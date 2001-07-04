Macadamia Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

I made these cookies twice. The first time I made a half batch and used only 1 yolk instead of 1/2 egg. It came out perfect. I didn't measure the amount of nuts and chocolate the first time I tried, just eyeball. It only make 9 cookies from half a batch though. The second time, I followed everything, but I couldn't add the same amount of nuts and chocolates as they were impossible to add all of them! I used about 1 cup of each and they were still to much. I will suggest using only 1/3-1/2 cup next time. The taste is so good and the texture is right. I will definitely make these again and USE LESS NUTS AND CHOCOLATE CHIPS! (That's why I give it 4 stars!) I baked mine for only 7-8 minutes and took them out when they were slightly undercooked. For someone who has trouble of burning them, I will suggest to CHECK THE COOKIES AT 7 MINUTES and watch them closely after that. They came out perfect and stay soft the next days! Thanks a lot. ;-D NOTE: It only make about 18-20 cookies for 1 batch!!!