Devil Dogs

I tried this recipe this evening. Just finished making it as a matter of fact. I really, really like it. Ok, now, for those who said they had a problem with it being gritty. I really had to beat this for awhile, maybe 20 minutes. I started it first, then started the cooking the flour and milk mixture. I also used butter and sugar together and let it whip and cream. (I used butter because I can't stand shortening) I just kept mixing it until it was smooth and creamy. Added in the flour mixture and beat it for about another 5 minutes. Added the vanilla and let it beat for about 1 more minute. When I was finished, I piped it into the center of my cupcakes. Now, I did not use the recipe on here, I have my own that I like. So, I cannot comment on the cake part of the recipe. The flavor is really, really good too. If you have a problem with the flavor, I highly suggest you make sure you did NOT use a self rising flour or cake flour. You need all purpose flour for this. I will be making this again.