Quick Lemon Crisps

This recipe was completely scrumptious!!! I added lemon extract to make it extra lemony!! My whole family loved it and it was gone with the hour!! I had to make a second batch that day to satisfy everyone!! I found if you drop them by the tablespoon they're extra soft and yummy!! i also garnished with a little powdered sugar like suggested and they looked great too!!
This recipe is quick and easy and the cookies are very good; however I wanted CRISP cookies and these were not. The only change I made to the recipe is that I used butter instead of shortening because I don't cook with shortening anymore.
This is a great tasting cookie! I think they're a great summer treat.
I tried these as written and thought they were a little less lemony than I was expecting. Once I glazed them they were fantastic!
to zip it up and texture it up add lemon zest to mix &sprinkle granulated sugar on top before baking--then a 5 star recipe
These are really good and really soft - my mom (lemon lover) loved them. Tastes artificial so don't be expecting that homemade taste. Really good though.
They're edible but I couldn't get past the artificial lemon flavor.
Delicious lemony flavor!! However I prefer thicker chewier cookies and these spread quite thin during baking. I solved this problem by refrigerating the dough and then rolling it into balls. A quick coating of powdered sugar doesn't hurt either!
Nice subtle lemon flavor. Could ball dough roll in sugar and use cookie press for a fancier presentation.