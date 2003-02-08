Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

These cookies were very good. I asked my husband if he wanted oatmeal cookies. He stated "they are ok" I surprised him and brought him some to work. He said those were GREAT. I said that's good he said no they were REALLY GOOD. I don't even care that much for oatmeal cookies. I doubled the craisins since we don't like raisins. I used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. I used others advice and used 3 cups of oats. I was not able to spoon the dough on the cookie sheet. I had to roll them into balls. I would have liked them a little flatter like regular cookies. They came out almost like balls. Maybe when I make them next time I will add not as much oats like 2 and 1/2cups or 2 and 3/4cups. I will also add white chocolate or chocolate chips next time. This recipe is definitely a keeper! My husband said these were probably some of his favorite cookies that I have ever made.