Devil Dogs
Chocolate cake with cream filling.
Chocolate cake with cream filling.
I doubled this recipe, made a bundt cake and piped the filling inside. The filling does taste exactly like Devil Dog cream filling. In the first step of the filling making I whisked the flour and milk constantly on the stove top until all the lumps were stirred out and the mixture was thick. Then I let it cool completely. I used my stand mixer for creaming the sugar, shortening and vanilla. Then added the cooled flour/milk mixture. The filling came out terrific no problems. Tastes just like the treats I remember from childhood.Read More
i followed the recipe to the letter. The cakes didn't rise and tasted awful, and the cream filling tasted worse.Read More
I doubled this recipe, made a bundt cake and piped the filling inside. The filling does taste exactly like Devil Dog cream filling. In the first step of the filling making I whisked the flour and milk constantly on the stove top until all the lumps were stirred out and the mixture was thick. Then I let it cool completely. I used my stand mixer for creaming the sugar, shortening and vanilla. Then added the cooled flour/milk mixture. The filling came out terrific no problems. Tastes just like the treats I remember from childhood.
This recipe is great but I made one small addition. In the cream filling, I added 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream for fluffiness. I,too,found that it needs the double recipe for for filling. Everybody loves it and the kids fight for the bowl when you're done!
We don't have Devil Dogs where I live but we do have Suzy Q and they are like them.I Doubled the filling using butter as I was out of shortening and put cocoa in half of it and in the white half I added almond extract. After the first batch ,I made the cakes smaller than a tablespoon because they really puff up in the oven. I will certainly make these again!
The icing was good, not toooo tooo sweet and the cake was pretty good too.
These are pretty tasty. You do have to underbake them a bit so the edges don't turn crispy, and I added a LOT more powdered sugar to the filling (and extra milk to compensate) so it wouldn't taste so much like shortening. Also, 1.5 to 2 batches of the filling works pretty well. All in all, great cookies!
These are really good and super moist! I accidently added 1/4 tsp of almond extract and it turned out really yummy!!
These are great! Better than the real thing. They're always a hit at gatherings where there are children.
i followed the recipe to the letter. The cakes didn't rise and tasted awful, and the cream filling tasted worse.
These were really good! Be careful with the baking times, it is really easy to overbake. Mine turned out a little crunchy at the edges. They still tasted great, but I was hoping for more cakey texture. The batter spreads quite a bit, so provide plenty of space between each drop. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening simply because I was almost out of shortening. Definitely will make again!
Very tasty recipe & easy to make. I made these shaped more like whoopie pies than traditional devil dog shape but my kids liked them just as well -- I got 30 rounds but could have made 32 or 34 because they baked up large (Little Debbie oatmeal snack cake size). Make the flour/milk mixture on the stove first, then it has time to cool while you mix & bake the cakey part. Keep the heat on the flour/milk to medium low or you may get lumps very fast as it sets quickly. Even after beating the sugar & shortening for the filling, mine was grainy. Superfine sugar might be a better alternative, although my kids didn't care, they gobbled them up just the same. Doubling the recipe for the filling made more than enough (we don't gob on the frosting. I had fully half the filling left over, which I refridgerated and will use to fill some other cookies later. Overall, nice change of snack from regular cookies or cake.
These are great! Better than their commercial, chemically-enhanced counterparts. Always a hit at parties. Kids love them.
I tried this recipe this evening. Just finished making it as a matter of fact. I really, really like it. Ok, now, for those who said they had a problem with it being gritty. I really had to beat this for awhile, maybe 20 minutes. I started it first, then started the cooking the flour and milk mixture. I also used butter and sugar together and let it whip and cream. (I used butter because I can't stand shortening) I just kept mixing it until it was smooth and creamy. Added in the flour mixture and beat it for about another 5 minutes. Added the vanilla and let it beat for about 1 more minute. When I was finished, I piped it into the center of my cupcakes. Now, I did not use the recipe on here, I have my own that I like. So, I cannot comment on the cake part of the recipe. The flavor is really, really good too. If you have a problem with the flavor, I highly suggest you make sure you did NOT use a self rising flour or cake flour. You need all purpose flour for this. I will be making this again.
If I could give this recipe 0 stars I would. I don’t know what Devil Dogs y’all eat but these tasted bad
This is just ok. It doesn't have a deep chocolate flavor, and the texture is on the dry side, not dense or moist. I wouldn't make it again without adding something to make it more devil's food cake-like. My family didn't go nuts for it.
fairly challenging to make
My family loves them, I double the filling
I didn't use the cake recipe and just used a boxed chocolate cake mix. I baked the the cake in a square cupcake pan, cut the cupcakes in half, put the filling on and then the top of the cupcake. Poured chocolate ganache over each one and they were delicious.
I just made this devil dogs ,they came out really really good, my picky boy love it! The only thing that I change was the milk , I substituted with coconut milk,other than that I follow the recipe.
Granted, it's been many years since I've had a Devil Dog, but these don't taste anything like the treat I remember as my favorite from childhood. Both the cake and filling are just ok. With three teenagers in the house, they'll get eaten, but I won't be making them again.
These are very good. Sweet, but not TOO sweet. I think the number of servings on this recipe is wrong. Using the smallest pampered chef scoop (which is right at 1 Tbs), I got about 40 cookies (20 sandwiches). I doubled the cream recipe and had WAY too much of it. I'm going to make another batch of cookies this afternoon to use up the cream!
Loved them!!! I doubled the recipe for the filling and used every bit!!! My first batch burnt a little on the bottom so I turned the oven down to 400, the rest turned out perfect!! The filling required about 5 mins of high speed whipping for the suger to mix in properly. This is a nice recipe to make with kids, and the ingredience are staples in alot of homes.
I didn't use the cake recipe and just used a boxed chocolate cake mix. I baked the the cake in a square cupcake pan, cut the cupcakes in half, put the filling on and then the top of the cupcake. Poured chocolate ganache over each one and they were delicious.
Simple, and turned out great!
Found it to be too dense and dry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections