Peanut Butter Balls IV
My family makes these every Christmas, they're one of our favorites. The maple flavoring is the key ingredient!
I've made these several times and they are always devoured! However, I have never used the maple extract (I just double the vanilla) and prefer milk chocolate over semi-sweet. I think they taste just like Reese Cups.Read More
i was not that impressed with this...i mean for one i ran into some difficulties dipping as the batter would fall apart once i tried to dip, I had to research another recipe to realizee that you were supposed to roll into balls and refridgerate for a period of time...and then use a broiler to melt the chocolate so it stayed thinner....once I did this stuff and used toothpicks to help dip....IT BECAME SUPER EASY....I wish this recipe would've been more helpful for first timers who didn't know the things that may seem common sense to others...:)Read More
The whole reason I wanted to make these was because last weekend I bought one at a speciality store and it was so good I wanted to make them for Christmas. So today I made them! I also doubled the vanilla and skipped the maple flavoring. They turned out exactly as I wanted them too and they didn't cost a dollar a pop! I melted down some PB chips and made squiggles on the top to make them extra pretty! This one is a keeper! No need to add anything extra - the dough will seem crumbly but when formed in balls it will be fine.
I liked the recipe but made a few changes,I added 1/2 Cup more peanut butter and used less maple extract (1/4 tsp) the peanut butter mixture was a little grainy instead of creamy so I added 1 tsp milk and warmed up slightly in microwave before rolling in balls and dipping in chocolate.
I used maple syrup instead of maple extract. As stated in the recipe, you really need to knead the dough to get a nice consistancy. Also refrigerating balls before dipping in chocolate made it alot easier. had a hard time keeping them hidden till Christmas ;P
Wow!!! These were fantastic. My kids said they tasted like reeces peanut butter cups. Made a couple of changes, used 1 stick of butter, maple syrup, and 2 bags of milk chocolate chips. I don't have a double boiler so I put chips in microwave bowl with a tablespoon of shortening. Thanks this is definitely a keeper.
These little treasures were very good but I would leave out the maple flavoring completely next time. I also added a tablespoon of melted parafin to the chocolate chips to give the balls that professional chocolatier sheen.
This recipe is very yummy! I tried a few different recipes for Peanut Butter Balls from this website and this one is my favorite.
These are the best Peanut Butter Balls I have ever eaten! The maple flavoring makes this recipe. I have tried other recipes with out the maple flavoring and none can compare!
Ok was it just me or was 4 cups of confectioners sugar just way too much??? I only used 2 cups of confectioners sugar. Had I used the 4 cups I would've ended up with nothing but a crumby mess. 2 cups was more than enough and I was able to shape them into balls. These were good.. ya just have to change the recipe a bit.
I wasn't sure about the flavors, because I'm not a huge maple fan, so the first batch I made was a 1/4 batch and I'm so happy I did that. They were OK, but I didn't care for the maple flavoring at all. So, I made them again and I did make some changes to the recipe. I increased the peanut butter to 2 cups and used "honey roast" peanut butter, reduced confectioners sugar by one-half cup, omitted the maple, doubled the vanilla and dipped them in milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. This way they are very rich, but extremely delightful. I made my version of these for a party and they were a huge hit. I got about 60 balls from my batch and WHEN I do them again (because they are going in my Christmas goody boxes) I will make them a little smaller, because of how rich they are. I highly recommend making these small, maybe a little larger than a marble. I made these the day before and kept them in the fridge overnight. These were even better the next day. They tasted very much like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. For those that like a maple taste, these are probably great to you, so I don't want to take away from the recipe. For me however, it doesn't work. With the changes to fit my tastes, this is a 10 star recipe in my book.
This is exactly what I've been looking for. I've misplaced my recipe card for these and have made them for years at Christmastime. I knew the basic ingredients, but couldn't recall the measurements. This version is very basic and very similar to Reese Cups in taste.
My family couldn't get enough of these! The texture was wonderful and they were so easy to make.
They were good but I would change the peanut butter-sugar ratio, more peanut butter less sugar.
I used 3 cups of powered sugar instead of 4 and doubled the vanilla rather than using maple. I also used milk choc chips instead. They taste like peanut butter cups. My family loves them and they will be a Christmas tradition in our house. Thanks for the recipe. Yummy!!!!
Seems I had the same problem as some others - the peanut butter part was too dry to roll into bars as written. I had to add 2 more tablespoons of butter, 1/4 cup more peanut butter and 3 tablespoons of milk to get the dough to come together. Even then, it was dry and a little hard to get to hold together in balls, but I persisted. After rolling, I refrigerated for several hours before dipping in both white and milk chocolate. The dipping part was easy compared to the rolling part. My kids had these for a party, and they loved them. The filling just needs more moisture.
These were great! I definitely recommend not cutting out the maple flavoring. I did have to add a little more peanut butter to give it a creamier texture.
This is almost identical to my recipe but I don't use maple extract and I add 2 cup confectioners sugar and 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs.
Yum! I had a hard time getting the peanut butter, sugar and butter and other stuff to combine. It was really crumbly. I needed to add some extra peanut butter (about 1/4 cup) and a little extra butter (2 tbsp) to even get it to start sticking together. It could have been the brand of peanut butter. I don't know. I did eventually get it all to combine, and it tastes great. I also added the maple flavor, and it is subtle, but tastes great. That makes it a little different than the other recipes I've tried similar to this one. I think I ended up making around 47 smaller balls because it is so rich and sweet, so that meant that I needed more chocolate. I used about 1 3/4 bags of semi-sweet chocolate total. I only melted the first bag to start so that it wouldn't harden as I worked. I look forward to making this again next year!
The recipe is good, but not excellent. It calls for 1/2 cut butter - 1 cup of butter seems to work better. It is a good recipe for the kids to make on a rainy day.
Guests enjoyed the maple flavor, but needed more peanut butter to mix all that sugar. Use crunchy and less sugar would probably be better, added a little milk to melted chips for easier dipping.
they turned out really well. I doubled the vanilla and didn't use the maple flavoring cus i think that sounded really gross. next time I might use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet, but i'm really happy with how they turned out and they are super easy.
I found these to be really sweet. I like maple flavoring in almost everything, but it didn't seem to work here for me. I made 1/2 recipe and got about 25 balls. I did miss the crunch of the ground graham crackers in a buckeye ball recipe I usually make. I also found the chocolate to be difficult to work with. I added a little butter and vegetable oil, which helped some. I was surprised the dipping chocolate did not have any fat to make it easier to dip. I put them in mini Christmas cup wrappers, as the chocolate melts easy. I decided to not add them to the Christmas tray, but I took them to a party and everyone ate them up. They didn't seem to care about the melty consistency of the chocolate or what I thought was very sweet overall.
Turned out excellent! Only used 3 cups of sugar and it was super creamy. I used almond bark in place of the chocolate chips. After they cooled I drizzled white chocolate over the top. Super good
These are just wonderful exactly the way they are directed to be made. I make these every year and they always get rave reviews. I noticed that alot of people are cutting out the maple extract! People, this is what makes this recipe so good. Don't cut out the maple, you won't regret it.
I added only 3 cups of powdered sugar and it still seemed a bit dry after kneading it so I added about 2 T. milk. Also, added 1 t. vanilla extract and 1 T. real maple syrup instead of the maple extract. For the Chocolate I used half milk and half semi-sweet chocolate with a T. of light corn syrup for shine! Next time I will try with 2.5 cups of sugar. Thanks for the base recipe!
I absolutely could not get the full 4 cups of sugar incorporated, so I got on "the Buzz" here on AE and asked what to do, (in a panic). I was told that if I had used natural peanut butter it would make a difference... IT DID! I used maybe 2 cups of powdered suger and had to add a bit more peanut butter AND some warm milk to make it work-but they are SO good! I left out the maple because I was making maple balls too and wanted there to be a big difference, used vanila in it's place. I will make the balls half size next time because they are SO rich.
These came out really good! I added the powdered sugar a half cup at a time, and ended up using 3 1/2 cups - and even then I was finding the dough hard to stick together. So, I beat in 2 more tbsp of softened butter and it was much better to work with. Only other change was to use maple syrup (Grade B) instead of the extract. I think these would be great with just double vanilla and no maple, but I thought the maple did add a certain depth of flavor without making it at all "maple-y". I do like these, but I have to admit I prefer the peanut butter bar filling with the graham cracker crumbs in it. Still, these are tasty and will make a nice addition to my Christmas cookie platters!
Wow, it did sound good, however, these were way too sweet for me, and I cut back on the confectioners sugar. Sorry, won't be making these again.
I made these almost exacltely how it was written. I only used 3 1/2 cups of teh sugar....while they are still naked little balls in the fridge, the peanaut butter part is WONDERFUL I mixedit al lwith a hand mixer and then kneaded with my hand to get it all together. I also kneaded alittle in my hand before rolling into balls. The texture is creamy and delish! cant wait to taste them with the chocolate on them. Also I got 45 ball out of it using a small cookie scoop. One more thing, with the maple flavoring they taste a little like the peanut butter the schools would give you at lunch time with a yeast roll, anyone remeber that? YUMMO!
I liked the recipe but had to modify it quite a bit, I had to add a whole cup more of peanut butter for the balls to even be rolled without crumbling up and falling into the chocolate... it's a pain in the butt to be honest, if you have the time to mess with it, it's not so bad.
way tooo much sugar! very grainy! reduce the sugar
Leave out the maple extract and they taste EXACTLY like a Reese's peanut butter cup. I couldn't figure out how to roll the balls in melted chocolate without burning myself so I just drizzled it over one side, set the cookie sheet outside for an hour or so (it's cold enough here) and then turned them over and drizzled the other side, so they were coated. I added some shortening (about 1-2Tbls) to the choc, it helps it spread easier. I again repeat, leave out the maple extract and these are fab.
These were fabulous! Really taste just like peanut butter cups. Easier than buckeye candy.
Made these like the recipe, but kept all vanilla instead of maple and used milk chocolate chips instead. VERY YUMMY! These freeze well and I sneak one when no one is looking :) They are very sweet, maybe a little sweeter than the Reese's PB cups. I think I would try it next time with a little less sugar to see if the peanut butter taste can be a little stronger. THESE ARE SUPER EASY AND SUPER YUMMY!!!
These were amazing! They were easy to make and everyone loved them. I used maple syrup rather than extract, and I wound up needing more than 2 cups of chocolate. Thanks for the amazing recipe!
Fantastic recipe! I used vanilla instead of maple flavoring. Tasted just like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups!
i think this was good but i had to make some changes. the reason i changed it was because my batter was crumbly and no way would it roll into balls!!i had to add a nother stick of butter and a whole extra cup of peanut butter for it to stat together
Too much powdered sugar! Recommend starting out with half as much, and adding more till you get the consistency needed. Also safer to melt coating on stove not microwave
Used vanilla extract instead of maple, and dipped them in melted semi-sweet chocolate chips mized with 2 tbls butter
I prepared this exactly as called for and was surprised when they tasted better than Reese Cups which I love. The Maple is not overpowering as other commenter have said.
I added a 1/4 c of butter to the chocolate to make it easier to work with on the stove. Otherwise very yummy! Three yums up!!!
My husband absolutely loves these! He has almost eaten the whole batch in a week!
Good, but I add a cup of rice krispies to the peanut butter for a nice little crunch. I make hundreds of these each year to give away.Yes, be sure and refrigerate the balls before you dip and I tend to use two spoons rather than a toothpick.
I did not care for this recipe. The peanut butter part it didnt work at all
made recipe as is and it was GREAT! i think the maple added a lot to it!
I made these yesterday and had to add a half cup more peanut butter because it was too crumbly. I also added a tablespoon of shortening to the choc. chips. They turned out good. Overall pretty quick and easy to make. I like that you can decorate them for different occasions. I added colored sprinkles and some jimmies on top fo xmas, Look so pretty. Will try these again.
My kids and I made this last night. They are SO good we were all eating them before we even dipped them in Chocolate!!!!
These were good. I thought they were a little dry and I had a hard time pressing the balls together. The chocolate was very melty when using your fingers to eat them. Next time I think I will use choc almond bark instead and maybe a little less powdered sugar. Still they were good, not awesome, but good.
Okay, well these were A-M-A-ZING! The Maple really made them too. However, When I mixed it all up, it was so dry I couldn't do anything with it and it also tasted like it needed something. Turns out that something was butter! I added an additional 3/4 c. of butter. It got rid of the dryness and gave it a melt in your mouth consistency. SO GOOD! Though, with the maple in the recipe, it really does change the taste a lot. I think these probably should be named "Maple Peanut Butter Balls" Because the original title is misleading. Yes, these were fantastic, but if you are really looking for that rich peanut butter flavor, I suggest leaving out the maple. With it in, there is definitely a strong peanut butter flavor, but the maple is also strong. I will absolutely be making these again though. Maybe next time with dark chocolate........ ;)
we love them....but we had had to add 4 T milk...they dried out to fast for us to roll...plus we always cover in bark made 3 batches for friends and family:)
I made these for a church get together and everyone loved them. Definitely don't skip the maple flavoring. It made them unique, and gave them a great flavor. I put them in the freezer for a while before dipping them in chocolate.
Everyone LOVED them! At first the filling was really dry - I had to add another 1/4 cup of butter for them to work. I also drizzled white chocolate over the top, but when i melted the white chocolate morsels, it clumped together. I then tried bakers white chocolate and it was perfect.
I don't know where I went wrong, my batter would not hold together at all. I had to add more butter. I was very disappointed. I will be looking for another recipe.
Tasted very good, But very sweet and I only used 3 cups of confectioners sugar. My kids LOVED them! I also gave some to my friends kids and they said I need to make them for every family event :)
As others said do not put 4c of sugar. That will be way too much. I only used about 2.5c and I also used 3/4 stick of butter. I also omitted the maple extract.
These were DELICIOUS!!! I needed 2 bags of chocolate chips and used a little cream as suggested by other people. I took a little of the peanut butter mixture out at a time and kneaded it, making it a smoother consistency. YUMMY
yum!
My second review on these! I have made them a few times and they don't last long. This time, I melted a package of milk chocolate chips in the microwave, and I added about 4 TB butter when I melted the cc; stirred that together, then added 2 TB of milk and stirred it well for the dipping. So good. :D
This recipe is great. Peanut-buttery deliciousness! No need for wax as some other recipes call for. I used Ghirardelli dark chocolate (bittersweet) instead of semi-sweet chips. I think the dark chocolate adds a nice touch to the taste. I melted down some peanut butter chips (or butterscotch chips are fine) and piped a squiggly design on the top of each one which not only looked nice but signified that these were peanut butter, so the people allergic could beware. Great recipe!
I have made these in the past, minus the maple flavoring and I have always loved them. I decided to use the maple and decided it was a good addition. I know I didn't use the amount of powdered sugar it called for, I kind of eye balled it. I rolled these and threw them in the freezer for a few hours. I dipped them in milk chocolate, then drizzled them with butterscotch chips. I thought it would give a "Special K bar" flavor since the topping on those bars are choco chips and butterscotch chips. They turned out lovely and tasted awesome.
Was a great hit durning Holidays. I Love this recipe....
i gave a 4 star because i did 1 cup peanut butter 1 cup powder sugar 2 cups semi chocolate chips half stick of butter and dipped in milk chocolate it was OMG so good
this is a great recipe. I've tried a few before but it never turned out the way i wanted. The maple in this is wonderful and the best part so says my husband! This was easy and it made about 7 dozen balls. I drizzled in chocolate. Yummy!
I don't understand what happened..My first time making pb balls and it was horrible..The balls were falling apart in the chocolate. Toothpick?? I couldn't hold them with a toothpick! Mess everywhere! I followed the recipe exactly:(
These are yummy. I didn't use maple (don't like the flavor) and I didn't even dip them in chocolate. I did add more butter, used 1/2 c total. Couldn't roll into a ball, just smash crumbs into a ball. Yummy anyway. Thanks.
Wonderful! Left out the maple. Have been looking for a good recipe for peanut butter balls for a while and these were a hit.
I chose this recipe for my peanut butter balls, after I added the butter and peanut butter & flavoring and mixed together, I added a cup of powdered sugar, I just dipped a 1 cup measuring cup into the bag of powdered sugar and leveled it, poured it in and mixed, but it absorbed all the moisture from the peanut butter and the butter. I warmed it for 30 seconds in the microwave and attempted to incorporate another cup of powdered sugar and could not get it all absorbed so I added the rest of the 16.3 oz. jar of Peter Pan creamy peanut butter and about 3 tablespoons of corn syrup and was able to incorporate the rest of the sugar to make a dough that was not too stiff but held together. It is now chilling until I can roll it into balls. After tasting is plenty sweet. I didn't want to stiff a dough because after encasing in the chocolate and I want it to be soft and creamy when you bite into it.
Great! only added 3 cups of confectioners sugar, and forgot the vanilla and maple extract but it was still amazing!
A matter of personal palate, no doubt: my family found them to be very sweet -- too sweet.
The dough is very simple to make and tastes wonderful. I seemed to need more than 2 cups of chips to coat all the balls, but I think that is because I am a rookie at dipping in chocolate. I followed the recipe exactly, without alteration.
This is a good twist on the traditional peanut butter balls. They take a LOT of time to make because of all the individual attention each ball needs.
I used Ghiradelli's Bittersweet chocolate, doubled the vanilla, and used Maple syrup instead of flavoring. Turned out great!
These were great peanut butter balls. Everyone enjoyed them this past year. Some are still begging for more.
OMG.melt in your mouth....sooo good easy recipe...people pleaser.Thank You for the recipe.
We in Ohio call these Buckeyes! The only difference is that we don't dip them completely in chocolate. We leave a little of the Peanut Butter showing, thus they look like the nut-Buckeye! I've never had them made with Maple flavoring with the Vanilla! Sounds even better!! This is a GREAT recipe. A variation would be to use Cashew Butter. (I don't know that I would use the Maple!) I've had them made with it & they are fantastic!!
Fan-freakin-tastic!!! I did make a few changes though. (1) I also omitted the maple flavoring and insteada added an extra 1/2 tsp vanilla (2) I chilled the balls after I rolled them for about an hour. This made it easier to dip (3) I only dipped 1/2 the ball in chocolate instead of covering the whole thing. Next time, I would definitly use milk chocolat instead of semisweet.
DRY! I wanted to try a recipe without Rice Krispies as I had none in the house, think I'm going to wait next time to go to the store back to my old one.
I barely even got to eat any of these! My family ate them up so fast, and my friends loved them too. They were a hit at our Christmas Eve party! I will definetly be making these again. Kudos to the chef!
husband loved them...seemed a little dry to me
I made these with my 4 yo son. He said they were soooo good they didn't need any chocolate. I didn't have any maple flavoring so I doubled the vanilla and we ate them without the chocolate coating. Super easy and super good. This is a keeper.
Awesome! Pretty easy to make. I used creamy peanut butter for half the batch and chunky peanut butter for the other half. Both were soooo good.
These turned out fantastic. I did find that after 3 cups of confectioners sugar the mixture was too crumbly to form balls so I added another 1/8 cup of peanut butter and left out the remaining sugar. I could hardly keep hands off them to get them dipped.
VERY YUMMIE
I make this pretty often- I only use 2 cups powdered sugar and only 1/2 t. maple extract. Perfect every time.
I eliminated the maple extract flavoring and only used the vanilla extract in the cookie dough and then a little bit of almond extract in the melted dipping semi-sweet chocolate. They were delicious!
My four year old neice ate most of them:) She won't even eat cake! And my husband and I loved then too, Thanks
Very tasty! I mixed mini chocolate chips into the mix instead of covering in melted chocolate and they turned out great! Really easy and quick.
Just love this recipe! I leave out the maple extract and double the vanilla. Kids and husband love these. Very good. I lost my recipe when my house burnt so I got this one from here. I love them so does everyone else. Thanks!!
These are delicious I absolutely love them :)
Delicious!!!!
Way too sweet. 4 cups of powdered sugar?? I was afraid if I deviated they wouldn't hold together so I followed as is. I will give them to the nieces and nephews who like really sweet desserts but not even sure if they will like them. Also it's just messy and tedious to dip in chocolate. The Reese's peanut butter cup cookies I made were way better.
from reviews left out the maple flavoring. I would recommend you sift your conf. sugar to avoid white lumps in your finished treat. I also add a pc of parafin wax to the chocolate to give them a sheen and doesn't affect the chocolate taste at all. A great time to use those chocolate bunnies left over from Easter to melt down for dipping. thanks for sharing
Excellent and easy to make! I also doubled the vanilla extract.
I don't know how you were able to make the balls. It was very crumbly. I ended up only using 3 1/2 cups of powered sugar and added an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter. Was able to rolls balls perfectly after that. I also dipped in chocolate and white chocolate. Was very good.
Almost panicked when I made these! Four cups confectioner sugar is WAY too much! They were so dry, they wouldn't hold together, so I doubled the margarine AND the peanut butter which saved them. I made these last night for a Christmas dinner today at my church. I also added 1 T. paraffin wax (or 2 T. shortening will do) so the chocolate would be easier to dip the balls in. Left the maple syrup out. They ended up turning out perfect after the adjustments I made.
I don't add the maple flavoring either...BUT I only have one word for these: ADDICTING.
I love this recipe. My husband, Children, friends, family, etc. Agree that these are wonderful. Thanks for submitting.
These are great! I followed the recipe minus the maple and doubled the vanilla. Rolling did not work well but just forming them with my hands held the shap! Also I just melted the choc chips in the microwave and poured melted choc into a zip lock baggie cut the corners and iced the tops only with the chocolate. Very yummy and super fast! Thank you!!
