Cup of Everything Cookies

Vegan substitutions below.

My first batch, I substituted half the oil with 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. Made 1/2 the recipe and decided to add in more chocolate chips and some chopped nuts for a bit more texture. I preferred these as the initial cookies just seemed to be missing something. When I make again, I'll probably use 10-12 oz chocolate chips and reduce the sugar, and only will grind half the walnuts, leaving the other half chopped. Oh, and I used cold butter because I read that helps keep them taller - you need a stand mixer for this though (med-high speed when you cream butter and sugars).

Vegan: Just made a second batch that I 'veganified' and 'healthified' - 3/4 brown sugar, 3/4 reg sugar, substituted 1 cup all-purpose with whole wheat flour, used 1/2 c oil, 1/2 cup + 3tbsp country crock vegan butter, and just under a cup of unsweetened applesauce (two of the single serve containers); vegan mini chocolate chips, kept 1 c ground walnuts because I ground more than I meant to, but added 1/4 c chopped, and substituted the eggs with Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer (package directions). As I said in my original instructions, I use a stand mixer, so blend the butter in cold so that I get taller cookies. Followed the instructions as written. Turned out perfectly!

Size: I use a medium -size cookie scoop and don't flatten.

Makes a lot so I freeze these, then reheat at 350 degrees for 10 min. My pic is of the first batch of vegan ones.