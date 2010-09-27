Benne Cookies

6 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I got this recipe from my Aunt Sue, a great cookie baker. Be sure not to make them too big or too close together or you'll end up with one big cookie.

By BECKE

Recipe Summary

Servings:
42
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and the brown sugar. Beat in the eggs. Sift together the baking powder and the flour and mix in. Stir in the sesame seeds and vanilla.

  • Drop by teaspoon on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 25 - 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 32.1mg. Full Nutrition
