Watermelon Ice
This easy, cool, and delicious frozen treat is perfectly refreshing on a hot summer's day!
VERY NICE FLAVOR! I followed the first two steps; then did a taste test, and added the mixture to my ice cream machine. It was as simple as that! As I like sweet, I used 1 tsp. of sugar to enhance the sweetness of the watermelon. We like watermelon ice treats and we liked this. Thank you missBAKER for sharing your recipe!Read More
For me, way too much work for the end result. I'm a working woman with little time, so to monitor a freezer so much was too time consuming. But don't let that stop you from trying it. Taste was fine. Nothing spectacular, but refreshing. I'd rather just throw a few cups of watermelon and lots of ice into my vitamix and make an instant watermelon slush.Read More
Man, by the time you finish this recipe, summer will be over! Tastes OK, but too much work for a quick summer treat!
Good flavor! This was yummy though we didn't make it as the directions listed. We followed step 1 and 2 and altogether skipped step 3. The ratio of ingredients is good, but instead I scooped some of it into molds and froze it into popsicles and the rest I just ate as a slush.
I even eat it in the winter!
