had a ball making them..they don't have much flavour though, so i was thinking next time i might put some strawberry essence instead of vanilla!!
First time I ever made cookies like this, I did make the balls of dough before cooling in the fridge for a couple of house. Had no problems with the rolling, finished with a sprinkle of sugar. I must admit mine were no where near as pretty as some of the other photos so I guess this is something I will have to practice at!
Wonderful , just what I was looking for in a fun to make cookie. Ok, the taste is bland? It's a sugar cookie; what do you want from a sugar cookie? As long as you keep the dough cold it's easy to work with and the kids won't eat as much. We had a blast. Thank you Sarah-May for the link to these cookies.
Defintely use flavoring and sugar sprinkles. Really looks like playdough!
Love the color concept . But the cookie its self was very very bland so i like to do the concept with suger cookies !! but lil lil kids dont mind i made them at vbs .
I love these cookies! Super easy! Super fun! And they look so awesome! I made them for a Halloween party in orange and black and I kept having to refill the plate! I made them with Steeler colors for the super bowl and they were so perfect! They are a little crunchy which I don't mind, but I have put a piece of bread in the bag and it softens them up perfectly.
I LOVE making these. These always turn out great! No changes neccesary. Tint them any colors your would like! Fantastic!
Really fun and easy to make!
These were SO MUCH FUN to make. We used six colors instead of four and ended up with 25 cookies. They were adorable and delicious. I will definitely be making them again.
I agree with the review that the cookies tasted a bit "doughy"... but they were fun and colorful and the kids loved them so they passed all the major tests. Besides... it's better for me to have cookies that aren't a huge temptation anyhow!
Loved doing these cookies! My son thought they were great. I didn't use the sticks. Read in other reviews that they didn't have much taste, I added a lot of almond flavoring. They tasted awesome! Will definately make this again.
These cookies were easy to prepare and fun to "build". I thought that they were sweet enough without any frosting, which I appreciated! Thanks for the great recipe, will make again!!
For Fun & Super Cute Cookies I give this one 5 stars. If you are looking for great taste this is not the recipe for you. On the other hand I think kids will think these are so cool, none of them would care. They are completly edible, but not 'yummy' in my opinion.
My 3 1/2 year old son had a great time making these. He only made one cookie and I was stuck making the rest. It was fun but the dough got soft very quickly. I would suggest working in very small batches or rolling all of the balls first then put them in the fridge and then make the cookie. Beware they are time consuming but worth it. We gave these away as end of the nursery school year gifts. The kids thought it was cool to eat something that looked like playdough.
I used Green Bay Packer colors on these. Everyone enjoyed munching on these while watching the Super Bowl. They were fantastic! I had some green sprinkles, so I put those on top before I baked them. I will be making this again!
Great recipe, my kids love the way it feels.
I know a lot of people think this cookie really lacks in the sweet section. What we do when we make them is dip the top part in white sugar before baking. I actually really like that this is such a mild cookie and so fun to make! I wear a pair of rubber gloves when making these to avoid food coloring stains and also so that I can work with my hands rather than a mixer. My younger cousin really, really likes these...I'm going to have to hide the batch I just made so I can make it to my show tomorrow with enough for the cast!
These are the most amazing cookies I have ever seen!
fun to make and looks GREAT but not the best tasting cookies
Very fun cookies.
I did not care for the taste!!! looked cute though and the kids loved the way they looked.
I love this cookie! It looks and feels just like play dough! We made faces, flowers, bows, swirls and the kids loved it. The taste is good, but the looks was sooo impressive!
These turned out great! After reading reviews that they puff up quite a bit, I made mine smaller than I wanted but mine stayed the same size through baking. I even used some leftover dough, twisted it and formed it into heart shapes and those stayed true to size as well. Fun recipe for kids, I can't wait to see their reactions!
Made these cookies for St. Patty's Day. Colored 3 parts of the dough (1-yellow, 1-light green, and 1-dark green) and left the 4th part the natural dough color. They turned out great! These cookies have great taste and everyone loved them!!
So much fun to make and eat. A great project for anyone. Used wilton colors.
These were pretty good. I think most kids would love them. They taste like a normal sugar cookie and are very fun to look at.
I made these last night, and they are very good. Nice mild taste. They look festive! Others mention they are like sugar cookies. I think they are much closer in taste to spritz cookies. I cooked them so they were very lightly crisp on the edges, but chewy on the inside. Just the way we like them. Very filling, though. I can do some major damage on a bag of Chips Ahoy, but could only do 3 of these when my snack-o-meter dinged. Do not try and make these without a good supply of ice cold milk. You'll tank me for that tip later!
These turned out very pretty but they are not very tasty. The inside does taste doughy as previous reviewers have mentioned. They lack flavor and I even added almond extract and a little more vanilla. I think my kids will still eat them because they look so cute, but next time I will make them with a tried and true sugar cookie recipe.
First batch turned out very plain tasting. Second batch I coated in sugar before baking which was WAY better. I might add more sugar in the mix next time.
This is an amazing recipe! It rolls just like playdough, even better, because it doesn't leave little droplets all over the floor. My kids loved playing with this, they shaped all kinds of things with this dough. We made lollipops, sunflowers, hearts, little girl's head, mickey, just all kinds of fun. It's super easy to prepare, takes no time at all. I freeze the dough for 1 hr if I want to speed it up. But other than that, it's perfect for an afternoon of fun playing and eating. I made it for birthday parties as well, they were a great hit! Just can't rave enough about this recipe.
We used LOTS of gel food color, made balls and squished them together for tie-dye looking cookies. Big hit with the kids.
AWESOME! Very time consuming, but we made these with the kids in our elementary class to sell as a fundraiser, and we sold them for $2 a piece and everyone loved them. The flavor is perfect if you just add a tablespoon or two of sugar.
Made these with my four year old daughter, and we had fun. I let her make any design she wanted, as long as it was flat and relatively circle-like. They look adorable, the taste is okay, I think next time we will sprinkle them with sugar before baking, as others have suggested.
super fun to make. I put them on lollipop sticks before I baked the. They wre great to wrap up and give as gifts.
These are so good, kind of like a cream cheese spritzer. A lot of work, but is a lot like working with play-doh. A new fav.!
These cookies looked really good but the taste wasn't the greatest. I would recommend to use a sugar cookie recipe and then just add food coloring to it that would taste much better!!
I have been wanting to make these for a while now and I am so glad that I finally did! These are SO cute and delicious too! I followed the recipe exactly and found the dough was great to work with and had a great flavor. I think next time I will make these a little smaller though. All in all a fantastic fun recipe that I will for sure make again! Thanks for posting :)
These were good tasting but not sweet enough for my taste. Next time I'll add more sugar and more extract or just use the idea with another sugar cookie recipe. They are definitely fun to make and cute looking. My 11 year old neighbor, sister-in-law, and I made them yesterday and had a great time. We started out with four colors but ran out of two before we were done. Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll portion the dough out more equally and chill the dough both before and after forming the balls.
These were sooo much fun to make! Some reviewers complained of a bland taste, well this a butter cookie recipe and not a sugar cookie recipe so it won't be as sweet. Next time I'm going to try a sugar cookie recipe and see how that works. Great recipe for kids---the kids gobbled these right up!
really great I made them with my 3,5,9,and 11year old relitives huge hit with every one from my grandpa to my little 1 year old cousin but sticks to and dies your hands when makeing
Cute, very cute! I am not sure if I did something wrong but they did not taste that great. My sister took a bite and handed it back and said it was "not worth the calories" and a 6 year old took a bite and said "I don't like this" my 4 year old and 2 year old scarfed them down though :) I would give them 5 stars for creativity and fun in the kitchen with my 4 year old. We made heart shaped for V-Day. CUTE look, taste not so great..
i tried this recipe twice and both times i just couldnt get it right. the taste is okay but its very messy and hard to work with. i had to add more and more flower every step of the way. i couldnt get them to stay on the lollipop sticks either. sad cause i was really looking forward to making these.
Very cute but not the cookie I was expecting. Ended up putting these in cookie bags which made the cookies soften and changed the texture. Nice look but would not make again due to poor taste.
Absolutely awesome! Kids and parents went nuts! Used another reviewers suggestion and used store bought cookie dough. What a time saver! Also made sure to use concentrated food coloring, a must. Let the kids play with the "play dough" and make their own cookies. Too fun. Make sure to bake long enough, soft cookies will fall off the stick. Cant wait to make orange and black for Halloween, red and green for Christmas, etc. They make adorable gifts when wrapped in cellphane and curling ribbon. I stuck them in a flower pot with styrafoam in the bottom, and gave them as gifts. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe.
This recipe is AWSOME!:) This is a recipe i recommend and kids love them to!
These were more difficult to make than I thought. My dough ended up kind of mishapen/lumpy looking. I suppose if I spent way more time shaping each cookie they would have looked better. My young son thought they were pretty tasteless. UPDATE: 3 weeks later I decided to eat up the rest to get rid of them, and found they had greatly improved with taste as they sat in an airtight plastic container (with other batches of cookies). I actually became a little addicted to them...so I've upgraded my rating from a 2 to a 3 (for taste). They're still a '1' as far as ease to make is concernced.
My family and I did NOT like the taste of these cookies. My 4 and 2 year old only ate half their cookies before handing them over to my husband and I to finish. They were easy enough to make, just time consuming. They turned out beautiful, I sprinkled them with sugar crystals before baking them. Good concept, I would try it with a different cookie recipe
I did not care for these. I consider myself a pretty good cook. These were time consuming and not worth it. I'm going to put some frosting on them in hopes I can salvage these.. but I'm definitely not making the again.
I absolutely love this recipie! The cookies are so colorful and they look like they're really hard to make but they're really NOT. It's a little hard to seperate the dough into fourths, but you get used to that after you make it two or three times. I also didn't use the sticks, but they look really good without too. otherwise, I love it!!!! I would definitly recommend this recipie!
Looks great - kids love them. VERY time consuming. They are quite impresive to look at. The taste is not so great. Not "worth the calories" for the adults.
I made these for a bake sale and they were a HUGE hit. I used bright primary colors to grab attention. They were so fun to make and eat!
These were fun to make with my daughter. Next batch we'll have add a lil something.. Perhaps some lemon or lime zest. They're not a horrible cookie, just falls flat flavorwise. You'll want to make sure the dough is chilled well.. I threw ours in the freezer for an hour and it was firm enough. Once warms up it gets messy and cracks. Posted a couple pictures of how mine turned out.
I added the 1/2 cup of sugar to the cookie dough to make it sweeter. I like these cookies because they can be piles on each other and still get cooked all the way through. my brother and sister LOVE this recipe!!! And have fun bakeing all the time.
