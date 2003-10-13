Welsh Cakes

4.5
41 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

We attended a county fair in Wales and the ladies of the local church were baking and selling these. We asked for the recipe and they graciously shared it with us. This has been converted to US standard. They are delicious and not as sweet as some of our style cookies. Dried currants can be used in place of the raisins.

Recipe by Flo Buehler

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, baking powder and salt into bowl. Put in butter and lard and mix until resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in sugar and currants or raisins. Beat the eggs lightly and add to flour mixture with just enough milk to make a firm dough similar to shortcrust pastry.

    Advertisement

  • Chill dough 1 to 2 hours.

  • Roll the dough to 1/4 inch on floured surface and cut with 3 inch rounds. Bake the cakes on a greased griddle or frying pan (I use my electric skillet with just a little non-stick spray) over low heat until golden brown. Cool and sprinkle with sugar. These also freeze well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 165.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022