Watermelon Ice

This easy, cool, and delicious frozen treat is perfectly refreshing on a hot summer's day!

Recipe by isaramos

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour water into a small, microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over the water and allow to soften for 2 minutes. Microwave on High for 40 seconds, then stir. Let stand again for 2 more minutes, and stir until smooth.

  • Place one cup of the cubed watermelon into the bowl of a blender along with the lime juice and honey. Pour in the melted gelatin, and process until smooth. Add the watermelon a cup at a time, processing until smooth after each addition.

  • Pour the mixture into an 8x8 inch square dish. Place into the freezer and freeze until almost firm. Transfer into a chilled bowl, then beat with an electric mixer until the mixture is fluffy, and bright pink. Scoop into serving dishes, then return to the freezer and freeze until firm. Remove from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.5mg. Full Nutrition
