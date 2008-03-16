Mayonnaise Cookies

Had I not just tried one, you couldn't have convinced me that a recipe that goes together so fast, with ingredients almost everyone keeps in their pantry and fridge at any given time, could come out so superbly. The mayo didn't skeeve me out, because I have a couple of great cake recipes using mayo. But the ease of making these belies the wonderful result. I grated the zest of one lemon and substituted lemon extract for the vanilla, and the result was a short, gently crispy, sable-textured lemon sugar cookie, good enough to put on your Christmas cookie trays. But they're equally at home as an after-school snack for the kids. I'm certain that the vanilla would be lovely, as well. The dough was quite manageable for me. Crumbly looking, but it balled up easily. Don't forget to flatten, as what you see for height going into the oven is more or less what you get coming out. I got just under 3 dozen, 32 to be precise. To avoid making a difficult, hard-to-work-with dough, be certain to spoon your flour into the measuring cup, (meaning don't scoop the flour into the cup) then sweep to level the top. If you're finding that your dough is unworkably stiff, you've added too much flour, which will happen if you scoop. As written, the measurements are correct. This recipe is a fabulous find!