Mayonnaise Cookies

A rich, crisp, sugar type cookie that is easy to make. The mayonnaise takes the place of the shortening and eggs. My son says it is possibly the world's best cookie.

By Kay Mettlen

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together sugar, flour, baking soda, and salt. Add mayonnaise and vanilla. Mix together very well.

  • Shape into walnut sized balls. (The dough will be crumbly). Mash with a fork, sprinkle with sugar. Bake 12 minutes in a 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 139.6mg. Full Nutrition
