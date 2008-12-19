Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies

4.2
19 Ratings
This sandwich cookie is great for perking up those brown bag lunches.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

54
4 - 1/2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, cream shortening peanut butter and sugars. Beat in egg. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to creamed mixture.

  • Cover and chill for 1 hour.

  • Roll into 1 inch balls; place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Spread jam on the bottom of half of the cookie; top with remaining cookie half.

66 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 46.6mg. Full Nutrition
