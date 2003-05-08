Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies

4.3
1800 Ratings
  • 5 1153
  • 4 320
  • 3 152
  • 2 92
  • 1 83

My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
129 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the peanut butter, butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until well blended. Beat in the egg, milk, and vanilla one at a time. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Press each ball once with fork tines.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 80.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/27/2022