Peanut Butter Balls IV

My family makes these every Christmas, they're one of our favorites. The maple flavoring is the key ingredient!

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the butter, peanut butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla and maple flavoring. Cream well and knead well.

  • Melt the chocolate chips over low heat. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls. Dip into melted chocolate chips.

  • Refrigerate overnight (or at least for about 15 minutes) on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 71.5mg. Full Nutrition
