Mayonnaise Cookies
A rich, crisp, sugar type cookie that is easy to make. The mayonnaise takes the place of the shortening and eggs. My son says it is possibly the world's best cookie.
i had a jar of fat-free mayo that wasn't getting enough attention, so i decided to give this recipe a try. the cookies turned out more like moist muffin tops, but still had great flavor. if you want more of a "guilt-free" treat this would be it, but i think they're much better made with regular mayo :)Read More
Pretty decent cookies & easy to make. I had no problems working with the dough. They have a slight mayo flavor while they are still warm and it tastes more normal when they cool. I'd love to try variations. I may try adding cocoa as some other reviews mentioned. As others have mentioned, I didn't have many ingredients on hand and this was one of very few cookie recipes that didn't require butter (ot butter substitutes) or eggs.Read More
I'm a cookie lover but not a baker. My husband needed some cookies for an event and I was too lazy to go to the store. I saw this recipe and had the ingredients, so I gave it a try. I made the recipe exactly as written. The only change I made was to press a pecan half into some of the cookies which was good. I had no problem with the dough being crumbly,in fact, mine was sticky. I had to bake a couple of extra minutes. For ease and taste, I give this cookie a 5.
These were pretty good cookies. I tryed making them healthier by using light Mayonnaise, replacing half the sugar with Splenda, and replacing 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour with oat flour. Like one reviewer said, the dough is hard to work with. First it comes out very crumbly and then it turns very sticky making it a messy job to roll into balls. Secondly, if you are a cookie dough addict and you are using light mayo, hold off on eating it because it tastes nasty. And finally, really make sure you flatten the dough out well before baking because these cookies do not spread at all and they will burn on the bottom and be raw in the middle if you don't. Other than that they were very tasty.
Had I not just tried one, you couldn't have convinced me that a recipe that goes together so fast, with ingredients almost everyone keeps in their pantry and fridge at any given time, could come out so superbly. The mayo didn't skeeve me out, because I have a couple of great cake recipes using mayo. But the ease of making these belies the wonderful result. I grated the zest of one lemon and substituted lemon extract for the vanilla, and the result was a short, gently crispy, sable-textured lemon sugar cookie, good enough to put on your Christmas cookie trays. But they're equally at home as an after-school snack for the kids. I'm certain that the vanilla would be lovely, as well. The dough was quite manageable for me. Crumbly looking, but it balled up easily. Don't forget to flatten, as what you see for height going into the oven is more or less what you get coming out. I got just under 3 dozen, 32 to be precise. To avoid making a difficult, hard-to-work-with dough, be certain to spoon your flour into the measuring cup, (meaning don't scoop the flour into the cup) then sweep to level the top. If you're finding that your dough is unworkably stiff, you've added too much flour, which will happen if you scoop. As written, the measurements are correct. This recipe is a fabulous find!
These really are quite nice, even if the dough smells dodgy. I omitted the vanilla (only because I was out) and added allspice, nutmeg, and cloves, and dusted them with confectioner's sugar after baking. Very lovely whilst still warm with a cup of spice tea on a cold night.
So quick to mix up I had them ready before the oven finished preheating! I also made a batch that included approx 1T cocoa powder. Adjust it to your liking. Surprisingly good!
This is the first cookie recipe I've used that my parents actually liked! They were really surprised when I told them I made it with mayonnaise! The batter smelled really funky, but the result was surprisingly good. I used a little more mayonnaise because the dough was really dry, and it turned out really good. I only had low fat mayonnaise (with half the fat), but it still came together. The flavors definitely get better with time!
So easy to make!!! They have a great slightly tangy flavor. This will definitely be a basic cookie recipe I make over and over again.
OMG ... these cookies are so yummy. Tastes like a really rich sugar cookie. I followed recipe verbatim. Crispy. Delicate cookie. I baked mine for maybe 14 minutes. The dough for me was easy to work with. Next time I will add peanut butter!!! Perfect peanut butter cookie recipe. Reduce a bit of the mayonaisse and add lots of peanut butter. I used cinnamon sugar on top ... devine!! Mine are really pretty too!!!
I just tried the recipe and it's very good. Simple recipe with easy clean-up and basic ingredients as I don't always have milk and eggs handy. Thanks for sharing!
The Japanese home kitchen is not designed for baking. I tried this, without any kind baking utensils like an electric mixer, and with an oven that looks like (and in fact doubles as) a microwave. Those cookies whic I was able to complete were great (didn't last the day), but the dough was really hard to work with.
This recipe inspired me. I was out of mayonaise and I used butter and eggs instead. I added a splash of egg nog and a dash of pumpkin spice. Chill the dough. Bake at 350 til golden or until your nose says they are done.
The name will put you off. Don't let it. Mayonnaise is only made from eggs, oil and lemon juice - perfection in a cookie. I made these and rolled them into the walnut-sized balls and threw them in the oven. Half way through the baking time I remembered they were to be flattened with a fork. Did that and sprinkled plain granulated sugar on some and colored Wilton type sugar on the others.....wowsers! Really good cookie! Similar to a sugar cookie. Definitely 'a keeper'. Thank you Kay!
Excellent. Super easy. I cannot have soy or milk so I made my own mayonnaise for these cookies. Turned out great.
I had no trouble whatsoever with the dough. In fact i had to add a handful of oatmeal to them because it was sticky. They made three dozen cookies for me. Added 2 large tsp of cinnamon, rolled them into sugar. They looked picture perfect. It gave me a way to use up the last of a gar of mayo. I used full fat mayo, not sure how it would turn out with low fat. Thank you!
Easy to make, didn't need any eggs or butter/shortening. Added about 1/4 c more mayo, then divided the batch in half and added 2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa to one batch. Tasted great and VERY quick and easy.
easy to do for someone who is not a baker (like me), this thing is gone within 3 days after I made it. My husband had secretly eating them.
I love this recipe and will definitely make them again. I added some cinnamon to the sugar topping and they turned out amazing.
Taste like sugar cookies. Great chewy texture and super easy, try them.
Pleasantly surprised on the quality of these cookies. I was craving something sweet and had next to nothing in my pantry. I decided to bake these on a whim and was very happy with the results!
I decided to try this recipe to possibly include in the "cookie platters" I give to neighbors during the holidays. My significant, being the taste tester of the household, ate the entire batch over two days and stated these cookies are the best he has ever tasted. I agree !!
I thought adding mayo would be disgusting, but these were amazing!
okay for a dairy-free cookie option. definitely not crispy, nor was the dough crumbly at all but rather sticky. That being said we like soft cookies and they went over well enough.
I was skeptical, but these are WONDERFUL! The only changes I made to the original recipe was to add a 1/2 tsp. of almond extract and bag of almond brickle chips. They were very buttery, thin with a chewy center and crisp, delicate edges. They didn't last long!
wow wee wow! these are really good. the dough is very crumbly but i just handled it more carefully. they held together well once they cooked. i made them slightly larger than walnut size and yielded 2 dozen. i did not do the final sugar sprinkling and felt they were sweet enough. my oven runs hot so i cooked them at 325 for 10 minutes and let them cool on the pan for bout 5 minutes. i can't wait to trick my family into eating mayo, they hate it but i know they will love these cookies.
Texturally, I loved it - chewy and soft. Incredibly easy to make and while the dough was crumbly, it wasn't that difficult to handle. Where it failed for me was flavor - perhaps it was the light mayo that I used? The cookies were SUPER salty. Luckily I had some leftover vanilla frosting in the fridge that masked the salt so the cookies didn't go to waste. I fed these to a group of 4 boys and they all said "meh" so don't think I'll be making these again.
These are the best cookies I have ever made. At first they did not sound appetizing to me but then I made them and they are AMAZING!!! TRY IT!!!!! :)))
Nice crispy cookie.
Very easy cookie to make. The dough does have a strange smell but it tastes fine before and after going into the oven. They are good plain and I also liked them with chocolate chips added. As the other reviews point out, the dough is crumbly but still workable (I added a tiny bit more mayo when it was too crumbly to stay balled up). Overall an easy and surprisingly good cookie.
I made these cookies but I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar and a teaspoon of cinnamon to the recipe.I then sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the top of these cookies and the kids loved them
Loved it!! I used whole wheat flour, cut the sugar in half, and used reduced fast mayonnaise to make these healthier. They turned out great and tasted just like sugar cookies.
These were amazing! I have to admit, while making them I was skeptical, but I was very happy with the final result. The dough was sticky, however and so instead of forming into balls, I spoon dropped the dough onto the cookie sheet. I did not press them with a fork and they came out semi-flat, but had a fluffy texture. I also sprinkled a sugar and cinnamon mixture on top of the balls before putting them in the oven. 10 minutes on 350 and they were perfect! Will def make again! The whole prep and cook time was only about 30 minutes!
Would be ok if i could get past the smell of the dough
I didn't have a full cup of mayonnaise so I added a splash of milk, a couple tablespoons of peanut butter and one tbsp lard for moisture. What an awesome cookie! I'll try it the regular way next time, but this 'catch' worked very well.
These were edible, which amazed me! However, they aren't going to be my favorite cookie any time soon.
These cookies were unexpectedly delicious, with a great crispy texture. They sort of remind me of a Chinese doughnut. Kind of just made this on a whim, but I would definitely bake this again and leave the recipe as is!
I'm not impressed. Besides the dough being hard to work with, although after a few I started to slightly dampen my fingers which helped, the cookies (whether eaten warm or cooled) were very unpleasant. The taste wasn't awful, but wasn't fantastic either. But they were very dense and heavy and I didn't care for the texture. Don't think I'll make these again. But it was a good way to use up some mayonnaise that would never have been used otherwise.
They are in the oven right now so we shall see. I was a bit nervous with the texture of the dough, it being all crumbly and all. The dough tasted really good and they were simple. I am not supposed to eat soy but I can never resist mayo. My stomach will just have to deal. lol
These were really easy to make and to my surprise, very good as a sugar cookie. Be careful not to over bake these cookies. About 12 minutes at 350 is perfect.
my boyfriend and i had a sweettooth and neither of us wanted to go to the store. well i didnt have a couple of key ingredients for cookies came across this recipe. we werent sure about it but we tried it. the smell of the dough isnt a pleasant smell, but they are the best tasting cookies.
WOW! These are surprisingly good! I was looking for a super easy and quick cookie recipe to make with my twin 2.5 year olds and this one fit the bill because I knew I could make it in the window of their short attention span. But WOW! I added chocolate chips and skipped the final sugar sprinkle. I also used a really good all natural mayonnaise - with canola oil. YUM!! These were perfectly gooey and yummy with no hint of the mayo. I was nervous when I smelled the batter did smell so mayonnaise-ey. So after the first cookie sheet went in I heated up about 1/4c water in the microwave, added 2-3 tbs of cocoa powder to make a paste. I added that to the remaining cookie dough and YUM!!!! (they tasted like a brownie, but I had to work to mix it in -so they looked a bit ugly) But it was really Yummy before that and didn't need it!! ETA - I started making these cookies in a press cookie tin and that made it perfect -because the dough is a bit crumbly!
wonderful, crisp and flakey morsels that have now taken a place in my family's favorites. Like many I topped these with cinnamon sugar and that gave it that wee bit of punch needed to takes these over the top. The dough was indeed a bit dry, so in an attempt to make it a bit easier to work with,I added a touch of milk in the second pan of cookies and although they still tasted wonderful it only took away from the flakiness. Next time I make these, and there will definitely be a next time, I plan on experiementing with different "toppings", like a few chocolate chips, score chips, pecan pieces, jam....that sort of thing, but overall these are wonderful as is. thank you for the recipe.
What a great cookie! I was out of eggs, but was in the mood to bake. I'm so happy I found these! My son desperately wanted snickerdoodles, so I rolled the balls in cinnamon sugar before I baked them. Best crinkly snickerdoodles ever - and I'm sure they would be wonderful exactly as posted. Thank you for a great recipe!
I made these last week for charity coffee morning and I found them so easy to make and they went very quickly, my friend Ali had 7! Thanks for sharing this simple and tasty recipe. Will be making with the kids next time.
for having basically no ingredients these cookies are great. i think they are better warm even tho some ppl said they could taste the mayo i couldnt. i tried three kinds out of one batch. one i followed the instructions n they turned out great two i rolled in cinnamon suger these were great third i added coco these turned out just ok. hope this helps happy baking
These were the easiest cookies! I made them with my granddaughter and we loved them. We added some cinnamon to the dough and rolled them in cinnamon and sugar. I will definitely make these again.
These cookies were actually pretty good! I decided to make cookies on the spur of the moment but was out of both butter and shortening. Found this recipe, thought "mayo???" but gave it a try. I sprinkled them with sugar both before and after baking, and they would probably be good sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar like a snickerdoodle. They definitely tasted better after they had cooled rather than first out of the oven. I didn't tell the family that they were made with mayo and renamed them "empty fridge" cookies in my recipe file.
pretty good, like a sugar cookie but with a slightly different taste
This was pretty good Idid switch the recipe a bit I added 1/4 cup coco powder and added in some chocolate chips Delicious! Thank you for sharing!
Easy and good.
I have a jar of mayo about to expire and wanted to bake something other than a chocolate mayonnaise cake. My dough had the texture of wet sand so the cookies were a wee bit difficult to shape and I thought they would fall apart while baking but they looked perfect and tasted wonderful. I rolled them into slightly flattened balls, didn't mash with a fork, rolled half the batch in plain sugar and the other half in cinnamon-sugar. I could smell the mayonnaise while the cookies were warm however there was no discernable smell or taste of mayonnaise after cooling. I don't think these would work very well with reduced or non fat mayo. Will definitely make again, they could be easily varied with different extracts, spices, citrus rind etc.
this was great. i made half the amount for 19 cookies. i also used half the amount of recommended sugar (i.e. quarter cup), tasted great and healthyish. no issues with the dough, balled up nicely. i topped each cookie with 1 whole nut, and also used lemon extract although it didnt taste too lemony. it was a bit soft/crumbly coming out of the oven, which was tasty, but after cooling it set a bit more and it was tasty too.
I had a craving for homemade cookies but did not have eggs or enough butter. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. I don't like really sweet cookies so I used half white and half brown sugar and I used baking powder instead of baking soda. I also used a generic mayonnaise that has a milder flavor than some others. These cookies don't really flatten as they bake so pressing them flat is crucial for crispy cookies. This is a basic sugar cookie recipe that lends itself to additions. I have experimented, sometimes adding 1 cup of chocolate chips and nuts, sometimes adding 1 cup of oatmeal and raisins. Very quick and so easy to whip up a batch. Thanks!
Surprisingly good. Easy to make so it doesn’t take up a whole day in the kitchen. Clean up easy, too.
Easy and delicious! Thank goodness the recipe only made about 3 dozen cookies because they're absolutely addictive!
My boyfriend thought I was nuts putting mayo in the mix and couldn't figure out what I was making.... But he loved them!!!
OMG! Num yummy! I followed the recipe to the t (that was a lie, I added a teaspoon of lemon extract and can barely taste it).
I tried this recipe because there were no eggs in the house. It was much better than expected when I read on the recipe about all the mayo in it. A keeper for sure!
My son asked for cookies for an after school snack and I was out of butter so I tried this as I was pulling ingredients out of cupboard my cinnamon fell into the bowl it looked like 2tspn fills and they came out perfect! I used a tablespoon scoop per cookie and it was perfect sizes I did leave them in oven for 10 min because my ovens funky
Taste amazing. Recipe was so easy and quick to make. Make a double batch, got 46 cookies. I was surprised how big they got. Will definitely make them again.
Great texture . I made a half batch which made 18 cookies. Based on other comments I added 1/4 flour and 1/4 milk and got a very sticky dough. Dropped / not rolled with a small ice cream scoop. They spread very nicely to a crisp cookie. Baked ten minutes. Left on cookie sheet to cool. I also added 1/2 tsp dry lemon peel and lemon extract. My additions are based on a 1/2 recipe. Will make again.
They was so easy to make and tasted awesome. Ty for sharing it
REALLY good and very simple!
Very easy to make, and did not taste like mayonnaise, but greasy and somewhere between mayonnaise biscuits, which I like, and not quite sugar cookies with an unusual taste. I made 1/2 of the recipe, just in case, and I wish that I'd quartered it. I don't think spice and flavorings added to the dough can rescue the texture, which is crisp but heavy and too greasy. I wanted to try these because I like mayonnaise biscuits and I wanted something very easy to make as I've had an upper respiratory virus for over a week and have been doing very little. I can think of better uses for mayonnaise, and on the whole, even as easy as they were, considering the taste, texture, and the amount of sugar/mayonnaise used, they weren't worth the fat and sugar calories and I won't be making them again. I followed the recipe and used regular Best Foods.
Very good. Will make again.
My family loved them! They are super easy to make and pair really well with milk or ice cream! Definitely a win!
Excellent. Easy to make, but feels good and different because of the mayonnaise ingredient. I did not find the batter too crumbly not to still enjoy making. I added 2 cut in half blueberries on the top before putting in oven. Very good too. Baking turns out well, cooking well on the bottom with softness in the middle (almost doughy but hardens as they cool)Thank you for this recipe.
We had a party to go to, and I had limited time to bake something to bring. These cookies were fast and easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. These cookies didn't wow the crowd, but they were a tasty treat to whip up when you need a batch of something sweet to eat.
I replaced half of sugar with splends
It is good recipe. The 1st tray I made just as recipe says, I could still taste the mayo a little, and like some others the dough got very sticky. 2nd tray, I rolled each into a cinnamon-sugar mixture. They turned out great! Soft n chewy. I think next time I'm going to add a flavor, lemon, cocoa, almond extract, etc. we'll see what happens
awesome esp when allergy to eggs
Easy Peasy Delicious Cookies!!
easier to work with this sticky dough by dropping about a table spoon into a bowl of sanding sugar and rolling it. Once coated with sugar, shape into a ball prior to placing on cookie sheet. Should have used allspice as suggested. Gave 'em to trick or treaters!
These are absolutely amazing!! Easy, and incredibly delicious. Crispy, crumbly and buttery (though includes no butter!). I baked mine for a good bit longer than directed-- kept adding on 3 minute increments until the edges were golden brown (on one batch, the entire cookies ended up golden brown-- and so yum!). Probably baked them for 15-20 minutes. After pressing dough with a fork, I sprinkled (very generously!) a cinnamon and sugar mixture over the top, which added a nice flavor. The dough is crumbly so was hard to smash down with a fork, but I did it anyway; it looked messy on the tray, but reformed itself nicely while baking. Again, I can't believe how good these were, given first of all: mayonnaise(?!), and second of all, so quick and easy!
I followed the recipe exactly..They were very crumbly & when I pressed them down with a fork some crumbled apart. But they are very good cookies. My husband loved them. I took some to our daughter's & her family..they loved them too! I'll be making them again, probably tomorrow & try different flavors. I really don't know how some say the dough is sticky. Hmmmm. 5 stars all the way.
Very good but changed a couple things: vegan Mayo, monk fruit sugar (1/1), lemon juice, tablespoon of water and 1 egg. Hope you enjoy!
I made these with 1c light brown sugar, instead of white. and they were delicious! crispy edges, yet soft on the inside. I, also, sprinkled them with a mix of cinnamon/sugar I already have in a container (for toast). I was a lottle worried they would have a Mayo flavor, but they didn't at all. Both my son's. and my husband loved them. I'll be making again
Mine spread quite a bit so I’d advise spacing them out. I used parchment paper to line the pan, since it didn’t say if you had to prepare the pan. I don’t think it needs any- the dough is quite oily. I used a fork to flatten but they seemed to crumble so I just squeezed them in my palms and that worked better. I also substituted lemon extract for vanilla and used lemon crystals and dried cranberries to give more flavour. These were very good and really simple. I’ll be making these as spice cookies/ snickerdoodles next, as I have a whole jar of full fat mayonnaise to use up.
Have made twice this recipe now. First time, following directions plus reviews (flatten completely, add cinnamon, pay attention to flour measurements). This time, used 1/2 cup honey peanut butter, 1/2 cup mayo; 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown. So rich, can only eat 2 in a sitting (which I suppose is excellent, health wise). Almost too rich, but great if you enjoy peanut butter. Recipe is excellent for tweaking. Maybe next time raisins or cookie chips.
The dough did smell funky and the cookies came out looking splendid.
I made a batch of homemade mayonnaise. My family didn't like it thought it was too weird and the color was ugly. I immediately found this recipe and used it in these cookies. I loved the texture of these cookies, very soft. The flavor it a little off but that could easily be the homemade mayo (it called for paprika?)
We added almond flavoring instead of vanilla and they turned out lovely. Delicately crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Awesome alternative if you are out of butter.
I am a beginner when it comes to baking and I found this recipe very easy and satisfying. I was pleasantly surprised that they don't have a strong mayo flavor. I am now inspired to try more difficult recipes!
These are sooo good! I always thought I was unable to make cookies if I didn't have milk or eggs in the house... Not anymore! These are pretty easy too, though I did have to extend the cooking time to about 20 minutes.. 18 for my second, smaller batch.
I made these cookies but with one change. Instead of using vanilla extract, I used almond extract. They are melt-in-your-mouth amazing!!!
I made these with coconut flour and it was the first time I've baked with cf and not wished I could use wheat flour in its place! My modifications were: 1/2c coconut flour instead of 2 c regular flour and brown sugar instead of white. In honesty, I used brown sugar because I'm out of white and wanted to experiment. They turned out so much better than anticipated. There may come a day where I'm try the recipe with all purpose flour, but I doubt it! Too good! Edit (2 batches later) After the coconut flour attempt, I tried making them with tapioca flour and regular all purpose white flour. The tapioca was a dismal failure as all the cookies (which were well spaced) merged into one monster cookie. Regular flour worked much better but coconut flour mayonnaise cookies are still my favourite!
It really couldn't get any easier! I made them just like the recipe called for, but I make them as drop cookies. They flattened out nicely while baking. Super easy recipe to use as jumpstart for other cookies. Thanks so much for posting!
These cookies (made with 1T cocoa powder, as others recommended) were shockingly good! I could hardly believe they had mayo in them!
not my favorite but edible for cookies with mayo,, i did half as recipe and half added extra cocoa powder but i do not recommend with cocoa powder as it will leave them rather dryer taste and even stickier when working with.. the dough is rather messy to work with so next time would go for another recipe and also has a mayo after taste even with double the amount vanilla i added sorry.. if i do try this again i would modify it a bit like add lemon essence and rind to it i know that does wonders with cakes :)
We loved these. I use vegan mayonnaise and they always turn out great. I've made them with vanilla as per the recipe, and I've omitted the vanilla and used cinnamon/cloves/ginger instead. They are delicious either way!
They were awesome! I let them sit out to cool and went to bed. When I got up they were over 1/2 gone.
These are very good. I enjoyed the flavor of these cookies. This is a great way to make cookies without milk and eggs. The mayonnaise is a great substitution for both of these products.
Not my favorite :( they turned out better with 2 cups of mayo , I guess I'm more a chocolate cookie person.
This was very easy to make. My friend who cannot eat a lot of sugar and fat, LOVED them. This is a keeper for me.
I made these exactly the way the recipe said. Gave them a little patriotic look. Yum ! So good !
I was so afraid to make these, but they actually came out nicely.
I didn't alter this recipe in any way and they were delicious (and not overly sweet). The flavor was not mayonnaisey in any way. I will make these again.
