Maple Walnut Bars
This is a maple flavored bar with a delicious cream cheese icing.
My Husband and family really liked the Maple Walnut Bars. I altered it slightly by adding butter instead of margarine and a little more Maple syrup to the frosting until it reached the strength I liked. I also spread it thin to make bars instead of more cake like. Thank you Debbie Rowe for sharing this recipe. ConnieRead More
These bars were very tasty, my family enjoyed them. The only problem I had with them is taking longer to cook than it specified and then it sunk in the middle of the pan while cooling off. So, I'm not sure what went wrong with that. But, the taste of the bars and frosting we all liked and they smelled delicious too! I will try them again.Read More
Excellent recipe. It baked well in a 9x13 pan. I altered the frosting a bit. 3 oz cream cheese, 2 Tbsp butter, 1 Tbsp maple syrup and 1 cup powdered sugar. I sprinkled walnut pieces on top of frosting for a nice finish.
This recipe is delicious!! I made it for my dad who is a Maple Walnut lover. The length of time to prepare is not too bad, but the end result is worth it!! Dad will be happy today, I am making him another batch!!
I loved these and so did everyone else! They came out like maple brownies and the icing was easy, quick and very tasty. I am so very pleased. Thank you!
This recipe, as is, came out terrible! I used a 9x13 pan--though recipe called for 8x8--and they still came out way too thick for bars. They seemed more like a dry, thick cake. The icing was the worst part. I think there has to be an error in the amounts. 1/2c butter with only 1/4 c sugar & 2 ounces of cream cheese tastes like sweetened butter. The texture was terrible. I made them for a family outing of 15 and only 1 was eaten.
These are Fabulous! I made this with pecans instead of walnuts. I was pleasantly surprised by the icing, I was afraid it would be too buttery, but I turned out great. It tasted wonderful on top of the bars.
My husband's family make maple syrup and our portion this year came to over 11 gallons! We are also on a mission to eat healthier, so I tweaked this recipe to cut down on fat & refined sugars. My substitutions are as follows: same quantity of applesauce in place of butter, 1 cup each of whole wheat & all-purpose flour, maple syrup used in place of brown sugar, chia seed (1 TBS soaked in 3 TBS of water for 10 minutes) instead of egg. I also substituted the frosting with homemade maple cream. This turned out fabulous AND we can have guilt-free dessert!