Devil Dogs

24 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 13
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Chocolate cake with cream filling.

By Corinne

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter and 1 cup sugar, add egg. Sift together 2 cups flour, cocoa, soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt and baking powder. Add vanilla and milk.

    Advertisement

  • Drop by tablespoon full onto ungreased cookie sheet and bake 7-8 minutes at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Cool completely and make sandwiches using following filling.

  • To Make Filling: Combine 2 1/2 tablespoons flour and 1/2 cup milk and cook until it turns to thick paste. Cool completely.

  • Cream together the 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup shortening, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Add cooled paste and beat until fluffy. (This will take awhile and if your paste is not completely cooled it will look curdled. ) I usually double this recipe for the filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
706 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 91.3g; fat 35.9g; cholesterol 76.6mg; sodium 697.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022