Cup of Everything Cookies
These are one of my family's favorites. There's something for everyone in these. I have worked in the school cafeteria for 8 years and we have used this recipe a lot. The kids love them.
These are awesome! There's a fun crunch from the crispy rice, and the oatmeal and coconut give them a different texture than your average cookie. They're a very satisfying combination of crispy on the outside, a bit of a chew on the inside, without being at all crumbly. They were delicious and our whole family ate them up! We'll make these on a regular basis. Just a note, though. I did not use ground nuts. I used chopped ones. I missed the "ground" part the first few times I made the recipe. Once I noticed, I was too satisfied with the results I'd been getting with chopped nuts that I didn't see the point of going through the extra step of grinding them.
Not bad. Would be better with less oil and addition of peanut butter. The rice krispies seemed kind of weird when you bit into one. Very crispy cookies.
I am a person who loves texture in my cookies this one is great. I got 6 doz cookies using a tablespoon of dough . The cookies must be huge if the recipe says 2 doz large.
These cookies are very good. I added a cup of chopped walnuts and next time I may omit the coconut and use cocoa krispies instead of regular rice krispies. I didn't bother to press with a glass, just dropped the dough onto parchment. Also easy to freeze in individual portions for baking at another time.
Love these cookies! I added half a cup of peanut butter and used half a cup of pecans and 1/2 a cup of heath toffee bits.. Yummy!
This recipe was fantastic! The cookies are soft and I ended up cooking then slightly longer then recommended. I also added butterscotch morsels and raisins instead of the rice cereal and it gave it a great taste. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made these again for the "kazillionth" time! They are always a favorite. I use pecans rather than walnuts and make half with chocolate chips and half without (my favorite way). Great cookie recipe!!
These cookies were crumbly and dry. I prefer a dense, chewy cookie. Maybe it needs another egg or some molasses to keep the moisture over all of the "cups" of ingredients. Also, this recipe just makes too many cookies. I didn't think there was such a thing, but apparently, there is. The dough completely fills a Kitchen Aid stand mixer's bowl.
My son thinks these cookies are the best. For the past 2 years I have baked them for his high school basketball team. He is requesting them again!!! They are his #1 choice.....
This recipe sounded interesting, and when I decided to try it out, I left out the walnuts. (the person I made them for, for medical reasons, can't eat nuts). When I saw how far the dough would go, I added some pecans to the remaining batter, in order to accommodate those that are able to eat them. This turned out to be, one of the best cookie recipes I've ever used. It's light and crispy in texture, and everything most everybody enjoys. If you like that famous chocolate chip, pecan sandie cookie, made by a big commercial baker, then you will love this recipe... made exactly as offered. Because I live at a high altitude, I did have to adjust the temperature to 375 degrees and bake them for just under 15 minutes. Otherwise, I didn't really change a thing. Great on the taste-buds!
These were ok, but with all the cookie recipes out there, I don't think I'd make them again. I used 2 Tbs. of batter for each cookie and I ended up with about 5 dozen cookies!!
nice and crispy cookie. I doubles the rolled oats and the rice cereal because my family doesn't like coconut or nuts.
this is very similar to a cookie we made when I was a kid. they kept for 2 weeks in a big tin we had for vacation. the difference is LARD instead of butter and we didn't add coconut or chocolate chips. ours were called Ranger Cookies.
I would give this recipe more stars if I could. This is now my families favorite cookie. I didn't have any crispy rice cereal on hand, so I used bran flakes instead. Still, it turned out great. Next time I will be sure to use the crispy rice cereal. Wonderful, wonderful! Nice crunch to it too.
These are really good! I substituted a combination of chopped almonds & pecans for the walnuts and a combination of mini chocolate chips & chocolate covered toffee bits for the chocolate chips (what I had in the pantry.) I baked them for 15 minutes (I make mine pretty big...this recipe made over 6 dozen.)
Made these cookies since I was looking to use up some rice crispies. Followed everything except I subsituted the oil for applesauce, used 1/4 cup of vegi shortening (for crispiness & body), 3/4 cup butter, and baked at 360 in my gas oven. They turned out ok. Some cookies looked fine and others ran flat, not sure why even when I used my KA mixer. Never happened to me before. Over all, the it tasted good.
some of the best cookies i have ever made YUM the rice crispy adds a good texture.
Very Good! I omitted the nuts and coconut for the sake of my kids!:) I also pressed dough into a jelly roll pan and made bars instead of individual cookies. Great recipe I will use again!
This is one of the BEST COOKIES I'VE EVER MADE. My family just loves them and I can't make enough of them to last in my house!
I have made these cookies twice in two weeks, and they were a huge hit on both occasions. I made them as written the first time and made them with just peanuts, graham cracker crumbs, raisins, and chocolate chips as the add-ins the second. (That was what I had in my pantry.) Both batches disappeared rapidly with scarcely a crumb left over! In fact, I gave a dozen cookies to a friend from church and she asked me to make them again so the cookies can be served at next Sunday's coffee hour! Thank you, Peggy C.! :-)
These are outstanding! I call them "cuppa cookies" - a cuppa this, a cuppa that!! They are addictive - the flavors are amazing and the textures are a surprise! My new favorite cookie. I added 1/2 cup peanut butter just because I love peanut butter, and I used chopped pecans because that is what I had on hand. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!!
A nice crisp cookie.
We tried these and they were tasty right out of the oven but as they sat it seemed the rice krispies hardened or something. the more we ate of them the less we liked them..
Very yummmy. Will definitely make these again. Like everyone else said, it makes a lot of cookies :)
I used chopped pecans instead of walnuts (as that is what I had). Amazing cookie! My husband doesn't like coconut but likes this cookie. Don't let the amount of butter, sugar and oil scare you off...it yields much more than 2 dozen cookies.
These were great - I loved the texture from the oatmeal, rice krispies and coconut mix.
This recipe made 60 cookies! They're delicious, but have a muddled flavor (can't discern what is what in the cookie). Super buttery flavor, omitted the nuts, added toffee chips. Next time I'd up the chocolate chips.
These are now our favorite cookie. They are easy to make also.
great!!!!! love the chewiness.........
These cookies are wonderful! Made them for a family get together and one of my cousins didn't want to share them! The only thing I did differently was add 1/2 chopped pecans and 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts in place of the walnuts (because I don't like walnuts). Thanks for sharing this wonderful cookie recipe!
A nice crispy cookie. Different from your ordinary cookie. I can taste the sweetness from coconuts and the insides were slightly chewy. great texture with the rice crispies, rolled oats, coconut, nuts. Cookies held together nicely, nothing fell apart. I rough chopped the walnuts, did not have any ground walnuts. I followed recipe to a "T". The recipe yields for 24 LARGE cookies, however, I ended up with 48 large cookies! I dropped each dough by tablespoons on a greased baking sheet. Baked 350 degees for 15 minutes. All cookies were eaten up...nothing went to waste. I think the next time I may use 1 cup of applesauce instead of vegetable oil. You can definitely play with this recipe by adding pecans, mixture of raisins, cereal, etc. I did not need to tweak this batch at all, recipe is good as is. A wonderful tasty treat and dissappears fast!
These were really yummy! Next time I will try substituting peanut butter for some of the oil.
These have been my favorite cookies since my mom made them when I was a kid. Always a chocolate chip lover and especially fond of crispy cookies....simply the best! Special favorite of my daughter and granddaughter too.
These cookies I make a couple times a year. I give them as a gift to a dear friend and he can't get enough of them. They are delicious!
My favorite cookie. On the advice of a friend, I doubled the rice cereal. It makes it more noticeable and the cookies are crunchier.
l used 2/3 cup of oil instead of 1 cup. They were plenty moist and still loved the texture.
These were outstanding as is! The first batch was made exactly according to the recipe. I added a cup of dried cranberries to the second batch for those of us who love dried fruits. This recipe is great both ways, and it doesn't seem to affect the recipe with another cup of "something" like chopped dried fruit.
I found it too be rather insubstantial...I liked the idea of using so many ingredients but found the cookie too fragile and crumbly. Maybe I would just use butter and no oil if I made it again.
Great ! my families favorite ! they are always asking for it !! I keep my grandkids in cookies with these :)
I made these, following the recipe exactly. I knew they'd be on the crumbly side so I scooped them with my small measuring cup (1/8 cu) and that helped a little. So each cookie is 2 tblsp of dough...big cookies! And there's 4 dozen of them! My husband can have all the cookies he can eat.
Really good! I used only 2.5 cups of flour as I was going to add instant oats and unsweetened coconut, and cut down the oil slightly. I'm glad I did as it was a bit crumbly and oily even so. I also added a mix of chocolate chunks and crushed M&Ms, crushed pretzels, and marshmallows. They need to sit quite a bit after baking to stay together, but they turned out delicious.
Vegan substitutions below.
My first batch, I substituted half the oil with 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. Made 1/2 the recipe and decided to add in more chocolate chips and some chopped nuts for a bit more texture. I preferred these as the initial cookies just seemed to be missing something. When I make again, I'll probably use 10-12 oz chocolate chips and reduce the sugar, and only will grind half the walnuts, leaving the other half chopped. Oh, and I used cold butter because I read that helps keep them taller - you need a stand mixer for this though (med-high speed when you cream butter and sugars).
Vegan: Just made a second batch that I 'veganified' and 'healthified' - 3/4 brown sugar, 3/4 reg sugar, substituted 1 cup all-purpose with whole wheat flour, used 1/2 c oil, 1/2 cup + 3tbsp country crock vegan butter, and just under a cup of unsweetened applesauce (two of the single serve containers); vegan mini chocolate chips, kept 1 c ground walnuts because I ground more than I meant to, but added 1/4 c chopped, and substituted the eggs with Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer (package directions). As I said in my original instructions, I use a stand mixer, so blend the butter in cold so that I get taller cookies. Followed the instructions as written. Turned out perfectly!
Size: I use a medium -size cookie scoop and don't flatten.
Makes a lot so I freeze these, then reheat at 350 degrees for 10 min. My pic is of the first batch of vegan ones.
My mom used to make this so it was nice being able to find the recipe. This makes a lot of delicious cookies.
Healthier version! Original recipe is too sweet and greasy for my tastes (and for what I like to feed my kids!). So, the second time around, I used 1 cup of apple sauce instead of the oil. Plus, used 3/4cup of white sugar + 1/2 cup of honey (no brown sugar at all). They turned out still plenty sweet and moist. also added pumpkin seeds, almonds and sunflower seeds. These cookies are just awesome and I love the quantity as it makes at least 6 dozen tablespoon cookies. I use these as a granola bar substitute when we are out hiking or skiing.
Delicious! I’m going to try various cups of things to add. So good could not stop eating. Made as directed and came out perfectly.
My grandma used to make these. I used butter-Crisco in place of butter and milk choc chips in place of semi-sweet. Amazing, crunchy,buttery cookies like Grandma made!
I made it with 3 cups of flour, 1 cup of brown sugar and, half a cup of granulated sugar. Wanted to cut back on the sugar content. Put a stick and a half of butter instead of 2 sticks of butter. Instead of a whole cup of oil I put a half cup and almost a half jar of peanut butter. I also added some raisins. They came out great. My husband loved them! I also used 2 cupcake tins for the cookies. You don't have to try and get them the same size and shape, it's done for you! The cupcake tins are good for thick oatmeal type cookies.
Excellent recipe to use up odds and sods!!
I have made these several times. Love them. I am now sharing with a group of friends, as they asked for it after tasting mine. I have made 1/2 the recipe for myself. I'd give this more stars if they were available.
I've been making these for a few years and I have never used ground nuts, just chopped pecans or walnuts or no nuts at all.
I also wanted to share a tip regarding freezing some of the dough for later.
I use a cookie scoop and place the dough balls onto parchment or waxed paper on a large cookie sheet and flash freeze the dough balls overnight. I bag the frozen balls and keep them in the freezer until I'm ready to bake some fresh cookies. Delicious!!
