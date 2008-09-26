Quick Lemon Crisps

Rating: 4.08 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe was given to me years ago while visiting an aunt in Iowa. It is so easy that even my sister who can't bake to save her life, got them to turn out.

By v monte

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sift flour with baking soda and salt. Cream shortening, and then add sugar and pudding mix. Cream until light and fluffy. Add eggs and mix well; then add flour mixture. Mix until well-blended. Drop teaspoonfuls of dough onto greased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 52.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

Diane F Villegas
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2008
This recipe is quick and easy and the cookies are very good; however I wanted CRISP cookies and these were not. The only change I made to the recipe is that I used butter instead of shortening because I don't cook with shortening anymore. Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

cynlo
Rating: 2 stars
06/28/2005
They're edible but I couldn't get past the artificial lemon flavor. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
HEATHERN1
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2005
This recipe was completely scrumptious!!! I added lemon extract to make it extra lemony!! My whole family loved it and it was gone with the hour!! I had to make a second batch that day to satisfy everyone!! I found if you drop them by the tablespoon they're extra soft and yummy!! i also garnished with a little powdered sugar like suggested and they looked great too!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Gayle
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is a great tasting cookie! I think they're a great summer treat. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2011
I tried these as written and thought they were a little less lemony than I was expecting. Once I glazed them they were fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(9)
k r
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2007
to zip it up and texture it up add lemon zest to mix &sprinkle granulated sugar on top before baking--then a 5 star recipe Read More
Helpful
(9)
STARDUST_331
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2005
These are really good and really soft - my mom (lemon lover) loved them. Tastes artificial so don't be expecting that homemade taste. Really good though. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JLDC
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2003
Delicious lemony flavor!! However I prefer thicker chewier cookies and these spread quite thin during baking. I solved this problem by refrigerating the dough and then rolling it into balls. A quick coating of powdered sugar doesn't hurt either! Read More
Helpful
(5)
MARY AMELIA
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
Nice subtle lemon flavor. Could ball dough roll in sugar and use cookie press for a fancier presentation. Read More
Helpful
(4)
