Chewy Maple Cookies
This is a soft chewy cookie with a delicious maple flavor.
After reading about some of the problems with this recipe, I was able to make some small changes to correct the problems. The result was a knock-your-socks off maple cookie! To take care of the "cookies being flat" I added another 1/4 cup of flour. I like the taste of butter in my cookies, so I used half shortening and half butter for the fat. Others remarked the cookies were "not maple-y enough." When baking, always use Grade B (not the standard A grade) pure maple syrup to ensure a pronounced maple flavor. And just for added measure I replaced 1/4 tsp. of the vanilla with maple extract. As for "just tasting the coconut," I eliminated it and substituted chopped walnuts. Maple and walnut are a classic combination of flavors anyway. To further take care of the cookies being flat problem, I chilled the dough for a couple of hours, and did NOT grease the cookie sheets (which can cause some cookies to spread), opting instead to bake the cookies on parchment paper. I dropped the dough in mounds a little bigger than a walnut and baked about 10 minutes, but you may have to adjust the time to allow for variations such as the size of your cookies, your oven temperature, and even the type of cookie sheet you use. Bake just as long as necessary for them to turn golden brown around the edges. The cookies with my corrections were perfectly shaped, not flat, buttery, chewy, and very "maple-y."Read More
These turned out ok, but far too sweet for my taste. If I make them again, I will omit 1/2 a cup of sugar.Read More
I followed the recommendations of naples34102 posted Nov. 16, 2007 and these turned out PERFECTLY! They were AWESOME!!! Thank you!
I thought that this cookie was extremely sweet. I liked the flavour though. I had no coconut so I crushed some walnuts. This worked quite well. After a few pans of the flat cookies, I added flour until the dough left the side of the bowl and rolled the cookies into balls. I found that they had a better taste and came off the pan much easier after adding more flour. This recipe is quite good with a few alterations.
I followed other suggestions and substituted maple extract for vanilla, and extra flour, then put in fridge. You must quickly go from fridge to cool cookie sheet for the cookie to hold the drop shape; I did all the cookies on sheets at once, and the subsequent cookies fell flat 5 minutes out of the oven. But - the flavor is amazing, the middle stayed chewy - my taste testers all said it was like hot pecan pancakes with syrup. This goes on the keeper list..
Quite yummy and soft. I'd recommend using tablespoon size drop (teaspoon drops make bite size cookies). Don't worry if you dont like coconut - it blends in nicely with the cookie.
I omitted the coconut (personal preference) and these were SUPERB! I love maple flavored things, and these really hit the spot! Thank you for such a great cookie recipe :-)
Substituted margarine for shortening, added a little bit of extra maple syrup and didn't have any coconut. They turned out AMAZING. Incredibly delicious and chewy. I used 1 cup powdered/icing sugar + 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and 1 tablespoon of margarine and milk to make the maple frosting. They were a big hit!
The cookies are tasty, but they weren't very maple-y - all I can taste is the coconut - so I was a little disappointed. I might try them again with a bit less coconut and a bit more maple and see what happens.
I wss getting bored of my usual chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies and decided to give these a try. They were wonderful! Definately very sweet, so I cut back on on sugar a bit and used walnuts instead of the coconut. Totally addictive!
Me and my cousin made them, they were DELICIOUS!!! My couzin does not like maple syrup but she loved the cookies. You should try them!
Tastes great-I can really taste the maple. Good crunchy and chewy texture. Next time I might add walnuts.
These were delicious cookies! My fell flat too like some other reviews said, but still tasted great. You don't taste the coconut much, just gives it a good texture. Next time will try adding nuts, butterscotch chips, maybe even drizzle some maple icing on top. Yum!!!
I have 4 members of my family in my "Cookie of the Month Club", and I made these for March. I replaced the coconut with chopped walnuts and everyone went crazy for them. They're a new favourite and I'll be making them often!
These cookies turned out perfectly! I don't think I have ever made something without any alterations and had them be exactly what I was expecting. They are very sweet but the maple flavour is a nice change of pace, might try the walnuts next. Thanks!
Really thought these cookies were phenomenal. I'm a bachelor, and not particularly adept in the kitchen. I followed the recipe to the t--ignore everyone telling you to do otherwise. Literally the only difference (if you can call it that) I made to the recipe as listed is that I used butter flavored shortening. The recipe doesn't state one way or another which you should use. I gave some to my friends, who now think I'm some sort of pastry chef genius as a result. Asked them to rate them on a scale of 1-10 and got one 7.5, a 9.5, and a 10. Great recipe.
They're ok, but have a slight after taste from the maple syrup. I substituted oats (1 cup) for the coconut and made some with & some without walnuts - those with walnuts were better.
I did not have the problems other people are mentioning. They're called "chewy" cookies for a reason, people. Chewy cookies are always a little flatter than standard cookies. That being said... I did add 1/4 cup of flour, not because of others' suggestions, but because I live at 6000ft. and I was making my own high altitude alterations. I also reduced the heat to 350 and cooked for 9-10 minutes. (Which was weird because high altitude usually = longer cooking time)
I too baked on parchment paper, got way more than 18 servings. Liked it after having chilled half the dough. I used more vanilla, made my brown sugar from scratch: unsulphured molasses plus sugar, added fresh ground nutmeg, used 2 cups of flour and no coconut. They baked perfectly.
These are what i will call my PMS cookies. Was having massive cravings last night at 9:30 and looking for a cookie recipe that i could use without having to go to the store. they were chewy and very sugary i loved them. i didnt have the coconut but it didnt matter. i also didnt have brown sugar so i just used raw sugar. they satisfied my cravings thats for sure
Coconut haters will love this cookie! I was determined to follow the recipe exactly...but did not have good maple syrup and was amazed when I couldn't find our regular maple syrup anywhere...I have a 2-yr old that takes the ketchup and syrup out of the fridge regularly, so I ended up substituting with corn syrup and maple extract. I made one batch with walnuts and one without. Both were delicious and I had several people not believe me when I told them there was coconut in them. I have had several requests for this cookie and it has become my favorite. I tend to like crisp and flat cookies that I can eat with milk or coffee and so I did not add additional flour. I did use 1/2 butter 1/2 shortening for one of the batches and really like the crisp yet chewy texture the butter seems to give. I also made extra batches and refrigerated the dough - the dough is a little sticky to work with but I just sliced them and they flatened to perfect little circles after baking. Thanks for such a great tasting recipe.
I made these cookies a couple of weeks ago and loved them. I doubled the recipe and used butter instead of shortening and used 1 tsp of Mapleine and added walnuts. I didn't have to chill the dough and greased the cookies sheets and they turned out awesome.
I didn't have "real" maple syrup, so I used light pancake syrup---which could have been my problem. The cookies turned out okay, looked good too. Just didn't hit the spot for me. I did bake at 350 for 8-10 mins, as suggested. I didn't add any flour and they were fine. I might try this one again when I buy "real" maple syrup.
Outstanding! I add walnuts for that "maple-walnut" flavor that we love.
Great tea cookie! Maybe needed a bit more mapely flavor. Good with peppermint tea! These cookies are great on their own and really don't need any icing or frosting. You might need to bake them longer depending on your oven as I had to bake them for about 15 minutes. Good cookies!
Made the changes suggested by naples34102, and ended up with a nice textured chewy cookie, not too sweet. But I just wasn't super excited about the taste and probably would not make it again. Maybe the walnuts would add whatever's missing?
Just made these (sans coconut). I live in FL, very humid and they are holding up very well! Rolled them in coarse sugar. Used half real maple syrup (grade B) and half fake stuff from store and they could use more maple taste but I'm too cheap to go out and get maple syrup extract, lol. Good product!
Definitely more coconut taste than maple but still really good. Nice for something different from the usual chocolate chip.
I was surprised that I had all the ingredients for this cookies already in my house. The taste was great. Loved it! Easy too, and very unique using maple syrup. I don't follow any recipes exactly and I think I put too much shortening which made my cookies really flat and too crumbly but they still tasted really good.
Unbelievably good!My family told me they would chain me by the stove so I could make more and more and more.
Delicious!!! I took the advice of another reviewer and added a little more flour as well as walnut pieces. I had no coconut so left that out without regrets. I did not grease my nonstick cookie sheet. I'd never had maple cookies before, and these are a real treat!
Excellent cookie. I got raves and requests for the recipie. Even people who don't like maple syrup liked these cookies
Great maple flavor. I did make some changes: I used 1/3 cup more flour and baked the cookies for about 13 mins. I used chopped pecans instead of coconut as the cookies are very sweet. Also used butter flavered crisco. The cookies are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside.
I am addicted to maple syrup. These are so good. I live at high elevation so I added 1/2 cup more of flour, reduced the brown sugar by about 1/4 cup, added a splash more maple syrup and added chopped pecans (omitting coconut because my husband hates it.)
I make cookies, cakes, pies, etc for everyone I know all the time. I'm the go-to baker. I will not make this recipe again. I will either tweak it to fix it (which will make it NOT the same recipe) or will find another maple cookie. Disappointed.
We used half the amount of brown sugar and used parchment paper on the cookie sheets, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The cookies are delicious and fluffy. We did find that the bottoms browned much more quickly that we wanted and some ended up being very dark almost to the point of burnt. Still delicious though and worth working out our minor problem.
These were very tasty. I added about another 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and they turned out great. VERY sweet...so be prepared.
I added chopped walnuts and I will definitely make it again. Very delicious!
These cookies are a Maple delight! We added walnut pieces instead of the coconut and now have a new holiday addition. THANK YOU Debbie for sharing. A light Maple flavor and delightful with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
I cut the sugar in half and added a bit more flour to make fluffier and less sweet. These are fantastic just as they are, though!
Made these exactly as the recipe states and also made the glaze frosting per the recipe on the cookie photo. They were amazing. Yes, quite sweet, but we like sweet! Will definitely make again!
Delicious and original! The cookies are really flat but are super yummy!
Simply amazing! I had some concerns about the coconut flakes because I wasn't sure if it would go with the maple flavor, but it turns out I worried for no reason at all...I took them to a family get together last week, and everyone loved loved loved them!
Given the reviews, I was concerned about flat cookies, which seemed strange given that the recipe called for both shortening and baking powder (vs soda, which does flatten out cookies more). Maybe the ppl with flat cookies had subbed butter in for shortening? B/c mine came out just how I expected them: puffy. In fact, next time I will not chill the dough and will flatten them a little to prevent dome like cookies. I did cut down the sugar, which was a good move b/c these cookies would've been overly sweet otherwise. I just didn't pack the sugar and went under a cup a little. I also did 1/2 c walnut, 1/2 c coconut flakes to address the cookies being too coconut flavored. These were very good, but they are chewy, cake-like cookies. I prefer crispier edged, chewy cookies.
These came out very good! I followed naples34102's advice - used an extra 1/4 cup flour, Grade B maple syrup, half maple flavoring and half vanilla. I did use coconut though, but replaced half of it with walnuts. Has a nice maple flavor (and aroma!)and a good crisp-chewy texture. I'm a big chocolate fanatic, but it's nice to have a special cookie like this as a non-chocolate addition to my cookie trays this holiday season. Thanks, Debbie!
OH YUM!!!! These are awesome cookies Debbie ~ thanks so much for posting the recipe! I made them exactly as written (no extra flour) except I baked them at 350 for 8 minutes. My oven tends to run hot so this might not work for others ~ and I like to underbake my cookies a bit so they are extra chewy. The maple flavor was just right. Using a good quality maple syrup is key when baking ~ and none of that "maple-flavored" stuff either. I liked the coconut but I'm going to try the crushed walnuts next time.
These are awesome. Huge hit with the granddaughters, made them a few times. Stuck to the recipe as well.
So I modified this recipe a little according to other reviewers suggestions and they turned out great! This is the type of cookie that gets better with age! First, I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening to get a little more flavor. Second, I used walnuts instead of coconut. I ground my nuts finely which made for a smoother batter and nice looking cookie. Other than that, I didn't make any changes and the family loved them! Note, these cookies do spread out so make sure you give them space ( about 2 inches) while baking.
Delicious!
I think this recipe needs a little work. Although I didn't add coconut, the batter seems too be heavy on the liquids. The cookies spread out very thin and at 375 degrees, they burn. I tried chilling the dough over night, but I still had to lower the temp to save them (unlike my second batch)! The flavor is good and it's nice to be able to make cookies when you are out of butter, though! :)
i subbed the cocunut for chocolate chips. i will make again.
The best compliment I received about these cookies were, "I don't even like maple, but I liked these!" Most people commented on the texture being perfect.
I made these exactly as written with a 1/2 cup of my family's homemade deep, dark , smokey grade B style maple syrup. They had a rich maple flavor a nice chewy texture from the coconut.
Great recipe! I received some maple syrup from a friends farm in Vermont, and uised the whole jug to make these maple cookies. I brought them to work and they were gone in an hour, thanks for sharing!
They're good but tend to flatten out. Will make them again with some adjustments.
Loved them..used maple extract instead of vanilla
I just made these with only a few changes. I substituted butter for the shortening (personal preference) and omitted the coconut. Half the batch I made with bacon bits, half without. Both are amazing!!! Used an ice cream scoop and got giant yummy chewy cookies! Might add more maple next time, but were wonderful as is. Thanks for the recipe! Will definitely make again!!
Will make again. They are Yummy!
I added walnuts... A super good and tasty drop cookie.
Since I love both Maple syrup and coconut, these were a must try. I try to not adjust recipes on the first attempt; but, I did reduce the brown sugar in half (my husband has high levels and needs to watch it). They were perfectly sweet. Not sure the issue with flattening. I did not grease my cookie sheet (never do) and I rolled the dough in my hands and slightly flattened. They turned out perfectly. Got 22 cookies, baked for 11 minutes. Perfect golden bottom and nice shape. Delicious!!
how very interesting these cookies were! the cookie was chewy and flavorful, however, I couldn't get past the feeling that I should have saved myself some calories to burn off and just eaten a pancake w/ syrup. good cookie, though! just not my thing, I guess.. :]
They were melt in your mouth and cruchy all at the same time. Wonderful texture. This batch of cookies didn't last the night!!
Yum! I swapped maple extract for the vanilla- glad I did . Great recipe for maple lovers
I subbed 1 1/2 cups oatmeal for the coconut and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. The result was a stiffer dough and a great cookie.
These were easy to prepare and delicious. Unfortunately they disappeared very quickly!
These are incredible cookies! I love them right out of the oven.
These cookies are GREAT! I will certainly be making them again. The only change I made (on my second batch) was I added a teaspoon of vanilla. I thought the vanilla improved a bit, but as my hubby said, "How can you improve upon perfection?" I think the vanilla maybe wasn't needed.
these were not mapley enough!
My husband loves maple flavored everything and these cookies are his new favorite. I modified the recipe by using 1 1/2 C brown sugar, 1 TBSP maple extract, 2 1/4 C flour, and omitted the coconut. I rolled the dough for each cookie into 1 TBSP sized balls, then rolled them in some left over organic sugar and squished them down with my thumb. They were baked in a 350 oven for 12 minutes until they were just slightly browned. They were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside...and had a wonderful maple flavor. (All measurements are somewhat approximate as I 'wing it ' with my measuring.)
These cookies turned out good and very flavorful. I made these per the directions except for the coconut, I didn't have any so I substituted it for 3 packets of instant Quaker oatmeal the Maple and brown sugar variety. In addition I used Dark brown sugar vs light brown. I would make these again.
Absolutely perfect cookie, just as written. Make sure to use grade B/dark amber maple syrup for maximum maple flavor!
My family loved this recipe. Someone else suggested adding 1/4 cup more of flour so it wouldn't be as flat and substituting maple extract for the vanilla so I did this and it turned out perfect. I don't love coconut so I omitted that ingredient. For part of the batch I added Skor toffee pieces and this added a nice texture that was well received. I baked this on stoneware and used a small melon scoop so each cookie was the same bite size (bite size for dad anyway). Baked for 10 mins and took it off the stoneware right away as it will continue to bake and then become less chewy and more crisp (although if you prefer a crisper cookie you can leave them on longer). Definitely will make again!!
I followed the recipe exactly and used a friend’s homemade maple syrup. The cookies turned out amazing!
I followed the recipe as is,except didn't have coconut so replaced with a cup of quick cooking oatmeal. Cookies were delicious.
They're definitely chewy. They're also sweet and delicious. I substituted pecans for the coconut & they were divine. Next time, I think I'll add both.
Bake at 350 for 12 minutes!!! Burnt the cookies no matter what I greased the sheet with when baked for 10 mins and oven set at 375! Really great cookies, might try and decrease brown sugar and increase maple syrup in the future. I also added white chocolate chips :)
Nice flavour and nice change from a chocolate chip or oatmeal cookie.
I removed half a cup brown sugar. I added half a cup flour, and oatmeal. I used butter instead of shortening. Do not butter the pan. I substituted "Brachs Maple Nut Goodie" candys instead of coconut and ground them fine. This made the maple flavor really pop!!!! This will be one of my go to recipes!!!!
Followed the recipe exactly. These are delicious and chewy. Not a real strong maple flavor, but all the flavors just work really well to make a very enjoyable cookie. And mine actually looked like the cookies in the photo!
I took other reviewer’s advice and added 1/4 cup of flour as well as adding nuts instead of coconut. I love coconut, but the ones I bake for do not. Fantastic recipe! Thank you!
I made these following the suggestion of others and added another quarter cup of flour, also used a half teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice which I thought would be a nice complement to the maple flavoring. I added in a half cup of white chocolate chips and a half cup of dried cranberries. Baked these for nine minutes at three fifty, my "go to" temp for most cookies. I let them cool for five minutes on the sheets before removing them and all was fine. No refrigeration needed prior to baking either. A very flavorful cookie, but a little sweet. I will tweak the sugar amounts some more.
Read naples34102 and made the following changes. 1/2 shortening 1/2 butter, 1/4 cup more flour, plus added about 1 cup of chopped walnuts. They were delicious.
Very good cookies indeed. I thought they were just ok, but my wife and kids loved them so what could I do except make more? Even those that don't care for coconut liked the taste. The cookies spread out quite a bit so make them small or give them lots of space.
I thought these were okay. My kids liked them a lot. I would NOT call these "maple" cookies so much as coconut cookies. Had I been expecting coconut cookies I may have liked them better, but I think it's a waste of maple syrup (given how expensive it is) to use it as an ingredient if you aren't going to be able to taste any maple. I don't think I'll make these again unless I'm craving coconut.
I substituted walnuts for coconut, used 50% butter 50% shortening and added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips! Make sure to get a bit of brown colour for chewiness.
I made them with coconut oil instead of shortening, and excluded the coconut flakes. They taste really good, and have an extra crispiness from the maple syrup turning into a taffy in the cookies. I think they might taste even better with butter. Gonna try that next time.
I followed the recipe with the suggestions/edit submitted by Naples34102.....Excellent! Will definitely make again and again!
As is, these are too flat. I use real butter, added 1/4 cup of quick oats and 1/4 cup of flour, 1/3 cup chopped walnuts, 1 t. cinnamon, and I used unsweetened coconut flakes instead of the sweetened. Great starter recipe, but needed tweaks.
very delicious and chewy! I added 1 cup of quick oats instead of coconut and it turned out awesome! Thanks for this amazing, easy and delicious recipe.
Good reciepe needs more maple though and is very liquid with a milder taste
Good recipe! I added pecans to the cookies and a vanilla glaze, they were good! I thought the coconut made it taste a little strange. Several people tried the cookies and were surprised by the coconut texture. Overall, great cookies!
