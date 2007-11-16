Chewy Maple Cookies

This is a soft chewy cookie with a delicious maple flavor.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a mixing bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg, syrup, and vanilla until well mixed.

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to the creamed mixture. Stir in coconut. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2-inches apart onto greased baking sheets.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 138.8mg. Full Nutrition
