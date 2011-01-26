Cup of Everything Cookies

4.6
53 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These are one of my family's favorites. There's something for everyone in these. I have worked in the school cafeteria for 8 years and we have used this recipe a lot. The kids love them.

Recipe by Peg

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen - large
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and the sugars. Mix in the oil and the flour. Add in oatmeal, crispy rice cereal, coconut, nuts, vanilla, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, eggs and chocolate chips. Mix until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • Drop by teaspoons or tablespoons on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 - 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 231.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022