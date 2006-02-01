Pumpkin Bars II
This makes a great dessert to bring to a potluck. I've brought it to several and there never is any leftovers.
this recipe is similar to one I got out of a better homes and garden cook book except the seasoning. there should only be 2 tsp of baking soda and powder. Not tbsp. I also cheated and used a can of cream cheese frosting and It was great. The spices really added something to this receipe.
The taste of Baking Powder & Soda was over the top. Terrible. There is a much better recipe with only a teaspoon of it--where this recipe calls for a tabelspoon.
I love these bars. I decided to use 1 c. white sugar and 1 c. brown sugar instead of the 2 c. white sugar in the recipe. It turned out great. I like the depth of flavor the brown sugar added to it. Thank you Amy.
This recipe is tasty, and my 5 year old liked to help with the mixing. But it has a slightly chemical-like taste. I think it is from the large amounts of baking powder and baking soda the recipe calls for. I am going to try to use less next time and see how they turn out. Also, the bars are really very much more like cake. They were hard to pick up and eat with your hands when cut in squares. The frosting is really yummy too, but needed more milk. Overall, I would make them again with a few adjustments. Everyone in my family liked them.
I found this exact same recipe but it used teaspoons of baking powder and soda instead of tablespoons - wondering if the tablesppons are a typo?
The bars tasted great. I read the previous reviews and changed the baking powder and baking soda amounts to teaspoons instead of tablespoons. I baked the bars in a sheet cake pan and they came out very moist. Since I was out of vanilla, I added some orange extract to the icing recipe. The orange flavoring was the perfect touch!
Fantastic! Few changes: Used 1 c brown sugar and 1 c white. Used 1/2 c veg oil and 1/2 c evaporated milk. 1 1/2 tspn cinnamon, 1 tspn nutmeg, and 1 tspn ginger. Also, teaspoons on the baking soda and powder as well. I also made a gram cracker crust for the bottom just to add a little something special. They were so fluffy and moist! Rave reviews from friends and family! Definitely a keeper.
EVERYONE loves these bars, they've made me famous. People always ask me to make these or ask for the recipe on a regular basis. Even people that don't usually like pumpkin desserts, love these bars. I do make quite a few changes though: 1) teaspoons of baking powder/soda, not Tablespoons as others have mentioned 2) I almost halve the sugar and no one notices. Plus I usually go 50/50 on white and brown 3) I substitute a cup of applesauce (no sugar added) for the oil 4) I like more cream cheese in my frosting so I usually do about 6oz cream cheese, 6Tbsp butter, and powdered sugar to taste which is probably 1.5 to 2 cups My changes make it a little more dense of a cake but no one seems to notice and they are always a hit!
Taking cues from people above --thanks! :) -- I swapped out the cinnamon for an extra 1.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice, substituted a 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 (or maybe 1, I forget) cup brown sugar for the 2 cups white sugar, used 2 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp baking soda (rather than Tablespoons), and instead of 1 cup oil, used 1/2 c oil with 1/2 c cinnamon applesauce. For frosting, used 6 oz or so cream cheese mixed with enough powdered sugar to sweeten it up a bit, and then spread thin layer over top. Got great reviews from people at the party-- including that it was nice they weren't overly sweet. Baking them there was the perfect touch for the harvest party-- people kept coming to the kitchen to find out what the aroma was, and were excited to eat them still warm. :)
just before I poured into pan I added 1/2 C walnuts and !/2 C raisins and stirred, and yes I did use teaspoons instead of tablespoons for the baking powder and soda...came out great!
This recipe was fantastic! I made it for Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit! They were gone so fast! I think it does have a typo in the recipe, i read a review from another user and they said they used teaspoon instead of tablespoon for baking powder and baking soda, and thats what i used and they came out perfect, they were just like brownies. Moist and cake-like, but sooo good!! Icing too! They were so simple! It was kind of a last minute thing and i was worried they would be complicated and take long, but very simple! DEFINITELY WILL MKE AGAIN! THANKS!
I did everything according to the recipe and mine came out more like cake than bars. When I tried to cut them they just crumbled. The cake was delicious though... especially with the frosting in this recipe!
YUM! I wish there was a little more 'pumpkin' flavor, but they were yummy. I cut back on the confectioner's sugar to 4 cups because I like a more cream chees-y taste than a super sweet taste. We made them in mini loaf pans, frosted them and gave them as gifts.
Incredibly moist and delicious. We used store bought cream cheese frosting and added some walnuts to it. Great recipe
AMAZING!! The frosting really makes it!! :) :) num num
The two men in my life said this was the best thing I have ever baked! It was a smash at their work also. It's worth every minute it takes to make it.
Wonderful recipe! Much better the second day after the seasonings have a chance to do their stuff. I dusted them with powdered sugar rather than frosting them. Next time will try the frosting. Oh yes....baking powder & soda should definitely be in teaspoons, not tablespoons.
I followed a combination of severall previous comments. I put dark chocolate (shaved) with white chocolate spinkled on the top before baking. Also put 1/4 tsp butter flavor in addition to the vanilla in the frosting. Tasted fabulous. Everyone at work just loved them. Downside is that they keep wanting me to bring more of them.
I used twice the cream cheese and half of the powdered sugar. Delicious Recipe!
ONLY USE 2 TEASPOONS BAKING POWDER AND 1 TEASPOON BAKING SODA
These pumpkin bars are AWESOME! Very moist and the cream cheese frosting is to die for!
Delicious! I made this for Christmas and my family loved it. My husband even took the leftovers to work. There is a baking powder/soda after taste so next time I'm going to follow one of the recommendations from one of the reviews above.
Absolutely fabulous cream cheese frosting. The bars were amazing.
This was so moist and the taste was perfect. I took them to a kids football party in the fall and put a candy pumpkin on eash slice then arranged on a platter. Everyone loved them, and was aking all night who made these? I wouldn't change a thing it's a keeper.
I made this recipe for my family and it was a big hit! The only thing I changed was using canned cream cheese frosting because I had it on hand. Will definatley make again
I made this recipe and brought it to school to share with my middle school students and the other teachers. All the students LOVED these bars, and the teachers did, too. Everyone said they were delicious.
I found these to be very good. I brought them to a potluck to work and everyone (who likes pumpkin) really enjoyed them and were asking me for the recipe!
Very good! More like a dessert bread than a dessert bar.
Yummy! I used brown sugar instead of white, and adjusted the baking soda and powder to teaspoons instead of tablespoons. Someone should really edit the recipe so people don't mess it up. Are those pecans in the pic? I'm thinking I might toast some and throw them on top.
These are fantastic!! I took them to Thanksgiving dinner for the first time last year, and didnt have any to bring home. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This recipe has no taste. Granted I should have read the reviews about the baking soda and baking powder errors before baking, but when you have to make so many changes to a recipe to make it worth while, you might as well create your own or use another recipe. It tasted like a moist sponge. Don't waste your frosting!
This recipe was not what I hopped it would be. Im sure I followed the direstions to the t but when it was in the oven it overflowed all over my oven and I had to throw it away. Mabey the baking powder and baking soda measurments arent right.
Wonderful dessert! I will make this again and again!
so many raves from mt friends I used white chocolate icing found in carrot cupcake recipe many swore was the best dessert they ever had ,coconut is a great addition to pumkin bar recipe
These are ridiculously good! However, they are definitely more like a cake than a bar. A couple of comments: 1) After reading the other reviews, I added more pumpkin than was called for to give it a bit more pumpkin flavor. 2) I think the frosting is what really puts this recipe over the top - it is fantastic!
I wanted to find a bar type recipe, with the consistency of brownies. I heeded the recommendations of others to adjust for the baking soda/powder mistakes. Yummy, but not what I wanted. A NOTE to the cream cheese frosting..I only added 1 cup of confectioner's sugar and it was plenty sweet. No need for 3 cups!
Brought these bars to a potluck and everyone loved them - actually most thought they were carrot cake! They are very moist - more cakelike than bars. Next time I make them I will make sure I use a larger pan - I used a 11x13 pan and it produced a more cakelike size. Still all loved the cream cheese frosting and they disappeared fast!
I just made this tonight,I like my bars a little sweeter,so next time I’ll add a little more sugar. And I love nuts so of course I added nuts to it. Plus a little pumpkin garnish at the top,my grandsons will love these!
Was more like a pumpkin cake as opposed to pumpkin bars, but still tasted good!
TWO TBS OF SODA IS A TYPO. Use two tsp soda and powder. Use non-aluminum powder so there is no metallic taste. Tastes better if you substitute 1/2 the white sugar with brown. I used 1/2 melted butter with 1/2 applesauce in place of oil. Baked in an extra large cake pan they come out more like bars. Golden raisins are a good add. :-)
I followed the recipe and suggestions, (reduced the baking powder and soda),and they turned out fabulously. Great recipe for the fall.
I wish I would have read more of the reviews prior to making it. There was too much baking powder and baking soda, giving it a very salty, almost tingle on your tongue taste. I will make it again with less of these ingred. and I think I will try what another cook suggested; putting in 1/2 the sugar in brown sugar and 1/2 in white.