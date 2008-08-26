Play Dough Cookies

Swirls of color, similar looking to Play Doh.

Recipe by Terri

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl cream butter, cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat until smooth.

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Stir till soft dough forms. Divide dough into fourths. Tint each with a different food color. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Working with half of each color, shape dough into 3/4 inch balls and for each cookie place 1 pink, 1 green, 1 blue and 1 orange ball together to make 1 large ball. Shape into a 12 inch long roll (like a snake), starting at one end, coil roll to make a 2 3/4 inch round cookie. Place cookies 3 inches apart on lightly greased baking sheet. Carefully insert lollipop sticks into bottoms of cookies.

  • Bake cookies for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 198.2mg. Full Nutrition
