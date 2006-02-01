Pumpkin Bars II

53 Ratings
This makes a great dessert to bring to a potluck. I've brought it to several and there never is any leftovers.

By Amy Posont

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the pumpkin, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and sugar.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

  • Using an electric mixer, slowly add the oil, eggs and pumpkin mixture to the flour mixture.

  • Mix and pour into greased 17 x 11 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 - 25 minutes. Cool completely before frosting.

  • To make Frosting: Cream the cream cheese, 9 tablespoons butter, vanilla together. Slowly add the confectioners' sugar and milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
637 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 83.5g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 788.5mg. Full Nutrition
