Macadamia Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.5
155 Ratings
  • 5 110
  • 4 32
  • 3 7
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Drop cookies with macadamia nuts and chocolate chips!

Recipe by Bev

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 large cookie sheets with vegetable shortening.

    Advertisement

  • Cream the butter and sugars together in a large bowl. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well blended. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually blend into the batter. Stir in the chopped macadamia nuts and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto the cookie sheets, about 2 inches apart.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown. Remove from the oven, and transfer the cookies to cooling racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 71.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022