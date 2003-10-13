We attended a county fair in Wales and the ladies of the local church were baking and selling these. We asked for the recipe and they graciously shared it with us. This has been converted to US standard. They are delicious and not as sweet as some of our style cookies. Dried currants can be used in place of the raisins.
This recipe is similar to one my Dutch gramma has made before. I use all butter instead of the lard. I've also added a tsp. of nutmeg and added white chocolate chips and craisins, and served them at a Christmas brunch. Everybody loved them! Thanks!
I've had welsh cakes in Wales also. This is a very good basic recipe using american measurements. I also used all butter and added a bit of nutmeg. And a light sugar dusting when they come out of the pan.
Nice standard Welsh cakes recipe. The recipe doesn't clearly state this, but when baked on a griddle, these scones have to be flipped so as to end up with two bottoms. Another reader suggested adding Nutmeg. In the suggested quantity I think that is overpowering. Traditionally, the spice used was Mace, which is a related milder spice, but it's more expensive than nutmeg. It will give the pastry a golden color and that mysterious "what's that spice?" quality. For this recipe use about 2 tsp of Mace.
great recipe! my raisin loving family enjoyed them. I also used all butter instead of lard and it turned out just fine. I hate rolling and cutting dough, so I just rolled little balls and flattened with well-floured hands before placing on the griddle. I also completely dusted the cookie with powdered sugar which gave it a "snowball" look. Looks great on holiday cookie trays!
Delicious, just like our church makes. Definatley add a touch of nutmeg, it makes a big difference in taste. This was my first attempt at making these cookies and i have to say it was very easy. I wanted to dust mine with sugar but forgot, oh well they are still very good. Will dust with sugar next time.
I am Welsh and grew up in the Welsh Valleys where my "nana" [grandmother] made bakestones,, or Welshcakes. We called them bakestones as they were made on a cast iron baking stone. Most families had slight variation on this recipe where half lard and half butter were used. The lard helps with texture,, all butter could be used by may create a heavier result. We always used currents- not raisins,,along with a healthy dose of sweet mixed spice. My nan also used to make a coconut batch,, later on she branched out to apricot and pecan. We never dusted with sugar, but did slaver on butter when and if they had been hanging around for a day or so!! They also freeze well.
Actually welsh cakes should be made with dripping, but that is hard to find in North America, so lard is often the best choice. Traditionally, they are made with currents and should be rolled in sugar when just off the pan, not after cooling
Call me lazy and untraditional.... I made these in the waffle iron! My stove top has a bad larger burner right now and I couldn't get the griddle to heat evenly. I used a cookie scoop and made little balls, rolled lightly in flour and placed 2 per quadrant on the waffle iron. They came out great and I had to kick my 13 yr old boy out of the kitchen before he ate them all!
I tried this recipe. It is pretty good. I am Welsh and would use currants rather than raisins, if they are available. Also, ground nutmeg is a must! I would add a scant tsp, but a little less would be okay. It makes a BIG difference.
SeaTea
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2012
I adjusted the recipe to 18 servings which made 24 cakes. Next time, I would reduce the sugar slightly, and I didn't sprinke with sugar after cooking as they were already quite sweet. Other recipes suggest the addition of nutmeg, which I forgot. You can also use currents and/ or dried cranberries instead of raisins. I used shortening instead of lard. I patted out the dough instead of rolling - it is quite soft - and I cooked them on an oiled cast iron skillet on low heat for 3 or 4 min per side, or until they were "set" and golden. They are quite high calorie, so freeze some to enjoy later :-) . They have a taste somewhere between a pancake and a tea biscuit.
Great recipe! Very easy to make and tasted just like the ones I had in Cardiff. They burn quite easily, so make sure you cook them on a low-medium heat. And sprinkling with sugar at the end makes all the difference in presentation!
CatherineLilian
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2010
instead of lard, i used butter.. besides that, these were pretty good. my welsh approved of them :)
We love the Welsh cakes they serve and sell at our local Highland games, and I've been wanting to try them at home for some time. I finally broke down and gave this a go. They are very close to those. I do prefer the currants when I can find them, and I added a generous dose of nutmeg and a splash of vanilla. I also used a combination of butter and organic shortening. I'm pretty happy with the results.
I used the butter and lard as the recipe calls for. The only change I made was to add some mixed cake spice. Do chill the dough. These are wonderful, and my friends in Wales that I send them to absolutely love them. They are good either warm or cold, served with real butter and strawberry jam. update: after I chilled the dough in a log, I was able to slice it 1/4"thick. I did have to reshape them a bit to make perfect circles but much easier than rolling and retooling the dough. I also grated a little fresh nutmeg on the tops while they were cooking, and they were delicious.
Almost exactly as I remember! Had to add mace to this recipe to make it "just right". Also did another batch subbing craisins for the currants and adding orange extract. Very good! While best fresh, they hold up nicely for gifting.
We tried this recipe a few months ago with raisins and most of the family really enjoyed it, but my daughter and I don't like raisins. We tried it this time with chocolate chips instead and loved it! It's somewhere between a pancake and a cookie! Perfect!
When I made it, I usually add a tsp of nutmeg, I use all butter instead of any lard, and I use 1 cup granulated and 1/2 cup brown sugar, because I like brown sugar. You can also use craisens or white chocolate chips. I have never used the chocolate chips, though. When I fry them, I use my electric fry pan set at 300 degrees.They can also be sandwiched with strawberry jam in the middle, although I have never done that myself. Everyone who has ever tried them have liked them. I make them every March for St. David's Day.
This is my second time making Welsh cakes (a St. David's Day tradition for us) and I thought I would try this recipe. It was very sticky dough and the chilling was an extra step last year's recipe didn't require. I added a teaspoon of mixed spice. I don't think I'll use this recipe again.
oh how i love these! It screams christmas time to me. Welsh cakes were a favorite for all the kids (and the big kids too). The two most important parts of this cookie is to mix the ingredients in the correct order, and to chill the dough as directed.
My daughter studied abroad for 5 months in Swansea and fell in love with Welsh cakes. This was our first attempt to make them ourselves. They were fantastic and just like those she had at the market in Wales. Note: we didn't have lard but from a google search found that we could substitute butter on a 1 cup lard to 1 cup + 3 Tbsp butter ratio. We also made some with dried cranberries and they were equally wonderful.
We took suggestions and added nutmeg. Glad, it definitely made the flavor more reminiscent of what we had in the UK. Cut back on sugar a little, and with no lard, used 4 Tbsp of shortening and added 2 of butter. Dough was very sticky. Didn''t cook quite evenly on griddle. Generally tasted close to what we remember.
