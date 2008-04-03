Raisin Coconut Treasure Cookies

4.5
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Another nice Christmas cookie. If you like, you may substitute 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips for the raisins.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, flour and baking powder. Beat sweetened condensed milk and margarine until smooth. Add crumb mixture. Mix well. Stir in raisins, coconut and walnuts.

  • Drop by tablespoons onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake 9-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 2-3 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 177.7mg. Full Nutrition
