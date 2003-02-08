Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

728 Ratings
  • 5 577
  • 4 117
  • 3 18
  • 2 11
  • 1 5

Oatmeal cookies with raisins and craisins.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: rosebely
114 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter, sugars, eggs and vanilla for 5 minutes. In another bowl, combine oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add to butter mixture 1 cup at a time.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in raisins and craisins.

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets and bake for 12-14 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). These freeze very well. Enjoy!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 233.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/11/2022