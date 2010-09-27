Benne Cookies
I got this recipe from my Aunt Sue, a great cookie baker. Be sure not to make them too big or too close together or you'll end up with one big cookie.
This is a really nice cookie. I let them bake for about 12 min. Letting the edges get toasted was really good according to my 5yr.old niece. I didn't pack the brown sugar, and probably added about 2tbs of extra flour and held back a bit (2tbs) on the butter so they spread out what I thought was normal. Enjoy. I know we will be making this cookie again.Read More
Total failure and I followed the recipe exactly. 30 minutes was WAY too long, couldn't get the cookies off the wax paper, even when I used a cooking spray.Read More
I'm sorry, not so impressed with this recipe. I thought they were too sweet, but before I tasted all that sweetness I tasted . . . nothing. Bf didn't like the taste at all. I toasted the sesame seeds, although I didn't use enough--didn't have quite the amount called for then I spilled a lot of them. But I'm still skeptical. 25-30 minutes--way too long. I cut it down to 20, and they still came out hard, although with the airbake pans they were okay. I'll take it to work for others to try, but I don't think I'll try this again.
These are very delicious! Don't forget to toast the sesame seeds before adding to the batter, it makes a big difference in taste. These spread a lot while baking; use only a scant teaspoonful, and only put about 12 cookies on a sheet. I alternated between parchment paper and a Silpat on my baking sheets. I found that 25-30 minutes is WAY TOO LONG to bake these. The cookies became far too dark and crisp. I baked them for about 12 minutes. Also, you will want to definitely leave the cookies on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before attempting to remove them. I will be making these again, they were a big hit! N*R Find out more about the No Star Review challenge on the Recipe Exchange!
These weren't bad - I actually wasn't so sure about it so I cut the servings down to 12 to make a mini-batch, which yielded about 28 cookies. They were tasty - something like a light butter cookie, and texture was a perfect blend of slightly crisp, slightly chewy - mine were not overly sweet. Baking time was more like 15 to 20 minutes. Taste good, but a real pain to scrape off the paper-lined sheets, so I might make these again, but not on a regular basis. N*R
The idea seems delightful. Execution is something that is less than pleasing.
