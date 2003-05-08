Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies
My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!
MMM, delicious!! How do I even begin to rave about these? A great, strong, peanut butter flavor, and perfectly soft and chewy. I've never had a peanut butter cookie so wonderful, and everyone in my family thought they were absolutely the best ever. When I was making them, I was a bit worried at first, because the batter looked quite soupy - almost like a pure, creamy peanut butter - But dont worry, they turn out! Also, I accidently really burnt the bottom of my first batch. It worked best for me to put them on the top shelf in the oven, and to take them out at 7 minutes and 45 seconds (the bottom edge looks slightly brown - but don't wait for the top to brown too much or the bottom will burn). They are a bit crumbly at first, so you may not think they are done. But once they cool, trust me! You'll be amazed. MMMM. 10 stars. Oh- Also, don't half the recipe, You'll be sorry you did. Make the entire amount called for in the recipe. :)Read More
Okay, I signed up for this site, just so I can give my review of these cookies. I own a deli and bake cookies for it all the time. There are so many other incredible better peanut butter cookie recipes out there. These were pasty and didn't have a strong peanut butter flavor at all, even though I was a little generous in measuring the peanut butter. I'm going back to my recipe that I have tweaked to perfection. I thought with 200 ratings on this recipe, that these would have been fantastic. I was sorely disappointed. :(Read More
These are just delicious. What makes them so is that there is twice as much peanut butter as butter - -most peanut butter cookies recipes call for equal amounts of both. Great recipe Joey!
This is the BEST peanut butter cookie recipe I have ever made in my life. They are not dry like most peanut butter cookies, very peanut buttery. I actually improved on it by adding about 3 small bags of Reese's Pieces to the dough, and instead of flattening with a fork, I flattened them with the bottom of a glass dipped in flour. Suprisingly, the Reese's Pieces held their shape. Oh so good! If you love PB the way my husband does, you must try this recipe. Definately a keeper!!!
This is a keeper. My roommate, who doesn't like sweet cookies, flipped for these cookies. Perfect texture: thick, soft, and crunchy (I used extra crunchy processed PB). I like cookies a little sweeter; adding 1/8 cup extra granulated sugar will make them sweeter and just a tad bit crisper. I tried several different baking pans. They came out perfectly on heavy, shiny, stainless steel sheets. I made them bigger than the dinky tablespoon drop called for in the recipe and baked for 15 mins. Those who are finding them undercooked are probably using insulated baking sheets. Those who are burning the bottoms too easily are probably using the regular nonstick pans you find everywhere. It's all about the sheets. You might also try moving the pan nearer the top of the oven and baking a little longer. The dough is really sticky; chilling helps a little. I didn't add more flour but just settled for irregular edges.
Great texture! Cheap PB works - but you can taste the difference when you use good the quality, rich stuff. Skip the milk...not needed, and I also added a little more flour (1/4 C). Good consistency to roll into balls, then flatten with fork. Try to stay away from dipping the fork in flour first - doesn't help much, and adds unnecessary flour. If your fork sticks to the dough - you probably need to add a LITTLE more flour. If you've added the extra flour - and want to keep your cookies chewy, then take them out of the oven a 1-2 minutes early - then before they completely cool, place them in an air-tight container.
Wow! They are the best! I didn't use quite a cup of peanut butter because it just looked like too much, but they were fantastic! The dough was very fluffy (I used my Kitchenaid mixer), but workable. I rolled them in sugar and made the traditional criscross design. Make a double batch if you're a cookie lover!
These cookies turned out really good. I used the Pampered Chef medium scoop to drop onto cookie sheet to eliminate the stickiness. Also sprinkled them with sugar after I criss-crossed with fork. Mine turned out chewy on the inside and a little crisp on the outside...just perfect. They were a hit at my office.
Great recipe! I added chocolate chips and they were the best peanut butter cookies we have ever had.
I've been baking since a child, so well over 60 years. I've used the Better Homes & Garden Peanut Butter Criss Cross recipe forever, they sell by request at bake sales, family and friends want them. I can't eat just one. These, I could eat one. The batter tastes better then the cooked cookie, which tells me the right things aren't going on chemically when they bake. I agree with the professional baker's review, pasty tasting and they do NOT melt in your mouth. Batter looked perfect, even tried longer cooking at 350. Nope, my taste buds prefer my 'melt in your mouth', irresistable BH&G cookies. These are going out for the birds and squirrels.
I just made these and I have to say that this recipe made one of the easiest and best peanut butter cookies I've ever made. I have to say that I wrote this recipe down in a hurry and wrote down baking soda instead of baking powder. That didn't affect these cookies at all. I didn't have one single issue with these at all. I did worry just a bit because the batter was so loose and fluffy but I used my spring loaded cookie scoop and it was cake. No issues at all. I will say that the baking temp might be a little too high, as these did have a tendancy to cook too fast and scorch so next time, I'll cook these at 350. That could be my oven. I will say from prior experiance that I've used off brand or store brand peanut butter in cookie recipes like this before and it will produce a bad peanut butter cookie. I wonder if some of the less favorable reviews could have been because name brand peanut butter was not used. Really great peanut butter cookie recipe that is quickly made, no need to chill and works with simple pantry items. GREAT recipe!
i was almost scared away by cofechic's review. but these really are some of the best cookies i've found! very chewy and great!
I don't understand all these good reviews. These were chalky and had very little peanut butter flavor.
YUMMY! This is my go-to peanut butter cookie recipe. I've made them many times and they've never failed me!!
Ridiculously scrumptious cookies! Very simple recipe that I followed to the T. I made them into balls of about a tablespoon each and dropped them onto a parchment-paper-lined pan instead of flattening them with a fork, which can be time consuming. I used margarine instead of butter with great results. I got about 55 small cookies. I also baked them at 350 degrees, because I bake all my cookies at that temperature. There is less chance of them burning. I left them in the oven approximately 8 minutes then let them cool on the pan so they could set. Great, chewy recipe that I will most definitely make again.
Made these for Xmas and everyone loved them! I prepped the dough into logs, wrapped in wax paper and refrigerated until cookie day with the girls. When it was time, we just sliced and baked. Some were thicker and softer. Some were thinner and a little crisper. All of them delicious! This raw dough is outrageously good....like home made peanut butter candy! Will make again.
I'm shocked at the many high ratings this recipe has received. I did not care for these peanut butter cookies.
Like the famous tiger says, "They're Grrrrrrrreat!" I just got done making these. The last batch is in the oven right now! I followed the recipe exactly. I used organic sugar & peanut butter, but I don't really think it affects the outcome in any way (just healthier!). They're soft and taste Mmm-mmm! They have a terrific peanut-buttery taste. I read reviews for OTHER peanut butter cookie recipes and most of the complaints were b/c the cookies weren't peanut-buttery enough. Well, NOT WITH THIS RECIPE! So if that's a problem for you, try this recipe. (I sprinkled mini-choc. chips on a dozen and they turned out great too!)
These are great Peanut butter cookies. Easy to make and they taste like I remember as a kid
Love!
I saw the high reviews so I thought they'd be awesome cookies. very disappointed to find them bland and lacking of what makes a good peanut butter cookie.
These really are the best peanut butter cookies I've made and I've made them a lot! They're soft, fluffy, moist and very peanutty. I add a cup of chocolate chips to the batter which makes them absolutely delicious. I was also concerned about how wet the batter was but no worries, they turn out great. They are NOT oily and even though they are soft they didn't fall apart. Thanks for this recipe, I don't have to look anymore :)
I just made these with the only change being I added peanut butter chips to the batter. Yumm!! Fast, Simple, Great Recipe :)
These were really creamy and good. I used organic natural peanut butter and assume that makes them a bit better than the usual sugared PB. Didn't yield 36 cookies though. More like 24. I will definitely make these again.
I made these cookies for my husband 2 weeks ago and he is still talking about them. He loved them. He even took them to work and his co workers loved them too. The one guy even admitted he didn't like peanut butter cookies but he said these were the best ones he has had.
AWESOME! Creamy, melt in your mouth, peanut buttery goodness!!!
Excellent! I made a double batch and accidentally added 2 tsp of baking soda instead of baking powder. When I realized my mistake, I added teh baking powder that the recipe called for, and the combination seemed to work magically! I also added 1 1/2 bags of mini chocolate-chip morsels and dusted the warm cookies with sugar. I was making these for a party and just had to "accidentally" break a few so that I could guiltlessly keep more for myself!
Amazing cookies! Took a little longer to bake than called for. Added an entire bag of Reese's peanut butter chips and made these cookie EXTRAORDINARY!!!
everyone in my family loves these, the only thing i did differently was to use sprouted flour.
I made these for my boss who LOVES peanut butter cookies, these are THAT good. Moist and excellent peanut butter flavor. I followed this receipe to a "T" and they came out delictable!
Très bon! I made these for Belgian friends and family (all of whom HATE peanut butter!) and they went wild! They were a huge hit and are already all gone - I should have made a double batch! This is now my favorite peanut butter cookie!
I followed this recipe to the T! The dough was way to sticky and the cookies were crumbly and tasted like a grainy biscuit instead of a cookie. Not sure what went wrong but definitely not trying to make these again.
I didn't see the big deal with these cookies. I think they need more flour... they were a little flavorless and the consistency wasn't right.. they were very moist, but something was missing. I will keep searching for the perfect peanut butter cookie!
These cookies are by far the best PB cookie I have ever had. Right out of the oven perfect, cooled, even better! I chilled the dough for about 45 minutes and kept it in the fridge while one batch baked. I lowered the temp to 300 and baked for about 12-13 minutes. They are golden and chewy with a wonderful texture. I have searched long and hard for a recipe like this. Thanks!
Oh, my! So very yummy. I add milk chocolate chips and tell my boys they are "Reeses" cookies. By the way, don't bother to roll out in balls -- just use cookie scooper and bake on parchment paper. Simple and NO MESS. I'll do anything to avoid a mess. :))
For a family like ours who LOVE peanut butter AND chewy cookies they are perfect. My husband said these were the best he ever tasted.
After reading the submitter's caption on this recipe I was hoping my search for the perfect peanut butter cookie had come to an end. I was looking for a chewy-on-the-inside and crisp-on-the-outside cookie and this turned out cake-like. Even though this called for a whole cup of peanut butter, the peanut butter flavor didn't shine through enough for us. If you like a super soft cookie then this is the one for you. Not a bad cooke, just not one of my favorites.
these were really good. I put the batter in the fridge for about 20 mins and rolled them into balls, and used a fork for decoration. Make sure you take them out when they are barely golden so that they stay super soft! yummy
I gave this recipe three stars because my husband said he thought they were "pasty." He rarely criticizes my cooking and he loves peanut butter. But, I liked them and will make them again. I do recommend adding a little cinnamon and nutmeg; chilling the dough for 30 minutes before forming the balls; lining the cookie sheets with parchment paper; and criss-crossing them with the tines of a fork. The dough does not spread much during cooking, so they can be pressed down quite a bit.
This recipe was alright, but I wouldn't recommend it. The cookies aren't chewy or soft like advertised in the 5 star reviews. The dough was alright and tasted good as dough, but once I rolled into 1" balls and baked for 7 minutes, they became dry and some burned lightly on the bottom. They didn't have as much peanut butter taste as expected. As my brother would say "the taste of the Sahara baked into every bite"
This is a great recipe! Thanks P.L. Weiss for sharing with us.
Oh. My. God. Peanut-buttery paradise. Perfect flavor and texture. I didn't think the dough was sticky or runny at all. Easy to work with and PERFECT.
I made these with my grandbaby today. It was easiest to make a double batch. I used an 18 ounce jar of pb so I didn't have to measure. We rolled the cookies in colored sugar and flattened slightly before baking. They were very good on a silpat, 375 for 12 minutes.
OMG i followed the recipe to the T and the cookies came out to die for!! Love them.. Soft and chewy and hum, so good!!
These are great cookies. The peanut butter flavor is light, which is nice if you don't like to be overpowered by peanut butter flavor. They turn out soft and chewy and crispy on the outside. yum yum!
I was very disappointed in these cookies. I used natural peanut butter so I am guessing maybe that is the problem. My cookies turned out very dry and not very sweet. I totally burned the bottoms of the first batch after about 8 minutes. After that, I took them out in 5 or 6 minutes, and they didn't appear to be done.
These cookies were amazing! Loved them! Soft, moist, and delish. If you follow the recipe exactly then the batter seems gooey. However, if you refrigerate the batter for a short period of time (15-20 minutes) before you roll the cookies into balls it helps immensely. Alternatively, just spoon balls of gooey batter onto your pan, it comes out great!
Though I wouldn’t declare these the best peanut butter cookies I’ve ever had, they are still quite good! I used natural peanut butter when making these cookies (natural peanut butter is healthier and tastier than commercial brand-name peanut butter, in my opinion). To ensure the cup of peanut butter wouldn’t stick in my measuring cup, I greased my cup with nonstick cooking spray. I refrigerated the dough for about thirty minutes prior to putting it in the oven. The cooler the dough is, the less sticky it will be. Make sure you only bake the cookies for a maximum of ten minutes.
Made these to surprise my husband coming home from duty and what a disappointing surprise :( . They didn't taste like much other than grainy flour with a hint of peanut butter. They were neither gooey nor crunchy but much like damp sand that somehow manages to stick together. I did not make any changes to the recipe, followed it word for word.
I tried other recipes on this site to make peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies but none had that peanut butter flavor I was looking for so I decided to try this recipe and add the chocolate chips, and WOW – just what I was looking for. I had to make these a couple times in one week because they went so quickly. Didn’t change the recipe, just added dark chocolate chips. Advice – Use a cookie scoop, don’t over bake, leave on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before removing carefully with a THIN spatula (the cookie will firm up once completely cooled on wire rack). Once cooled, transfer to a freezer zip lock bag and keep in refrigerator, they are soooo good that way, trust me. And lastly, make a double batch and dont forget the chocolate chips :).
I made the recipe as directed and the dough was so sticky that I could't handle it at all to make a ball. I was kind of concerned, I baked a mini-batch to see how it would come out. My boyfriend and I agreed that cookies were too light/crumbly and not peanut-buttery enough. I took the rest of the dough and added 1/3 cupish more flour and 1/2 cup more peanut butter. It was very stiff after that and I could easily roll and mash balls. I had to cool the cookies right on the pan because they were way too soft when hot to transfer, but we liked them much better once cooled! If you like a thicker, denser cookie try adding some more flour and peanut butter.
This recipe was simple and delicious. I didn't have the brown sugar so I substitued with 1 cup of sugar. I know it wasn't the same as the original but mine came out great all the same! I can only imagine how great they would have been with the brown sugar. I look forward to making them again (with b sugar). Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
These were not good. I am an experienced baker and make peanut butter cookies all the time. I wanted to try a new recipe... These tasted bland and NOT like PB. They also crumble, I can't believe they got a 4 star average! My husband won't even touch them, and he eats anything!
These peanut butter cookies are tasty and rich. I baked them for 8 minutes.. they were soft and crumbled in your mouth. Really tasty and had a perfect texture. Next time I might try baking for 7 minutes for even softer cookies. The dough is a tad sticky and pretty hard to roll into balls using 1 1/4cups flour, so I increased the flour to 1 1/2cups flour which made it just perfect for rolling into balls. If you don't want to add flour, you can also refrigerate the dough first or roll the dough in sugar then shape into balls.
This is an excellent cookie. Soft on the inside, and a tad crisp on the outside. I like to sprinkle a little bit of sugar on top immediately after taking it out of the oven. The only problem I have with this cookie is that it's not as great-tasting a day later. BUt definately the best peanut butter cookie recipe of the bunch here at allrecipes.
I use this website daily. However, this is the first time I insisted on reviewing a recipe immediately. Initially I followed this recipe as written. It was so bland . I then did as others suggested and added more peanut butter. I did not care for this.
Good recipe. Nothing too spectacular. I think the quality/type of peanut butter probably makes a big difference and thus the variety of opinions on this one.
With a few minor tweaks these were almost perfect... sooo much better than the "classic" peanut butter cookies that aren't peanut-buttery enough. I followed the recipe exactly except for omitting the milk, because I wanted to be able to roll them with my hands. The dough was still slightly sticky, but when refrigerated in between batches it was perfect to work with. Baked for 8 minutes at 375 they were a tiny bit over-browned on the bottom, but 10 minutes at 350 was just right. They were sufficiently peanut-buttery, but needed an extra touch of sweetness, so I lightly rolled the remaining cookies in some extra white sugar before criss-crossing, and that was all they needed. This dough is a bit delicate, so let the cookies cool AT LEAST two minutes before removing them from the pan or they may crumble. They need time to set up. Also note that you can't judge the flavor of peanut butter cookies when they're too hot - the full flavor comes through when they are cooled. I believe the handful of people who found these bland mustn't have had enough patience to let the true flavor of these delicious cookies shine through. Once you let them cool COMPLETELY they are soft and chewy and the sandy texture disappears. Enjoy them slowly, if you can, and they are eye-rollingly good - the right combination of peanut-butteriness and sweetness.
I wish I had read the reviews before I tried these. I followed the directions exactly. baked for ten minutes at instructed oven temp. The middle of the cookie was too soft and raw and the bottom of the cookie was brown, I wouldn't have been able to bake them anymore. the flavor was just ok, very mile peanut butter flavor. sorry but these cookies are not to my family's liking. I don't understand the high rating that you have received on them.
DELICIOUS! If you love peanut butter (like we do) you will love these cookies. No changes needed!
Excellent! A perfect peanut butter cookie recipe. I do the sugar criss-crosses with the fork since my husbands swears they taste better that way!
Never really liked peanut butter cookies but my husband loves them. I finally broke down and used this recipe. I can honestly say these were the best peanut butter cookies I've had yet.
Texture wise, these cookies were soft and perfect. Easy and quick. I would say that the peanut butter taste isn't that strong, and they could be sweeter.
I have been baking for over 20 years, and in all of my experiences with All Recipes, I have never come across a more poorly constructed recipe. Temperature is too high, dough is not dough but soup - they were scorched at 6 minutes - 2 under the rec. time. I originally thought perhaps these were an airy change to the commonly dense and heavy version as indicated by the ingredients and method of preparation- sadly I was wrong.
This recipe is A+++++!! Absolutely love it and it is my GO TO recipe for peanut butter cookies...I DO NOT use another recipe...There are only three things I do differently: 1: JIF PEANUT BUTTER ONLY...used a store brand once and they were not as good to me although no one else could tell the difference. 2: 350 degrees not 375 3: 8 minutes only. I LOVE a soft cookie and they stay soft this way Other than that the recipe is GREAT as it stands!!! Definitely give them a try!
Awful. I will never use this recipe again. I followed it exactly, the cookies were baked perfectly and once they cooled, they turned into hockey pucks--rock hard, dry and crumbly.
My husband and I just made these as Christmas Cookies for the third time. After years of making peanut butter cookies that just weren't "peanut buttery" enough, we discovered this recipe in 2008. They are sooo peanut buttery!
Given all the reviews I was sure these would be phenomenal, but I was disappointed. I made them as stated, except for adding some peanut butter chips. The cookies are soft, but also a little dry and not super flavorful. If I try them again I will try adding more peanut butter and see if that helps moisten them up a bit.
In light of all the glowing reviews, I'm sort of baffled at my own results. I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with a dough that was more like a batter - nearly too soft to "roll" into balls without it nearly oozing from between my fingers - had to work super quick and super light. The resultant cookies were way too flat with a gummy, sticky texture, so I added nearly a full cup of flour to the remaining batter and ended up with cookies that were just okay.
This is the best recipie. Love these cookies!
My fiance and I ADORE this recipe. My only gripe is that the dough is awfully sticky...I usually stir in a little extra flour to make it easier to handle.
These were delicious and very easy to make. I liked "soft" cookies so these were perfect.
Bingo! Great peanutbuttery taste in a chewy cookie. I've been searching for a recipe that is almost doughy inside with yet a thin crust on the outside. This is it. I read the other reviews and since the dough is indeed sticky, use a wet fork to mark.
I love these cookies so much that I actually bothered to sign in and review! I first found this recipe sometime last year, and just picked it because it was the first one on the list that didn't need any ingredients I didn't have at the time. Since then I've made it several times and each time I've liked it better then ever. The cookies are soft and slightly chewy, without being overly so. They aren't nearly as crumbly as most other peanut butter cookies I've had, and they actually seem to taste better as time passes so if you make a huge batch there's no problem if it's a couple of days before they're all gone. My mom had some the last time she visited, not realizing when she first grabbed one that they were peanut butter, and was amazed to discover that even she liked them even though she's hated peanut butter cookies all her life!
I never really liked peanut butter cookies, but I decided to make them for my husband because he loves them. They were absolutely delicious. I added just a little more of both brown and white sugars for a touch more sweetness and they came out great. My one year old can't get enough either
My family loves these cookies. I use crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy peanut butter and I also add chocolate chips. You cant really roll them into balls as suggested due to the runny texture of the batter but they are great all the same I also find that setting the oven to 350 instead of 375 really helps, if not the bottom burns too easy.
These were awesome. Made as per the recipe, but added some leftover peanut butter chips. Made larger sized cookies, so in my oven they took 12 minutes at 375 degrees.
Absolutely DELICIOUS!! I added mini-chocolate chips and they turned out wonderful! Tasted like a Reese's and came out nice and chewy. I had to leave mine in for an extra 2 minutes or so because the first batch was a little undercooked. I didn't even bother with the using a fork to press them down and they still looked great.
I halved the recipe, so that might have been why I found these tasteless and dry.The dough was too soft, extremely hard to work with, ended up adding more flour. Dip your fork in water to press the cookies.
These cookies were simple to make and pretty good, but not worth leaving my standby recipe for. The dough was very slack, so I did end up adding more flour, which made for a sturdier, crunchier cookie.
These were just ok. I thought they weren't peanut butter-y enough, and a little too sweet. They are very fluffy, which is nice, but I thought they were bland. My husband said they were "all right," which is his way of saying "I'll eat them, but don't make them again."
I recommend eating the dough before you add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Don't even waste the time baking them.
I hate writing bad reviews, but honesty is the best policy right? Anyways, the cookies tasted really pasty, like one went overboard on the flour. There was hardly any peanut butter taste, which is the whole point of the cookie. Will be looking for a different pb cookie recipe. :(
This recipe rocked, and is replacing my old favorite (Mrs. Sigg's, which is awesome, but these are better.) I don't know why they didn't turn out for others, but these are the only cookies I've made here at 3500 ft above sea level that didn't come out flat. I doubled the recipe and used a whole jar of GV peanut butter, melted in the microwave so it would pour out of the jar. The batter looks a little greasy, but doesn't have any pools of oil or anything, and the cookies come out perfect. I use a cookie scoop for uniformity. I will be making these again and again! **** Update. These were the best right out of the oven, but after they cooled, not as good as Mrs. Sigg's. I think I'll keep Mrs's Sigg's for a plain peanut butter cookie, and this one I'll add peanuts and peanut butter chips to for a chunkier cookie, since they rose so well.
The BEST.
This is good simple recipe for Peanut Butter cookies..soft, rich and moist. It's a keeper in my recipe box.
What a waste of ingredients! This is the worst peanut butter cookie recipe I have ever baked. I followed the recipe exactly, but the end result was a dry and all but tasteless cookie. I can't even think of a way to fix this recipe.
These were so easy and yummy! My 8 year old son made them with me and we added mini chocolate chips. Super peanut-buttery and oh-so good!
These cookies are wonderful. I add honey and/or chocolate chips to the batter to get a little variety. My co workers,friends and family request these cookies. Thank you for sharing the recipe. If you have a large family or give them away you will want to double the batch.
These were amazing! even though my eyesight is horrible and thought it said 1 1/2 cup of butter, well they still tasted amazing, butter doesnt do harm :)
Good recipe, I used my hens eggs but the rest was the same, turned out good, easier to scoop than other recipes. Used the pampered chef medium ice cream scoop and the pampered chef pizza stone and let them cool on the stone and they were great. Not burned and not too soft.
Fabulous cookies!! These are the absolute best if you love soft peanut butter cookies! I added frozen reese's mini peanut butter cups that i cut in half and I used natural crunchy peanut butter. Next time I will make a double batch!
These cookies are great. I have been looking for a good PB cookie recipe that will produce moist cookies and I am glad I finally found one.
My best friend Melissa & I spent the entire day baking several varieties of cookies. These were a huge disappointment. We couldn't even force our spouses to eat them. Very bland. Try ANY other peanut butter cookie recipe. We suggest "Favorite PB Cookies" by Anita. Go with God if you make these.
I like this recipe because I don't have to chill the dough! The cookies stay soft and moist, and don't get crusty.
this is an absolute awesome recipe my family loves it! Only change I have is to leave out the salt.
This is a great recipe! Leaves a nice pnb taste in your mouth. You should be measuring out your flour by weight. 1 cup = 4. 25 oz's. It wouldn't hurt to run it through a sieve to aerate it too.
These cookies were OK. I added 1/2 cup of flour and also let the batter sit in the fridge for 1hr. My first batch was crumbly and slightly "dry". Wanting a more chewy consistency, I added another 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar, 1/3 cup of peanut butter to the remaining batter and the second batch turned out VERY chewy and very peanut buttery. My suggestion is to add additional peanut butter and brown sugar to acquire the desired chewiness and peanut butteriness.
These came out so crumbly that you couldn't even pick one up without it breaking into pieces. They were also very very oily. I've never had grease come out of a cookie before. One thing I'll give them is that the flavor was great but I wouldn't make these using this exacp recipe again. I might use this as a base for another recipe and adjust the ingredients. I'm an expert cookie maker and these just didn't work for me.
