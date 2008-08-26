Play Dough Cookies

I rated this 4 stars for the taste. I am making them for my son's 2nd bday this weekend, and putting the cookies on sticks into individual cans of playdoh. When I make them for the party I am going to add more sugar so that it is sweeter. They were pretty easy to make, it took me about 4 cookies to make the swirls look really good, I just felt like the cookie was ok tasting, not amazing, but they look awesome! I am sure the 2 yr olds getting them won't care. I made the dough, rolled into into a big ball and then used a sharp knife to cut it into 4th's. I may even cut it into 8 to make more colors for the party. Then I used gel dye to color each section.Then I put it in the fridge for a few hours, which made it hard and MUCH easier to work with. The first time I made these I "cheated" and used sugar cookie dough and they came out flat, with this recipe they come out poofy and great! To make the swirls I took a bit of each color, rolled it into a ball, and then rolled it w/ my hands into a thin tube about 4 inches long. I laid each of the 4 strips next to each other and then rolled my hand over them so they rolled into a big thick tube. Then I roll it out with my hand so it got longer and I took my right and left hands and rolled them on it in OPPOSITE directions, this twists it really nicely! Then I coiled it into the cookie. I will post a pic if it lets me when I make them this Fri. I also put colored sugar on top and dipped the stick in egg white before inserting them.