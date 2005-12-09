Peanut Butter Balls IV

I wasn't sure about the flavors, because I'm not a huge maple fan, so the first batch I made was a 1/4 batch and I'm so happy I did that. They were OK, but I didn't care for the maple flavoring at all. So, I made them again and I did make some changes to the recipe. I increased the peanut butter to 2 cups and used "honey roast" peanut butter, reduced confectioners sugar by one-half cup, omitted the maple, doubled the vanilla and dipped them in milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. This way they are very rich, but extremely delightful. I made my version of these for a party and they were a huge hit. I got about 60 balls from my batch and WHEN I do them again (because they are going in my Christmas goody boxes) I will make them a little smaller, because of how rich they are. I highly recommend making these small, maybe a little larger than a marble. I made these the day before and kept them in the fridge overnight. These were even better the next day. They tasted very much like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. For those that like a maple taste, these are probably great to you, so I don't want to take away from the recipe. For me however, it doesn't work. With the changes to fit my tastes, this is a 10 star recipe in my book.