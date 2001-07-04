Macadamia Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies
Drop cookies with macadamia nuts and chocolate chips!
The cookies are delicious & easy. However, I could not add all the chips & nuts to this little bit of dough. I have already made a note on my recipe card to double the dough for the amount of nuts & chips. I got 2 dozen cookies - 2-2 1/2" in diameter.Read More
I have no idea what I did wrong because I followed the directions perfectly and have never had difficulty with a cookie recipe before. The cookies spread a lot and burned by the time they had baked only 9 minutes (recipe calls for 12).Read More
These cookies turned out GREAT! The only thing I changed was that I used 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract.
My favorite thing to make is cookies and this recipe in going in my "bake to impress your friends" stack. I took the suggestion to use the almond extract and it was great. I did not grease the cookie as suggested and they came off easily and did not spread out. Thanks!
Very good! I substituted the chocolate chips for white chocolate chips.
This is one of those recipes - that when you find it - you never have to look for another recipe of this type again. Simple, quick, and delicious. I have made these cookies again and again and I ALWAYS get compliments. I would reccomend this recipe to anyone.
these cookies are fabulous!! i only made a few simple modifications: omitting the salt since my macadamias were salted, substituting half of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour & using ghirardelli's double chocolate (bittersweet) chips. this recipe yielded 2 1/2 dozen cookies. many thanks bev!
Great recipe! I used milk chocolate chips and tried the 1/2 tsp. of almond extract & 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract as someone suggested and they turned out delicious! A must try recipe!
I made one batch and it was so good that I immediately made another. I sent them with my father-in-law to take to his bridge club. He said the ladies said I should open a cookie shop!I did use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Thank you for this recipe Bev. Angela
This is really nice!! Made it for my fiance on Valentine's day today and this is my first ever time, in my life, making the 1st time cookies and turn out, he couldn't believe that I made them and ask me if I made from scratch. I take it as compliment. Thank you for sharing your recipe !
I dont know what I did but the cookie were kinda fluffy and cakelike. I follow all the instructions execpt I added a lil more vanilla and a lil less salt. The taste was great.
I made these cookies twice. The first time I made a half batch and used only 1 yolk instead of 1/2 egg. It came out perfect. I didn't measure the amount of nuts and chocolate the first time I tried, just eyeball. It only make 9 cookies from half a batch though. The second time, I followed everything, but I couldn't add the same amount of nuts and chocolates as they were impossible to add all of them! I used about 1 cup of each and they were still to much. I will suggest using only 1/3-1/2 cup next time. The taste is so good and the texture is right. I will definitely make these again and USE LESS NUTS AND CHOCOLATE CHIPS! (That's why I give it 4 stars!) I baked mine for only 7-8 minutes and took them out when they were slightly undercooked. For someone who has trouble of burning them, I will suggest to CHECK THE COOKIES AT 7 MINUTES and watch them closely after that. They came out perfect and stay soft the next days! Thanks a lot. ;-D NOTE: It only make about 18-20 cookies for 1 batch!!!
OK, The first batch was a disater! 375 degrees burnt the cookies and dried them out at 7 minutes. So i gave it a second try with some changes. Cooked at 350 degrees for 6 minutes on parchment paper no greasing the pan as other reviews reccomend. 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, 1 1/2 cup of flour as the first batch had to many nuts falling out, lastly 1/2 teaspoon Almond Extract. End result GREAT COOKIES! My mom said I should sell them she loved them so much. I don't like chocolate but these were great. Please try them with these modifacations.
Fantastic. Substituted dark chocolate chips for semi-sweet and loved it. Great recipe.
Yummy! I found mine to be a bit salty, but I used salted nuts. Next time I will cut out the salt if I have salted nuts or use unsalted nuts. Took these to work and everyone raved!
I made these a few weeks ago for my husband. He complained that there weren't enough...lol So I'll have to double or triple it for him the next time I make them. An instant fav over store bought.
I reduced the white chips to 1cup and that was perfect for us. I didn't grease the pan and I was careful to not let the cookie get too brown otherwise they were pretty crispy. Pull them out when the edges just begin to brown, let them sit on the pan for another minute so they won't be too soft on the cooling rack. Wonderful cookie, I'll be sure to use this recipe again.
Delicious! I have gotten many compliments when I have made these for family parties and my husband can't have enough. I always follow the recipe to the tee and usually get between 28 and 32 cookies per batch.
I added 1/2 tsp of almond essence after reading the reviews and it turned out great. The cookies do spread quite a bit. I'll definitely make this again but next time I'll use only 3/4 cup choc chips and 1/2 cup macadamias cos I don't like too much stuff in my cookies.
This is the ultimate cookie recipe ever, doubling works well. Used pecans instead of Macadamia nuts. Great for rolling out. Soooooo yummy!!
Sinful! My friends loved it. I added sweetened coconut strips to the dough. I will make this again!
I think it needed less sweetness in the batter to really let the nuttyness out, the chips were sweet enough. Awesome recipe though!
These cookies were yummie. Maybe next time I won't add the chocolate chip only to decrease my guilt factor ;o) but yes I would definately make these again. Thank you for posting this recipe...Angela
Delicious! I was dying to bake my own macademia nut cookies because i really love them and i used to buy them all the time but they can be expensive, so i decided to bake them myself and i will never regret it. I will definitely not buy them anymore because this cookies are way better, they were just simply delicius, my family really love them and they did not last long. Great recipe!!!!
I made 2 batches: semi sweet dark chocolate and the other white chocolate. I experimented with 1/2 shortening 1/2 butter, but I didn't notice a significant difference from all butter. Maybe a tad lighter? 1/2 vanilla 1/2 almond extract. The butter was salted and so were the nuts so I didn't add salt. 4 stars because they were good but no magic. I make cookies and give them out as alternative to having friendly conversation, try it, it works!
Pretty darn good! I made these but would have liked to have used white chips. I also subbed 1/2 almond extract and 1/2 vanilla for the vanilla. Yummy!
I made these for the first time and they were super easy. I recommend using all of the white chocolate and nuts recommended, or at least most of it, because these cookies REALLY spread out in the oven, leaving lots of dough space. So even though it looks like the cookie is jam packed with chips and nuts before the oven, after they look PERFECTION! *Also I used white chocolate chips
I made these cookies for a good friend. He loved them. I will make these again. They were a little thin I think my butter may have been to 'room temp' but they tasted excellent.
i love making these cookies. eveyone loves them mainly my MR.
Can't get cookies much better than chocolate chips with macadamia nuts. These cookies were delicious. That said, I was puzzled after mixing at how little dough there was. I suppose it might make 36 mini sized cookies which is not much in my book, lol! Wish I read the reviews before making it and I would have realized (from other poster) that you have to double the recipe for regular size cookies. This is a keeper though.
What a great cookie!! My #1 tip - double the batch!
So good & soft! Used 1 c. semi-sweet chunks = 1/4 c. semi-sweet mini-morsels. Only had light brown sugar on hand. Will make again and again!!!
I needed to use my macadamia nuts and didn't have white chocolate so I was thrilled to find this recipe. They came out marvelous and were all gone within days. Thanks!
These just tasted weird. I added half almond and half vanilla extract. Almond extract just didnt go with these cookies. I wish I made my plain ol choco chip cookies instead. more like a cake than a cookie. Will not make them again.
I followed the recipe exactly, but the dough came out too gooey to form into balls. I had to add a lot of flour to the dough and it didn't taste good in the end. The cookies were just OK after baking.
These cookies were DELICIOSO! My mama and abuela absolutely loved them! I made a few minor changes... I used PAM spray instead of vegetable shortening and I baked the cookies for 8-9min instead of 10-12min for a softer result.
I just took out the first pan of these cookies and they are very tasty!! The only thing I did differently was used half white choc. chips and half semi-sweet along with using half whole wheat flour and white flour. The only thing I would do different is not add any salt. I used salted macadamias. Other than that, DELICIOUS!!!
I also doubled the batter and only used 1 cup macadamias and 1 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Absolutely fantastic. My family of four loved them and we had them gone in just a few days!! Be careful not to overbake, I have a convection oven and found the best was 1 dozen at 8 minutes on an ungreased cookie sheet.
I had no nuts at home, and I added Cocoa, just 4 tablespoons. and yummy, so good!
A real keeper, I took this to work and had to make copies of recipe to give out.
a couple of things were missing in the list but if you read the directions, you will find them and use the measurements from other cookies. My husband and I just love them!
Great little cookie. I used a bit more vanilla and a bag of already combined dark chocolate and macadamia nuts from Hershey. Very easy to make.
I don't like nuts in my cookies, but it was my friend's birthday and his favorite cookies are macadamia chocolate chip... so I thought I'd give these a try. Uhhh... they were delicious. :o) Probably the ONLY cookies with nuts that I actually really enjoyed in my lifetime. I also didn't grease my cookie sheet... the stick of butter called for in the recipe will naturally grease it for you! ;o) I didn't have time to wait for the butter to soften, so I just roughly mashed it up with the sugar, then used an old-fashioned blender from the 80s to beat in the egg and vanilla (I used 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla) until pretty smooth. I added some roughly crushed macadamias along with whole ones, semisweet chocolate chips, and dropped them by rounded tablespoonfuls instead of teaspoonfuls for bigger cookies. Yummy!! Oh, and I baked for only 6 minutes... my oven must be powerful... hehe. My friend LOVED them...! Thanks for the recipe! :o)
Very good cookie dough! My family loved them.
I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies turned out perfectly. I baked 10 minutes, then took out of oven and let sit for 2 minutes before removing from the baking sheet.
My husband said these are "crazy good". So I'll give the recipe 5 stars. I used white chocolate chips and walnuts instead, and baked for about 8-9 minutes and they came out perfect. Yum!
Very yummy! I exchanged 3/4 cup Splenda and 1 TBSP sugar-free maple syrup for the white & brown sugars. I used bittersweet chips instead of semisweet (less sugar). Will definitely make again! Thanks!!
I enjoyed the cookie. I would advise to spray the cookie sheet lightly. I may have put too much spray on the cookie sheet causing the first batch to turn out more on the well done side. The dough is very gooey to work with.
These cookies are nice and easy. I whipped up a batch in no time. I read another review that said the cookies spread alot. This happened to me too, ONLY when I greased the pan. The rest of them came out perfect, no spreading. As long as you have a decent cookie sheet, my suggestion would be to skip greasing the pan. They came off the pan with no trouble.
really easy with great results. I followed the recipe to a tee and it came out perfect.
These are WONDERFUL cookies! I followed the cookie exactly except used half vanilla extract and half almond extract. I also used a mix of choc. chips and white choc. chips. YUMMY!
Made these for a Hawaiian themed shower. Used chopped white chocolate instead of chips. Used salted nuts and left out the salt. These cookies had a caramelly flavor that was delicious. Definitely a hit. Next time, will try with some dried cranberries in place of some or all of the nuts. Will definitely make again.
I definitely should have followed the others advice and doubled the batter. The cookies tasted fine but they could have used more substance. Mine were not cake-like at all. They were very flat. Not quite the perfection i was hoping for, but i will revise the recipe and try again!
These cookies were really very good. The friends and kids loved them .I was looking for a cookie that would spread and was more flat this one rose. the only reason gave 4* .
I made them for a party at work and everyone was asking for them the next day. They still comment on how one of those cookies would make the day a lot easier to get through.
Better than "toll house"!!!!!!!!!
Amazing!!
Very Good Cookies! I used classic white chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips. I will make these cookies again :)
I don't usually bake or cook for that matter lol but these cookies were so easy to make and so delicious. It seems like it calls for a lot of the chocolate chips and macadamia nuts for the cookie mixture but it's not. When cookies are done there is chocolate and macadamia in every bite. So delicious!
Outstanding recipe! I used dark chocolate chips and macadamia nuts and they came out superb. These were the first cookies I have made at home that came out chewy in the middle, even better the next day. My oven finished them in 7 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe, this one is a keeper!!!
The cookies flatten out quite a bit but overall they are very easy to make and are quite tasty.
This is a great recipe! I doubled the batter, but still used the same amount of macadamia nuts and chocolate chips. They turned out wonderful. My family loves them! YUM!YUM!YUM!
These were incredibly easy, small recipe batch, and quick! I had mine done within 1 hour and they were ready to go! Not to mention how tasty they were! Thanks for sharing!
Everyone loved these cookies!
Excellent cookie. Always a winner
I tried this recipe the other day, but used white chocolate chips instead of semisweet chocolate. The cookie was awesome, and the recipe didn't make too many cookies--there are only 2 of us! I was also grateful for the rating that mentioned avoiding the "spreading" cookie by not greasing the cookie sheet. Thanks so much!!
easy and pretty good.
These cookies are just so yummy! Mine didnt spread or flatten & they turned out nutty & chunky and simply delicious. I was hoping that they are more crispy though, but otherwise I just love them. Will definitely make them again & again again....
FINALLY!!!! A chocolate chip cookie recipe that I absolutely love!!! Even my "incredibly picky about chocolate chip cookies" husband liked them! I will be making this one over and over. Thanks!!!
Very good! I didn't have plain macadamia nuts, just dry honey roasted ones. I was afraid the cookies may come out too sweet but they were delicious. I used a mini ice cream scoop, which makes the job go faster, and made exactly 3 dozen cookies.
these cookies came out really good. I only used about half as much nuts and only about 3/4 cups of chocolate chips. I felt that the amount of nuts and chips was too much for teh amount of dough, this is just my personal preference. Very delicious.
So easy and SOOO good. Everyone loved these!Thanks for the recipe!
I just did this cookies and they are the best thing I ever done!!
Couldn't figure out why these where so bland . Then I realise I missed adding one of the lots of sugar. Quick fix, I drizzled orange icing over them. Now very tasty and was informed they where the best biscuits I have made. Family eager for me to make some more.
Mmmmm, these were sooo good! I only used 2/3c nuts and that was enough. My family ate them up while they were still hot out of the oven. My cookies seemed to flatten out very nicely!!
Followed the recipe exactly and there cookies were PERFECT!!!! Did have to change oven temp and time, but thats my oven...always burnin stuff lol oven 350 cook time 7.5 minutes was perfect
Really good recipe. I wish it made more than just 2 dozen though!
Loved these. the recipe is perfect.
I accidentally put the flour in with the butter & dry ingredients. Then I added the rest. No sifting. They turned out great!
I only baked the cookies at 340 for 11.5 minutes and they came out lightly crispy. I doubled the amount of though as well because all the other reviews said that the amount of dough was too little. Next time I make them I will use unsalted butter or cut out all the salt. They still taste good but sometimes I can taste the buttery flavor and it throws me off a little.
delicious and very tasty - very easy to make
I absolutely LOVED this recipe. I am not a Macadamia Nut fan, but I made these for my Mother via her request. There seemed to be very little dough compared to chip to dough ingredients. With that observation I used a handful of semi-sweet and a handful of white chocolate chips versus the 1 1/4 c. of semi-sweet alone. I stuck to 2c of Macadamia Nuts and did not sift my flour (I don't have a sifter) I also did not use ANY salt (I never do in my recipes) Everyone loved the cookies, a recipe that will be staying gin my book!
Absolutely love it! Made cookie mixes and soup mixes for Christmas presents and this was one of my favorites!
My family loved these cookies. I bake alot of cookies and they all agreed that these were a new favorite.
these cookies rocked!! quick and easy to make, and delicious tasting. the recipie made 2 1/2 dozen for me, most of them were gone in a day. the only difference I made was using a whole bag of chocolate chunks. Also 12 minutes would have been too long in my oven. 8-10 minutes worked better.
All my guests loved these. I personally would like to use a little less nuts and chips because the cookie part is really delicious but there are so many nuts and chips you hardly notice.
I've made these twice. First time, they came out perfect. The second time, they looked horrible and went soild. Also, I don't see how you can make these without adding water - the dough didn't hold together at all, I ended up having to add a half cup of water and then having to roll the dough into balls.
I made these two times last week. We love them!! Everybody will love them, I'm sure of it!! I used white chocolate though, no modifications but I will try semisweet or milk chocolate and almonds or semisweet and cranberries or..........and........
Turned out great ! They were very yummy . Family loved em!
Great cookie flavor. Easy to make. Easily modified. My only problem is that I don't get to the serving amount listed, barely half the amount.
Made recipe exactly. Don't know if maybe i did something wrong, but as another reviewer said, the dough was really sticky. I MIGHT try this recipe again adding more flour. This first time the cookies turned out more like little fluffy cakes. I prefer the chewy "normal" cookie. Not horrible, but i would need to tweak it. I did do full brown sugar and half the amount of white sugar so i guess i didn't make it exact, maybe that was it... sweetness the way i did it would've been perfect if the texture would've been right for me
This recipe is the best! Thank you!!!!!!!!
very delicious!!
I was looking for a variation - I used to occasionally buy a white chocolate cherry chunk cookie at work when I bought a lunch, and I couldn't find anything comparable. My chocolate chip cookie recipe didn't mesh well with the tart cherries, so I found this little gem and gave it a go - substituting dried tart cherries for the macadamia nuts, and white chips for the semi-sweet chocolate, and leaving everything else as directed: spectacular.
Cookies burned thoroughly, would not cook again,
Very tasty, quick and easy, great recipe! I used a little less sugar. We don't eat many sweet things. I also added a 1/4 tsp of baking soda, it turned out to be nice and fluffy. I consider Macadamia seeds to be the best "nut."
These are wonderful cookies. Will definately make again.
A little too cakey for my taste. But I did like the semi-sweet chocolate chips as opposed to the usual white chips. Made the recipe as written. I agree that 375 was a little too hot; I took the first batch out early and reduced the oven temp to 350 for the rest of the cookies.
I don't like white chocolate, but we had some macadamia nuts we had brought home from Hawaii, and my daughter asked me to make cookies. These were delicious. I even added ice cream to two cookies to make an ice cream sandwich. Next time I would use dark chocolate chunks instead of chocolate chips, but these were still a hit.
