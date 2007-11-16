Chewy Maple Cookies

After reading about some of the problems with this recipe, I was able to make some small changes to correct the problems. The result was a knock-your-socks off maple cookie! To take care of the "cookies being flat" I added another 1/4 cup of flour. I like the taste of butter in my cookies, so I used half shortening and half butter for the fat. Others remarked the cookies were "not maple-y enough." When baking, always use Grade B (not the standard A grade) pure maple syrup to ensure a pronounced maple flavor. And just for added measure I replaced 1/4 tsp. of the vanilla with maple extract. As for "just tasting the coconut," I eliminated it and substituted chopped walnuts. Maple and walnut are a classic combination of flavors anyway. To further take care of the cookies being flat problem, I chilled the dough for a couple of hours, and did NOT grease the cookie sheets (which can cause some cookies to spread), opting instead to bake the cookies on parchment paper. I dropped the dough in mounds a little bigger than a walnut and baked about 10 minutes, but you may have to adjust the time to allow for variations such as the size of your cookies, your oven temperature, and even the type of cookie sheet you use. Bake just as long as necessary for them to turn golden brown around the edges. The cookies with my corrections were perfectly shaped, not flat, buttery, chewy, and very "maple-y."

