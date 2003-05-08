Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies

With a few minor tweaks these were almost perfect... sooo much better than the "classic" peanut butter cookies that aren't peanut-buttery enough. I followed the recipe exactly except for omitting the milk, because I wanted to be able to roll them with my hands. The dough was still slightly sticky, but when refrigerated in between batches it was perfect to work with. Baked for 8 minutes at 375 they were a tiny bit over-browned on the bottom, but 10 minutes at 350 was just right. They were sufficiently peanut-buttery, but needed an extra touch of sweetness, so I lightly rolled the remaining cookies in some extra white sugar before criss-crossing, and that was all they needed. This dough is a bit delicate, so let the cookies cool AT LEAST two minutes before removing them from the pan or they may crumble. They need time to set up. Also note that you can't judge the flavor of peanut butter cookies when they're too hot - the full flavor comes through when they are cooled. I believe the handful of people who found these bland mustn't have had enough patience to let the true flavor of these delicious cookies shine through. Once you let them cool COMPLETELY they are soft and chewy and the sandy texture disappears. Enjoy them slowly, if you can, and they are eye-rollingly good - the right combination of peanut-butteriness and sweetness.