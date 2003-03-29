Maple Walnut Bars

This is a maple flavored bar with a delicious cream cheese icing.

By Debbie Rowe

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease an 8 x 8 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl combine flour and baking soda. Mix well and set aside.

  • In a large bowl with an electric mixer, blend brown sugar and 1/2 cup margarine to form a grainy paste. Scrape down sides of bowl, then add 1 cup syrup, egg and vanilla. Beat at medium speed until smooth.

  • Add the flour mixture and walnuts and blend at low speed just until combined. Pour batter into baking pan and smooth top with a spatula. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool in pan.

  • To Make Maple Frosting: In a medium bowl, cream 1/2 cup margarine and cream cheese with an electric mixer at high speed. Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar and 3 tablespoons maple syrup, and beat until smooth. Slowly add confectioners sugar and reduce mixer speed to low. Once sugar is added mix until smooth. If frosting appears thin gradually add confectioners sugar until frosting thickens. Spread frosting on top of bars in pan and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 140.7mg. Full Nutrition
