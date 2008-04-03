Raisin Coconut Treasure Cookies
Another nice Christmas cookie. If you like, you may substitute 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips for the raisins.
I had this recipe in the form of an old magazine clipping and finally tried it last night. Good stuff!Read More
I made these cookies for a Christmas cookie exchange and they were okay. I suggest reducing the amount of chocolate chips or raisons to about 1/2 to 1 cup. Also adding in at least a tsp of vanilla extract would give these cookies a more delicious bake good tase.Read More
I had this recipe in the form of an old magazine clipping and finally tried it last night. Good stuff!
I decided to make a cookie based on my little white dog, nicknamed Gweechie that loves to lick his paws. Going to be called 'Gweechie Paws'it had to have coconut as the main ingrediant (white dog hair!) and caramel for his reddish head. This was basically what I was looking for!(coconut, nuts, choc) I used milk chocolate chips, (I will reduce them to 3/4 cup next time), and topped with caramel and added coconut(for the Gweechie paw effect) and I also refrigerated them. Family raved!
These were good, but I would rather use these ingredients to make magic layer bars.
Delicious! I made these for Christmas. My family liked them, and they were a healthier choice to the chocolatley kind I brought over as well. Making these again some time soon!
These cookies were delicious! Soft, moist and great even the next day! I am baking more again tonight!
These cookies are very good! My grandma and I make them for Christmas. Everyone always loves them! There is just a small problem, they sometimes get a bit hard if they are not eaten in a week or so, but they usually don't last that long!
Hmm. Interesting cookies. I thought these were pretty sweet--not surprising, with all that sweetened condensed milk, and have an interesting taste. A good use of odd ingredients that I needed to use before they spoiled. thanks for the recipe!
