Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies
This sandwich cookie is great for perking up those brown bag lunches.
I have been using this recipe for years, it's in the Betty Crocker Cooky Book, but you make them into thumbprint cookies and add a drop of jelly in to the center after they come out the oven. They are rich so I make them small and yield more!Read More
They're very rich. They're good, but not a favorite. Only one of my three kids liked them. I think it might be the combination of peanut butter and oatmeal.Read More
I used butter instead of shortening and had to increase the baking time to 15 minutes. They were crispy at first, but after storing them overnight in a sealed container, they were soft and chewy the next day. These cookies make a nice change.
Loved them!! It's perfect in every way. It gives a new kick to a peanut butter sandwhich any day! Grown up and kids both love this. Indredients and directions are perfect. You've got to try this treat.
Very good. I use a lot of jam and I think it's amazing even if they are a little messy.
I thought overall this was really good.
Not sure what I did wrong but these came out flat.
Delicious! I made these as thumbprint cookies.
my Husband LOVES peanut butter cookies so I thought i would give these a try! Excellent cookies!considering i had to use margarine instead of shortening.mine turned out a little flat due to my substitution but still Delicious! if you use Margarine these make the Best Chewy soft peanut butter cookies yummmm very rich!
I made these for a cookie exchange. Didn't use jam and replaced the shortening with butter. I also put milk chocolate chips in the middle as soon as they came out of the oven! I used my homemade peanut butter because it doesn't have added sugar like most commercial brands do. Super recipe! Thank you!
These cookies are simple to make, very peanut buttery and I have made them with butter, margarine and shortening - I recommend using what the recipe originally called for - shortening; they really turned out best that way. I also found using Strawberry or Grape jam (not jelly) makes the best flavor combo.
TO THOSE THAT HAD A PROBLEM WITH USEING THE BUTTER IN THIS RECIPES I JUST MADE SOME AND USED THE BUTTER PLUS SELF RISEING FLOUR YOU WOULD THINK HEY THERES BAKEING POWDER IN THIS AS WELL. WELL I USED THE SELF RISEING FLOUR AND THE BAKEING POWDER AND THEY DID NOT GO FLAT
Turned out great, made thumbprints with shortening, grape flavored fruit spread, and pure peanut butter (peanuts are only ingredient, as it should be). Very soft and chewy, delicious!
I didn't like them the jelly went right through the cookie!! They tasted WAY too salty. They are just not my cup of tea. Sorry if this hurt anyone's feeling but not everyone will like the cookies and I don't know maybe I did something wrong. : )
One of my new favorites!
fabulous !
I did kinda customize but the jelly idea was the key...
I thought it was just ok. Seemed like not enough sugar if the cookie was not iced
