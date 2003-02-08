Oatmeal Craisin Cookies
Oatmeal cookies with raisins and craisins.
Yummy! this could use some pecans/walnuts in it too though. also, I recommend mixing the (c)raisins with the flour mix before adding it to the wet mix to make it easier on mixingRead More
I followed the recipe exactly except I used margarine instead of butter and my cookies melted while they were baking! They ended up as blobs of messy,sticky raisins and cranberries in sugar and oats.Read More
This is wonderful! I make these all the time and everyone loves them!! They always end up asking for the recipe to make for themselves. There is a different texture to them, depending if you use margerine or butter. With margerine I find them to be more thick. But using butter is definately my choice. I find that it gives them a better flavor. Personally, I don't add the raisins but just add more craisins to it. Even fussy kids who don't like raisins love them! If you're looking for a great cookie recipe, definately choose this one!!
I just made these and they came out great. I made two additions--added 1 cup of finely chopped walnuts and one teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Delicious!
oh, These were great! I also added 1 C oats, 1 t cinnamon, and I doubled the crains and ditched the raisins. These were moist and fluffy...
This is a very good recipe- quick, easy and tasty. I used 1C reg flour and 1C wheat flour, ommitted the raisens and added choco chips & nuts to the cranberries. I like the fact that this recipe is versatile-- I highly recommend this recipe to anyone who's interested in giving a new twist to oatmeal cookies.
These were so great! They were gone in 3 hours after they were baked, and I took them to some of my college friends and they loved them, and asked me to bake more. I did add a few extra Craisins instead of raisins, ( I dont like raisins much) and it was still a hit! :) you cant go wrong with these! I did decrease the cooking time a bit, and they were softer and made them more chewy. :)
I made these cookies and added 1 t. cinnamon. I really like the consistency of the dough, every other recipe for oatmeal cookies that I've made have been real crumbly and tried to fall apart on me, but these really held together, and my whole family liked them!
This was really good because I used ingredients I already had on hand. I added the extra cup of oats and a little cinnamon. This is my new oatmeal cookie. I like it because it is not full of spices that leave a strong aftertaste. Thanks!
The mix of ingredients is just right for the perfect shaped cookie. Tastes great too!
SO YUMMY!! I've made these twice this month... 1st time I omitted the raisins and added 1c chopped pecans, 1tsp cinnamon, dash of nutmeg... delicious. 2nd time kept raisins and added the same extras + 1/2c sliced almonds... equally delicious!! Results in perfect oatmeal cookies no matter how you mix it up.
I took the advice to add 1c oats, 2 tsp cinnamon, & to use 2c craisins rather than a mix with raisins. These are delicious! Very flavorful, great texture.
Best oatmeal cookie recipe ever! These were delicious. I made them without the raisins and added a little cinnamon. Then for a Valentine's Day treat after the cookies cooled I cut them into heart shapes with a cookie cutter then melted some white chocolate and dipped half the hearts.
Great recipe! I made several changes based on what I had on hand. I used 5 ounces of dried cherries, 1 cup of chopped pecans, 1/2 cup of white chocolate, the instant oats were whole grain, I substituted 1/2 cup of wheat flour for the all purpose. I baked a few with using the spoon method and a few using the "make into a ball and flatten a bit" method. I prefer to make them into balls (1 - 1.5inch) and flatten a bit. They cook evenly. HOWEVER if you prefer a bit raw in the middle and crispy edges, definitely just spoon onto cookie pan. Either way, these cookies were scrumptious!!
I've been making these for several years from a similar recipe...they are so good...I omit raisins bc we don't like them but I might try them with golden raisins...I like to reconstitute the dried fruit for a bit in warm wate so they plump up a bit and are delicious!
The cookies taste okay to me but I think the recipe calls for too much sugar. They taste too sugary. 1 cup of brown sugar may be enough instead of also adding another cup of white sugar? They were a bit more soft in the centre than I would have liked them to be (possibly because I used margarine instead of butter?)
Made these for X-mas.The only thing different I did was sub the choc.chips in place of the raisins and used blueberry craisins.So good.Will definitely make them again!
I omit raisins and add white chocolate chips and cinnamon. Delicious!!
Loved this recipe! I had an extra bag of Craisins hanging around so I set out to find a good way to use them. I was so thrilled to find an amazing cookie to put them in to. My husband doesnt like raisins so I doubled the craisins. Other then that I followed the recipe exact. Came out perfect! I will be making these again for sure. Easy, Yummy...can one ask for any thing more?
This recipe is fabulous! Not too sweet, not dry, not too hard or too soft. I changed the steps a bit. I creamed the butter and the sugars for about 5-7 minutes before adding the eggs and vanilla. I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of pumpkin pie spice. Then I mixed in all the dry ingredients by hand. I made them with two cups of oatmeal, because that's all I had, but next time, I'm going to add another cup of oatmeal. I left out the raisins, added bittersweet chocolate chips (1 cup), about 3/4 cup chopped pecans, and 1 1/4 cup craisins. The 1 cup of chocolate chips is perfect, but next time, I'm going to add two cups of craisins and a full cup of pecans. These cookies don't melt per se, but they do spread so space them out. I like my cookies chewy but not soft, so I rolled balls of dough and pressed them down. They still ended up baking for 10-12 minutes. These cookies got rave reviews. This recipe is so versatile. Next time, I'm going to try it with dried cherries and almonds.
very good indeed! substituted 1 c. of coconut for raisins, and added 1/2 c. chopped walnuts. baked cookies for 6 minutes, then flattened with a spatula and baked 4 more minutes.
I increased brown sugar to 1 and 1/2 cups and decreased white sugar to 1/2. Subbed almond extract for vanilla and also added 1 cup chocolate chips. Cookies were crisp and chewy and had a festive look with chips and cranberries for Christmas. Also made cookies a bit larger and decreased cook temp to 325 and extended time a few minutes. Excellent flavor and texture.
For 2 years we would go to a gas station in Whittenburg, WI. and buy homemade cookies from an Indian woman called "Oatmeal Cranberrie Walnut" cookies. Well they got to expensive so I went on a search and found these. Ohhhh My!!!! The best cookie I have ever tasted. Only problem was I have arthritis and had to buy a stand mixer but it was worth it. My husband has to have a cookie everyday or he gets very crabby.
After making the same cookies year after year, I was looking for something a little different. I found it here! They were great, and I followed the recipe without any changes.
With recommendations from other reviewers, it's a 5-star recipe. I added the third cup of oats and doubled the craisins, omitting the raisins. However, I did a few things of my own: Soaked craisins in 1.5 tbl brandy and the juice of 1 orange, mixed with zest of same orange (orange and cranberry were made for each other!). Added 1 cup chopped walnuts. This yielded delicious, fragrant cookies that have already started disappearing!
Added extra oats and a dash of cinnamon. Left out the raisins but added more craisins. Also, used splenda brown sugar 1/2 cup and only 3/4 cup sugar. My son is diabetic so I like to reduce sugar when I can. They tasted plenty sweet, now if I could just only eat 2 instead of 4 at one sitting!
Omitted the raisins and doubled the craisins, also added a bit of ground cinnamon. Turned out great!
These are the BEST! Nice and chewy.Not too sweet either. The men of the house devoured them. Made them exactly as recipe EXCEPT rolled the dough in bowl with sugar and nutmeg before baking for extra spice. Great Cookie & keeps well (if you hide them).
Excellent...baked exactly per recipe. No chocolate, no nuts, no cinnamon...just honest to goodness taste-the-oats-raisins-craisin chewy perfection. Calls to mind the simple perfection of Grandma Ople's apple pie. Made 8 doz. with my small scoop.
I was going through the cabinet to find the craisins and came across a bag of honey roasted pecan pieces. I added those and a bag of butterscotch chips. YUMMY!!! I will absolutely make these again!!
So far these are the best oatmeal raisin cookies i've made. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and they came out great but I found that I had to reduce the cooking time by at least 2 minutes or else they would come out hard. The second time I baked these cookies I used half butter and half butter flavored shortening and they were just as tasty. I would recommend reducing the cooking time by 2 minutes if you want a softer cookie. They might look like they're not quite done but that's fine. When they cool down they will be perfect.
Wow these are good, so good. I did cut back on the sugar a bit but otherwise followed the recipe. The one thing I will say is the serving size is way off. I ended up with 4 dozen cookies. Not too bad though because now I have plenty for the freezer.
Totally awesome! I was able to use a lot of odds and ends from my pantry to make these. The only thing I tweaked was I put white chocolate chips in to use up a bag I had. Delicious!
The base alone for these cookies is fantastic, so adding in the craisins and white chocolate chips (in the place of raisins) made for a delicious final product. Also, I added in 2/3 cup of both add-ins because 1 cup seemed excessive
FINALLY!!! A decent cookie! I just ate 4 of these...conclusion...out of this world!! These are to die for! Very, very pleased with this recipe. I have a huge bag of craisins and had no idea what to do with them, made orange bread with craisins, had to put that in the dumpster..yuck..anyway..they will not go to waste now. Thanks so very much for sharing this wonderful recipe with us!!
I also added a tsp of cinnamon, omitted the raisins, doubled the craisins and scrumptious! They hit the spot!
I am a baking novice, and have failed misserably at making oatmeal cookies. But these ones turned out awsome. These are the perfect bedtime snack with a glass of milk. I didn't even burn them!
I really like this recipe, and so does everyone that tries the cookies. I don't use any raisins, though. I just add 1/2 cup more craisins and 1/4 - 1/2 cup chopped walnuts.
A very tasty cookie! Thank you
So I think I've found a way to incorporate more cranberries into my diet ;) This cookie is AMAZING! I mixed and matched some previous suggestions - omitted the raisins and added an additional cup of Craisins, added an additional 1/2c of oatmeal, and I added about 1c. of finely chopped walnuts. I wound up with 31 cookies total and can't wait to distribute them to friends and family (saving some for myself too, of course)
These cookies were great. I didn;t have any raisins in the house, so I subbed in chopped dates and also added some chopped pecans. Delicious. Definitely will use this recipe many times!!!
This recipe is amazing. Seriously. I've been making some mean chocolate chip cookies for years...and this comes close to overtaking them in taste. I used a stick of butter and 1/2 cup of canola oil, old-fashioned oats instead of instant, and a bag of blueberry infused Craisins (no raisins on hand) and the cookies are amazing. My oven tends to run hot but baking for 13 minutes was perfect.
These cookies are so yummy! I could eat the whole batch! I was a little heavy on the oats and used craisins and golden raisins. The cookies kept a nice shape - not too thick but not too thin. Even clean-up was relatively easy since all of the ingredients are in increments of 1 cup or 1 tsp - only two measuring utensils to wash. I'll definitely make this recipe again!
great great versatile cookie recipe. i threw in a couple handfuls of white chocolate chips and they were sinful, definitely recommend that tweak :)
These were blah. I was wanting them to be a little tart, but they were just plain sweet cookies.
Excellent cookies! They are crispy and chewy and disappear fast. I took a spoonful of dough and dipped it in cinnamon sugar mix then dropped on cookie sheet. This really made a big difference. I also only used craisins and no raisins.
These cookies were very good. I asked my husband if he wanted oatmeal cookies. He stated "they are ok" I surprised him and brought him some to work. He said those were GREAT. I said that's good he said no they were REALLY GOOD. I don't even care that much for oatmeal cookies. I doubled the craisins since we don't like raisins. I used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. I used others advice and used 3 cups of oats. I was not able to spoon the dough on the cookie sheet. I had to roll them into balls. I would have liked them a little flatter like regular cookies. They came out almost like balls. Maybe when I make them next time I will add not as much oats like 2 and 1/2cups or 2 and 3/4cups. I will also add white chocolate or chocolate chips next time. This recipe is definitely a keeper! My husband said these were probably some of his favorite cookies that I have ever made.
OK, so I've baked oatmeal raisin cookies before (about a hundred times) and honestly, after using this recipe I don't think I'll use another. I did what the previous person did...added one more cup of oats, added white chips for extra sweetness (about 3/4 cup), and also added a dash or two of cinnamon (only b/c it goes well in an oatmeal cookie) and this recipe was fantastic. the cookies were nice and moist....but most of all they had a terrific taste. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!!
Mine didn't turn out right. They were hard as rocks & tasted stale. Probably me though. I can cook but not bake!
These were absolutely amazing! This was my first attempt at oatmeal cookies and they turned out great. I followed the recipe except I did add white chocolate chips. They would have been amazing even without the chocolate chips. Great recipe! Definitely adding this to my cookie recipe rotation. :)
Awesome! Family loved them! I did add white chocolate chips, GREAT!
These were SOOOOOOO good! The were perfectly moist and chewy. Next time I will put the batter in the freezer for about 10 minutes before I ball it onto the cookie sheet because the cookies spread out a little too much. But otherwise, I will be making this recipe again and again!
I swapped the tsp vanilla for 1/2 tps lemon extract (trust me it works sooo well with the craisins!) and added 1c chopped walnuts. I used half butter half margarine to get good flavor AND good texture. Next time Im going to throw in some chia sead for nutrition.
These are the most scrumptous cookies ever. They will be at the top of my list for anytime that calls for cookies.
Ruined my day.
I always made this when I want quick and easy cookies. Every one love this cookies. I usually make half recipe and got about 20 cookies. I bake them 11 to 12 minutes and they came out soft.
Good flavor, nice texture...the delightful crunch when you bite into it, then a nice chewiness that lasts til the end... yum. Just a tad on the flat side for my liking, otherwise good.
This recipe was a definite hit. I made these cookies and took them to a family party last weekend; they loved them! My aunt and cousin (who are both amazing cooks) asked for the recipe! The only thing I did differently from the recipe was that I added chocolate chips in the mix and didn't use raisins at all. It was tasty!
This recipe may be my new favorite oatmeal cookie recipe. These cookies are fabulous. Not too sweet, perfect amount of oats to the ratio of dried fruits. I made the recipe exactly as written with the exception of halving the amount of salt, contemplating adding chopped walnuts or pecans however decided against it. Adding chopped nuts would have worked but I think the recipe is perfect as written. Other than reducing the salt amount, I wouldn’t make any additional changes. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful oatmeal cookie recipe!
Great recipe! I didn't have any raisins so I doubled the craisins and "plumped" them by beating the eggs, vanilla (which I doubled) and some cinnmon in a bowl and letting the craisins sit in the mixture for about an hour. I will make this again.
Try adding 1 tsp. cinnamon to the recipe and/or doubling the raisins and leaving out the craisins. This cookie disappears at my office when I bring them in!!
This recipe is amazing. I've been looking for a different oatmeal cookie recipie than I usually use and this won me over. The only changes I made was doubling the vanilla , also used 2 cups craisins, and my baking time was 10 minutes as I like my cookies soft and chewy. The best and favorite cookie recipe I've made yet!
We loved these! We used real butter, and left out the raisins - doubling the amount of Craisins (the cherry flavored ones) to make up for the lost volume. We also added a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. YUUUUUUUM!
These are REALLY good with a couple of changes. I HATE raisins so I used all craisins. I also reduced the white sugar to 1/2 a cup. They were plenty sweet and delicious. Thanks for the awesome cookie recipe!!
This recipe is so good I get requests from friends and family to make more! This the best oatmeal cookie recipe I have ever tried. It is simple and easy.
I gave these a shot today, and YUM! I followed the recipe amounts exactly, only changing 1/2 raisins to all craisins (hubby and I don't like raisins). Everything else was identical to the recipe - I wanted to be able to review the recipe on it's own merit, not altered. The cookies came out tasty and perfect! A little crispy on the edges, a little chewy around the craisins. While still warm, they remind me of the 'crisp' on top of apple crisp. I will be making these again, for sure!
Foolproof...didn't change a thing except put them in for 10 mins so they were softer. Seriously perrrfect.
I couldn't make them fast enough. My hubby loves them. I did make a batch to freeze for Thanksgiving. Hopefully they will be just as good. Thanks for this yummy recipe!
These are great! I little tricky to mix because the dough is so thick, but they make such excellent cookies that it is worth a little extra work. I think next time I might make these with just dried cranberries.
Best oatmeal cookies ever. I added 1 extra cup oats as others suggested , omitted raisins and used dried cherries instead of cranberries and also added chopped pecans and white chocolate chips.
I was really worried about the amount of dry ingredients. I used my hands to mix in the cranberries and make sure the dry ingredients were mixed well. I used all cranberries and added a 1/4 tsp fresh ground nutmeg. They baked up wonderfully! I only gave it 4 stars because they were very sweet.
What a great cookie! I followed the recipe exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Great recipe. I followed it exactly and drizzled melted white choloate on the tops, they were wonderful!
I love them, my husband and kids love them, everyone who has tasted them loves them! So much better than oatmeal raisin cookies! They stay nice and soft and are better the day after you bake them. GREAT recipe!
It was just right with one more cup of oatmeal (3 c total). I also used regular oats. Only put 1/2 c white sugar and a little less butter...everything else was the same. Will be making these again and again--thanks!
Superb cookies for those with a sweet tooth; I might reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup next time. The only change made this time was increasing the oats to 3 cups. This is basically the same recipe as the Oatmeal Raisin Cookies VII, but without the cinnamon (which I see many reviewers adding anyway).
These cookies were amazing!!!!!! I was told they were the best cookies people had ever tasted. My son and I made them with a slight change. We omitted the raisins and used dried cranberries and the Nestle white chocolate holiday swirl chips. A very delicious combo and very festive looking. I'm actually going to be making them for an upcoming cookie exchange!
Inconsistent! Half the cookies spread in baking and half bake perfect! All the reviews claim either over-mixing or under-mixing is why. I'll just use a different recipe next time! Its an oatmeal cookie recipe, it shouldn't be so temperamental.
I made 8 dozen of these for a family reunion this weekend and they were a huge hit! I used cranberries, pecans and white chocolate chips in them - decadent!
These turned out pretty darn good. I love craisins and I figured I needed to start cookin with them instead of just eating them handfuls at a time. The cookies are pretty sweet and crispy. They were good, but I prefer a softer cookie so I will try them with a little more oatmeal and make some other changes next time. When I work it out, I will post the recipe!
Excellent! Entire family loved this recipe! I also tried making these into BARS, and they were PERFECT! So easy!
I added that extra cup of oats and the consistency was perfect. I used the cherry-flavored Craisins (1 c.) and chocolate chips (1 c.) for a fun Valentine treat, they were amazing!!! Even without the extras they make great cookies.
Great recipe!! Cookies turned out perfectly crunchy and chewy at the same time. I followed the recipe exactly, only added a tsp of ground cinnamon and used old fashioned oats since that was what I had at home and also left out the craisins because I didn't have any. Made no difference, they're simply delicious!
Delicious! I used all craisins instead of adding raisins and threw in a cup or so of white chocolate chips. Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! Mine seemed a little too crispy at 12 minutes, so I took them out just a wee bit sooner. Also, I came up with about 6 1/2 dozen cookies altogether, each cookie about 2 1/2 - 3 inches after baking, so I got way more cookies than the four dozen that the recipe states.
Great cookies! Recipe is a keeper! Butter kept the cookies moist and chewy. I used regular oats, because that is what I had on hand. Omitted the raisins doubled the Craisins and added 1 cup of pecans. Will add these to my recipe file.
The batter was way too dry; I had to add an extra egg. And I feel these cookies were under-seasoned. Where's the cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg? In the future I will just use my standard Joy of Cookie oatmeal raisin cookie recipe and replace with some raisins with craisins.
Everybody loves this cookie!! I add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, omit the raisins and add 1 cup each of white chocolate chips and walnuts. This is a perfect base recipe for oatmeal cookies, just add whatever mix-ins you like!
These were really yummy and I only altered it slightly... I added a couple of healthy shakes of cinnamon and I ditched the raisins for chocolate chips (kept the crasins). I made several sizes to try to figure out what worked best in our high altitude. I found that silver-dollar sized balls for 9 minutes worked best, the perfect blend of soft and chewy. Yum yum yum. Thanks!
My husband loves oatmeal cookies and these did not disappoint. I used all crasins because I did not have raisins in the house, and added a bag of white chocolate chips. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. YUM!
Amazing cookies. Like a lot of reviewers I opted to use all butter and omit the shortening. I also used all craisons. I added a teaspoon of allspice but will likely double it the next time. These cookies came out chewy and delicious. I ended up with 39 cookies at about 3 in diameter. I am definitely making these again.
OMG these cookies are such a hit everywhere I take them. Everyone always wants to recipe. I can't seem to bake enough of them! Like others I used all craisins and added a 3rd cup of oatmeal. Delicious! I baked 3 dozen yesterday, but they are all gone, so I think I will bake some more tonight. :)
Great cookies! I added a few sprinkles of cinnamon but otherwise followed the recipe. I ended up having to put some of the dough in the fridge for a few days to bake later and they still came out very good.
Wonderful! I substituted 1 cup dried cherries and 1 cup white chocolate chips for the raisins and cranberries. I also substituted orange extract for the vanilla. My local bakery makes a cookie that I love with dried cherries. These were as good or better!
I had such a big hopes, I followed the recipe but they turned so unpleasantly sweet :(
These were really good cookies! I did a couple things different: Instead of raisins, I used only Craisins and a little more than a cup. I also added a package of white chocolate chips. Super good cookie!
This recipe was amazing!! My boyfriend who does not like oatmeal cookies could not get enough! I actually forgot the vanilla and was out of raisins and was still delicious. I used 1 cup of craisins and it was perfect. Thanks!
Excellent cookie recipe. My husband has no will power when it comes to these cookies. I had no trouble with any of the ingredients. I used unsalted butter and added a little more salt to compensate. I will be making these again and again.
I followed reviewer suggestions and added extra cup of oatmeal, cup of nuts and tsp of cinnamon. Used a cup of craisins, but next time will add the bag. The resulting cookie spread flat, but crispy at the edges and chewy towards the center. Excellent oatmeal flavor punctuated by the sweet craisins. Will use this again.
cookies came out flat and were hard to get off cookie sheet. I won't be using this recipe again
